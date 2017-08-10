Papa Murphy & Holdings' (FRSH) CEO Weldon Spangler on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Papa Murphy & Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Mark Hutchens

Thank you, Homer. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our second quarter earnings call. Let me start by noting that our formal remarks and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Any such items, including guidance with respect to expected results for 2017 and statements related to our future performance should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties. I'd refer you to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which identifies important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our projections or forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of the date of this call and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

Today's discussion also includes non-GAAP financial measures that we believe

may be important to investors as metrics to assess the operating performance of our business. Our earnings release contains reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in accordance with SEC rules and the release and reconciliations can be found on the company's corporate website at investors.papamurphys.com.

Here with me this afternoon is Weldon Spangler, our new Chief Executive Officer. It's my pleasure to introduce you to Weldon. And I'll tell you that although he's been here for just a few short weeks, he's already having a big impact. Weldon comes to us with over 30 years of restaurant experience, along with specific expertise in leading and developing franchise businesses. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Baskin-Robbins U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, where he had complete oversight of the brand. Prior to that he spent 5 years working on the Dunkin' Donuts U.S. and Canada businesses, where he worked closely with the franchise leaders.

Before providing update on our business and financial results, I'll let Weldon share some early thoughts on his first few weeks at Papa Murphy's. And after our prepared remarks, we'll open the call up for your questions.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to Weldon.

Weldon Spangler

Thank you, Mark and good afternoon, everyone. I'm thrilled to be here and look forward to working with the franchise owners and our team members to return this great brand to sustained growth and profitability. I appreciate what Jean and the team have done this year and I'm excited about us accelerating the turnaround.

I was attracted to the opportunity to lead this brand and this company, first and foremost, because of my experience as a Papa Murphy's customer. First, in Seattle and later in Portland, my family and I were big fans of the brand and were loyal customers. This is a great concept with great food. Secondly, I love the franchise business model and working with franchise owners, so the opportunity to lead a franchise brand really appealed to me.

My initial impressions after a few short weeks are that we have a lot of loyal fans who love our products and love having us as part of their lives. We also have franchise owners who are passionate about their businesses and the Papa Murphy's brand. And we have a group of dedicated, hard-working employees who are committed to working with our franchise owners to execute this turnaround and return the brand and the business to profitable growth.

To be clear, I think we can win at Papa Murphy's and we're dedicated to winning. As I see it, our biggest opportunities are to continue to drive franchise owner engagement and profitability and to improve our end customers' experience through continued innovation, convenience and relevance. And we need to execute all of that with an even greater sense of urgency.

I'll now hand the call back to Mark to provide an update on the business results for the second quarter.

Mark Hutchens

Thanks, Weldon. The financial results we're reporting today are disappointing, driven by continued challenging top line performance. We're taking steps to turn around sales growth while also moving our long term strategic initiatives forward. As we discussed on prior calls, we believe that an engaged and driving franchise owner base is paramount to our success as a brand and as a company. As such, the overarching strategic initiative on which we're focused is driving sales and profitability for our franchise owners.

To that end, during the quarter, we accelerated the testing of our digital marketing efforts to both aggressively reacquire and reengage lapsed uses and to acquire new customers. While not significant enough in scale to impact the reported results for the quarter, we're pleased with the results of both of these tests and are currently expanding our learnings to a broader test in additional markets. In addition, during the quarter, we completed a major segmentation in lapsed user study. This is providing us with key insights that will better inform our marketing actions and strategies going forward.

Consistent with our strategy of driving product innovation, during the quarter we continued to test a variety of new products, including new sites, new and unique pizza toppings, a new s'mores dessert bar and the XLNY pizza, an extra large traditional New York-style pizza made with garlic, red sauce, giant pepperoni, ground sausage and fresh-grated Parmesan cheese on a foldable crust.

Results of these tests were encouraging, especially for the XLNY which drove significant transaction left in test. We'll continue to test that product at various price points in additional markets over the coming months to find the price point that best balances transaction lift in profitability. Overall, we feel good about the growth in the new product pipeline and we will continue to drive innovation in food as a key strategy.

Partnering with franchise owners, we've made significant progress on improving store level profitability by reducing store level costs through a combination of productivity and procurement initiatives. We believe we have additional opportunities to realize even greater buying efficiencies for this system and earn the process of pursuing those opportunities with both company and outside resources.

Next, I'd like to provide an update on our convenience strategy. We continue to believe that our lack of convenience is an inhibitor to our growth, but we're confident we have the best product in today's busy home life. The best product doesn't always carry the day if it's also not convenient. We're moving aggressively to level the playing field on the convenience front by making delivery an option.

Pizza is at its best right out of the oven which is why our Take ‘N’ Bake pizza that our customer bakes at home is uniquely positioned for success in delivery. We began our delivery pilot with Amazon Restaurants in March with a handful of stores in Portland and Seattle. And during the second quarter, added Grubhub as a provider and expanded to Denver and Colorado Springs. Today, delivery is available in 36 stores across these 4 markets. We're pleased with the results of the pilot so far and continue to build momentum with this important initiative.

So far, delivery orders through these third-party marketplaces appear to be highly incremental and the check-level economics are attractive. Our franchise owners and customers are eager for delivery and we expect to add at least one new partner and expand the offering to even more stores and markets in the coming weeks. By year-end, we expect to offer delivery in around 30% of our stores.

Augmenting the convenience opportunity, during the second quarter we announced that we would be transitioning our e-commerce business to Olo, the leading provider of online and mobile ordering capabilities. The move to Olo's digital platform will enable online and mobile ordering to be fully integrated with Amazon, Grubhub and other third-party marketplaces. In addition, Olo will give us seamless integration with a variety of third-party delivery services which will allow our customers to order their delivered pizza directly from papamurphys.com.

Regardless of the channel, Olo will provide a seamless and convenient ordering experience for both customers and franchise owners and will allow us to accelerate a host of capabilities well beyond delivery. We expect to begin the transition to Olo's platform during the fourth quarter of this year and expect to be fully transitioned by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Once transitioned, we estimate that the cost efficiencies derived from our move to Olo's platform will benefit growth over to annual EBITDA by approximately $900,000 and will improve annual diluted earnings per share by around $0.04. In conjunction with this transaction, during the quarter we recognized a onetime noncash pretax charge of $9.1 million related to the impairment of our current online ordering platform.

Moving on to development. During the quarter, we opened 13 new franchise stores, including 11 stores in the U.S. This brings our total to 20 new franchise openings through the second quarter, including 17 domestic locations. In addition to new store openings, we've seen a significant increase in store transfers. Year-to-date, we've seen 69 stores transfer which is significantly higher than a typical year.

Most of these transfers have been driven by existing franchise owners consolidating and increasing the size of the store portfolios. And although store transfers, like the refranchising of the company stores, competes with new store openings in the near term, we believe this consolidation will bring benefits to the system and ultimately serve as a catalyst for future development.

Related to our refranchising initiative, as previously discussed, we closed on the sale of 7 company-owned stores in Denver in the quarter. We continue to see interests in refranchising from both existing franchise owners and new prospects and expect to be in a position to share more details regarding our progress on the next call. However, based on our latest thinking, we now expect to refranchise up to 35 stores this year, an increase from our previous guidance of at least 15 stores, as we work towards our goal of returning to a 95% franchise mix by 2020.

Because of the increase in franchise transfer activity and the higher expectations for CSD refranchising, we're revising our full year new store opening guidance to around 40 units. While both transfers and refranchising may put near term pressure on new store openings, we believe the longer term impact of both on the business is positive and that this consolidation among owners who are looking to grow will be a platform for future store development.

Also related to the company store portfolio, we announced during the quarter plans to close up to 16 company-owned stores. By quarter-end, 12 of those stores will close and 1 additional store will close just after quarter-end. Based on our current thinking, we expect the closures executed in the second quarter to benefit go-forward annual EBITDA by approximately $1 million and benefit go-forward to annualized EPS by around $0.04. We expect to make final decisions on the remaining potential 3 closures by the end of the third quarter.

Finally, before I leave development, I'd like to share with you that subsequent to the end of the second quarter, we signed an area development agreement with an experienced and well-capitalized group, including existing franchise owners, to enter and scale a new market. For competitive reasons, I'm not going to disclose the market today, but we do look forward to making an announcement with more details in the coming weeks. What I can tell you is the group is committed to open 18 stores over roughly a 5-year period which will get this market to what we believe is the inflection point of penetration at around one store per 80,000 population.

I'll now review the quarterly results in detail for our fiscal second quarter which ended July 3, 2017. Total revenue in the quarter was $29.1 million, a decrease of 2.6% compared to the second quarter of last year. The decrease in total revenue was driven primarily by a 4.3% decrease in domestic system comparable store sales and a net decrease of 6 domestic stores over the prior 5 quarters, partially offset by an increase in franchise and development fees, driven by franchise transfer activity and the refranchising of the 7 company stores in the quarter.

Franchise royalties in the quarter totaled $9.1 million compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter of last year, a decrease of 4.6%. The decrease was driven by the 4.1% decrease in comparable store sales at domestic franchise stores and a net decrease of 20 franchise units over the following -- over the previous 5 quarters.

At the end of the second quarter, the domestic franchise store count was 1,358 units compared with 1,375 units in the prior year quarter, reflecting 79 domestic franchise store closures, offset by 53 domestic franchise store openings and a net acquisition of 9 company-owned stores over the last 12 months. Franchise and development fees in the quarter totaled $837,000 compared to $574,000 in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher transfer fees and fees associated with the refranchising of the company stores.

Sales at company-owned stores totaled $18.7 million in the quarter, down 3.9% compared with the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by the 6.6% decline in company-owned comparable store sales, offset partially by the net increase of 14 company-owned stores over the last 5 quarters.

Switching over to expenses. As we've discussed previously, the company store portfolio had a lot of moving pieces over the last couple of years and we continue to evolve as we execute our refranchising strategy. We continue to believe that our strategy of accelerating key market build-out with the end goal of refranchising stores and retaining royalty annuities was the right strategy.

As we make progress on executing refranchising transactions, we will have created a healthier system overall. In the meantime, this strategy continues to be a significant drag on near term reported results. So as I've done in the last few calls, I'll first walk you through the reported numbers and then I'll walk you through the results of a large group of core stores across 10 markets that had been unaffected by the changes in the CSD portfolio over the last 10 quarters.

We ended the quarter with 149 company-owned stores, reflecting a net decrease of 19 stores compared to the previous quarter and a net decrease of 7 stores compared to the end of the second quarter of 2016. Reported company store operating expenses in the quarter as a percentage of company-owned store sales increased by 530 basis points compared with the prior year quarter and totaled 99.4%. The increase was driven in large part by a 470 basis point increase in occupancy expenses, a 300 basis point increase in comp and benefits and a 160 basis point increase in advertising expenses, partially offset by decreases in cost of goods sold and other operating costs.

The increase in compensation and benefits as a percentage of company-owned store sales reflected the increased shift of the portfolio to markets with lower sales volumes and continued labor inefficiencies associated with new store openings. The increase in occupancy was driven by both the portfolio shift as well as the deleveraging effect of the comparable store sales decline and a onetime $700,000 charge related to contractual lease obligation on the stores that closed in the quarter. The increase in advertising expenses in the quarter reflects higher marketing spend.

Looking now at 73 stores in 10 markets unaffected by the portfolio changes we've made at the company store division over the last 10 quarters, the first thing I'd say is that comp store sales performance at these subset of stores was slightly better than the overall company store portfolio. Also compared to prior year quarter, total operating costs as a percentage of sales increased by only 220 basis points compared with the prior year quarter and totaled 88%. The most significant difference in performance between these subset of stores and the total company-owned portfolio was that occupancy costs increased by only 97 basis points.

In addition, as in the previous quarter, comp and benefits costs increased by roughly half the rate of the overall company portfolio. As we execute our refranchising strategy over the next couple of years, we would expect that overall margins in the company store portfolio would be more closely approximated by the margins in these subset of stores. Overall, stores opened by the company over the previous 10 quarters negatively impacted second quarter EBITDA by over $600,000 and reduced per share earnings by approximately $0.023.

Reported selling, general and administrative expense in the quarter was $3.4 million, reflecting a $2.8 million recovery of the ad fund deficit as well as $131,000 of onetime costs related to the CEO transition and restructuring. Excluding these unusual items, SG&A expense would have been $6.1 million or 20.9% of total revenue compared to $5.9 million or 19.8% of total revenue in the second quarter of last year.

EBITDA in the quarter was negative $4 million. Excluding CEO transition and restructuring costs, the noncash e-commerce impairment expenses and the noncash expenses associated with store closures, adjusted EBITDA would have been $7.9 million or 27.1% of revenue. This compares to $5.7 million or 19% of revenue in the prior year quarter. The increased period-over-period was driven by a net reduction in the ADF deficit of $2.4 million compared to the prior year quarter, offset partially by the quarterly decline in comparable store sales. A reconciliation of EBITDA to GAAP net income is included in our earnings release.

Depreciation and amortization expense in the quarter was $2.9 million, flat to the prior year quarter. Net interest expense in the fourth quarter was $1.3 million, roughly $80,000 higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to the slight increase in the average effective interest rate.

The reported net loss in the quarter was $6.2 million or a loss of $0.37 per diluted share compared to net income of $952,000 in the second quarter of 2016 or earnings of $0.06 per diluted share. The e-commerce impairment store closure expenses and expenses associated with the CEO transition and restructuring, reduced reported net income in the quarter by $7.3 million after tax or $0.44 per share. Excluding these costs, pro forma net income in the quarter would have been $1.1 million or $0.07 per diluted share.

Due to the impairments taken in the quarter and the resulting swing to an expected full year pretax net loss, our effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.5% compared to the prior year quarter effective tax rate of 39.1%. We ended the quarter with approximately $1.5 million of cash on the balance sheet and net debt of $103.3 million, $5.1 million less than in the prior quarter.

At quarter-end, we had $2.4 million drawn on our $20 million revolver. We ended the quarter in full compliance with all covenants under our amended credit facility. We reported a leverage ratio of 4.02x compared to a maximum permitted leverage ratio of 5.25x and reported an interest coverage ratio of 5.4x compared to a minimum permitted coverage ratio of 3.5x.

In the current business environment, we believe it prudent to have an even more conservative balance sheet. As such, we expect to use operating cash generated by the business and net proceeds from refranchising to further pay down debt. Based on our current growing plans -- or current growth plans and financial forecast, we continue to believe that the expected cash flow from operations and refranchising and available liquidity under the amended credit facility and revolver are sufficient to fund our business and anticipated capital expenditures going forward within the financial covenants prescribed in our amended credit facility.

Based on our current information, we're updating our full year outlook for fiscal 2017 which ends on January 1, 2018. We now expect full year domestic systemwide comparable store sales to decline in the range of mid- to low single digits which compares to previous guidance in the range of negative 2% to flat.

As transfers and refranchising continue to compete near term with new store openings, we now expect domestic franchise new store openings of around 40 units for the year, compared to previous guidance of between 60 and 75 units. Conversely, we're increasing our full year refranchising target up to 35 units compared to previous guidance of at least 15 units.

We're increasing our guidance on expected full year selling, general and administrative expenses to approximately $30 million, including onetime severance and restructuring costs of $2.5 million, a current year ADF deficit of approximately $1 million and approximately $0.5 million related to e-commerce transition. This compares with previous guidance of approximately $28 million, including onetime severance and restructuring costs of $2.6 million.

Due to the reduction in expected revenue and additional SG&A expenses anticipated, we're reducing our outlook for adjusted EBITDA which excludes non-recurring impairment and closure costs and onetime severance and restructuring costs to be at least $20 million, compared with the previous guidance of at least $24 million excluding onetime severance and restructuring costs.

We're improving our outlook for cash to investing activities which is CapEx net of cash proceeds from refranchising, to be no more than $2 million compared to previous guidance of between $2 million and $4 million. We're reiterating our outlook for cash flow from operations less cash invested -- cash to investing activities to be at least $15 million. We now expect our full year effective book tax rate to be approximately 34.3% compared to previous guidance of approximately 43.8% and we continue to expect diluted share count to be approximately 16.8 million shares.

I'll now hand the call back to Weldon for closing remarks.

Weldon Spangler

Thanks, Mark. While we still have a lot of work to do, we're making progress on the things that will return the business to sustainable growth and profitability. When we're at our best, we're a neighborhood brand with franchise owners who are involved in their communities and who are dedicated to serving our customers great food. The success of our franchise owners remains our biggest priority through initiatives such as convenience, innovation and engaged marketing. In turn, the success of our franchise owners will drive the success of the company.

I look forward to the journey and to updating you on our progress on future calls. Homer, please open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Andy Barish of Jefferies.

Andrew Barish

Two things, just on the -- maybe on the same-store sales outlook for the back half. I know that 3Q is seasonally slow for the category. Is that something we should take into effect as more volatility in the 3Q and then maybe some of the efforts helping a little bit more in the 4Q? Any color on that would be helpful.

Mark Hutchens

Yes. We obviously didn't give near term guidance. We did imply guidance for the back half, but I think your point on the seasonality is the right way to think about it.

Andrew Barish

Okay. And then, Mark, on the refranchising, is the time frame still for the longer term 95%? Is that still sort of out in the 2020 time period? Or do you think that can maybe accelerate with some of the early success you've had here in '17?

Mark Hutchens

Yes. I mean, our hope is that we can accelerate it. What we've always said is that we don't want to over commit because at the end of the day, refranchising is all about partner sourcing. And we want to make sure we're taking the time to get the right partners, first and foremost.

Our next question is from Jon Tower of Wells Fargo.

Jon Tower

Just a couple of questions. First, on the lapsed users study that you guys had performed during the quarter. Curious to find out what you guys -- actually any takeaways you got from that. Where, perhaps, some of these customers are going? Why they're going there? And how you can get them back?

Weldon Spangler

Yes. So we're looking at -- this is Weldon. So we're looking at that information right now and we're doing more analysis on it. We have a couple of insights and really regarding ensuring the consistency and the quality and value, but we've got a lot more work that we want to do on it before we're ready to claim full understanding.

Jon Tower

Okay. So there's not any early insights into customers shifting more to hot delivery? Or any other high-level takeaways that you're willing to share.

Weldon Spangler

Not that we really saw. We -- and the great question about the hot delivery, so as we've talked about convenience being a big opportunity for us, we certainly recognize that the consumer wants us to be more convenient. They want it to be easier to order. They want it to be easier to get. And we think we have a real opportunity in that, especially with our unique platform of bake it at home. So we're pursuing that actually in parallel to the more we understand the data.

Jon Tower

Okay. And then just switching gears to the franchisee base and thinking about the new store growth. You had mentioned there's a new area development agreement signed during the quarter. Just curious to know more about the franchisees, if they're existing in the system or if it's the new franchise group that you're bringing in? And then even thinking about the stores that you put on refranchising, can you talk about perhaps are you expecting to refranchise the stores to existing franchisees or move them to, hopefully, new franchisees to come on?

Mark Hutchens

Yes. So first on the area that are on the agreement. I said it was a combination of some new people coming to the system, but they're working with an existing franchisee. And so I think that's keeping the continuity of franchisees who knows and loves the brand and is leaning in and bringing other investors and operators with them to grow. As we think about refranchising, our franchise pack says that we, first and foremost, want to grow with our existing franchisees. Having said that, we're open to using refranchising as an opportunity to get new franchisees in. But as I mentioned to Andy, for us, it's really all about making sure we're identifying and bringing the right partners along. And that really is the gaining factor from a refranchising perspective.

Jon Tower

Okay. And then, lastly, on the implied guidance for the back half of the year. I think you said at least $20 million in adjusted EBITDA would imply roughly $6.5 million in adjusted EBITDA in the back half of the year. So just curious, obviously, you talked about lower revenue, but on the cost side, aside from the step-up in G&A that you spoke about, is there anything else that stands out that would be dragging down that EBITDA in the back half?

Mark Hutchens

No. It's really -- yes, it's really top line.

William Slabaugh

I had a question on the value proposition. I'm curious how you think about that at Papa Murphy's versus other pizza peers, especially what sounds like initial success around the XLNY at $7. And I think you have a couple of medium pizzas out there at a $5.99 price point. So I'm wondering if we should be thinking about the opportunity at Papa Murphy's to build a broader platform around a single digit price point versus currently I know you're known for $10 Tuesdays and some other offers, so are there other ways to explore lower price points to get maybe more competitive with some of the other delivery guys?

Weldon Spangler

Yes. This is Weldon. Great question. As we think about the value and the unique value proposition we have, we have great quality food. And we have an opportunity really to talk more about the quality as we think about our advertising and our marketing in general. Talking about the quality and what really happens in the kitchen and the quality at the plate, because it's the freshest, because it just comes out of your oven, so we think there's a real opportunity to talk more about that. And while there's always the opportunity to bring in a few new guests with some good price points, what we don't want to do is find ourselves in a pricing war with anybody because we just think we have a unique proposition for the quality and that's the point we want to drive home. When we add convenience to that, the value is not so much in the price point as it is in what they're receiving.

Jon Tower

Okay. And then like convenience piece of that within delivery, you mentioned you were pretty pleased with the incrementality of the tests, I know it's early, but can you touch on that a little bit how we know it's incremental? And then also the economic to a franchisee into the customer as you test it, I'm sure different price points there.

Mark Hutchens

Yes. So far, the testing has really been through third-party marketplaces, so we think about it as effectively fulfilling the pizza transaction on that. So we believe they are highly incremental because they're customers that are coming through Amazon food service or Grubhub to -- and we're really competing with other things that are on that platform, not should I go to Papa Murphy's and get a pizza. That's why we think they're highly incremental in the early days. As you look at that, we -- I'm not going to go into detail about the specifics of the economics but obviously, with a third-party marketplace, there's a cost to be on there. Conversely, they have various minimum delivery size order size and they typically pay the menu price. So we're not talking about delivering discounted pizza here, right? We're seeing early days, if someone coming in and paying full menu price and agreeing to order, I'm making this number up, $25 or $30 worth of products which is obviously considerably more than our check average.

William Slabaugh

Got it. In term of customer perspective, have you been able to note the elasticity of the price they're having to pay for delivery? So if you test something at $3, $4, $5 or $6, however you range it out, have you noticed that there's elasticity at the high end or low end or not?

Mark Hutchens

Yes. I would say that we haven't been doing this long enough to have the data to do that. Right now, it is sort of what it is and we're seeing the customer respond to it, but we don't know how sensitive it's going to be. We look forward to building out the universe so we can actually look at exactly what you're asking about.

Operator

Mark Hutchens

Yes. Homer, thank you. Before I have Weldon give the closing remarks, I just wanted to clarify the question around the balance of year EBITDA. If you look at the year-to-date adjusted EBITDA, it's around $5.3 million. So the guidance of $20 million implies the balance of the year will be somewhere around $15 million or so. So I just wanted to clarify because I think there was a miscommunication earlier on the call.

So with that, I will turn it over to Weldon just to make some closing comes and then we will conclude

Weldon Spangler

Yes. So thank you, everybody, for your interest in Papa Murphy's and I look forward to talking to you next quarter.

