Barracuda Networks' (CUDA) Management Presents at Oppenheimer 20th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Transcript)

Barracuda Networks, Inc (NYSE:CUDA)

Oppenheimer 20th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

August 09, 2017 01:05 PM ET

Executives

Dustin Driggs - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I hope everybody enjoyed lunch, very happy to host Dustin Driggs, the CFO of Barracuda, thank you for joining us. We are going to host a fire site chat, so no presentation. We will try and keep it as interactive as possible. With that in mind; we have been hearing a lot over the course of the past quarter about network breaches. We had WannaCry back in mid-May. We had Petya in late June. We have seen the aftermath of that also impacting some companies; actually one of the companies that I cover had some issues with their business. But aside from that what is the trends that Barracuda has been seeing within the threat environment. Do you see that as a tailwind or a headwind in the near term? Have been getting lot of mixed views along these lines on the heels of second quarter results? Help us understand how you hope Barracuda resolves this issue?

Dustin Driggs

[indiscernible] if we kind of focus on the mid market customer and we think about that as companies who have employees between 50 and 5,000. And the interesting thing about WannaCry and in particular Petya involved that it really was -- it had most impact in the mid market. I mean it started in some hospitals in Europe and have spread from there. So in general what we are seeing is that these ransomware attacks are really hitting our core customer base maybe more than ever before. I think it has to do with just a full operation of the malware itself in the way that it can be distributed with emails certainly being the primary threat factor that we are seeing. And a lot of companies that are in the mid market space they don't have a big security infrastructure and they don't have a lot of people who are in the SoC or any of the other, and the environment that is really being proactive about that type of security and so they vulnerable probably more vulnerable than the enterprise.

And so that ransomware and these email borne attacks are really having a big impact and a big tailwind for us, not only because its driving a lot of customers that maybe didn't have a security posture to begin with, maybe they were using Microsoft from an email perspective or something smaller, a smaller player. And they are realizing that these attacks are making them vulnerable and that they need to be -- even if they are a mid-market company they need to have an advanced security posture. And so we see a lot of new customers coming in that were not Barracuda customers that are in that target mid market for us as a result of this. And then also we are seeing our existing customers come back and want to understand what are the additional advanced threat protection that they can get from their -- within their existing security infrastructure or posture. So it's helping, it's a tailwind from a new customer acquisition perspective as well as from a going back to selling them the more advanced features that they may have not been had deployed up until now.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And as you brought up the email side of the equation, I think the research is telling that probably when you look at a typical network attack or network breach 90% of the time give or take somehow it binds itself into the corporate network through the email application.

Dustin Driggs

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

From your perspective from what your customers have been telling you, interacting with you about, are they seeing the email as one of the more mission critical applications that to be served may be more thoroughly?

Dustin Driggs

Yes. I think that that's definitely the case. Our view is that -- there's a couple of things. From a ransomware perspective what we tell our customers and what they are feeling as well is that, they need to have kind of a protect and then a restore kind of capability. So you need to have a clean backup effectively because there is going to be breaches and there is going to be threats that do get through your perimeter. You need to have an integrated backup as part of that. I think that's one of the things we offer for the mid market, in particular where you have an integrated backup as part of your email solutions. So that if you do -- if there is a threat that gets through the perimeter of your email security then you can restore from a clean backup that is integrated into that solution. So I think we definitely see -- customers are talking about the need for advanced email and want for a backup that is tied into that.

And I think the other thing we are definitely seeing kind of customer percentage in terms of the email borne attacks. One of the things that the customers are asking about is the other 10% and what they can do to protect themselves against network attacks or outside of email types of attacks. So one of the things that we are doing that I think they are getting benefit from is taking the fact that we have products that span multiple threat factors, email, network security, get an next generation firewall and web application firewall, that's looking at all of the inbound threats that we are seeing across those different products, applying the security against all of those products. So for example, we are seeing the 90% of the threats coming in from email. We are actually applying those signatures of those carriers next against the threat factors in next generation firewall and web application firewall. So it's helping us to give a more coverage, less false positives, better efficiency of the security posture role by having visibility into multiple threat factors.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Over the course of the past few years, Barracuda as well as many other companies have started shifting their business or their business model towards more a cloud related one as cloud becomes more ubiquitous in a way irreversible theme. We are under the impression that probably for the next four, five, six years actually will you be still delivering in this predominantly hybrid environment on-premise, off-premise. How does Barracuda prepare for that period in case you are also seeing the hybrid type of market actually down the road?

Dustin Driggs

Yeah. Well as you -- we definitely see a hybrid architecture. We kind of think of ourselves as a target -- as one of our target market customers were, 1,500 employees, $380 million of revenue. We are kind of worldwide. We operate in 15 countries, et cetera and so we think about ourselves as a target market. So we have moved partially to Office 365, we have moved functions at a time into Office 365 and we still have an on-premise exchange server for other functions. We have moved portions of our network infrastructure into AWS and we maintained portions of our infrastructure in our own data center locations. And so we sort of view ourselves as the way that we want to design our security around ourselves as a kind of a target customer. And so we're somewhat agnostic with regards to how you want to deploy your security. You can deploy on-premise, you can deploy in the cloud, if you deploy in a hybrid environment all of the management, all of the deployment and the configuration works across those different environments with one single [console].

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. You offer email archiving storage security as a whole solution. You see customers that were, majority of customers coming for the entire end to end platform or are they coming more into the various stand alone products for solutions?

Dustin Driggs

The bulk of the customers are buying the advanced -- the basic email with advanced threats. That's about 80% or so, of the customers want, that advanced protection which includes the machines learning heuristics and sandboxing capabilities. The archiving and the backup is much more it's about 70%, so it's really -- almost it's a very high attach rate. We saw, I think ransomware is really a significant sort of hit use case for that and with these recent attacks, I think people see the value of having that integrated backup where basically you can configure your security posture as well as your backup posture from one management console and we're really seeing across our big market customer base, we're seeing ransomware hacks for $500 or $1,000. I mean it's really that [ubiquinones] where it's just -- it's just something that has spread into the mid market. I think it's -- there is more vulnerability there as I talked about before. But it really is something that people get concerned about.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to go back you mentioned the back to cloud, and Office 365 you also brought it up. Do you consider Office 365 to be a major driver for Barracuda, as more Microsoft subscribers are being -- going with their journey into the cloud?

Dustin Driggs

Yeah. We definitely see that as a market driver. We released -- we've been doing email securities since that was kind of coming on stand around in 2003 and it was primarily a on-premise solution or gateway that sat in front of the exchange server. But the move to Office 365 in the mid market I think it's still based on our calculations and based on what we see industry data for Microsoft is still on that 20%, 25% transition, so there is still a lot of room to go from a mid-market perspective into Office 365. We've taken our 13 years of email security history and we have developed a, what we call an Essentials bundle which is a cloud delivered security service that sits on top of Office 365 about 15 months ago and we have 4,000 customers that have purchased that and in that for four or five quarters and about 80% of those are net new email customers to Barracuda.

So what we see kind of, if you look at this at a little bit higher level is that a lot of companies will go with Office 365, go buy the E3 or the E5 bundle that has the email security but they then realize that they are getting way more spam or they are -- and now they are getting hit with ransomware or they are seeing these email borne threats that are really making them feel vulnerable and they want to come back and buy advanced security on top of Office 365. So the bulk of those 4,000 customers didn't have security or they had Microsoft before. And so those -- they are net new security customers, email security customers. So that is a tailwind, if you think about the net new customers that are being added there. We don't see a lot of the existing installed base, we have about 40,000 email customers that have an on-premise solution and only 20% of that 4,000, so less than a 1,000 of those have transitioned into the cloud base security solution.

So a lot of those customers, economics, other reasons were keeping their on-premise security for email. And the way that we think about that is that we are agnostic we want to do what the customer wants to do and provide security to them where they want and how they want to deploy their email service. We offer some advanced security features to the on-premise gateway. So this -- the cloud based advanced threat protection which provides the heuristics and the sandboxing you can deploy that as an additional service on top of your on-premise gateway. So it's really about the customer doing what they want but still be able to give them the advanced security features that they may need and not trying to force them into the cloud or staying on-premise but being flexible and following them where they want to go and providing them advanced security and whatever the form factors that they choose.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And I want to touch on one of the interesting points that you brought up and maybe try and attack it from a different angle. Satya Nadella comes on board close to four years ago, give or take, repositions Microsoft; talks a lot about security and WAF, [indiscernible] firewalls and emails. As you have indicated E3, E5 versions come out yet customers are going to Barracuda some of your competitors, with the need to have those advanced solutions. Is that a DNA issue that is anyway impacting Microsoft from becoming slightly more focused on security and finally coming with its own set of potentially superior products?

Dustin Driggs

I think it's a DNA from a Microsoft perspective and that they don't really want to be that advanced along security I think. We kind of think about it like looking at a change. There is however many billions of market cap companies that we are providing security on top of exchange, now obviously the cloud or cloud delivers emails security is a little bit different. But I think that has been burned into people's mindset that they need to have additional security on top of their email from companies like Barracuda and some of our competitors are really focused on email security and the advanced threats and the advanced postures that you need to develop in order to keep ahead of the curves around that specifically versus the whole plethora of things that Microsoft is thinking about from the infrastructure perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

Switching to public cloud, I think last quarter, very healthy quarter, 60 wins Fortune 1000 companies. Can you talk to us about the solution that you offer to that market? And should we be seeing -- or should we be expecting Barracudas march towards the higher end of the market over the course of the next few years?

Dustin Driggs

Yes, it's been a really interesting opportunity in part of the market for us. We have been focused on kind of the evolution of new size and move from on-premise to sort of the virtualized data center and then providing virtual licenses that work in virtualized data center and then the continued evolution of the virtualized data center into the public cloud. So we were providing virtual licenses or software only licenses about four years ago and we started working with Microsoft at that time to develop a web application firewall and NG firewall that are purpose built for each of those different architectures. So we are not taking our operating system and slightly modifying it to work in the public cloud architectures, this is actually what we would call cloud native based on those specific architectures. And we have a web application firewall and NG firewall deployed in AWS before anyone else and that was about two years ago.

So really over the last 12 months or so we have seen some of the larger wins that we've seen in the Fortune 1000, with the Fortune 1000 customer base. So the evolution of that has been very interesting. I think there are a lot of underlying factors that we feel are tailwinds to our market opportunity. One is that the technology itself that we are using, the intellectual property and we've deployed in the WAF, in our WAF and in our NG firewall, are -- we book them from acquisitions that we've done and these were enterprise class companies that we bought, that we're selling to companies like AT&T, JPMorgan & Chase, Deutsche Bank. We took the intellectual property that was part of those acquisitions, at that time -- this was before [indiscernible] such a thing and we wanted to put that into our mid market [capture] base and our sales motion with an on-premise solution.

So we forced the engineers to rewrite the intellectual property in the operating systems to work on our hardware platform which is Intel X-Series 6 processors and off the shelf motherboards and components. And so they simplified the operating systems to work on that platform but still have the enterprise sort of used cases that was built into the IP, so it was really around distributed networking and things like that a lot of traffic management in the NG firewall et cetera. So it just got -- it just happened that in the public cloud its obviously run on server farms of Intel. And so the software itself when you deployed in the public cloud works much more efficiently than may be other companies that are trying to take hardware-based operating systems and run them in public cloud environment.

So a lot of the efficiencies and the flexibility that you get in a public cloud environment works -- just happens to work better with the product that we had developed and with that history around it. So what we are seeing through these partnerships with Microsoft and Amazon along with the intellectual property that have come with is that the product works very well in those environments and so Microsoft and Amazon are becoming big proponents of our WAF and our NG to help customers move into the public cloud with an architecture that actually solves the issues that need to be addressed in those public cloud architectures and those public cloud environment. So, most of the -- we have 60 Fortune 1000 customers, we have about 1,600 customers overall that have deployed Barracuda security in the public cloud.

The bulk of those are coming from references and referrals from Microsoft in particular but also from Amazon. And what they are concerned about is moving consumption and workloads and they knew Barracuda has a product that works and that will actually increase and will beef up the consumption and the workloads before and after security has been deployed and they see it like an 80 time increase in consumption of the public cloud after the security has been deployed. So it's a really -- it's a win-win situation in a day are trying to divide workloads and consumption and they are looking for whatever independent software vendor they can that will help them to get to that goal. And because of our history of that intellectual property right now, we feel like we have a differentiated product there.

Unidentified Analyst

The audience before we proceed? Compliance and regulations; we view it as a longer-term tailwind for industry in which you guys operate. How do you think about it? Do you see the business being driven and also being changed by the growth or may be the eternal growth we're seeing with regulation?

Dustin Driggs

Yeah. It's certainly -- we view the compliance and overall security architecture as long. I mean they really are the same thing. You have to have not only the [built-in] boxes, the security posture but you also have to take into account all the compliance requirements. So in particular with HIPAA and with all the other vertical related compliance issues, your security and your compliant needs work kind of hand in hand and we definitely develop products that way. We see customers who walk in, they are big -- using those terms to be honest in the way that they want their security and there compliance architecture to work together and we deploy together [indiscernible] report them altogether et cetera.

Unidentified Analyst

One of the main topics that was brought up over the course of the past few weeks, now a few months, still sticking with the regulation, is the upcoming GDPR regulation that will go into effect in Europe in May of next year. In some cases we've seen that impacting results of companies with substantial European exposure and in some cases actually creating some sort of a tailwind, near-term tailwind. How Barracuda -- how do you guys think about it GDPR and the overall Europe exposure?

Dustin Driggs

Yeah. It's very interesting, I think within the mid market, I think in our view of the market overall is that there is a lot of confusion and uncertainty about it, certainly uncertainty and not confusion. About 20% of our business is from EMEA, most of that is in Europe, Continental Europe. And so -- but we haven't seen an acceleration or deceleration. I think you know [indiscernible] people basically trying to deploy before this comes into effect and be able to deploy it to be able to take advantage or to be compliant with GDPR. We haven't seen that happening but we also haven't seen customers stalling or delaying their deployments until they understand what the actual finalized requirements will look like and how they are going to manage their work. We're not seeing a lot of impact from there.

Certainly our -- the infrastructure that we are building will be supported and will be -- and we will work within the known GDPR requirements that we understand as of now in terms of having the reported capabilities and the PII and all the data residing in country and those threats requirements are part of the infrastructure that we already have. But we are not only seeing customers buying earlier or delaying purchases at this point of time based on those deadlines.

Unidentified Analyst

You recently launched the Barracuda Sentinel. Can you talk to us about what this product brings to the table? How does it potentially differentiate itself from some of the other products that are out there, competing products?

Dustin Driggs

Yeah. We are really excited about it. I think it's a differentiated product for us. This was actually coming from an acquisition that we did about last February. We bought a company called Sookasa and [indiscernible] PHD and BS in Computer Science from Stanford and we got a CASB product. So we kind of brought them into the M&A, maybe discussions that we said can you take your team and develop an email product for us because they are cloud experts. So they went and developed this product. It's targeted towards email security. We don't feel like there is a lot of other -- there is competitors that have this as of now. The basic premise of it is around building our artificial intelligence to prevent spear phishing. So I think about the example of the -- within Barracuda as a CFO I get probably five emails a day that our attendance group issues out. And a lot of them come from my CEO, BJ Jenkins and so what this product does is basically well if you have Office 365 as an example.

They will go into and monitor all of the email traffic, it identifies the relationships within the company of how I communicate with BJ, how he communicates with me, what time he resends the emails what the content of the emails, how its addressed and how it's -- so it identifies the signatures around the way that he and I communicate with each other and it identifies signatures with the way that the whole -- everybody in the email inbox environment communicates with each other. And if I get an email that is outside of that normal range or outside of the algorithm that is built with this artificial intelligence about how BJ and I communicate with each other, it will identify that with a separate flag in my email that says this is a potential spear phishing attack. So it's very -- and has all the [indiscernible] sort of algorithms built in as well. So it's a very interesting pipe.

We actually deployed it only about a month ago or released it about a month ago. We have had a couple of wins already and we have tremendous amount of interest, over 100 opportunities kind of in our pipeline. As part of a beta which was running for about two months before our general liability release, we had a company that was using it in beta who -- where we actually flagged $30,000 fraudulent wire transfer that was going to go out as part of a spear phishing attack. It was a well known [key player] with the company. And there was an email that came from the CEO to the Corporate Controller identifying a fraudulent vendor that -- and she didn't know him very well and we actually have -- we can track all the emails. It was like either six dozen emails from the CEO to the controller and then she was like 20 seconds later, oh yes I am here in the office or whatever.

We showed them all the email traffic as part of this and we prevented them from wiring out this fraudulent wire transfer to this fraudulent vendor. But it really -- that's the type of attack that this is meant to prevent. So you can deploy this in any Office 365 environment whether or not you have Barracuda or Microsoft or Mimecast 2.7 sits on top of all those and in theory it could be used for any communication platform whether or not that's social networking, texting, et cetera. You're building a profile, based on our artificial intelligence about how people communicate with each other and it can identify anomalies in their profile based on the algorithms in that engine. So it's very interesting product for us and we're excited about that.

Unidentified Analyst

And since you brought up the issue of competitive landscape; status quo, [new comers], what's the major differentiator, is it the architecture being offered by the various players, is it just the market segmentation, SMB, mid market, high end market, all of the above? Like what is it?

Dustin Driggs

We have a -- I would say competitively we have some interesting dynamics because we are a mid-market player and we offer a portfolio or a platform of products across the security landscape. So I think there's not a lot of changes there. I mean the main vendor that we speak who competes in the mid market with us that may be not have exactly the same product overlap is [SOPA]. They are more on the edge of the network. And then within the kind of the product categories that we have I think in email we think about TruePoint and Mimecast and then in networking security FortiNet has a very robust portfolio of products that competes up and down, the market size. So we see them a lot in the networking part of our business. So there is not a lot of changes there in general. Probably the main changes what we see is the opportunity and threat around managed service providers.

A lot of our customers which are very small and of a mid-market are looking towards managed service providers as their -- to deliver them Security-as-a-Service. And so we bought -- we did an acquisition with a company called Intronis which provides an MSP platform that the MSPs can use to manage their installed base of customers. It happens to have Barracuda technology under the hood. They can white label that or they can just use the technology as it is. There's really our attempt to make sure that we keep the whole size of the market, the mid market within the Barracuda technology framework. But I think that's probably the dynamic that we are seeing where MSPs are selling Security-as-a-Service and the security that's underneath it and in some cases is anonymous or they don't really care about the security that is underneath it.

So you really have to make sure that you are providing outside may be of the [speeds and feeds] or whatever you want to call it, the security is providing a productivity platform or a way for them to maintain their product margins by delivering those security services in a very easy to manage way. And that's the way that we are attacking that part of the market. But I think we see other changes happening in that space.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Got it. Questions from the audience? Thank you very much, appreciate it.

Dustin Driggs

Thank you.

