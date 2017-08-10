RGS Energy's (RGSE) CEO Dennis Lacey on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RGS Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

August 9, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Dennis Lacey – Chief Executive Officer

Seth Wiggins – Vice President-Sales and Marketing

Brad Bentzen – Director-Operations

Alan Fine – Principal Financial Officer

Analysts

Philip Shen – Roth Capital Partners

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss RGS Energy’s Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2017. With us today is the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Lacey; Principal Financial Officer, Alan Fine; Vice President of Sales, Seth Wiggins; and Director of Operations, Brad Bentzen.

Following the management’s remarks they will questions from sell-side analysts.

Dennis Lacey

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I am excited to be speaking to you today about out second quarter results and reporting our progress on our revenue growth plan.

We just recently issued a rather detailed business update on the company, with the highlight being that we tripled net sales, compared to the first quarter. Because our backlog had declined so much until we received funding to effectively pursue our growth strategy, we have been advising that our installation revenue will lag the sales growth. That occurred this quarter and growing sales in our backlog is necessary first step. It is important to note that given our capital raise of $16 million in February, this is our full quarter of operating with what we feel is appropriate working capital in place to effectively pursue our growth strategy.

As this is the first quarter on these spaces we are heartened by the positive trends. We are also encouraged with the progress we have made on what we see are our foundations for profitability, which include reducing our customer acquisition expense, creating a more productive sales team and reducing our residential cycle time. Building on these foundations we believe will allow us to reach our revenue growth targets.

My colleagues will discuss these foundations further with you, but briefly touching on some of these foundations, one we have been working on is what has been emerging as an industry issue that is controlling customer acquisition costs. Our stated target has been to move more toward digital marketing, which is our campaign with Madwire. These leads are not only more cost-effective, but we have seen that they close at a higher rate. This is part of our continued focus on moving away from traditional, costly paid lease and instead partnering with lead providers that get paid when we sign a contract.

Additionally, during the second quarter, we increased our average monthly headcount of direct sales representatives by almost 50%. With this required growth in our sales headcount, we are intently focused on continuing to develop and implement our sales training programs that we’ve been refining for many years with the goal of increasing our team’s productivity. At this point, during this quarter, we did increase the average number of sales per rep.

Our plan to grow our backlog simply put is the more we hire, train and feed our sales persons with cost effective leads, the more contracts we can add to our backlog for future revenue growth. We hope to see growth in upcoming quarters. We believe this many be bumpy quarter-to-quarter until we achieve the critical mass, which we are targeting for either first quarter or second quarter of next year.

As disclosed in our Form 10-Q and covered by the national media, the 2001 tariff relief petition Suniva, may cause prices to increase and may also result in temporary disruptions in the availability of panels should market participants attempt to purchase additional inventory. We believe that ultimately the resolution will not be detrimental to our business, but could represent an element of fluctuation in quarterly results.

While we continue to grow sales and lay the groundwork for profitability, as we have consistently advised we would, we have been expending cash. That said we believe that we have sufficient working capital to build a profitable business that will operate and generate positive cash flow in the future.

We pride ourselves on being transparent with our investor reporting. To expand on this theme, we took steps to reclassify our income statement this quarter to help our shareholders better understand the business and as they say, through the eyes of management. To do this we wanted to have our reports reflect the same captions and information we talk to you about. For instance for some time we have talked about customer acquisition cost. And if you go to our income statement you would not see that caption. So we are reclassifying amounts so you can see them in the reports.

By the way, none of these reclassifications change what we previously reported for total revenue, net and operating income, segment results, equity and the like. They are merely reclassifications designed to show the amounts we talked about with you.

Another reclassification was to breakout service revenue and expense in the income statement. So the gross margin on sale burdened with our expected future warranty costs is visible. When viewed this way, you see all the costs of our construction organization included the cost we have been absorbing to maintain the team we feel is needed to match our future anticipated growth. This is ideal time we’re willing to absorb for our anticipated future growth. There is competition for talented construction teams and our decision is that this is best to retain them, considering our growth plans.

In our last business update and in the Form 10-Q we filed today, we show gross margin percentage with and without this idle time. We have been advising that we felt gross margin percentages in the mid-20s was achievable with greater revenue. This quarter it was 20% without idle time and not fully at the target because as already mentioned, our revenue was low this quarter.

I would now like to welcome Seth Wiggins, our Vice President of Sales and Marketing to discuss his views and insights on our business from his perspective.

Seth Wiggins

Thank you Denis. As you mentioned, we feel good about our progress with our growth strategy because our second quarter performance more than doubled gross sales and tripled net sales. With an increase in gross sales we typically see a surge in absolute number of cancellations. Nonetheless we still saw our net sales after cancellations more than tripled this quarter. Cancellations are recurring matter in the industry and will always occur. Customers may cancel during the recession periods we may find that upon final group inspection the system will not meet the home owners’ expectations. We may be undercut by a competitor offering lower price and the like. Knowing this we have a multi-pronged strategy to reduce cancellations. One tactic is simply training our sales teams on how to better communicate with customers in an effort to avoid cancellations. As expected, during the second quarter, many numbers of our sales team were still green.

We believe that by supporting our growing sales force with our solar and sales training programs, we enable them to address typical customer objections during the sales process, better setting expectations regarding installations with the goal leading to reduced cancellations. As Dennis mentioned earlier, we are already seeing progress in the productivity of our sales force and the number of contracts a direct sales person wins.

And innovation that we think will help our business in many areas is the customer-centric software that we previously announced we were developing. We believe this will keep our customers engaged. This innovation is expected to help keep our customers informed of what is happening throughout each step and making sure potential issues that are addressed and resolved quickly, to ensure projects remain on track, all with the goal of reducing cancellations. We also believe that we will reduce cycle times, which by itself will help with cancellations, something Brad Bentzen will comment on momentarily. Besides training, software and reducing installation cycle time, we expect to reduce cancellations from our contract, which provides for milestone payments.

I would like to move on to what I view is a bright spot in an area where we feel we can grow revenue. This is small commercial. On a niche we have discussed before, where we have consistently enjoyed attractive margins. Our small business commercial segment demonstrated especially strong growth this quarter because in line with our revenue growth strategy, we increased the size of our sales team to address this opportunity. Our small commercial gross sales increased tenfold.

During this quarter, we were awarded two solarize communities in New England. We began selling to those homeowners during the third quarter and are expecting both programs to produce successful results, adding to our backlog as part of our revenue growth strategy.

Prior to our capital raised in February, we really were not able to entertain innovations that would help us grow the business. We simply didn’t have the funds. We are pursuing innovation now. And one example is in the customer portal, but there are others. One I would like to mention and as mentioned briefly in our last business update is energy audits. The strategy is to train our site technicians to perform energy audits for homeowners, a service we plan to provide homeowners in dependence of our sales and installations of solar energy systems. We expect we will also lead the customer’s wanting to use, install solar systems that’s reducing our acquisition cost and increasing our sales.

We have been doing the foundational work for this program and expect to launch shortly in two states and expand the program in two or other states thereafter.

I would now like to welcome our Director of Operations, Brad Bentzen.

Brad Bentzen

Thank you Seth. I’m delighted to share with our shareholders that during the second quarter we could reduce our cycle time by 31%, drawing attentive focus to refine our processes throughout the steps of the installation cycle. Cycle time, is simply the time from contract signing to installation. A short cycle time is viable for many reasons. One, is it tends to reduce customer cancellations as customers may become frustrated when their solar energy system is not up and running. Another is that it makes for better utilization of our crews, preparing ourselves for the plant growth in future quarters. We believe this focus on cycle time is one of our foundations for profitability.

With our new capital during February, we began to grow our sales, which allowed us to increase our backlog 31% by June 30. As expected, until we could commence our growth plans our backlog with at our lowest point starting second quarter, delaying our ability to immediately grow our revenue during the ensuing periods.

We were successful in growing net sales. But due to the time to secure customers’ incentives and loans, not only in contracts were able to be installed during the second quarter. As such, our revenue this quarter was less than the prior quarter, consistent with our predictions that while sales growth will start with the second quarter, revenue growth will be lagging.

We’ve consistent sated that we could enjoy gross margin percentages in excess of 20%. And this could be achieved by – will would be achieved by greater revenue, which would be better absorb the fixed cost component of our COGS. And also from more favorable prices from suppliers’ raw material costs.

While our reported overall gross margin percentage was low, the gross margin percentage on actual installation time was 20%. We believe we will achieve in excess of 20% with our future anticipated revenue growth, as we did in the fourth quarter of last year. And we generated a more than 20% overall gross margin percentage with IL time included.

As Dennis mentioned, because we believe that we will enjoy future sales growth, we have continued to maintain our construction crews to meet that anticipated growth. We anticipate that our cost of idle time will decline and gross margin percentage will improve with the anticipated revenue growth.

I am particularly excited about the new customer portal that Seth mention earlier. We’ve spent considerable time designing our wish list of features that would enhance and interface with customers during the sales process, contract process, scheduling process, installation process and thereafter. We view several competitors before making our choice. We believe that by use of the customer portal, including mobile phone access, we can communicate better, faster and clear with customers, thereby reducing frustrations that can lead to cancellations and providing better customer service.

Of course, customer service is our goal because we want to have positive customer referrals. This new innovation will include an easy feature for customers to refer us to their friends. This is not the only innovation we have been working on. Our engineering staff has been studying battery storage. We believe in select markets batteries will be very desirable by homeowners, but not homeowners. For instance, we have already successfully launched batteries at our Sunetric subsidiary in Hawaii. We will be training our sales force and marketing this new product to Mainland U.S. customers shortly. This will be good for homeowners and is also good for us, because it will result in a more gross margin dollar per sale, getting us closer to our low or breakeven and better results.

I would now like to welcome Alan to the call.

Alan Fine

Thank you Brad. As Dennis mentioned earlier and consistent with our expectations, we have been setting with our investors, we expended cash this quarter. Of course, this may not our result worse because we are spending more cash to ramp up and this won’t be reflected in revenue until future periods. We expect this to continue until we have built a business that will upgrade on a positive cash flow basis. We anticipate positive cash flow from operations will arise when we achieve our quarterly breakeven revenue target of $16 million.

As reported in our last business update we project that if we realize our revenue target for the first quarter of 2018, our cash balance at that time would be approximately $4.5 million. If we achieve it in the second quarter of 2018, we project a cash balance of approximately $3 million. When preparing these projected cash balances, we excluded the anticipated benefits from initiatives such as selling and installing battery storage, energy audits the impact of new sales for new software in any new states of operation. Further, it excludes the cash from an asset-based lending facility, which the company intends to arrange for in the future to support growth. However, the projections assume cash spent for our investment in innovation and growth.

The R&D if you will, to be innovative, has been a part of our plan since the first quarter, along with the hiring of sales personnel, training them and in effect over hiring to compensate for the inevitable turnover within any sales organization. These are all costs that we feel are necessary to build a business that can operate at the breakeven and better level in the future. We have made a strategic decision to grow organically and to use the proceeds from our capital raises to build the business organically. Capitalizing on our 40 years solar know-how at RGS.

I will now turn the conversation back to Dennis.

Dennis Lacey

Thanks Alan may be yes. As we previously disclosed, we intend to grow organically using our capital from the February raises, grow our sales and construction teams, develop innovative products and services and give the strategy time to take hold. Just as we have said many times we will not turn on the dime, we believe we’ll take approximately eight years to write the shift to breakeven.

We continue to be optimistic about our future prospects, we believe the hard work of our employees, coupled with the support of our investors, has put us in a position where we are a national residential solar company that is growing its capabilities, while others are reducing their operations or going out of business. The work and support of our investors over the last two years, has put us in a position for achieving our vision of being the nation’s residential-focused solar installation company that generates profits.

Now with that let’s open the call to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Philip Shen with Roth Capital Partners.

Philip Shen

Hi everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. And it looks like you guys are turning the corner here. So I want to get a feel for as you guys ramp up some of the sales force earned, in the competitive environment, how are you guys doing? How do you guys win business? Perhaps you could share with us relative to competitors. And what do you guys see as your points of differentiation?

Dennis Lacey

Hi Philip. Thanks a lot for the question. A variety of value propositions that we offer customers and some will be responsitive [ph] customers and some will not. I think a lot of customers take a lot of credence in the fact that they’ve been around 40 years. I talk about the fact that we’ve been around longer than the warranties on a lot of panels that we installed. And when you’re a homeowner, when you are making a significant investment in solar which it is, we want to make sure the company you’re dealing with is going to be around to service you for the next 20 years or so. And we’re going around that walk. So we can demonstrate that. In fact, I think you might know that we trademarked the name of America’s Original Solar Company and that resonates with many homeowners.

Another way we distinguish ourselves is the quality of our installations in the products that we put in place. Our products’ materials qualify as American-made, but we also spend a lot more money than the competition on the materials that go between your panels in your roof. And we explain to people that our cost is a little higher for that, but we want to have leaks later. You’re better off having something solid like that on your roof to prevent problems later. And that appeals to a lot of customers. That’s another avenue that works.

And then I’d say something that we see pretty heavily in our major markets which would be the East Coast and Hawaii, is that people like to deal with local companies. And so East Coast I feel only want to deal with local companies. So we are best of both worlds. We say we are a local company because we do have local roots. We’ve been in those markets a long time, but just to get the benefits of a national company too. So it’s best of both worlds. So a variety of value propositions that we offer, for a competitive price too. But all of those things, I think, appeal to enough homeowners for us to grow sales like we did this last quarter.

Philip Shen

Thanks Dennis. In terms of your loan versus lease mix, I believe the vast majority of what you guys do is either lone or cash. But can you remind us kind of where that makes sense today? And then perhaps in a year’s time where do you expect that next to evolve to?

Dennis Lacey

Sure. I think it’s been holding relatively constant in the last several quarters around probably, roughly half of our customers paying us with cash they have themselves, because solar is also a financial investment. And the ROI of the customers is pretty high and so probably beats what you get by having your cash in the checking account.

So roughly half of people use their own cash, roughly, maybe another 45% plus the 48%, they get loans, and we facilitate them with loans that establish relationships we have. And we’ve gotten very little leasing over the last couple years. And most of our customers like to have the investment tax credit themselves. And a loan could be very attractive which is like a lease with nothing down, same thing basically.

So I don’t really see that mix changing for us. We sort of switched to the cash approach a couple years ago. I noticed many competitors are doing more of that now. And I really don’t see us changing that in the near future or in the mid-term.

Philip Shen

Great. May be let’s move on to some of the operations. I think Brad talked about cycle times in past. Can you give us a feel for how cycle times were in the quarter Q2? And then what do you – how do you expect them to evolve as we get to Q4 or towards the end of the year.

Brad Bentzen

Sure, thank you for the question. Basically, as I stated earlier, we had a reduction in our cycle times by about 30%. And we’re seeing continuing trends in that way. During the couple of months in Q3 thus far we’ve seen a continued decrease in the cycle times. So we are getting closer and closer to our goals, where we like to be ideally install all customers within a 60-day to 90-day cycle time window. Obviously, in certain markets, there will always be exceptions due to constraints with the either utility or financing, but that is financing but that is certainly our goal to get people in that overall average as well as getting customers even faster than we can. We’ve have had some pretty impressive cycle time lately of installing customers in as quick as 35 days.

Philip Shen

Good. And then a quick follow-up for you in terms of the Section 201. Can you just help us understand, how you guys preparing for that? To what degree are you guys pre-buying or stock buying modules or inverters, modules especially? And how is pricing these days?

Brad Bentzen

Sure, yes that is a great question. Obviously, one of the biggest question marks for the industry today, as Dennis had mentioned earlier. In order to combat that, what we’ve been doing is working very, very closely with our distributors and manufacturers to basically lock in our PO pricing for the rest of the year. We’ve been able to successfully do that with a few of our manufacturers to allow us to continue getting the same price that we have. And at same time, we’ve also been very aggressive with our pricing tool to make sure that we are allowing for any potential increases while we’re pricing our deals.

So we are not effectively pricing ourselves out of projects, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of the cushion. So that should there be a change we’ll have some stock of panels in a lower price and be able to bridge the gap from any large changes that would happen with the Section 201.

Philip Shen

Okay, good. I’ll ask one more here and I’ll pass it on. In terms of your margins, can you help us understand, this might be more for you, Dennis, but how do we expect margins to evolve in Q3 specifically and also Q4?

Dennis Lacey

Sure. Our expectation is for growing margins, but to accomplish that, we do need to have revenue growth, which we have had yet. Because there is a fixed cost element, if you will, to our cost of goods sold. There are certain costs that are going to be there that are not variable. So the more we have revenue, higher revenue, there is better absorption, if you will, of those fixed cost. And the math of it is, the gross margin percentage goes up. So first and foremost is growing of course, revenue. I think we’ve done a good job and Brad and his team have a done a good job of getting us the best price as possible, and that’s an element of cost of goods sold.

And so I guess at least though the last element of the margin equation will be labor. And as I discussed in my opening comments, we are deliberately holding teams in place beyond what we really need right now today, because we do anticipate future growth and there is keen competition for construction crews and electricians, and you get higher amount of adopting [ph]. So we expect to have better utilization of the construction teams too, as we clear our backlog up and go forward. So going forward, we expect it to get better.

Philip Shen

Great, okay. Thanks very much.

Dennis Lacey

Thank you all again for joining us today and we look forward to updating you on our progress in the future. Operator please go ahead and wrap up the call.

