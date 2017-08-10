Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Presents at Canaccord Genuity Growth Broker Conference (Transcript)

Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX)

Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

August 09, 2017, 15:00 ET

Executives

Lindsay Fish - Senior Manager, IR

Susan Lisa - VP, IR

Analysts

Jason Mills - Canaccord Genuity Limited

Operator

Jason Mills

Hi again, my name is Jason Mills. I'm the senior medical devices analyst here at Canaccord Genuity. Thanks for - can you turn this on? Super.

Hi again. My name is Jason Mills. I'm the senior medical devices analyst here at Canaccord Genuity. Thanks for continuing to enjoy our med tech afternoon and we're really happy that Boston Scientific has agreed to come to our conference. I don't yet cover the company so it's very nice of her to do, Susie, to do my conference. And hopefully, she's seen a productive day, meaning our clients, great clients at Canaccord Genuity.

So there are disclosures in the back of the book. I don't know if any are in reference to Boston, but please take a look at them. And we also have Lindsay Fish - I'm getting - did I pronounce that right?

Lindsay Fish

Yes.

Jason Mills

With us. Susie, Lisa runs Investor Relations. And before we hop into the questions, on behalf of all Kansas City Chiefs fans, I apologize to you for the butt whooping that you're going to receive opening day in a couple of weeks. So with that...

Susan Lisa

Vince is coming back to have a barbecue, do you hear?

Q - Jason Mills

Oh yes? That will be fun. I think the Chiefs may have a rough time, though. We'll see. But I know you're a Pats fan. So football season coming up. I wanted to lead off with that.

You just held an analyst meeting that you spent several hours going over with us all of the facets of a very dynamic business. So far be it for me to try to get through what you got through in hours, in a 0.5 hour or 25 minutes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Mills

So, Susie, what I've done and I apologize to the audience, we're not going to get to every business. What I've done is decided to maybe focus on a couple, so to get you guys thinking about it.

Structural heart and perhaps talk about your differentiation in that market about which people have a lot of interest. MedSurg, which people should have maybe more interest than they do given the dynamics in growth and margins in that business. And then also the EP business, which you said you're getting more questions on. It's interesting to me and I wanted to delve into that a little bit.

Starting with structural heart, from a high level, for those that maybe aren't as familiar, structural heart, we're talking specifically - many people think we're talking just about TAVR, but you have the only device to treat another facet of that market in left atrial appendage and occluding that LAA with WATCHMAN. It's the same call point as TAVR. TAVR, you participate in that market in Europe, but you don't in the U.S. So talk about broadly how your portfolio stacks up now and how you think your portfolio will stack up and help you compete in the TAVR market given that you're the only one right now in the LAAC markets. So broadly speaking, your thoughts on structural heart and your competitive positioning.

Susan Lisa

Yes, sure. Thanks for the question there and thanks for the opportunity to be here today and always happy to have a home game. So - but within structural heart, I'd say that we feel like we're very uniquely positioned in having both the WATCHMAN left atrial appendage closure device as well as a portfolio of TAVR offerings. We still have some work to do to have that in Europe and develop the U.S. But with the May acquisition of Symetis, bringing into our TAVR portfolio the ACURATE valve platform, which has terrific complementary fit to Lotus and I'll get into that in a little bit, but with WATCHMAN where we're the only offering in the United States, we have been really excited with being able to offer patients who are unable or not well controlled to take long term oral anticoagulation to give them an option and this has been - stroke has devastating consequences to patients and communities.

And by implanting a WATCHMAN device in patients that have atrial fibrillation, which is a 15 million patient population, a huge patient population and those patients with elevated risk of stroke who are unable to take their oral anticoagulant long term, they can implant a WATCHMAN device and they reduce their risk of stroke and they also, after 45 days, can discontinue the usage of the oral anticoagulants. And so for patients with even the new novel oral anticoagulants, they still have an annual incidence risk of bleed in the 2%, 3% range. So it's a terrific option for many patients and we've been really excited about the adoption.

We understand the responsibility involved in developing a market. So we've taken a very measured pace of opening about 100, 125 centers a year. We should be on pace to - to have 375 by the end of this year, huge focus on physician training and proctoring. We're very pleased at PCR to show our evolution data. The registry there had a 98%-plus procedural success rate because we understand we have to build that referral channel. So commensurate with that, we've also hired therapy awareness reps, who are typically reps who used to carry factor Xa and know that referring general cardiologist and now are educating that person on, "here's an option for your patients". And even with the new novel oral anticoagulants, it's interesting that 40% of patients who are prescribed an oral anticoagulant still don't take them. So they're at elevated risk of stroke and that's why we think WATCHMAN is really an exciting opportunity.

We're also making a big push in terms of social media and digital outreach. And then as we detailed at our Investor Day, we just actually started direct-to-patient television advertising. We're piloting an ad in 4 markets and are pleased by the early readout on how that's going in terms of website hits and downloading of patient guides. And we just need to do some more work and give it time to see if it actually leads to referrals and implants. But we're encouraged by the early look there and we look to expand that.

Jason Mills

In your survey work with WATCHMAN, well, the totality of the data is important. Do you find that physicians who are adopting the technology respond to any facet of the data set more than others? What's most important? Is it procedural success? Give it - 40% people don't take the drugs. Granted, the outcomes are important. People can't have strokes on this - on WATCHMAN. But is procedural success as important, that it's easy - they can do it and do it successfully and may get a good acute result?

Susan Lisa

I think that our focus on procedural success is to make sure that we can continue to build that referral channel because the first time you have a procedure that doesn't go well, you are likely to lose that referring physician. So we want to take that measured approach and build it responsibly and that's why we focus so much on training. But then I'd say sort of the - they're, again, massive patient population but patients who have had prior bleeds, that's probably the most compelling sort of immediate patient that we're seeing a lot of and that [Technical Difficulty].

Jason Mills

Explain to us the call point and how WATCHMAN may or may not be advantageous to Boston Scientific, is the only player in that interventional LAAC market as it relates to your attempts to gain share in a market with 2 very good competitors in TAVR.

Susan Lisa

Yes. So just to reiterate our time lines on the TAVR side of things with our Lotus Valve, remain on track for Q4 U.S. PMA filing and reentry into the European market, although that will probably be - towards the - more towards the end of the year, but still within Q4. And so I think that we feel we have many advantages here in which to go ahead and we talked about becoming a #2 player in this space over time. So we'll start with, yes, we know the [indiscernible] well and we think there's an advantage in our broad Interventional Cardiology portfolio, right, with a leading market position in drug-eluting stents and then the whole category leadership in that space, including atherectomy, chronic total occlusion, IVUS, FFR, guidewires, et cetera.

We know this implanter very, very well. And the split on WATCHMAN is actually approximately 50-50 ICs and electrophysiologists. So this is - sort of it has a halo effect of WATCHMAN adding to a structural heart programmatic-given hospital. So it's another thing we can bring them uniquely that they can't get elsewhere. Then also, I think that we're very excited about what we can do with the data. So at EuroPCR this May, we presented results from the first randomized head-to-head clinical trial and I know that there are always attempts to discount it, but it was independently core lab adjudicated and had pre- and post-procedure neurological assessments. And we showed superiority to the CoreValve and Evolut R platform and 5x better rate of PVL and half the rate of disabling stroke.

And I think that's compelling data and the sales force that is - I think is known for its strong commercial execution, a well-educated sales force, combined with the depth of relationships with different planners and then having WATCHMAN in their bag as well, we should be able to drive meaningful share. And then you get into the unique characteristics of Lotus with its - the only valve that can be positioned - repositioned and retrieved, there's never a point of no return. Physicians who want that sort of safety net and its applicability down the line in bicuspid and then you add in sort of the ease-of-use and flexible intuitive implantation of the ACURATE valve with Symetis and we think that our category leadership strategy should help us drive above-market growth in this market as well.

Jason Mills

I was remiss in not giving you any chance to maybe level set on TAVR in your portfolio. I sort of dove into the - our question. So let's back up a second. Level set us, for those that may not be as aware, of your TAVR strategy, a strategy of having two separate platforms versus others that have effectively one in the United States and how you think that will - well, it behoove you in Europe initially. And maybe talk about your thoughts again or remind us of your thoughts again about ACURATE in the United States. You laid out time lines for that at your Analyst Meeting. Maybe update us on that. And, ultimately, when you have both valves, how those will be positioned.

Susan Lisa

Yes. So we do think we have found that part of our success at driving above-market growth is offering physicians choices based on either the preferences they bring to procedure or the patient characteristics of that case. And we think that the same strategy should work in TAVR as well. So Lotus is unique again in that always able to fully reposition and retrieve. It's actually mechanically expanded by - in the handle outside the patient's body, very well suited for patients with very heavily calcified aortas, bicuspid, with patients with unstable hemodynamics, et cetera. And then the nice complementary fit for ACURATE is that could be a physician who is a high-volume implanter, just wants ease and intuitive nature of the implant, a very flexible system and/or could be dictated by patient characteristics that has a very small native aorta or horizontal aorta. And we just see the 2 fit together very nicely and will give physicians the choice. And we think that having that kind of toolbox approach, along with WATCHMAN there, should enable us to succeed in this space.

Jason Mills

Last question here. We have to just - I'm going to get to MedSurg. I have to move on. But TAVR, you said, I think, at the Analyst Day and please correct me if I'm getting this wrong, #2 player worldwide by 2022. In our model, 2022 looks like a $6 billion market. A #2 player in most markets that size of med tech and there aren't many of them that size or bigger in med tech, looks like at least 25%, which if the $6 billion is right, then you're looking at something north of $1 billion in sales. So, I guess, a way to ask it sort of in a playful way is which one do you think is going to be wrong? $6 billion? Less than that? Or your share of it? Which one do you think is wrong? Or, actually, not your share, but your guidance for $1 billion by 2022, if it's $6 billion and your #2 share.

Susan Lisa

I have to say, we think our number is right and your estimate.

Jason Mills

Yes, right. My estimate right?

Susan Lisa

But I do think that if you look at most med tech markets where there are 3 players with quality products, you do see splits that are more kind of 25, 30. You don't see a single-digit share player. And, again, back to quality of our data, the breadth of our portfolio offering, our knowledge of this implanter base, we think that we should be something that starts with - something with a 2, I would say, in terms of market share. And I'll leave the prognostications on market size. It's a big market and we have 0 of it right now.

Jason Mills

Have you added to the course of what Edwards and Medtronic have said about market size by 20...

Susan Lisa

Yes, we'll leave it to them, yes.

Jason Mills

Let them do it. Fine. So maybe circle back around here, but there's too much to talk about. On the MedSurg business, the business you talked a lot about at the Analyst Day, I don't think the investors talk a lot about. Maybe I'm wrong. Is the stone business, starting with that? It's a big part of that business. Discuss the target addressable market there and where we're from a penetration standpoint. Is the penetration market big enough - penetration small enough that investors should still be excited about the growth potential in this market?

Susan Lisa

Yes. So I think that our legacy - so back to category leadership. Our legacy urology business is almost entirely stone. We have a small Women's Health business.

Jason Mills

And Boston Scientific originally was...

Susan Lisa

Right, right, yes.

Jason Mills

Endo-uro business.

Susan Lisa

That's right. So we were really pleased with the AMS acquisition to build out that category leadership and so go from being just stone to adding 3 - so #1 leader in stone and then adding 3 leading positions in male incontinence, treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, BPH and then erectile dysfunction. And so, hopefully, we can get into those in a minute. But on the stone side of it, we do see - in the past, we've acquired businesses from pharma companies or other places we have seen faster growth in our hands and that has been the case with the AMS acquisition. But what's so nice to see, is that it's also driven faster growth of our legacy business, I think, because we're relevant to all the urologists across the practice now and we see pull through the portfolio. The other thing that's been nice to see is that we continue to make a push outside the U.S. We have historically underinvested there. So we're seeing faster growth outside the U.S.

In urology broadly, including stone. And emerging markets has been our fastest-growing emerging markets business for several quarters now and in Q2, we disclosed it was north of 40%. And then the final element I'd add is we think we're bringing a disruptive technology with a single-use digital ureteroscope called LithoVue that is seeing uptick for a variety of reasons, ranging from concerns about sterilization and reprocessing, all the way to if you have stones in the upper lobe that may require more torque and difficult to get at and you're concerned that you could break your reusable scope, you would take one off the shelf a LithoVue that's always there and always ready and not have to worry about torquing it because you're only using it one time.

So we're seeing strong uptick for all those reasons as well as even some centers used to never schedule cases after 3:00 because the scope might not come back from sterilization in the basement. Now they know there's always one on the shelf and they don't have to cancel cases. So really excited about what that can do and the disruption it's causing the market in early days.

Jason Mills

The LithoVue, it seems to be going better than even you guys originally thought. I'm wondering, do the physicians that do those procedures and use LithoVue also do endoluminal? Do they do BPH? Do they have other practices, maybe not all of them, but some of them, within MedSurg probably that LithoVue, in and of itself, may pull in synergistic sales? Is it that important of a technology? Or am I overstating it? And maybe that you can segue into - excited about - you are about endoluminal surgery and maybe we can talk about BPH a little bit more.

Susan Lisa

Sure. So maybe we can go to BPH first because BPH is the leading driver of office visits to the urologists, but then kidney stones is still our biggest business. And maybe, Lindsay, if you want to talk about BPH a little bit?

Lindsay Fish

Yes. So BPH, as Susie said, is the leading cause for office visits. It's a $300 million market today, growing low single digits. For Boston Scientific, our BPH portfolio is led by the Greenlight laser therapy and that we're growing above market, call it, mid-single digits. We do see a lot of growth internationally, in particular and it's consistent with what Susie mentioned around the strategy of globalization within urology, but also, it's a strong focus on physician training, training on our 9-step standardized process with Greenlight and also driving new clinical data around both the clinical performance as well as the economic benefits of the Greenlight system. Domestically, we do see some newer emergence of minimally invasive therapies. These are not permanent solutions. They tend to last 3 to 5 years. And as men's prostates continue to grow, we do often see that patients may need to come in for a surgical treatment such as Greenlight to have a more permanent procedure. So it's certainly safe, we're interested in. It's an important one in urology, one we continue to monitor and want to be a category leader in.

Jason Mills

Explain to investors how big the market opportunity is of what's sort of been an underwhelming device market. A lot of us have been in med tech for a long time, have talked about a BPH company here or there as a big opportunity and it's $300 million, which isn't nothing, but it's not TAVR market. It's not even your stone business.

Lindsay Fish

Right. And we do see that expanding with these minimally invasive therapies. Some of it is cannibalizing surgical options and laser. But about 50% of their growth is coming from bringing new patients into the funnel and taking them off drug therapy. So the market is expanding and it is one again that it's exciting.

Jason Mills

From a drug perspective, do you know how much money is spent on drugs? It's billions, isn't it?

Susan Lisa

I think - yes.

Jason Mills

That's really your target market. The disease is still your competitor there.

Susan Lisa

That's right. That's right.

Jason Mills

And so you're interested in the minimally invasive. There are a couple of companies most of us know that are out there, private companies that are showing good results here, growing like a weed. Do you see a bifurcated strategy for Boston Scientific where you will address what you believe a 3- to 5-year therapy and still have maybe more of a permanent therapy? Or how would you answer that?

Lindsay Fish

I would say, potentially, it's an area we're interested in, it's an area where we have some venture investments. So certainly one we monitor and, again, are committed to being a category leader. So I think time will tell.

Jason Mills

Okay. Susie, how about I give you a chance to touch on endoluminal surgery and the other facets of the MedSurg business. And, I guess, in broader terms, from an operating margin standpoint, it's an underappreciated asset.

Susan Lisa

It's our highest segment in terms of adjusted operating margin, yes and...

Jason Mills

You don't see that staying where it is either. You see the operating margin growing going forward as well for this business as you expect for your other businesses. Is that right?

Susan Lisa

Yes. So total company guidance for this year for adjusted OM is 25% to 26% and we've set a 2020 goal of 28%. And so we don't expect that to be the endgame either. We haven't given specific number beyond there. The biggest room for improvement is still in our Rhythm Management business, CRM and Electrophysiology. But we do - essentially, all of our businesses are compensated as to whether they grow sales faster than market and grow operating income faster than sales. So everyone is trying to grow with a leveraged P&L. And as the highest adjusted operating margin reporting segment in MedSurg, which is Endoscopy, Urology and Neuromodulation, probably expect a little less from them. Rhythm is the biggest one for improvement, but we do still see room for gains there.

And then also mentioned, Neuromodulation is our smallest business and so arguably not yet at maturity. So that's dilutive to total MedSurg margins and, over time, should be more on par there. So we do still see room there. But we've also - not only is it the highest profitability segment, it's also been, I think, our steadiest grower. It's grown double digit as a group for the past 6 quarters. So really pleased about that. And when - and thanks for a chance to talk about it. On the Endoscopy side of things, a lot of different business segments there. We talked at Investor Day about some of the new markets that we're very - entering now or very close to entering. Two key ones are through the EndoChoice acquisition we closed last December and that's in the ambulatory surgery center segment of the market, in infection prevention and pathology. But then working internally on some really exciting technologies in this whole endoluminal surgery space, specifically, not just ELS but endoscopic submucosal dissection or ESD, we call it.

Jason Mills

Say that 3x.

Susan Lisa

And essentially, this is taking - trying to do more and more through minimally invasive techniques as opposed to open surgeries. And there are 2.8 million gastric cancers newly diagnosed every year. And what we're trying to do with this technology and it's taken off first in Japan where they have higher incidence of stomach cancers, but it's esophageal, stomach and colon. Instead of having open surgeries or even laparoscopic to remove a cancer or precancerous lesion, you can go in through a natural orifice with tools that essentially have a lifting agent, a submucosal lifting agent to lift up the lesion. And then you have ESD or ESEE knives essentially that can cut the lesion out.

And then you have sort of these countertraction devices that come in and then closure devices to close it up. So it's a whole portfolio of techniques that we think up to 90% plus of these cancers could be addressed with endoscopic techniques. And it's, as I said, early days. It's been developed in Japan but starting to bring that portfolio of tools to the U.S. and excited about what we can do there. It's better for the system and it's better for patients. It can be, obviously, much better than an open surgery.

Jason Mills

So from a MedSurg perspective in total, it's grown faster than your other business. It's been an augmenter to the overall organic growth for the company. You hope that the other parts of your business, Interventional Cardiology and Cardiac Rhythm Management, et cetera, come up to that level, but do you still expect MedSurg to not - to grow faster or at least not be a drag on organic growth as organic growth accelerates a little bit, as others are coming up to MedSurg's level? How would you characterize your thoughts on forward MedSurg growth relative to the other businesses?

Susan Lisa

Yes, I think it's likely that the MedSurg businesses continue to be accretive to total company growth.

Jason Mills

Okay. You said it better than I did, obviously. Real quickly on the EP businesses, the third part I wanted to get to in 5 minutes. I guess, maybe the simplest way to ask it, it's a business that I think surprised people in the last quarter in terms of its growth on the positive side. So - and you still are without a technology that a lot of other folks used against you in that market for contacting. Over the next 5 - so talk about your portfolio there, what your plans are in EP. And maybe over the next 5 years, do you expect to see this segment grow faster than sort of corporate average? Do you see opportunities for it to also lift, be an augmenter to overall growth?

Susan Lisa

Yes. So this is one of the largest, fastest-growing markets in med tech, as you know. We have underperformed here and grown slower than market until this quarter, where I think at 13% growth, we're probably right at market. And so really pleased by that. And as you said, I think it's been perhaps harder than it looks given that we don't have a Force Sensing catheter, which is clearly where majority of the procedures have moved. But what's been driving our success is our mapping and navigation system, that's our RHYTHMIA system and launching a next-gen right now ongoing in the U.S. called HDx and a couple of quarters ago in Europe. And kind of in a nutshell, it's sort of 10x the fidelity of images and about 1/3 of time - 1/3 the time.

And if you have - that's right. And if you have a complex case, you may need multiple - you may - a blade, a map, a blade, a map you could map several times during one case and so you can save meaningful amounts of procedure time and better for the system and the patient. And we're also hearing that physicians can see things and treat things on RHYTHMIA that they can't with other systems. So that's certainly been the quarter growth. We're also sort of slowly building out the therapeutic catheter side of it with navigation-enabled therapeutic catheters that can work in conjunction with RHYTHMIA and then bringing the DirectSense technology just sort of a step closer to Force but not quite there.

We should have that by the end of this year and we'll continue to add the portfolio over time. And the other thing I'd say that we've done is - probably about 2 years ago, is brought together from a management perspective closer alignment of our CRM and our Electrophysiology teams, down even to the sales, the territory area manager level. And I think leveraging the strength of those portfolios has helped drive some of the growth too since it's the same implanter base.

Jason Mills

Do you think a healthy CRM is important for a healthy EP?

Susan Lisa

I think it's certainly helpful, yes.

Jason Mills

Okay. That's all the time we have, unfortunately, but we did get to those 3 topics.

Susan Lisa

Okay. Yes. Thank you. Appreciate the questions.

Jason Mills

Thank you very much. Please join me in thanking Boston Scientific's Susie and Lindsay. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.