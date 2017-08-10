Dangerous Preferred Stocks Update

Revisit of several such products which we have covered, including one that completely caught us by surprise.

When do we get involved? Do we get involved at all?

Exploration of a group of preferred stocks that we classify as "dangerous" according to our risk tolerance.

Introduction

By nature, preferred stocks are a group of products that allow intelligent investors to chew on a bunch of numbers, pick a winner and even come up with a contingency plan. However, things become tricky once the call date of an issue has passed and we wish to include it in our portfolio.

I do not have a list that can offer insight into how many preferreds got redeemed as soon as they became callable vs. the number that baffled us by trading years and years after their call option kicked in. Perhaps one could dig deep and come up with some sort of logic, but in the latter group, we can safely make the Black Swan reference. And to our benefit, we are fully capable of avoiding disasters by being smart.

Anyway, let us proceed with some actual examples that cover various scenarios involving preferred stocks whose call dates have long passed.

The Group

The bright stars from the preferred stock universe that we will gaze upon are the diverse and freaky group of products that have remained outstanding for a longer-than-expected period, thus making many long-term holders happy and drinking gallons of speculators' tears.

Here is a screenshot from my database:

Source: The author's database.

To shed some light on the bubble chart above, just in case, the "Years To Call" (x-axis) highlights the years that have passed since the issue's call option kicked in - all of these products having the same call price of $25.00, which is common as we know.

As for the y-axis, which is slightly confusing, 1.05 = 105% of par value. Assuming that the aforementioned is $25.00, the 5% (for example) does not sound like a lot, but represents $1.25 of call exposure if we ignore accrued dividends for simplicity. Clearly the yield-to-call metric does not look pretty on either of these products, therefore we will abstain from even checking it out for the record.

So when do we get involved? Do we get involved at all? Maybe.

Getting Involved

On different occasions I have highlighted DDT - Dillard's Capital Trust I, 7.50% Capital Securities (NYSE: DDS) - as one of my favorites. It does provide the most impressive yield, keeping in mind its investment grade credit rating, and it trades in a very reasonable manner. I would rather risk a reasonable amount of money with it than pray that some other product will not be called for another 6 months, so I can finally see profits accumulate, after negating the enormous call exposure.

Below you will see a chart with exemplary entry levels that surely vary depending on your risk tolerance and accrued dividends at the time of purchase, respectively.

Source: Barchart.com - DDT Daily Chart (6 months)

The majority of preferred stocks in the group do not provide us with similar entry opportunities, and if they do, especially with above average volume, they are probably going to disappear very, very soon.

However, going back to the Black Swan reference, there are cases when simply following developments around the company itself - earnings calls, statements by the CEO or CFO - can provide you with an edge and a great addition to your portfolio.

The next stock we will take a look at is the "living proof."

Attention Pays Great Dividends

Many of you have figured out that this section will be a C-N - Citigroup Capital XIII, 7.875% Fixed/Floating TruPS Trust Preferred Securities (NYSE: C) - revisit and admission that the last time we covered it we were missing a crucial piece of information.

Here is a link to the Second Quarter 2017 Fixed Income Investor Review. I would like to bring your attention to pages 12/13. This is where the missing piece of the puzzle is located. It was a rather expensive one for all of us who tried to act on the "mispricing" that took place in C-N over a short period of time.

For reference you can take a look at our article and an updated chart:

Source: Barchart.com - C-N Daily Chart (6 months)

The reason why I have highlighted the date on the chart will be revealed if you follow the link to the Fixed Income Investor Review. Or as the section of the article claims - attention pays dividends, and in this case they are significant.

To summarize, if you are holding a preferred stock that has remained on the market long after its call date, there might be a good reason for that, and your best source of information is this type of investor materials. And even speculators can make some money by not jumping in front of the train which gets rolling in such setups.

Avoiding Disasters

While going against C-N was a disaster in its own right, here I will refer to the long side of things: why we should not be buying any products with call exposure that can cause us a lot of pain.

An example can easily be given by taking a glimpse at The Royal Bank of Scotland's (NYSE: RBS) products of interest to us, most of which are gone now - as covered in this article that we initially published several days ago.

I believe that the key takeaway from the RBS group is to stay cautious around quarterly reports and similar corporate events. This seems to be a recurring theme, and if you are afraid about being unable to re-enter your position, then at least reduce the exposure.

Another case of an event-related issue redemption was recently observed in BGE-B - BGE Capital Trust II, 6.20% Trust Preferred Securities (NYSE: EXC):

Source: Barchart.com - BGE-B Daily Chart (6 months)

Conclusion

By merely dipping our toes in this part of the preferred stock universe, we can easily come up with several rules to follow if we want to be involved in such products:

Do not hold overnight once the earnings date draws near.

Pay attention to conference calls and investor presentations.

If you plan to "buy the dip," make sure that it fits your risk profile beforehand.

My team and I will continue to monitor issue redemptions and notify you if we notice any buying opportunity worth the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.