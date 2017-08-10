Flex's (FLEX) Management Presents at 2017 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference - (Transcript)

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

2017 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference Call

August 9, 2017 03:40 PM ET

Executives

Chris Obey - President, Automotive

Nicole Stevenson - Vice President, Strategy & Marketing Automotive

Analysts

Paul Coster - J.P. Morgan

Chris Obey

Okay. So I hope you enjoyed that. See if I can advance to script. So do you think about Flex’s that we operate at scale in 12 different industries. You can see that we got. Let's talk about global scale and regions of that. So Flex is a $24 billion Company, 100 sites, 200,000 employees, a ton of design engineers, 50 million square feet of manufacturing space, and we launch about 12,000 products a year in all of our groups. So big infrastructure at all of Flex.

So we operate across 12 different industries. You can see we've got a $2 billion medical business, $3 billion automotive business, industrial, home appliance, capital equipment, energy, networking, enterprise compute, wearables, connected, mobile. So when we put our automotive hats on, we think of automotive is void. The technology is really changed and you are on the road to autonomy, connected vehicles are really big, but the industries are changing, the technology is changing in all these different industries. And what's exciting for us in automotive is that we get to see what's happening in these different groups.

So Flex is a Silicon Valley based Company so more technology focused. And our automotive team is comprised of automotive professionals. We're located in Detroit Michigan. Our top team has about 470 years of automotive experience. And so what we've done is instead of being a Detroit company going to Silicon Valley looking for technology, we're more of a Silicon Valley technology company coming to Detroit.

So we'll talk later on about how that affects our strategy and how we can use the technologies from these different industries to bring new technology to automotive at speed and at scale. So basically this cross industry insights allow us to take new technologies that we see. We see just about everything that happens in Silicon Valley. We have a team out there that goes through what's happening in the different industries and tries to identify opportunities to take into automotive, develop the components, identify the proper technologies and then commercialize them into scalable production.

This is just the Flex platform. We operate on three basic principles speed, scope and scale. So real time information, end-to-end solutions and then there is big physical infrastructure that is all over the world. So if you look at the industry for Flex, it's really changed and we've evolved a model. If you go back like to 1995, Flex did a lot of contract manufacturing. Actually it was just the server industry like outsourcing circuit boards.

So everybody are just making circuit boards on a build to print basis. If you go back to 2005, it became like a labor arbitrage where all of the manufacturing moved to China. So cost became a big issue. And a lot of companies moved over to Asia that to reduce the costs. And if you look at like what we did in 2015, we call ourselves sketch-to-scale, so this is like design work. And in automotive, our design group is about - we're about 65% design related and 35% like build to print.

But the rest of Flex is now really focusing on what we can do to own the designs. And what this is done over the years is we were asset light and low cost then we had electronics manufacturing services, and then finally sketch-to-scale and this is what I talked about earlier in terms of how it's evolved.

So really when you're doing like build to print work, you're really in a cost-based discussion with purchasing. With a short lead time and just taking a product, taking the print and doing a manufacturing. When we move the company to sketch-to-scale, you're really talking about revenue strategy and you're talking to the CEO, the CTO or the COO's with a longer lead time to plan and develop new products. And this is like the focus of our company.

So when we look at how we're accelerating from build to print and sketch-to-scale, if we go back to 2013, you can see that about 7% of our business was actually design related. It's currently about 23% and our target is to have it to be 40% with automotive leading the way. So we think that the future, we're going to see a lot of convergence of different industries into automotive. So we can now really see technologies coming from Silicon Valley and/or consumer products and going into cars.

So when you talk about doing updates over the air or vehicle to infrastructure, vehicle-to-vehicle we talk about augmented reality in cars, connecting the car to the home and connecting the car to people as well as autonomous in connected cars. A lot of these different industries that we operate in, we see converging into the automotive space. And I think everybody in this room knows that.

And we think we're uniquely positioned to connect the dots. We look at the car as the center of our universe. We operate with investments in vehicle-to-vehicle into vehicle to infrastructure, we are involved in wearables. We are taking functions from key fobs and putting them on to wearable devices. In our consumer group, we build about 80% of the world sports wearables.

At Smart Homes, we have a whole connected living platform that we connect to the car, so we give our customers the opportunity to connect to their homes. We have a large digital health group where there is more and more updates and more and more activity going on with your health that’s going to be going over the Internet. So privacy is a big concern there. So we've got a lot of – we've got a $2 billion medical business. And then mobility and cloud is really an area that's new to us. So in automotive, we'll talk a little bit about some of the projects we have in autonomy and in cloud services.

So with that, I'll turn it over to Nicole to go through some of our automotive offerings.

Nicole Stevenson

Thank you, Chris. So just a little quick overview of the Automotive segment. Today, I think Chris kind of mentioned it before we're just about a $3 billion business, up from about $800 million about five years ago. We have over 14,000 employees, again huge growth, and over 30 sites in over 15 countries. We are headquartered in the Detroit region and we have a lot of design centers around the region as well.

So just to give you a view of where some of these are, again, we have over about 20 auto approved production sites globally and nine auto focus design centers, so wherever the customer needs us to be it is where we are. And on top of that, we have this massive innovation system that we're able to leverage in our Flex Automotive group.

There's five innovations centers and some key hubs such as San Jose, obviously is our largest. We've got one in Israel. We have one in San Francisco, Boston and also in Shanghai. And then we also have 25 full design centers working across all those 12 industries that Chris mentioned earlier. So really being able to leverage all these technologies and new innovations that we're seeing across all of these different industries and again leveraging that and bringing that into the automotive industry.

So now Flex has content on over 450 vehicles with products in the areas of autonomous, connectivity, vehicle electrification, and clean tech. And we are providing these solutions to basically all of the major OEMs and again our split is about 50% of the Tier 1, 50% to the OEMs. And most recently we've been very engaged with some of the non-traditional OEMs that are up and coming such as Waymo, Uber, Neel and in Faraday and a lot of these other guys whether it's in Silicon Valley or any other region of the world.

And the design work and innovation that we've been doing has been noticed by the industry, some recent awards that we've been getting because of this. There's a China Innovation Award for the wearable, key fob that I think Chris just mentioned a few minutes ago that we did for one of our OEM customers. We had PACE Award Finalist, which is a large Automotive Innovation Award. First time that we submitted we were one of the finalists for a smart gateway module product and then also took that product to the same type of award in Europe and we had a two time award there, certainly one for the product as well as for our collaboration with one of our big customers Volkswagen. That was a huge thing for us.

And then also a GM Innovation Award that we got through one of our partners with AGM and some of their exterior lighting applications. So a lot of good recognition in the industry. They're seeing our design and innovation and it's moving forward.

Chris Obey

We'll talk a little bit about our strategy. We've really been focused on emerging market trends and emerging technology, so we do not want to play in the commodity type market in seat switches or window switches. We look for those technologies that are growing. To give you a couple of examples, we build about 60% of the Ford Sync unit. And when we talk about emerging market trends, Ford SYNC used to be on Lincoln vehicles. If you go back like five years and today it's on every Ford vehicles. So these are the type of trends that we look for in the type of products that we look for.

We are second largest company. Our customer does electric power steering. Again if you go back like five years, it just started to go on vehicles and now it's about on every vehicle. Our third largest customer, we do the electronics for LED lights. So it used to be just Audi and now it's like on every vehicle.

So that's the good news as we've been able to ride this exponential growth. Bad news is, it's flattening out. So we're constantly looking for new product areas to expand into ensure that we get exponential growth above the industry average.

So we based our strategy on them the megatrends, I'm sure you've seen this before where – go back in 2010 it was safety then infotainment started popping up, during that time period. Right now we're kind of in the era of software and data management, where that's really popping out as like a new business to pursue.

You were going to see artificial intelligence and augmented reality and 5G coming in and then finally the road to total autonomy and automotive. So as we move through these different segments, we take and adjust our portfolio accordingly to make sure that we're on. We're working on the products that that we believe are going to grow.

And if you look at our approach, when we take a look at our product design, we have about 450 man-years of experience with our automotive team. So if I look at like our top 20 guys in automotive, 19 of them then with Flex for five years or less and they all have deep industry expertise. I came from Lear Corporation. The call came from Meritor. We have people from TRW, from ZF, from GM, from Toyota.

All in our team with a lot of good connections into OEMs and we have this globally. We became a top 100 supplier. I think we're number 77 on the lists from kind of obscurity few years back. We're working to leverage the other things we have with the other assets we have with Flex and continue to do more and more design work as time goes on.

We also have done to change the game, we done some acquisitions. We've done like three major acquisitions over the years. Saturn Electronics in 2012, MCI in 2015, which gave us actuator capabilities and then most recently AGM automotive, which is really a complementary acquisition we did last April in interior lightings and electronics and some textiles.

So we had some overhead council business, in Europe AGM has a lot of overhead council business and interior lighting in North America and China. So it's a good complement for us and it's given us like a number two position in overhead councils in interior lighting. So it was a good one for us. In addition to that we've been investing in some of these start-up companies.

So for our overhead counsel, we invested in Aito touch, which is haptic touch in HMI systems. We have a partnership with Safari who's doing the V2X solutions and then most recently Caroma technologies, which does computer vision and deep learning for autonomous driving.

So you were increasing our sketch-to-scale portfolio. So yes, as Nicole said our four groups are we call Autonomous, Connectivity, Clean Tech, and Vehicle Electrifications. You can see some of the products that we currently have design work on when you take a look at the boxes around these are really places where we're increasing our capabilities, to make sure that we're you know working on.

We do a lot of work right now for several OEMs on compute pods, which are really like servers that go into autonomous vehicles and the reason they've selected us as partners in projects is because we've been making servers for companies like Cisco and Juniper – one of our other business segments for 25 years. And so as we had more and more lidars and radars and cameras and other sensors on the cars, you really need to have server type processing power and we've got a lot of projects to help our customers do that because they don't have that capability.

On cloud services, I mean I think you've seen some other presentations maybe in the private rooms about companies doing over the updates to V2X data monetization and cyber security. So cloud service is in area that we're investing in as well.

And the bigger projects that we're getting into now are – those that are going on to hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles. So we see that as coming a little bit faster than what was initially thought, when you have companies like BW over and Europe saying they're going have 30% of their fleet in thereby 2019 or 2020. China is making a real push a lot of success on the early orders with Tesla. So we're looking at what we do DC/DC Converters today and we’re expanding that into other OEM's these are high content for per vehicle products.

We're also looking at inverters for hybrid vehicles and for electric vehicles and we take that technology from our energy sector that does inverters for the energy business. Wireless charging a few of the things on lighting. So constantly looking at our portfolio and how we can get exponential growth and profitability. So we take a look at some of the stuff that is changing our portfolio we're doing more work on smart sensors on sensor fusion systems which are becoming big and going into production in 2020.

2021 and then as we spoke earlier the autonomous compute pods which will be starting in 2020, 2021. So some of this hardware for autonomous drive is going to be going on vehicles before the software is actually ready. So we're involved with several customers on that top type of product.

I know we take a look at the infusion of interior surfaces and electronics we see a lot of opportunity with active surfaces where on your door panel you can have an active surface that has HMI on it that will take the place of your seats switches, of your window switches, of your heat and cool the seat switches, near actuator systems are going into in active surface. So this is something that we common – today’ we seen a common in like but who knows. Next year we be a lot further along.

And then just the reason we invested in AGM is because of the interior space, innovative moved enhancing of lighting solutions as the drive does less and less there's going there is going to be more and more change to the interior of the car. And we also have smart textile where we incorporate reincorporate electronics into textiles.

So we've been accelerating automotive growth these are the business wins over the last few years. They risen significantly over the last three years as we've gotten into more higher content per vehicle product. So last year we had a record year and we're on after Q1 we had a record year. So we think that’s we're going to continue that growth. As there's more and more interest and what we do with our customers.

We take a look at the automotive group growth that we've had over the last few years we were on 98 nameplates spec like five years ago now we're at about 500 nameplate So we've got content on product all over the world, lot of it had to do with organic growth as well. And our content for vehicle continues to rise. We're at about $118.000 per vehicle today we see that going up double-digit a big jump in FY2020 as these higher content components start going onto cars.

This is our growth over the years you can see it's about a 35% CAGR over the last 11 years. So really had significant growth we anticipate that growth continuing we do have book business just like any other automotive Tier 1, which is - in the high 90's in FY 2018, high 80's in FY 2019 and 60%, 70% in FY 2020. So very good stream of what business double-digit growth and no deterioration in margin.

So our strategy we feel it's positioned we're focusing on the megatrends were contently evaluating our profile to make sure that we're working on products that's going to be relevant in the next 10 years, we're combining the innovation and disruption and collaboration that we have with the other segments of Flex to bring in new technologies into automotive, leveraging our customers to get more design work and then building capabilities to get us into intelligent systems and solutions.

So that's pretty much all we had for the slide presentations.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Paul Coster

This awesome, thank you so much Chris. I got quite a few questions. So let me kick it off by asking you one point early on in the presentation you talked about the growth rate moderating a little bit. And then at the end we saw slide which showed 35% CAGR and then 10% plus CAGR moving forward. What was it that you were referring to when you talked about flattening growth is it just simply the lower of large companies or is the something else that you're waiting to happen?

Chris Obey

Well, I think it when you look at the industry we have flattened growth. We at least in North America I mean there's varying opinions as to what it's going to be but some or column for minus 2% North America, plus 4% in Asia, plus 2% in Europe, so plus 2% overall. And what we like to do is balance our portfolio to make sure that we're on exponential growth trends and that's what I meant by that.

Paul Coster

And so when you said it was flattening and you're only looking so temps and plus in the near-term is it that you haven't yet found those or you just saying a load off…

Chris Obey

No we have them, so when we look out in the future I think it showed that chart that showed our growth rates in the next three years growing 10% plus and that’s book business.

Paul Coster

And it looks like it's going to accelerate in 2020 why is that…

Chris Obey

That's where we have some of the higher content product going and so we're doing a lot of work with 48 both the DC/DC Converters and then also like body domain controllers and sensor fusion boxes which are going on vehicle. So a lot of this is you know just kicking in during that time period.

Paul Coster

And for those of us who are generalists and don't know the auto industry so well, what do those products actually point to? Is that the growth in EVs or autonomous vehicle?

Chris Obey

I think when you look at the DC-DC conversion, you are talking about hybrids where we’ve got two battery systems at 12-volt and 48-volt, so those converters are required to – as more and more electronic content going vehicles need more power. And so companies like Audi, like Ford, GM, Daimler everybody's now going towards. They had a different strategies a few years back and it's pretty much singled out to 48-volt DC-DC converter. And then when you go into EVs, actually in hybrids you have inverters which moderate the power. And so we do inverters in our energy business and we've taken those solutions to several customers and we are working on several projects and those are to kick in around that 2020 time period.

Paul Coster

Which brings me to one point which I was surprised by the emission and that was batteries because I know batteries made at Flex with large – it’s a strategic initiative and you didn't make this an explicit mention of it here. So what's going on there?

Chris Obey

Yes. We never really – we looked at doing battery management systems a while back and battery technology isn't not really our forte in terms of – if you're talking like lithium-ion batteries they're going to go in EVs. So that's just a space that we don't participate in.

Paul Coster

You are not going to be in highly roboticized manufacturing batteries and…

Chris Obey

That’s not in our current strategy.

Paul Coster

Okay. All right. And then the other question I've got which should maybe a little naïve, but I'm going to ask anyway. Whom do you compete with? I mean are you actually competing with the traditional supply chain in the auto industry? Or are you now competing with your EMS peers or with the OEMs? I mean how does that will shake out?

Chris Obey

Yes. As we do more design work, we don't compete obviously with the EMS guys, but there are still several Tier 1 customers that will want to outsource like circuit boards, circuit boards only which really isn't our interest be like more value add, so there we’ll see an EMS peer popping on the ARQ package, but those usually don't generate the margins that we like to bring home.

Paul Coster

But the traditional auto supply chain, are you now the sort of new kid on the block there. I know you are competing with them. And if you are, is the value proposition of this tech now have you got or is it the massive supply chain, global supply chain that's much more electronics oriented perhaps the most…?

Chris Obey

We go up against just about everybody you've seen over the last two days. It's some form or another, but I think the value proposition that we bring in is, over the years we've got our customers attuned to the fact that we're maybe a little bit different in that. We do have the capability to see technologies across multiple industries and they're interested in that because they can see the convergence from consumer products going into cars and they understand that we probably have a faster track at getting that done of a company that's totally dedicated to automotive only.

Nicole Stevenson

We have a hybrid approach work with our OEMs, although it’s just joint development or rightful design capabilities or any core build during our combination of everything above, which is a little bit different of a business model than some of the traditional Tier 1s. And also they kind of like the fact that we have more of an open development business process with them, so we're not necessarily saying they have to take our technology and that's the only thing, so we're very flexible working with them and they've been very open to that model and coming to us with that.

Paul Coster

I’ll leave it to the audience in a second, but my last question is that. I believe that the CV adoption curve is going to be much faster than people realize for variety of reasons, if I'm even partly right then the manufacturer of automobiles will be transformed, of course, the cycle times probably start to impress dramatically. Do you agree? And is there anything in the strategic dialogue you're having with your partners VW included that gives you a specific insight into that transitions to EV and their readiness to ramp up the CapEx and transform their entire supply chains?

Chris Obey

Yes. Yes we agree. And I think we just see that every day. We're seeing companies that are saying they're going to accelerate their curve like VW, like Volvo, and especially in China where they're kind of mandating electric vehicles. I think the challenge we see there is – in one article I was reading is that when you add up all the aspirations of accelerated EV production and then match that against the available battery production, there's like a gap. So I mean you mentioned batteries, but I think we need to have more battery capacity to meet these demands and I'm sure that there's companies out there that will accelerate their production as well. But this discussion we've had, yes, sure I mean when we talk about working on things like inverters that wasn't a discussion a year ago.

Paul Coster

And these are specifically for EVs rather than – and hybrids. Okay, let me open up to the floor. Any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

I had a slide with your content of vehicle there which is roughly at $150 I believe at this point. I was wondering if you could break it or give us some color or break it out between like how much of your content is on the interior and exteriors of the vehicle because it looks like you have content across most parts of the vehicle. How much is interior and exteriors as well as how much is really connected with the V2X et cetera that you would referring to? How does that content per vehicle break down between the parts?

Chris Obey

Yes, we really don't break it down like that. But I can tell you we if you go bumper to bumper on products that we offer, we do electronics and headlights. We do actuators on mirrors, we do – if you open up the hood, we do battery cables. We do small wire harnesses that connect from the big body harness to the doors, to the lights, to the – if you go on inside of the vehicle, we do infotainment systems. We do overhead counsels. We do all of the interior lighting. We do some floor mats. And I think if you working way to the back of the vehicle, we've got content in the rear lights as well.

Yes, so anyway we got a lot of diverse product. We kind of like the portfolio split because it keeps us out of if there's ever like a run on – let’s say we don't have a lot of danger components. So if you do go to EVs, it doesn't really affect us that much. So what we're focusing on is just making sure we have product that we think will technology – will increase the content like in the lighting space where as the driver does less, they made one more lights more HMI that we can offer. So that's kind of how we focus our portfolio.

Nicole Stevenson

But I also just add to that when you look at our four statements, so there is vehicle electrification, clean tech, and connectivity. Those three are pretty much split equally right now on revenue basis. Autonomous is smaller, but probably one of the fastest growing that we see in the next several years you coming up obviously, some of the sensor fusion boxes and compute pods that are working on.

Chris Obey

But of those four product categories, trying to break it down, I would say the most growth will come and of course and more on connectivity and autonomous side. So we look at the increase in content per vehicle would be primarily in those categories.

Unidentified Analyst

So I'd like to ask a question. I think one of the themes of the conference and – of the auto industry generally is just as idea of how much investment is needed to further of these electrification and autonomous trends and that the automakers face like a bit of a capital crunch and they're leaning on the suppliers more.

Now I was wondering how you see this benefiting you maybe from one – of two different directions or maybe from both directions. Firstly we've heard from a lot of suppliers of components that automakers might consider non-core like doors and axles and drive shafts and sheet metal today and yesterday that they're expecting as the automakers focus on autonomy and electrification.

They're going to want to push a lot of this stuff to the supply basin and you can assist with things that they no longer consider core. But then alternatively they need help in pursuing electrification and autonomous and do you also see yourself in addition just providing components maybe as like an engineering, house or providing services for them to help them in those efforts?

Chris Obey

We'll do a multitude of things for our customers. As far as like taking on traditional products like axles and things like that and that's not in our strategy. But certainly when you see – if you see like if you take like a mid-sized vehicle and it's got 50 million lines of code and you take a fully autonomous luxury, you're going to get 500 million lines of code, where there are software. There is hardware. And that's kind of the play that we have so as we move more into more complex modules that require an electronics manufacturer to really look at and co-design with customers that's really what we're aiming for.

Nicole Stevenson

And also to that one that there's also some plastic interior like injection molding companies that might be do just the instrument panel that they do not have electronics capabilities, that could be a good partnership for us a little work with them and put a joint solution together, there is fusion that Chris talked about earlier with the interiors, smart services.

Paul Coster

So last question.

Unidentified Analyst

When you look at the automotive industry of course it's easy to focus on the OEMs but on a go forward basis, the infrastructure side of this industry seems – to need to accelerate its delivery for the even the OEMs to actually have a business case in the long run. Are you working with that side of the business as well too and what…?

Chris Obey

Not at this point. Yes, you’re right. But yes, you're right I mean if I think back like five years ago – what was going on in automotive we weren't really thinking it like we do today, in terms of speed, in terms of using different technologies from different segments. It was more like the old school product stuff and we're I think we're really well positioned because of the other parts of Flex to be able to go through – navigate through these next ten years without significant loss.

I mean you read articles that will say that 75 of the top 100 suppliers won't be around in ten years. I don't know if that's true or not. But certainly, if you're like focused on – 100% on internal combustion engines, you might want to rethink that. So there's definitely going to be a lot of shifts and we think we're pretty well positioned to navigate through it.

End of Q&A

Paul Coster

With which I will call this session to hold and thank these people who are standing up here and making the trip from California over to Detroit. And I'd like to thank Brian and for hosting an excellent conference. Thanks, gentleman.

Chris Obey

Yes, thanks.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.