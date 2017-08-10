Novo Nordisk: Sweeter Now, Stops Bleeding And Grows Again

The company announced an upside surprise to sales and operating profits Wednesday; the ADRs closed up 8.3% Wednesday on that news and an enhanced forecast.

In addition, it has developed a growing franchise in obesity treatment by repurposing its diabetes drug Victoza to also treat obesity.

Background

Just on a personal basis, it is heartening to see Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) rebound. NVO was a high-quality name where I realized a loss that was significant both in percentage and dollar terms, despite some modest trading profits last year. Sometimes, since the only certainties involve taxes, the allure of a tax loss can require a sale even when one likes the stock, which was the case.

The rationale for NVO and for selling some but keeping plenty at the lows revolves around P/Es. When I began buying it about 1 1/2 years ago and reporting on it, the TTM P/E that I recall of around 28X was not thrilling, given that it also had a high price-to-sales ratio, extraordinarily high price-to-book ratio, and high operating margins. Thus, even when I sold some in the $30s, the stock was not dirt-cheap, merely reasonable; and the company was potentially looking at no growth for some time to come, with the usual pipeline downside risks.

There was a rationale for making a long-term commitment to this company, though, even at a premium P/E. The reasons included:

It's the global leader in diabetes treatment, and there is huge scope for increased use of drugs to treat this disease

Unique, positive cardiovascular outcomes trial (LEADER) for its market-leading diabetes drug Victoza

Next-generation Victoza in both injectable and oral form in the late-stage pipeline (semaglutide)

Best-in-class long-acting insulin (Tresiba)

Fast-growing drug for obesity (Saxenda)

Useful, good-selling diabetes 2-drug combos

Market leadership or prominence in growth hormone treatments and hemophilia

Structural strengths: no takeover possibilities due to ownership by a charitable organization; no executives even serve on the board

Last year, there were hopes for one of two oral insulin formulations to enter Phase 3 (now those hopes are gone).

Despite all the strengths, NVO ADRs crashed from a high just above $60 in early August 2015 to a low around $31 this past November. This was just about as large a percentage drop as NVO suffered in the Tech Wreck about 15 years ago, and much worse than in the Great Recession.

What went wrong, and what could go right to send the stock from its current $44-45 level back to the $50s and perhaps to new highs?

NVO - Looking backward

The biggest issue was a sudden deterioration of pricing in insulins in the US market. Suddenly, NVO was cutting its short-term and multi-year sales and EPS guidance. This was the biggie. A 28X P/E, or 22X, just does not cut it if there could be 0%, or even 2%, CAGR for several years to come, especially in a price deflationary environment.

There were other issues. Among them were:

LEADER had top-line data announced early last year; when the details were released, some enthusiasm for it was lost.

Both oral insulin projects were cancelled

The FDA did not approve Fiasp, a next-generation short-acting insulin (approval is still pending).

An NVO manufacturing plant received notice from the FDA of violations of good manufacturing practices.

Management changes both at the CEO level and at the senior US level.

US politics knocked the entire pharma sector down.

Of course, there were other things going on, both good and bad, but these are the major ones that come to mind.

In any case, with strong companies bad things pass, and in March of this year, with the stock in the $34+ range, I wrote an optimistic article on NVO.

Could NVO follow Apple and surge to new highs sooner than expected?

The March article was titled "Novo Nordisk - Another Apple 2013 Story? New Highs Ahead?" and made two major points about the analogy. (Please see the commentary and various graphics for more details in that article if interested.)

The first analogy was to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) vaunted ecosystem. NVO has done the best any drug company can do with its diabetes product to develop it for other uses (Saxenda for weight loss is just high-dose Victoza) and in combination (various). The second analogy was that AAPL has a flagship, latest-greatest product in each category; and it also monetizes older versions. NVO does the same. If you look through its detailed H1 earnings release, you can see net operational growth fueled by high-to-very high yoy growth in its newest drugs and a lesser decline in the older drugs, the most prominent of which are what NVO calls "modern insulins" (p. 5).

The March article ended with this paragraph:

In summary, NVO could be a, or the, leader in a megatrend that could revolutionize diabetes treatment for the better [i.e., diabetes drugs that lower the risk of cardiovascular disease], with potential significant effects on long-term corporate profit growth for many years. I'd like to be part of this story, and timing is the main issue for me, with semaglutide and Tresiba the two keys I'm watching most closely.

I think this could be happening, and that an AAPL-like recovery of NVO as the market leader in the growth field of drug treatment of diabetes could be underway. That is discussed next.

NVO - Turning an important corner?

The company issued a brief press release, which is more accessible than the detailed one linked to above. However, for US-based readers or others who invest with USD or think of stocks in those terms, the detailed release has numbers in USD on p. 32 as well as quarterly data. The other numbers in the releases are in DKK, or Danish kroner. The exchange rate between DKK and USDs is currently about 6.33 DKK to the USD.

As a general introduction to the six months, the title and bullet points from this summary press release tell a lot about the reason that the ADRs surged over 8% Wednesday:

Novo Nordisk increased reported operating profit by 8% in the first six months of 2017 Sales increased by 4% measured in Danish kroner Sales increased by 4% in Danish kroner and by 3% in local currencies to DKK 57.1 billion. Sales of Tresiba ® increased by 155% to DKK 3.7 billion (149% in local currencies)

Sales of Victoza ® increased by 21% to DKK 11.5 billion (18% in local currencies).

Sales of Saxenda ® increased by 98% to DKK 1.2 billion (90% in local currencies)

Sales in North America Operations increased by 5% (2% in local currencies).

Sales in International Operations increased by 4% (5% in local currencies). The only weaknesses I saw related to the strengthening of the krona to the USD and other currencies. China did well, consistent with the trend that other multinational pharma companies have been reporting. Among the key financial points in this summary press release were the following: The financial outlook for 2017 has been updated and sales growth measured in local currencies is now expected to be in the range of 1% to 3% compared with the previous range of 0% to 3%... Operating profit growth measured in local currencies is now expected to be in the range of 1% to 5% compared with the previous range of -1% to 3%.

The above quote omits commentary about adverse forex movements from the perspective of a Danish company.

Also relevant was this extended comment by NVO:

For 2018, formulary negotiations with Pharmacy Benefit Managers and managed care organisations in the USA are progressing. Subject to the final outcome of these negotiations, average prices after rebates are expected to be lower compared with the levels in 2017, predominantly driven by the basal insulin segment. The market access for Novo Nordisk's key products is, however, expected to remain broadly unchanged compared to 2017. Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "We are well on track to deliver on our targets for 2017 based on sales growth driven by our new, innovative products within diabetes and obesity care and a continued focus on cost control. Although the formulary negotiations in the USA reflect the tough competitive environment, we remain confident that our long-term financial growth targets are achievable."

Cutting through the corporate-speak, my interpretation is that NVO is not too upset with the price war; perhaps it is abating (no guarantees!). The mention of cost control is important: headcount dropped, but capital spending is up.

I think the trend is turning, and I'm thinking that the turn in the stock to rise above its 50-day exponential average may signal a more durable upturn.

A few words on the presentation in USD are in order, given that this is my venue and that many people reading this are in the same or a similar situation.

Details from Appendix 8 of the detailed earnings presentation (p. 32)



What I am focusing on are sales and operating profits in USD, also looking at the yoy changes in Q1 and Q2. This way of looking at trends makes them comparable to the US-based pharma companies I look at.

Sales comparison

Sales in Q1 2016 were $4.02 billion.

Sales in Q1 2017 rose to $4.07 billion.

Sales in Q2 2016 were $4.17 billion.

Sales in Q2 2017 were $4.23 billion.

The Q2 yoy sales gain was 2% in USD and 4% in DKK.

Operating profit changes in Q2

Operating profit in Q2 2016 was $1.90 billion.

Operating profit in Q2 2017 was $1.98 billion.

Percent yoy gain in operating profit was 4%.

Operating margin increased yoy from 45.5% to 46.7%.

Note, diluted EPS of $0.59 in Q2 was unchanged yoy in USD, though up 2% in DKK. The company saw a loss due to currency hedges. In thinking about the trends going forward, I'd like NVO to stop hedging against a strong currency, the USD, as it tends to just be a cost center for companies and a profit center for banks, but in the real world they do it, and I look past that to the actual underlying trends in operating profit per share.

Also note that as usual, shares outstanding shrank 2% yoy.

Over many years, NVO has typically returned 4% or so of its share price to shareholders: 2% through dividends and 2% on share buybacks. Obviously, this shrinks when the P/E is high.

Based on those metrics, in a sense NVO is a 4% bond that is expected to be a step-up bond at some unknown and non-guaranteed rate.

Potential upside catalysts

Semaglutide subcu

The absolute key catalyst, in my opinion, is for subcutaneous semaglutide to be approved timely in the US and EU, and elsewhere globally as well (I will call it sema for simplicity). This is a long-acting and more potent improvement on liraglutide, which is branded as Victoza.

Sema is awaiting approval, perhaps to receive FDA approval in December. This drug already has a preliminary positive cardiovascular outcomes trial under its belt, with a larger CVOT in the works. I am assuming that if the FDA follows the 17-2 vote of its Advisory Committee on Victoza, it will then approve an addition to the Victoza P.I. to allow it to make the claim that it reduces CV events, and possibly that it reduces CV mortality. There are issues with LEADER, and we will just have to see. But a 17-2 AdComm vote is encouraging.

If Victoza gains the indication that it reduces CV events, thus joining Jardiance from Lilly (NYSE:LLY) as the second diabetes drug with that official designation, and if semaglutide gains marketing approval, my next hope is that doctors will look at the Victoza P.I., look at the tiny molecular differences between Victoza and sema, and also look at the CVOT that has already been done on sema that is favorable; and that they then conclude sema is basically a once-weekly Victoza. If so, then my expectation is that sema will exceed Victoza in sales, with large potential and years of patent life.

Semaglutide oral

This one is in Phase 3 for diabetes. Due to GI issues, mostly nausea and related symptoms as I understand it, only the lower doses are being studied in Phase 3. That will limit usage, but if the higher doses of oral sema are well tolerated and effective, I will hazard a guess that this drug will be a big commercial (and medical) success. Based on a study such as this, I would be looking to learn clinical trial data next year on the program.

Perhaps this drug can make it through the gantlet and actually come to market in 2019.

Semaglutide - other

Sema is also in Phase 2 for obesity and for NASH.

Basically, I see two keys for NVO. One is how fast it can grow its currently-marketed products. The other is how much mileage it can get out of sema, assuming that at least the subcu version is approved timely in the major markets.

The rest of the pipeline

There are Phase 3 projects to sustain the market-leading growth hormone and hemophilia franchises. Outside of them, almost all of the rest of the pipeline is Phase 1, and I believe that in general it is high-risk. There is a Phase 2 project for a Victoza-like drug about which I do not know a lot.

Concluding thoughts - Risks, opportunities, valuation, technicals

Along with the usual risks to price and volume of its products, I believe the fate of semaglutide is a major risk to NVO in the foreseeable future. If sema meets my expectations, first in the subcu form and then as an oral product, then the company may have an unparalleled portfolio in diabetes and obesity. Each of those is a very large market. Just within maturity onset (Type 2) diabetes, NVO puts forth a graphic that simplifies to the following:

Many diabetics are undiagnosed.

Many diagnosed diabetics do not have their blood sugars adequately controlled even if they are on medication.

With growing safety and efficacy of the most modern diabetes drugs, significant multi-year secular growth for NVO as a diabetes-focused company could well be achievable.

As for obesity, effective treatments and doctor, patient and insurer acceptance of those treatments are few and far between; opportunities to create improved products may provide very large profit growth - though no guarantees of success exist.

The hemophilia and growth hormone franchises are very nice at NVO, as well.

However, the company's multi-year plan is to maximize the value of the currently marketed cutting-edge products and to maximize the value of semaglutide. NVO is working hard with an expanded range of R&D partners to help bring new breakthrough products for diabetes, obesity and related metabolic problems to commercialization.

Annualizing Q2 results to $2.36 EPS, Wednesday's close of $44.57 makes for an 18.9X P/E. This is below S&P's estimate of GAAP EPS for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Traditionally, NVO has traded at a premium valuation. This, along with improving earnings, might lead to nice increases in the stock price.

In addition (since the article compares NVO in some respects to AAPL), NVO has had suboptimal execution of its NDAs with the FDA. I'm on tenterhooks regarding the sema NDA that's pending there. A more conservative strategy would wait for the FDA to give NVO marketing approval for this drug.

Given the company's growth potential and its practice to return virtually all free cash flows to shareholders, I remain long NVO. May the next major move again be up!

Thanks for reading and for sharing any comment you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.