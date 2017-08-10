Cogent Communications Group's (CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer on Oppenheimer 20th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Transcript)

Cogent Communications Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Timothy Horan

It is being webcast. So Dave was on a red-eye last night to get here, so I really appreciate that, got in at 6 this morning. He is the hardest working man in telecom, as I tell everybody. And as a result of that, he knows more about what’s going on in the communications and cloud than basically almost anybody. So what are you focused on these days, Dave?

Dave Schaeffer

Well, first of all, I want to thank you, Tim, kind words and thank you for hosting me. Thank, Oppenheimer, for the great venue. We started with a very simple assumption that the Internet was going to be the only network that mattered. And I think that’s more true today than ever. So at the leading edge consumers started the revolution, first, by migrating voice to over the top, particularly, expensive voice international and long-distance.

Now, we’re seeing virtually all voice ride on the Internet. We then saw video begin to migrate, and we’re still at the early stages of that video transformation, where today less than 10% of video consumption is done over the Internet. 305 minutes of video consumption per capita in the developed world per day, and we’re seeing about 30 minutes of that over the top.

But we’re actually at the cusp of yet another revolution on the business side. 62% of Cogent’s business comes from selling directly to end users. These are businesses. And while they’re increasingly needed more Internet connectivity, primarily driven by the transition of software from a licensed model to a software as a service, or SaaS model requiring more connectivity. And then the outsourcing of computing moving it from the premise to a remote location either in a shared or a dedicated manner.

Those are all driving traditional Internet growth among businesses. but there’s yet a final transition that’s going on. And I think for a long time, many companies view this as the last bastion of enterprise wireline dominance. And that was MPLS, the private networks, virtual private networks based on multi packet label switching had become the de facto standard for how companies connected multiple offices together.

And with the advent of software defined wide area networks, or SD-WAN, we’re seeing an increasing number of companies wanting to move that traffic to the Internet. And I think that’s having profound impacts on the industry, both in terms of revenue for legacy providers and for us, it’s a great opportunity for us to grow that part of our business. So, the Internet is always transformative. But I think, today, more than ever, we’re seeing those transitions change the telecom landscape.

Timothy Horan

So, I’ve read tons of articles about SDN written about it, or SD-WAN written about it myself, but no one explains anything as well as Dave. So what is the benefit of SD-WAN? What can customers do with it? Why is it such a hot item?

Dave Schaeffer

Okay. So let’s start with the business problem. The business problem is to link multiple offices together to be able to transmit data seamlessly between those offices in a secure way. The first private networks were truly that, they were nailed up, hoot and holler, private line circuits between offices.

That technology dominated for 20 years. It was then replaced by frame relay. You and I are both old enough to remember frame relay. There’s people in this room who know the word, but don’t know what it meant. It was the dominant switching technology that allow people to build private networks in a cost-effective manner.

In the late 90s, that technology was supplanted again by MPLS, Multi Packet Label Switching. It allowed higher throughput, greater stability, but it was very rigid and had very high costs. Now, let’s go to..

Timothy Horan

And what was the average speed of those MPLS deployments over. [Multiple Speakers]

Dave Schaeffer

So the initial ones were 5 and 10 megabits. Now there’s a combination of people running MPLS networks at still 5 and 10 megabits. There are 100 megabit connections and even gigabit, you see very little speeds above that. But MPLS will support 10 gigabit as well. But most of the networks are today somewhere between 10 and 100 megabits.

Timothy Horan

And I can run MPLS over Ethernet?

Dave Schaeffer

So Ethernet is the interface type, so you put Ethernet in and get Ethernet out. But what MPLS is doing is effectively tunneling that traffic through...

Timothy Horan

Right at the core.

Dave Schaeffer

…the network. So now let’s go to SD-WAN. SD-WANs is actually an old concept. It’s been around for over 20 years, is a simple concept in that it separates the control plane from the data plane. So you can think about it like a light switch. When you turn a light switch on and off, you’re actually using the control plane and the data plane together, you’re breaking the circuit.

If you have low voltage lighting, there’s a separate circuit for the control from the actual power that runs the light. SD-WAN is more like that low voltage system, but two separate planes. Now, SD-WAN suffered from non-standardization. There are actually six underlying technologies that you can use.

You can use SSL, which is used by people like Verisign for credit card validation. You can use network access translation, or NAT. You can run IPSec, you can run open VPN, which is an open source technology, AES or Triple DES, all a bunch of acronyms. For what investors need to know is there are six non-compatible standards.

Over the past year-and-a-half or so, the market has consolidated around one of those, that is IPSec. It’s basically encrypting the data in and out at a moderate rate 2 to the 30 power. So it’s 2 to the 30 second reasonable level of security and allowing that traffic to tunnel separate from the control plane.

Now, there’s a second problem in that the SD-WAN standards even at IPSec are not standardized. So one vendor doesn’t talk to another, even sometimes equipment within the same vendor doesn’t talk to one another. Also, it has a tax on it, So some of the bandwidth gets consumed by the control plane, it can do as much as 50% of the bandwidth. Ultimately, it will probably be about a 15% load on the system.

Timothy Horan

What causes that, Dave?

Dave Schaeffer

That is the actual bits that are used for the encryption at both ends. So you have to consume bits to do the encryption. You have to consume bits solely for the decompression.

Timothy Horan

I know those bits travel along the network.

Dave Schaeffer

That’s correct.

Timothy Horan

Yes.

Dave Schaeffer

So those are the state of SD-WAN today. There are some real benefits to the consumer. One, it’s much cheaper. It’s generally about a factor of 15 times cheaper per bit than a dedicated MPLS network. It’s much easier to install. It’s much more flexible to make changes to. The customer gets to control their own network, so they get dashboards and they get control, So they can prioritize their own traffic.

Two other big benefits of SD-WAN; one it can run across multiple networks. So if you’re a corporation with offices spread throughout the contrary, you may have some markets that are Comcast markets, some that are Verizon markets, some that are AT&T markets, you can actually buy in each local market and as the end user join them together without a service provider huge benefit in simplicity and provisioning. And then finally, SD-WAN can support multiple interface as you can run LTE, you can run DSL, cable modem, and fiber all over the same network.

So rather than have this big, monolithic, expensive, hard to manage network, you now have a flexible shape and reliable and easy to provision network. You would do give up some bandwidth and today SD-WAN is not capable of really running the line speeds that a lot of MPLS customers want.

Over the next 12 months, they will. But what is happening is businesses are stopping to invest in their current MPLS networks. You’ve seen it in the companies you cover. Universally, the enterprise market has declined whether it be AT&T, or Verizon or NTT or Telefonica around the world this is a phenomenon and it’s a big market.

Now at Cogent, we’ve taken advantage of this. We today sell virtual private network services. We use an intermediate standard, VPLS, Virtual Private Line Services. Those services are priced like Internet, they’re very easy to install and they require no customer premise equipment and they work today.

Timothy Horan

And they work like MPLS?

Dave Schaeffer

They work like a land extension.

Timothy Horan

Okay.

Dave Schaeffer

So they actually utilize MPLS, but behind the scenes. So there’s no longer a $50 or $100,000 piece of customer premises equipment. There’s no longer hundreds of lines of coding to implement it. You get an Ethernet connection. You pay the same as you pay for an Internet connection, and you have a private network that is very scalable and very easy to manage.

Timothy Horan

And that’s what you sell, you don’t sell the MPLS?

Dave Schaeffer

That’s correct. We do not never have.

Timothy Horan

And so why didn’t VPLS disrupt the MPLS market like SD-WAN is going to disrupt it?

Dave Schaeffer

So, first of all, it requires the service provider to have equipment that can support it, and most of the service providers don’t. They have not been incented to self-cannibalize, where SD-WAN is something that the equipment vendors are pushing.

They can sell the boxes directly to the consumer, the business. It’s a low-price box and the consumer makes the decision as opposed to the service provider, because we had no embedded MPLS business to worry about. We were ready to do that and quite honestly, it was somewhat accidental at Cogent. We initially deployed this in 2013.

We have had a VPN product that represented less than 0.5% of revenues for a decade. That was based on yet another technology rapid spanning through, didn’t scale well, very slow rush duration times and not applicable to every application, because we were faced with what we viewed as an existential threat, that is port blockage and the basic abandonment of the principles of net neutrality. We said, if we lose this regulatory fight, we need to have a backup plan. And our backup plan was virtual private networks based on VPLS.

So as we were going through our normal technology refresh cycle, we built our network to support that. Now we were very fortunate. We prevailed along with others, our competitors, our customers joined hands, we convinced the regulators that net neutrality was an important thing for the industry and it should be supported and we got that.

As a result, our Internet business continues to grow, but we had this VPLS service. We started selling it and it’s actually become 25% of our corporate sales, 17% of our aggregate sales, and it’s created a huge tailwind to our business. In fact, in our multi-tenant office buildings, we have sold 12.1 unique customers per building out of the 51 potential opportunities, but we’ve actually sold 18.5 connections.

So what that arithmetic says is, the basic customer is getting two connections. In some case, listen, about half of the cases and half the cases, they only get one. Well, one is easy to understand, that’s an Internet connection. But why would someone buy two, if they’re only using 15%. And the reason they buy two is, one for the VPLS service and one for the dedicated Internet.

So it’s increased Cogent’s addressable market. It’s accelerated our corporate revenue growth and helped us continue to expand our margins.

Timothy Horan

And what are the use of VPLS for different from the public Internet. Is that to connect to other offices or dedicated suppliers are more secure or…?

Dave Schaeffer

It’s more secure. It’s an intermediate step. I personally believe over time, everybody will put everything on the Internet. But most CIO’s are not that risk tolerant. So they want an intermediate step. They want to get off of MPLS. They want to cut their costs. But at the same time, they want encryption and security and it is for two applications; office to office connectivity and office to private compute connectivity.

Timothy Horan

So if I want to talk to Bloomberg or…?

Dave Schaeffer

To Bloomberg or it could be AWS, you can build a VPLS circuit where one of the locations is AWS or Azure. But it’s a closed environment. It’s a tunnel through the Internet.

Timothy Horan

Right.

Dave Schaeffer

And it is very useful for companies who don’t want to take network exposure and security. Now the reality is, there’s almost no examples of security breaches at the network layer, they’re always at the endpoints. But people are concerned about that. So VPLS is 15 times cheaper than MPLS. It’s a medium step before you go straight to the Internet.

Timothy Horan

I feel like they get a little bit more guaranteed quality or guaranteed access over the Internet.

Dave Schaeffer

You do. Your bits get prioritized and you are given a quality of service guarantee.

Timothy Horan

And so SD-WAN then one of the major benefits, well, it’s seems like a little counterintuitive, because the – VPLS is cloud-based?

Dave Schaeffer

And so is SD-WAN to some extent.

Timothy Horan

But you need the edge equipment?

Dave Schaeffer

You need the edge equipment and you still need an Internet connection.

Timothy Horan

Right.

Dave Schaeffer

Obviously, our business is selling dumb pipes, that’s our motto. And as long as we have the best pipe, whether the person uses it for SD-WAN, VPLS, or just Internet, it’s all an opportunity for us.

Timothy Horan

So the SD-WAN, will it look a lot like MPLS once it hits the network? Do you get dedicated tunnel through the Internet?

Dave Schaeffer

You will get a dedicated tunnel. It is a completely different technology. So in MPLS, what is happening is, each packet is put inside of a bigger packet. So the way to think about it is instead of mailing 100 letters from Point A to Point B, take all 100 letters and put them in a mailing pouch and mail it. That’s how MPLS works.

Timothy Horan

But it’s like a FedEx pouch, because…

Dave Schaeffer

A giant pouch carrying a whole bunch of little pouches. An SD-WAN solution is very different. It’s taking each packet and encrypting a packet, sending it with a special encapsulation encryption, but on a packet-by-packet basis, and then at the other end stripping that off.

Timothy Horan

But how does that get prioritization on the TCP/IP protocols? How does it get that tunnel through?

Dave Schaeffer

So what you do is two things. One, you encrypt using IPSec, so that’s the way you encapsulate it. And then two, in that control plane, you actually tell the TCP/IP stack that this has a quality of servicer QoS queue that is ahead of regular TCP/IP traffic.

Timothy Horan

And the Internet governing bodies are okay with this?

Dave Schaeffer

It’s – it happens all the time.

Timothy Horan

Okay.

Dave Schaeffer

Today, it’s on the Internet. This is not a net neutrality issue. This is someone who is sending packets and someone who is receiving packets.

Timothy Horan

Right. But they get prioritization, so you’re favoring someone over someone else.

Dave Schaeffer

But they don’t get prioritization from the service provider, they’re only getting prioritization from the sender and the receiver. In the in-between paths, they looks just like Internet paths.

Timothy Horan

But MPLS in the in-between those get prioritization?

Dave Schaeffer

In the MPL, bits are actually not visible, they’re just encapsulated.

Timothy Horan

Okay.

Dave Schaeffer

So they’re not even visible to be prioritized. In this case, the endpoints prioritize them, but the intermediate paths look at them as just normal traffic.

Timothy Horan

So how are you going to sell SD-WAN? How much cheaper it is for a typical business customer versus what they’re getting now from the telco?

Dave Schaeffer

So whether it is VPLS or SD-WAN, those are two different technologies will each have about a 15x cost reduction. And the reason why this is profound for investors is the total addressable market for dedicated Internet access for businesses, that’s Cogent’s primary end-user business is a $9 billion market in North America, U.S. and Canada, that’s our target market.

And that same footprint, the current spend on MPLS services is $45 billion, it’s five times bigger. But it’s sold at 15 times the price per bit. So as those bits come to parity, that $45 billion addressable market will shrink to a $3 billion market. But from Cogent’s perspective, the $9 billion market just became a $12 billion market.

Timothy Horan

Right.

Dave Schaeffer

That’s how I benefit. And whether the customer decides to use SD-WAN or VPLS, both of those are net positives to our business. And because we have no MPLS revenues to cannibalize, we benefit just as Cogent benefited while other companies were suffering voice revenue degradation, we didn’t have that headwind. So we kept growing. Yes, we were not selling very expensive voice bits, but at least we didn’t have a voice revenue stream.

Timothy Horan

What is that $9 billion number, again, I’m sorry?

Dave Schaeffer

That’s dedicated Internet access for businesses.

Timothy Horan

Okay.

Dave Schaeffer

Not consumers, we’re talking about incorporated businesses.

Timothy Horan

And that’s symmetrical market.

Dave Schaeffer

Yes, that’s just access to the public Internet.

Timothy Horan

And is it usually symmetrical by definition?

Dave Schaeffer

No business services can be either symmetric or asymmetric.

Timothy Horan

Okay. And what is the typical speed on that?

Dave Schaeffer

So there’s a great deal of variance. I would say, the typical observed speed what you actually get is probably in the 3 to 5 megabit range. Even though the rated speeds are much higher, because those services are asymmetrical, meaning, there’s more downstream than upstream capabilities in most networks. And then secondly, most networks dramatically oversubscribed their services.

So in a typical hybrid fiber coax plan, you’ll have 175 users sharing the same bandwidth in a twisted pair network….

Timothy Horan

Are you included in the cable and to take cable [Multiple Speakers] yes?

Dave Schaeffer

Cable for business.

Timothy Horan

Yes.

Dave Schaeffer

…including DSL, ADSL for business and I’m including fiber.

Timothy Horan

Yes.

Dave Schaeffer

But even in fiber networks, most of the telco fiber deployments are asymmetrical more down than up. We are unique, in that we built a network…

Timothy Horan

Is that because you’re on the passive optical networks, one of the reasons?

Dave Schaeffer

Part of it is PONs, or passive optical, which tends to split the signal and therefore, it doesn’t have as much return path capability.

Timothy Horan

Yes.

Dave Schaeffer

A big part of it is a business decision that they were very afraid that people would be running hosting facilities in their businesses. They would be pushing a lot of traffic out to the Internet, taxing other parts of the network, not just the last mile. And I think the third reason that legacy providers have these asymmetric products is quite honestly a business decision. It’s pricing.

Timothy Horan

Sure.

Dave Schaeffer

They want to charge more asymmetric product. Our product has always been non-block, non-oversubscribed and completely symmetric. What that means is, you buy 100 bags from Cogent, you actually get all 100 in both directions at full line speed.

Timothy Horan

And priority over your Internet backbone?

Dave Schaeffer

We do not prioritize in the backbone. We treat all bits equally. Now what we do….

Timothy Horan

But your utilization is so low….

Dave Schaeffer

That’s the key there, Tim, that we make sure that our backbone has sufficient transport capacity.

Timothy Horan

I remember you were prioritizing on termination because of the blocking of the traffic [Multiple Speakers]

Dave Schaeffer

We had to then. And that was an extraordinary event that we didn’t want to do, but it was in response to people like Comcast or Verizon blocking traffic?

Timothy Horan

Why wouldn’t you keep prioritizing for your business customers? There’s no need?

Dave Schaeffer

There’s no need there, because there’s no blockage. And second, it is morally wrong. I think to tell people the Internet is an open network and then you go in and prioritize. If you have enough capacity, there’s no reason to prioritize.

Timothy Horan

Absolutely. So I don’t know where to go with this almost. It’s – it sounds like a profound change.

Dave Schaeffer

For the industry.

Timothy Horan

For the industry. And for you – so basically, what you’re saying is, your market size is going to increase about 30%, the target market size. But why wouldn’t you raise prices first? I mean, if it’s – let’s say, they’re charging three or four, five times as much. Why wouldn’t you close that gap a little bit more, or yes?

Dave Schaeffer

So a couple of points. One is, SD-WAN really does become real. They’re going to do with themselves. So if I try to inflate the price, they’ll just take an Internet connection and do.

Timothy Horan

And you won’t sell them the equipment yourself?

Dave Schaeffer

We do not plan to sell the equipment today. We do not sell any equipment. So we always rely on the customer to buy their own premise equipment. There could be a point in time, when we choose a standard configuration that we lab tested and recommended. But our business is not to be VAR or equipment reseller.

Timothy Horan

Okay.

Dave Schaeffer

We want to sell the pipes. Again, Gogent’s advantage is it’s a dumb pipe company. So on the corporate side, it’s important to understand that Gogent doesn’t sell at a lower price than our competitors. We just sell a better product. It’s the net centric side of the business where prices are…

Timothy Horan

Yes.

Dave Schaeffer

So on the corporate side, the customer buys connection. They get 30 to 60 times more throughput. They get a quicker install and a higher reliability for the same price point. It would be difficult, I think, for us to go in and up-sell that customer. Now we could give them a smaller pipe, but there’s no difference in cost to Cogent.

So our view is give the very best product that the customer can utilize at market price. And the fact that the MPLS market is going to go away. It’s going to happen with or without Cogent. We just want to be there and say in the footprint we have are 875 million square feet, we want to be the winner of that…

Timothy Horan

How quickly is this going to go away and when does it really start?

Dave Schaeffer

It’s already started. So, again, I’m going to speak to your coverage universe. But if you look at wireline enterprise companies, they’re all struggling with negative revenue growth and it’s accelerating. I would say, this total replacement cycle is probably a five to 10-year period.

But you’re talking about $45 billion is going to $3 billion in this industry domestically and $100 billion globally going to $6 billion and probably a half-a-dozen years. That’s a big impact, especially after this industry has already seen $80 billion of voice revenue disappear.

Timothy Horan

But can they then increase the price for basic Internet access?

Dave Schaeffer

So the answer is maybe, but they will have, I think, regulators and consumer groups looking at them. They have a competitive dynamic and that you often times have cable. You have an ADSL solution and you may even have a fixed wireless solution at these lower oversubscribed speeds as potential competitors.

And in the 9% of the market that we’ve built into, we’ve got this vastly superior fiber network and we make excellent margins by selling at $700 a month. In fact, when we saw an incremental on-net customer, we get a 100% gross margin follow through a $0.95 of EBITDA.

Timothy Horan

Right.

Dave Schaeffer

So why would we be incented to raise prices when we’re already doing so well. Our goal is to capture share.

Timothy Horan

Yes. No doubt about it. Just switching gears a little bit. Your net-centric business, how confident are your? I mean, there is a lot of moving parts in pricing and volume that volumes, it seems like pricing on the margin this quarter for new business was kind of quite a bit below the trend historically. Should we see the volume start to pickup in the third quarter, or is it more fourth quarter, first quarter?

Dave Schaeffer

So a couple things. First of all, our year-over-year price decline was actually more moderate in historic trend. On the installed base, on the new sales, it was down faster. The long-term made a price decline for those two, new and installed is about 21%, 22% a year down.

Timothy Horan

Right.

Dave Schaeffer

I think you should expect no change in that. I think, you’ll see volatility between those numbers quarter-over-quarter and maybe some quarters will be better and some will be worse. In fact, we had a quarter, I think, it was last quarter, not this most recent one, but the one before, I actually saw a new sale prices bump up, go actually up, investors get all excited, say, prices are going up? No, that’s just a mix of size of customer that happened to buy contracts in that quarter.

So I think the price declines are perpetual and here to stay due to technology improvements. Two, the Internet is not finished growing I’ve been around a long time and there’s a lot of people who have predicted the death of the Internet. Cross-connects areactually going to put the Internet out of business. CDNS are going to put the Internet out of business. Direct connections are going to put the Internet out of business. Private networks are going to put the Internet out, and the Internet keeps winning.

And the reason it wins is it is the most ubiquitous, it’s the lowest cost and it’s the most open network for applications. None of those things have changed. Internet traffic is dominated by three inputs: number of people connected to the Internet, the number of minutes a day they connect, and the bit volume they consume per minute. It’s no more complicated than that.

There is a bunch of noise every quarter in those. It is an absolute industry fact that over the past six months, traffic growth has slowed, not traffic slowing, but the rate of growth has slowed. There has been a lot of angst and apprehension in the market about the political rhetoric of changing net neutrality rules.

I think that has had a dampening effect on the market. Uncertainty is never good for any market. If there’s uncertainty in any consumer products, usually sales go down, the same is true here with the Internet. I think, as time has gone on and people realize that the basic principles of net neutrality are supported by Republicans and Democrats, and this is really just an argument about how it’s classified, what words are around, but the principles are same. We’re starting to see a resurgence in traffic.

Our traffic grew sequentially 3%, 26% year-over-year in the last quarter. That’s actually not bad for a Q2, which is usually a slow sequential quarter. I think, you’re going to continue to see growth in traffic. Listen, are we going to get back to the Internet growing at 30% and Cogent growing at 55? Yes, I’m not prepared to say, it’s next quarter, but I think you’ll see consistent and improving growth in traffic.

Timothy Horan

And I guess, the one thing I was thinking, I just keep reading more and more Facebook and Google or Netflix are pretty more traffic, more CDN traffic, YouTube has a lot of traffic, Netflix on their own networks and own their own CDNs. And when you hear Akamai, they took a lot of traffic away from Akamai. I mean, was this a little bit more of a one-time impact? Were they sort of bringing more traffic in-house and hurt the overall Internet volume growth?

Dave Schaeffer

Well, first of all, even though they’re bringing it onto their own CDN, they still need to buy connectivity to the rest of the Internet.

Timothy Horan

Okay, got it.

Dave Schaeffer

So whether it’s Akamai or Limelight as an aggregator, they’re both customers of Cogent buying transit services, or Akamai and Limelight are disintermediated and now it’s Facebook or Google or Netflix, it’s just, I’m still selling a bandwidth, I’m just selling it to a different party. Remember, CDN is the combination of space, power, computing, storage and bandwidth as a bundle service. CDN is nothing, but a distributed hosting company.

Timothy Horan

Yes.

Dave Schaeffer

Those hosters still need to connect to the Internet. Now, if someone will connect to them for free, they’ll take it, that’s the market. Very few people want to give either end users or hosters free connectivity.

Transit is always the most cost-effective and easiest to use. Direct connects only exists when people are forced into them, because transit won’t work. Once there is sufficient transit capacity, people like a competitive market. Transit is competitive. I had the opportunity a couple o f years ago on net neutrality to testify in front of Congress.

And one of the statistics or economists showed and then I expanded on, and the congressmen were particularly keen on is the fact that, transit prices on a per bit basis have fallen eight times faster by a factor of eight over the past 15 years than end user pricing has fallen. And that’s a strong indication that the competition in the transit market is real, and there is a lack of competition for that last mile.

Timothy Horan

So lastly, the point of SD-WAN, I think you have around 20% market share of customers in your buildings, a little bit more? Is this just going to help accelerate to get you to 30% market share of customers in the building?

Dave Schaeffer

Well, I think, it does two things. It accelerates us getting to a bigger market share, but it also expands the dollar addressable market in the building by a third.

Timothy Horan

And how does that happen?

Dave Schaeffer

It happens when those businesses that in the building use MPLS turn that MPLS off and go to…

Timothy Horan

So that if you’re selling them SD-WAN, you can charge 30% more?

Dave Schaeffer

No, I can sell them a second connection…

Timothy Horan

Second connection, I’m sorry. Got it, okay.

Dave Schaeffer

And therefore, I get extra money. But on a per-bit basis, I’m selling them at a parity.

Timothy Horan

Got you. So they’ll still keep the public Internet and you’ll sell them?

Dave Schaeffer

Exactly.

Timothy Horan

Got it. Instead of the VPLS, the second line, great. Well, Dave, always educational.

Dave Schaeffer

Well, thank you. A little different and hopefully investors found and this wasn’t too technical.

Timothy Horan

As usual, I’ve learned a ton and I get the point.

Dave Schaeffer

That’s the important thing. Hopefully, I’m saying it clearly enough. But again, Tim, thanks for hosting.

Timothy Horan

Thanks for coming. Thanks, everybody.

Dave Schaeffer

Thank you all for listening.

