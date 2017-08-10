Ascent Capital Group's (ASCMA) CEO William Fitzgerald on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

William Fitzgerald - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffery Gardner - CEO, Monitronics International, Inc.

Michael Meyers - SVP and CFO

William Niles - EVP, General Counsel

Analysts

Jeff Kessler - Imperial Capital

Adam Parrington - Stifel

Ashish Nair - Citi

Todd Morgan - Jefferies

Operator

Good day and welcome to Ascent Capital Group's Conference Call to discuss the company's Second Quarter 2017 Earnings. Today's call is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available on the Ascent IR website an hour after the completion of this call. For those of you following along on the webcast, we will be using a slide deck to supplement a portion of management's commentary today.

This call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies, including the launch of MONI's direct sales and installation channel, market potential and expansion, the success of new products and services, consumer demand for interactive and home automation services, account creation and related costs, subscriber attrition, anticipated account generation, future financial prospects, and other matters that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including without limitation possible changes in market acceptance of the company's services, technological innovations in the alarm monitoring industry, competitive issues, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Ascent, ability to capitalize on acquisition opportunities, general market and economic conditions and changes in law and government regulations.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and Ascent expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Ascent's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Ascent, including the most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for additional information about Ascent and about the risks and uncertainties related to Ascent's business, which may affect the statements made during this call.

On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and pre-tax adjusted EBITDA. The required definitions and reconciliations are included in our earnings release, which was made publicly available earlier today.

I'd now like to turn the call over to your host, Ascent Capital Group's Chief Executive Officer, Bill Fitzgerald. Please go ahead, sir.

William Fitzgerald

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2017 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Jeff Gardner, our CEO of MONI Smart Security; as well as our CFO, Mike Meyers.

During the call, I will provide a few comments on the business and then turn the call over to Jeff to discuss the MONI business and performance in more detail. Following that, Mike will give you a detailed look at the second quarter and year-to-date results. We will also leave time for your questions.

We remained hard at work in second quarter and I am pleased to look at the progress Jeff and his team are making to strengthen Mony’s operating performance. The team continues to make very good progress on growing the internal sales channel and identifying operating cost efficiencies. There is still much more work ahead of us but I'm confident that we are making the right decisions to position the business for long-term profitability.

I'm also pleased to be welcoming Fred Graffam to Ascent and MONI executive teams as Chief Financial Officer. Fred's experience in accounting financial planning and analysis and M&A will greatly benefit the business. He also comes to us with significant public company experience and a strong background in technology and telecom industries. Fred will prove to be very good add for us. We expect that Fred will be joining the team in early September and we look forward to introducing him to many of you throughout the fall.

I'd also like to thank Mike Meyers for his years of dedicated service to the business and we wish him well in his future activities. We'll miss Mike for sure.

With that, let me turn things over to Jeff and let him provide some further insights on MONI.

Jeffery Gardner

Thank you, Bill and good afternoon everyone. To begin let me touch on our financial results. In the second quarter, MONI delivered net revenue of $140.5 million, reported a net loss of $50.1 million and Pre-SAC adjusted EBITDA of $88.9 million. Year-to-date MONI reported net revenue of $281.7 million, net loss of $71.1 million and pre-SAC adjusted EBITDA of $178.7 million. During the quarter and year-to-date, we added 26,782 and 56,158 customers respectively.

Let me give you some perspective on what is driving our performance this quarter and talk about our progress transforming this business. Dealer productivity in the quarter is down more than expected which put pressure on our revenues, pre-SAC adjusted EBITDA and attrition, which I will touch on later. We are finding that it is taking longer for dealers to transition from traditional go-to-market strategies like door-to-door sales to more sophisticated methods, like online sales and marketing.

Additionally, we discontinued our relationship with our largest dealer in connection with the PCTA settlement which Mike will touch on later. From a creation cost perspective, this dealer was our highest cost partner and their departure from the program will help lower our average multiple going forward.

We are continuing to invest in sales training, recruitment support and lead generation to help stabilize the dealer channel. The elevate program which is designed to help recruit sales teams and expand opportunities for dealer development is also making significant progress. Notably we saw a significant year-over-year increase in total number of accounts produced from participating dealers in the quarter. However, I continue to believe that our future success is dependent on growing our direct to consumer sales at LiveWatch and MONI at lower creation multiples. We are making progress on both fronts but not fast enough to offset the fall off in the dealer channel.

I am confident we will get there. We are providing an outstanding product to our customers and we are in a growing market. I see progress in many areas and our management team is focused on improving the financial performance of MONI in the near term.

To do this, we are hard at work executing against our Grand Slam initiatives highlighted on slide three we are driving improvements in dealer economics through reductions in creation cost and generating new sales leads through MONI Direct and LiveWatch. We're also making progress with attrition, taking proactive measures to retain high risk customers. In addition we have ongoing initiatives to reduce operating cost in the back half of the year and 2018.

As I mentioned earlier, we are also investing greater resources into our MONI Direct and LiveWatch channels. Our direct installation channel, which was launched in first quarter involves selling directly to customers, utilizing internal sales team and field technicians to directly install systems. The platform continued to scale nicely in the second quarter. While the number of accounts generated is still modest, the channel accounted for 47% of all marketing source sales in the quarter. By comparison just six months ago, 100% of our marketing source leads were closed and installed by our dealers.

We have also been successful in identifying and engaging new partnership opportunities. We also have a significant initiative underway with a new partner that we will announce later this year. This initiative should contribute meaningfully to our growth in 2018. To support our direct sales, we are running direct response ads on national networks like CNBC, CNN, and MSMBC and plan to make significant marketing investments in the back half of the year.

Our DIY business is also growing at a solid pace. LiveWatch delivered another quarter of year-over-year growth in ARPU and RMR. Monthly average RMR for new customer is up over $40 year-over-year, a sign of the attractiveness of the product offering and the strength of our business model.

On a combined basis, both MONI Direct and LiveWatch platforms represented 25% of MONI's total accounts generated at quarter end. This is illustrated on slide four. Albeit small, if you consider that two years ago MONI's dealer channel generated 100% of its account it is clear that our investment in these platforms are paying off.

Our shift to lower costs internally generated accounts is also helping strengthen our creation cost as highlighted on slide five with creation cost steady at 35.6. As we scale our direct channel and improve dealer economics I am confident that we will see continued improvements in both our creation multiple and account quality. This will help drive us towards our goal of annual reductions in these metrics over the next five years.

Turning to slide six, we continue to leverage our predictive churn analytics to help identify our most at-risk customers. In the quarter, we extended roughly 2,500 accounts per week, up from 1,800 a week a year ago. We remain on track to exit the year with the highest percent of customers under an extended contract in the last three years. We decided to be more aggressive here because we believe the economics around the extending these contracts create value for our stakeholders by lowering attrition in the long-term.

In the near term however, it does impact RMR attrition and margins. In the second quarter RMR attrition increased year-over-year from 12.5 to 13.4 as we offer rate reductions to our high risk customers and exchange for contract expansion that will lower future attrition. We are also pushing more aggressive pricing strategies and adding more home touch customers to our base.

Slide seven illustrates the progress we have made in terms of the percentage of new customers purchasing interactive services. Customers who subscribe to our HomeTouch smart home services are more engaged and we believe exhibit better attrition characteristics. Core unit attrition in the second quarter increased sequentially from 14.0% to 14.1%. As Michael will explain in more detail, we have to make a minor correction in how we account for certain 2G accounts.

Overall, attrition continues to be impacted by slower growth from the dealer channel where we benefit from the first year guarantee and generally lower attrition early in a customer's life. Despite their correction we are still on track to realized modest improvement in core and RMR attrition and anticipate decline to these matrics in the back half of the year and additional improvement beyond 2017. These reductions will be driven by fewer accounts coming to term, continued improvement in customer services, a higher percentage of total account under contract and a focus on high quality account.

Fundamentally, I believe we are making the right decisions with our business. And I am pleased with our execution today. Not only did we do the right thing economically with our dealers, but we're also making smart investments in LiveWatch and our direct channel that will benefit the long-term growth of the business.

With that, I will turn things over to Mike.

Michael Meyers

Thanks Jeff. Let me begin by reviewing our topline performance. In the second quarter and first six months, Ascent's net revenue decreased 2.2% to $140.5 million and decreased 1.8% to $281.7 million due to lower account growth at MONI as compared to the prior year periods in 2016. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in average RMR per subscriber to $43.84 as of June 30, from $42.70 in the prior year period, primarily due to certain price increases enacted during the past 12 months. Ascent reported a net loss of $43.5 million in the quarter and $62.4 million for the first six months.

In terms of attrition, as Jeff mentioned, we made a small correction to our attrition rates for the 12 month period ended December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2017 of 0.1% and 0.2% respectively. Future fillings that include prior period disclosures for attrition will be corrected.

Let me now turn to costs. During the three and six months, net expense creation cost totaled $8.2 million and $15.8 million versus $5.5 million and $10.6 million in the prior year periods. MONI's direct sales channel, which expenses nearly all of its creation cost similar to LiveWatch, drove our total operating expenses higher and reduced margins.

Ascent's Pre-SAC Adjusted EBITDA, which adds back the expense portion of creation costs decreased 7.2% and 5.0% in the three and six months period. MONI's Pre-SAC Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.7% and 5.1% in the three and six month periods. On a Pre-SAC basis after removing MONI's and LiveWatch's expense creation cost, MONI's Pre-SAC EBITDA margins in the three and six month periods were 63.8% and 64.0%, compared to 66.1% and 65.5% in the comparable year-ago periods.

I should reiterate that narrower Pre-SAC margins are partially driven by the fact that LiveWatch is a much younger business and therefore has lower margins than MONI. As LiveWatch grows and matures, margins will expand approaching MONI's level.

For the second quarter and first six months, LiveWatch drove an 80 and 90 basis point reduction in Pre-SAC margins respectively. Increases in retention related field service, the number of HomeTouch customers and investments in our service areas to improve the customer experience also contributed to margin pressures.

During the quarter we also incurred a unique expense related to the discontinuation of acquiring accounts from our largest dealer, which lowered margins approximately 1%.

Turning to our liquidity position at June 30, on a consolidated basis Ascent had a $112 million cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. At quarter end we have an outstanding balance of $63.5 million on our credit facility revolver.

Increasing our cash balance this year was the sale of two real-estate properties held by Ascent. In the first quarter Ascent sold the property for net proceeds of $12.1 million. The second property, a building in London was sold in Q2 for approximately $20.5 million bringing year-to-date real estate sales to $32.6 million.

Finally I would note that we accrued $28 million of expense related to the settlement of all class action litigation filed against MONI related to the Telemarketing activities of former MONI dealers. The settlement amount is within MONI's insurance policy limits. That said, I would note that our insurance carriers have not yet agreed to underwrite the entire settlement amount, and we have commenced litigation to enforce our rights under the respective insurance policies and we'll seek to recover the full $28 million. The settlement is subject to final court approval, which is expected in Q1, 2018 at which time the majority of the settlement will be funded.

Lastly I will note that MONI does not engage in unsolicited telemarketing and is not -- and has discontinued doing business with all of the dealers involved in the telemarketing litigation.

With that let me turn the call back over to Bill.

William Fitzgerald

Mike, thanks very much. I remain encouraged by the hardwork and progress we're making across all the areas of the business. I'm confident that we're taking the right steps to strengthen this business for the long-term. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to updating you on the business next quarter. Thanks for joining us today. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeff Kessler with Imperial Capital.

Jeff Kessler

Thank you. Could you, I know you can't go into the details of it, but could you give in general terms, talk about why one of your largest or your largest dealer would be engaging in telemarketing activities that either were not in line with your guidance or were actually against you? And how did you ultimately -- why would they do something like that?

Jeffery Gardner

Yeah, this is Jeff Gardner. How are you?

Jeff Kessler

Hi.

Jeffery Gardner

The issue was -- and these things didn't happen just recently, this happened over a long period of time, where we had a few dealers that were utilizing telemarketing to attract new customers. And so in connection with this settlement we wanted to make sure that we're not doing business with anyone who's doing telemarketing going forward.

Jeff Kessler

Al right. Can you go through some of the -- in more detail some of the steps that you are taking to, not just lower attrition but I think you're spending more money on analytics to effectively preempt those who might leave you. The question is that money well spent or is it better for some of those accounts who might attrite to actually be left on their own to attrite if you're going to give them a good deal? I mean obviously you're making decisions as to which accounts you think that are -- that will attrite are worth keeping and which accounts are not worth keeping?

Jeffery Gardner

Yeah that's a great question Jeff and really hard to execute on. But I think we're doing a really good job. Our predictive analytics are allowing us to identify those customers most at high risk, So we're not offering discounts across the base we are being very targeted to customers we have we believe have a higher propensity to disconnect and we are managing the economics around that. We give our sales reps the tool encouraging them to be as frugal as possible but do their best to extend the customers contract. And these aren't just 12 months extension.

On average we are getting a 36 month extension and our finance team and customer service team are working very carefully. We meet every month on this Jeff and we are certain that when we look at the incremental economics that we are getting on the -- on contract extension versus the cost it has a very significant net present value. You have got to consistently monitor that. That’s kind of what the secret sauce is behind this predicted analytics.

So I think it's absolutely the right thing. It's -- you know how important attrition is in our industry and it's allowing us, as we said in the script, at the end of this year we will have the highest number of customers under extension contracts than we had in the last three years. And so that’s going to set us up well, especially given the fact that we have fewer customers coming to term. So everything that we are doing I think makes sense.

In the quarter were pretty aggressive with regard to extending the contracts to these customers. I think in the back half of the year you will see us get a little more disciplined around that which should mean that less impact on our attrition going forward. We are just fine tuning that in the third and fourth quarter. So I think you will see some improvement from now.

But, to your question, absolutely it's right thing to do. It's creating value for our shareholders, it's going to lead to lower attrition overtime and these are significant extensions with 36 month contracts

William Fitzgerald

And I will just add Jeff that -- and it think Jeff said this but I want to underscore it. Right now you are seeing the cost of extending these contracts without the benefit that you will see a year from now, when these customers we've extended the contracts on won’t be attrited. And so you really only seeing one size of the equation right now as we start the programs.

Jeffery Gardner

Great. One final question than I will get back in queue. The -- I guess it's becoming -- obviously it’s a sensitive subject, but a sensitive balance that you are now essentially running three separate, three business three business model not all of which are not exclusive of each other but balancing, let’s call the demand of one against the other making sure that your dealers as well as the direct people as well as the internal people all end up working towards the same goal.

How are you going about doing that because it obviously you had some bumpy road with at least one part of that channel in the last six months?

William Fitzgerald

Yes absolutely. The dealer softness I think it's less about us getting into the direct business and more about our business changing. For most of our dealers who are still doing traditional door to door sales marketing method, it's become hard. People are shopping for services in our industry. Our customers today are more frequently shopping for security and home automation on the Internet, it's much more of a mass market actively. You see all the advertising for us and many of our competitors.

So I -- that’s more about that, we do have separate teams really focused on each of these channels. So on the dealer side I think we do a wonderful job, I talked a little bit about our elevate program just really trying to support these guys, helping them deal with what we think is a changing environment in the industry. And so we are still providing them leads albeit we are doing some of them directly ourselves and we are trying to balance that and I think we are doing a nice job there.

Most importantly I think we are giving them help in terms of best practices and that’s what our dealer enablement program is all about and more and more I mean as we do have a DIY offering at LiveWatch as well, but those our direct offering between Mony Direct and LiveWatch work closely together in terms of sharing information, thinking about the market together. So I think of those as just one channel and that’s our Mony Direct channel.

Jeff Kessler

Great. Thank you very much.

William Fitzgerald

You’re welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Shlomo Rosenbaum with Stifel.

Adam Parrington

Hi how are you doing. This is Adam on for Shlomo. I was curious if you could provide the [indiscernible] purchased in the quarter please?

Michael Meyers

Sure, that was a $1,304,000.

Adam Parrington

Thank you. What percentage of the new account that the largest dealer produced in last year that you lost and how did that impact calculation now?

William Fitzgerald

Adam, we're not going to disclose the actual number of accounts that, that dealer, dealers for competitive reasons. Again, I will remind you that this deal was our highest cost source of new customers. And so help us on attrition cost side. What we're really working hard to do is replacing that volume through our other dealers in our network. We have many dealers who are showing year-over-year increases and are anxious to expand their business. So we're working on that channel.

At the same time, we continue to expected to see more growth in the MONI Direct and LiveWatch channels in the balance of the year. So, definitely this is a loss of some volume but it was our highest cost volume and we're going to hopefully replace it between now in the end of the year with lower cost channels.

Adam Parrington

Got it, okay. And are you having to upgrade customers beside giving them lower pricing in order to retain them?

William Fitzgerald

I mean the way we look at that is we're generally not doing both for sure. When we are talking to our customers and depending on the information that we have on our customers, we're happy to provide them say, for instance new equipment and maybe with a higher RMR in exchange for a longer contract or rate reduction. Right now, more of our customers are asking for the rate reduction. But we're getting better and better at marketing new services with -- to me the best thing we can do for these contracted extension is offer them something new, that gets them more engaged with our company, like video or thermostats or door bells or door locks that help their -- drive their level of engagement out there and I think will help lower attrition overtime.

So we're offering both a larger percentage today are going to rate reductions.

Adam Parrington

Got it. And just an update on the competitive environment maybe particularly around Comcast, that's helpful?

William Fitzgerald

I don't think anything has changed significantly but there Comcast is pretty serious about our industry and the security customers that you've seen some of their results. So, they are definitely are a factor but nothing has really changed in the last year. They have been pretty aggressive there. As we've said before, they are really going after a different type of customer in terms of I believe a customer that has a lower credit score and higher attrition. We're really trying differentiate both across all our channels, around the fact that -- we do one thing, we provide security and home automation for our customers. And we've been doing it for a long time. It's not but the fifth or sixth things that we're providing. So we -- that's how we are marketing against that.

Adam Parrington

Okay. Thank you.

William Fitzgerald

You are welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ashish Nair with Citi.

Ashish Nair

Hi guys. Thank you for taking my question. Can you actually provide a little more color in terms of what sort of RMR drop you experience from an extension, what does it cost you? And also like where do you decide sort of -- because you are also pursuing a price increase strategy. So how do you decide which customer, should you increase the price on versus who do you offer an extension? And I know this -- I am asking a bunch of questions but just related to that, are the customers who are being offered an extension, are they generally customers who are coming to an end of contract, or are they already out of contract?

William Fitzgerald

Right, great questions. And yeah, really I think about price increases separately. We're applying analytics to the way we apply our price increases across the year. We look at what a customer's RMR is, we try to be about as strategic about that as we can. We're still and when I look at our business, we're still very value price compared to our peer group. We're relatively low in terms of our average RMR. So we think that we have room there. Separately when we talk to these customers, I don’t want to provide the exact RMR but it maybe it's a modest discount somewhere between somewhere in the neighborhood of like 5% discount or 10% discount for a 36 month extension.

And we’re coaching our customer service reps to be as judicious about that as possible. So, we manage them, not only on the number of contracts that they extend but also on the economics around that. And as I said at the end of each month, we’re constructing a model that ensures that we’re not making uneconomic decisions for these customers.

So, I think we’re definitely doing the right thing there, I know it’s complicated what we’re doing but I think managing the pricing in this business is important. And we’re focusing on the customers nearly end of their contract term. So they are not out of contract yet but they’re coming to the end of their term and we’re focusing on those customers who, based on our analytics have the highest propensity to attrite.

Ashish Nair

Got it and on just on the LiveWatch side, as it becomes more significant do you guys plan to sort of break that out, give us a little more information in terms of [indiscernible]. And then I guess I’m curious is it still in the lower 30s LiveWatch creation channel and also I know it’s very young but the direct and direct to sales as well as -- do you expect that to be in the low 30s range?

William Fitzgerald

I think that over the long run, we will be able to create accounts in those channels for a long period of time in low 30s and maybe even better as we continue to scale those channels but still very productive. LiveWatch has seen a little more a competition this year in the DIY space, but they are still in great job with the much lower attrition costs than we see in the dealer channel.

So, overtime, I mean we did give a little more disclosure this quarter as it relates to the percentage of our total customers that are derived from the direct channel, both LiveWatch and MONI direct, we have a number that was over 25% which may seem small but you got remember that just two years ago it was zero. And so really pleased with this how that channels growing. We’re very affective in those channels. We’ve been able to create leads very economically and our sales reps are doing a nice job closing them.

Ashish Nair

Great and the creation costs are staying stable sequentially at them?

William Fitzgerald

Yes, I mean there’re very some similar to where they were last quarter in the LiveWatch channel.

Ashish Nair

Got it and I did see the bonus number came down, is that something expect to hold through the year, that level for LiveWatch?

Michael Meyers

Not sure what you mean. Yes usually we disclose the LiveWatch related bonus number and it seemed like that decrease year-over-year.

William Fitzgerald

The accrual. I have to look at that off line.

Ashish Nair

That’s okay. All right, that was -- those were my questions. Thank you so much.

William Fitzgerald

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Todd Morgan with Jefferies.

Todd Morgan

Thank you, good afternoon. A couple of sort of, line of questions but when you generate a new lead how do you decide to allocate that between your own in-house folks and dealers, is there a formula or process or what's the methodology?

William Fitzgerald

There is -- if it’s really based on what we’re trying to do now is obviously we create -- we want to balance between helping our dealers be successful. Now we want to let them share in the benefits of our advertising. But we have been closing a greater percentage of those in house, because the incremental costs are much lower. So, that’s the sign for applying, working our marketing team is working with our dealer sales channel and our direct sales channel direct lead to kind of make that -- help make that call.

Todd Morgan

But do you’ve any sort of contractual agreement with dealers on how you deal with those, is that wholly 100% your call?

William Fitzgerald

100% our call.

Todd Morgan

Okay and I know you just sort of -- this decline you are really talking, real numerical terms about sort of the change in the dealer network but is there any further you can say geographically is this a regional dealer national footprint. How easy is it going to be for you to either I guess cover some of the territories they have or covers some of years that they were doing, how you’re going to be for you to back fill that?

William Fitzgerald

We’ve plenty of national dealers in our bag. We’ve got some really up and coming new dealers in our top -- say like our top 10 that we think will help pick up that volume not right way but overtime they'll pick up that volume. And really when you think about the dealer channel going forward, I think they do have good prospects. It's not going to like it did four years ago, but if we can stabilize that channel at the same time growing our direct channel we can really -- that's the plan to get MONI back to kind of the growth numbers that we all want.

Todd Morgan

Great okay. And again, sort of thinking -- that you've talked to also about the settlement. So I think it was $28 million or so that's kind of in dispute right now. Can you help me understand how that interacts with the bond indenture because there is, I think normally a judgments clause in the indenture that would -- looking at quickly it's $25 million. So obviously this is a little bit ahead of that. Can you just sort of walk me through that process as to how this would or wouldn't get resolved and how that might interact with the indenture.

William Fitzgerald

We've looked at it, we don't see it as an indenture issue given the size and the scope of it.

Todd Morgan

Okay, all right thank you.

William Fitzgerald

Yeah, just one more thing on that. Mike talked about two things that offset a little bit. As you said we're going to view our best to recover the $28 million, but he also talked about $32 million at the Ascent level related to the real estate. So yeah, we'll continue to work on that recovery and I think we're in good shape in terms of eliminating that exposure going forward.

Todd Morgan

And so is that judgment on against the Monitronics Inc. level or is that an Ascent level of sort of obligation?

William Fitzgerald

It's a MONI level

Michael Meyers

And it's really not a judgment, it's a settlement. And a little different. And I want to be clear, we think we have and just said this but I want to really reiterate it that we feel like we have really good prospects at recovering a significant amount of that from our insurance carriers.

Todd Morgan

Great. Okay, well that's all helpful. Thank you then.

William Fitzgerald

You're welcome.

Operator

Our final question today will come from Jeff Kessler with Imperial Capital.

Jeff Kessler

Given that LiveWatch and your direct program is growing, but it's still 25% and it's not going to be a 50% for a little while. Could you go into a little more detail on what you are doing and who you are using to do two things. Number one I know you've gone over this a little before but trying to make sure that you at least get the most training possible for those dealers that you're using who seem to have what I continually call the ITIQ or who were millennial wanting to want to get into this business, those can handle a wireless lock or a thermostat.

And secondly, one thing I didn't -- we didn't -- you didn't go into in very much detail was what are some of the just want to call cooperative programs you are that are getting traction that you would think are getting traction at least with some large organizations to market your product out there.

William Fitzgerald

Yeah, great questions Jeff. First let me talk about our programs to help drive dealer sales and I think you're right. First of all on this we're doing two types of training, one sales training to really help them understand how to best close sales, how best to approach customers. And really their business is all about recruiting sales people, training them. And so we've partnered with the national sales organization. We give our dealers access to that program and work with them to make sure that their new reps and their existing reps have exposure to that. I think the ones that are participating in that are seeing very good results.

On the technical side relating to all of our dealers I think are very doing a very good job. We provide a lot of training, as you know we have 80 plus of our own in-house techs, and we have a whole tactic organizations that trains and making sure they understand the Internet of Things and all the new technology. So we spend times assisting our dealers to understanding how net thermostat [ph] work Amazon Echo, Door Locks et cetera. I think all of our dealers are really up to speed on that. We're trying to help them understand that we all benefit from selling more of these add on services video, door locks, products that really get the customer more engaged. So we're really focused on that on the dealer training side and I forgot the second part your question, Jeff.

Jeff Kessler

Cooperative programs with larger organizations be they -- until -- cable companies, your large organizations or our type organization, things like that.

William Fitzgerald

Yes, we’ve got a good funnel of those. As you know we’ve got a deal with AARP working hard to produce leads and generate sales from that. AAA is another one of our partners, we’ve got one of the regional AAA partners Jeff. We are really well suited I think because our customer service is very good, we're not link to a particular product. We don’t have proprietary products that we’re offering. And generally we’re just a good partner, people like to partner with us. That’s why we won these partnerships to begin with.

I think going forward we’re in a very good position for more that kind of activity that will drive future growth. And as I said in the script Jeff, there is one partnership in particular that we’re going to announce later this year that I think is going to have a meaningful effect on 2018 growth. So, I’m really pleased the team's working really hard on in that area, these things take a long time to get in place. But what exiting -- I know you said our dealer, our direct is only 25%. But we’ve gotten there pretty quickly. Some companies in our space have been doing that for four to five years. So, we’ve just been doing at LiveWatch for two years and our direct engine just this year. And so we’re pretty pleased with the rate of growth and these partnerships are really going to accelerate that for us.

Jeff Kessler

Okay and when do you plan on -- or will you announce the name of the partner or this going to be something that will come out in some flowering [ph] in like March or so.

William Fitzgerald

It will be front and center when we announce it and like I said it will be later this year.

Jeff Kessler

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

William Fitzgerald

You’re welcome, Jeff.

Operator

That will conclude our question-and-answer session today. I will hand the program back over to Bill for any additional remarks.

William Fitzgerald

Thank you, operator. Simply said thank you all for joining us. We appreciate our interest and look for to bringing you up to speed on third quarter's number in November. Thank you, all.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen this does conclude Ascent Capital Group's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful afternoon.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.