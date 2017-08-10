Lexington Realty: Don't Dump This REIT, The Best Days Are Yet To Come

Investment Thesis

The market was obviously disappointed by Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) based on its earnings report released on August 8, 2017. Although the real estate investment trust's (REIT's) funds from operations (FFO) only missed analysts expectation by a penny ($.23/share FFO instead of $.24/FFO), I believe that the real disappointment was the year over year (YoY) decrease in revenue and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

I personally believe that the market has failed to appreciate the changes made by management as they transform LXP into an industrial REIT with an emphasis on long-term leases. Transforming a REIT can be a painful process that requires tearing it down before can be built back up and LXP is certainly no exception to this rule.

Where Did Q2-2017 Go Wrong?

As I mentioned above, reduced revenues and AFFO, when compared with Q2-2016, was the main driver for disappointment. Here is a breakdown of the totals:

Revenues for Q2-2017 were $95.7 million compared to $116.9 million in Q2-2016.

AFFO for Q2-2017 was $.23 per diluted share compared to $.32 per diluted share in Q2-2016.

Analysts expected both of these metrics to be reduced YoY, but both came in under expectations due to the sale of New York City land investments and a one-time lease termination payment.

Property Acquisitions & Development Exceeds Sales

When reviewing a stock I typically prefer to focus on the risks in order to avoid sounding like a cheerleader, but in LXP's case, I'm going to spend most of this article focusing on the positive developments because the earnings release has already made it clear about the risks. One of the most underrated developments of Q2-2017 was that acquisition

One of the most underrated developments of Q2-2017 was that property acquisitions and build-to-suit completions came in at $166 million, which exceeded property sales of $59 million. Here are the same numbers from the last two quarters:

Q1-2017 - $188 million in sales vs. $136.5 million in property acquisitions and build-to-suit projects.

Q4-2016 - $87.1 million in sales vs. $201.4 million in property acquisitions and build-to-suit projects.

The primary reason that I believe property sales are slowing down is that we have seen a significant increase in long-term leases and overall portfolio occupancy. In addition to these trends, the average sale price per property is decreasing, which means that the most significant properties have already been disposed of and that the remaining ones are (for the lack of a better term) what I consider to be stragglers. Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

Simply put, this chart demonstrates that LXP endured the most difficult part of the process in 2016 as it sold properties that represented a more significant weight on the balance sheet. Some of the properties that are being sold now represent minimal impact to total lease revenues but some of them aren't even currently occupied so they are negatively impacting the bottom line. The image below indicates properties that were sold in Q2-2017.

Source: LXP Q2-2017 Earnings Results

I applaud LXP's management for sticking to their guns when it comes to the portfolio transformation as it is necessary to eliminate properties that fall in non-core areas of operations even when they are profitable. In the case of Q2-2017 disposals, many of these properties were either losing money or barely breaking even.

I found the disposal of the Kmart location especially interesting because it indicates that LXP is not interested in repurposing properties. Repurposing properties in the retail and the mall sector are extremely expensive to undertake. In fact, I recently wrote two articles covering DDR Corporation (DDR) (Article Here) and CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) (Article Here) because they have made this part of their game plan, but their share price has languished as debt has increased. Investors should take comfort in the fact that LXP does not seem interested in repurposing retail properties (although they have a successful history of repurposing struggling office properties and selling them for a profit later on).

Occupancy Keeps On Going Up

The second most underrated development for LXP is that they have seen occupancy increase to levels that most REITs can only dream of. Here are a few competitors in the industrial REIT segment's most recent occupancy rates:

STAG Industrial (STAG) - 94.0% Occupancy

Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) - 97.7% Occupancy

Prologis (PLD) - 96.2% Occupancy

At the end of Q2-2017, LXP achieved an occupancy rate of 98.1%. LXP's occupancy rate has increased dramatically over the last few quarters:

Q4-2016 - 96.0% Occupancy

Q1-2017 - 96.2% Occupancy

As occupancy increases I believe we will see fewer dispositions since it is likely that these properties are in LXP's target market.

Long Term Leases Are Icing On The Cake

The icing on the cake for LXP has been their focus on long-term leases for its existing portfolio and its build-to-suit projects. During Q2-2017, LXP builds on their portfolio with the following acquisitions, build-to-suit, forward purchase commitments, and lease extensions:

Source: LXP Q2-2017 Earnings Results

Source: LXP Q2-2017 Earnings Results

LXP's continued use of long-term leases is extremely beneficial to shareholders who are looking for stable long-term cash flows.

Conclusion

LXP's recent drop in share price presents a buying opportunity for investors who see the long-term potential of LXP's turnaround. Recently, GPT's shares were also punished as the REITs increased property dispositions impacted Q2-2017 numbers. Although missed earnings and revised guidance can always be a concern, the underlying factors affecting this process is more important.

CEO Wilson Eglin has made it very clear that there is still work to do on LXP's portfolio and that this will include adding high-quality industrial properties while reducing non-core properties, especially in the office area. I believe that FFO growth in the short term will be minimal but I am willing to take a well covered 7% yield in exchange for being patient as the company reaches its true potential.

