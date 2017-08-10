Pfenex's (PFNX) CEO Eef Schimmelpennink on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX)

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Amy, and good afternoon. Welcome to the Pfenex’s second quarter 2017 conference call. I am Eef Schimmelpennink, CEO of Pfenex; and I’m joined by Patrick Lucy, our Chief Business Officer; Dr. Paul Wagner, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Hubert Chen our Chief Scientific and Medical Officer.

During today’s call, I will be providing a brief insight into my first impressions of how I plan to define a strategy for future growth. I’ll focus on our efforts and the progress we’ve made with regard to the product portfolio during the last quarter. Hubert will then provide key technical updates and Paul will describe by second quarter 2017 financial results. I will then open up the call for Q&A.

Before I continue, I want to take this opportunity to thank Pat Lucy for stepping up and filling the role as interim CEO as well as the entire senior team and all Pfenex employees who have kept the company on close and then short great progress continue to be made. They’ve done a great job. Needless to say I’m extremely pleased to join Pfenex last week and my first interactions with team and further feel my excitement to be adding this company. My official start date was August 3, I start to meet with every function in a company and I will be doing a series of deep dives into the part pipeline and partnerships.

I’ve also embarked on what I call my listening to a meeting with employees, key development and business partners by similar and government stakeholders and especially investment community. My experience that’s getting candid views on the goods, as well as bad at the company early on provides extremely valuable insights and will help shape our strategic direction. I look forward to our interactions. Before accepting this position, when doing my final due diligence on Pfenex, my sense was that the Company’s current focus on key assets and its pipeline combined with leadership and a platform is a winning one.

I’m even more convinced of that today. I also see tremendous opportunity for future growth at Pfenex. I’m excited about the opportunity for PF708. Our product candidate being developed as to be a therapeutic equivalent to Forteo. PF708 is a key focus for us and with global branded sales up about $1.5 billion a significant commercial opportunity. Our employees are fully committed to execute in our plans as we look ahead to an NDA filing in the third quarter of 2018.

Team is also updated me on the strategic evaluation and advance commercial discussions that taking place around PF582, product candidate being developed as a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis. Over next week, I expect to complete my assessments and conclude on the directional take. We expect to be able to update you after that. That’s really highlighted we continue to make good progress and I’m very pleased with our novel anthrax vaccine programs and a partnership with Jazz. Both are great testimonies to be development policy and strength in the Pfenex production platform.

We’re at a pivotal point in our developments and I look forward to leveraging my experience in commercial operations, business development and manufacturing to lead the team and continue building Pfenex into an industry success. The main focus now will be to translate the business assessments and the program reviews including the one for PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta into a sound strategy for future growth. I look forward to sharing with you my strategic assessment following the completion of my review.

With that, I would like to hand over to Pat.

Patrick Lucy

Thank you, Eef. Since our previous call in May, we have continued to focus our efforts on the top products in our portfolio including PF708. PF708 is our product candidate being developed as a therapeutic equivalent to Forteo marketing by marketed by Eli Lilly for the treatment of osteoporosis patients at high risk of fracture. This product candidate is a key focus for us. The Pfenex team has continued to execute to critical activities in manufacturing, regulatory and clinical in order to be ready for an NDA filing in the third quarter 2018 and a commercial launch in August of 2019. The upcoming milestones for PF708 include the expected completion of patient enrollment and the readout of the pharmacokinetic data in the second half of 2017 and the immunogenicity data readout in the first half of 2018.

From a commercial perspective PF708 is an exciting opportunity with 2016 branded sales of Forteo of approximately $1.5 billion. While we certainly acknowledge the competitive landscape we believe that our cost efficient and highly productive Pfenex Expression Technology platform provides us with unique advantages to compete and create value in the marketplace.

With regard to PF582, our biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, Pfenex regain the rights to PF582 from Pfizer in August of 2016. Pfenex has continued to make progress on the strategic review for the PF582 program and we intend to provide an update when appropriate.

Px563L and RPA563, our novel anthrax vaccine candidates are fully funded by an advanced development contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority or BARDA within the U.S. government. With the contract valued at up to $143.5 million. The next key milestone for the Px563L and RPA563 development program is a demonstration of stability of the products. We’re very pleased with our progress in that regard and Hubert will provide the technical details as part of this prepared remarks.

Pfenex believes the successful completion of the Phase 2 study and other activities under this contract could lead to a procurement contract for supply of Px563L or RPA563 to the strategic national stockpile. We continue to be very pleased with the progress of the Jazz collaboration, which highlights the value of our proprietary Pfenex Expression Technology platform.

The programs within that collaboration continue to progress well. We also continue to evaluate potential resource requirements and development timeline for PF529, our biosimilar candidate to Neulasta. As you may recall, FDA feedback was received on that product in late 2016, which supported the feasibility of an abbreviated clinical development program under the 351K pathway.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Hubert Chen to provide a technical update on PF708, Px563L, and RPA563.

Hubert Chen

Thank you so much, Pat. I’ll start off with PF708, which is the pipeline candidate we’re developing as a therapeutic equivalent to Forteo. As we have previously discussed, the PF708 bioequivalent study conducted in 70 healthy subjects, was completed in the second quarter of 2016 and met its primary objectives.

An immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics clinical study in osteoporosis patients was initiated in the fourth quarter of 2016. The study is listed on clinicaltrials.gov, and is expected to enroll 168 patients with the primary endpoint of anti-drug antibody formation, and secondary pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics endpoints.

We anticipate the completion of patient enrollment and interim PK data from the study are expected in the second half of 2017 and the immunogenicity data are expected in the first half of 2018. We believe that the study, along with the positive bioequivalence study, should satisfy the filing requirements for PF708 through the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

Turning next to Px563L and RPA563, which are our novel recombinant anthrax vaccine candidates, these are funded by BARDA under an advanced development contract valued at up to approximately $143.5 million. We initiated a randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1A trail in healthy subjects in the second half of 2015 to investigate the safety and immunogenicity of Px563L and RPA563. We announced the positive interim analysis results in the second half of 2016 and we completed the final long-term assessment for all subjects in the first half of 2017. We expect to have FDA discussions in the fourth quarter of 2017, to review the Phase 1 results and proposed future nonclinical and clinical investigations.

Currently we expect to initiate the Phase 2 study in 2018 and continuing to demonstrate stability as well as the manufacturing of clinical trial material are necessary before we can initiate the study. Recently we executed a contract modification with BARDA, which authorized funding to reserve a GMP manufacturing slot with our contract manufacture.

With respect to stability, we have generated real-time stability data at 5 degree Celsius, which is the expected storage temperature and accelerated the stability data at 25 degree Celsius on our 2016 manufacture lot for out to six months demonstrating the maintenance of high purity.

We have also demonstrated long-term stability data from our previously manufactured toxicology lot, showing greater than 90% purity at 5 degree Celsius and 40 months. Given that the purity target is 85%, we are quite encouraged by the data for our recombinant anthrax vaccines, which we believe along with the clinical data that we have generated supports a very favorable product profile.

So, with that, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Paul Wagner our CFO.

Paul Wagner

Thank you very much, Hubert. We reported second quarter 2017 revenue of $3 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2017 and that compared to $3.1 million in the same period in 2016. A decreasing revenue was due primarily to a decrease in the government contract revenue for our Px563L and RPA563 novel vaccine candidates and I was due to two option periods that were exercised by the government in 2017, resulting in lower-cost planning and start-up activities.

This was partially offset by several license agreements which became effective in mid to late 2016, resulting in an increase in license revenue. Given the nature of the novel vaccine development process, revenue will fluctuate depending on stage of development

Cost of revenue decreased to $0.9 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2017 and that compared to $1.4 million in same period in 2016. The decrease in cost of revenue compared to the same period, the prior year was due primarily to a decrease in the cost for our Px563L and the RPA563, novel vaccine candidates and government contract, again related to the planning and start-up activities for newly exercised option periods.

R&D expenses increased to $10.2 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, compared to $7.6 million in the same period in 2016. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to the increase in development activity of our product candidates, which included PF708 and the hiring of additional personnel dedicated to our research and development efforts. SG&A expenses were $4.3 million for each of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2017 and 2016.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017 was $59.9 million and we expect our cash position be sufficient to fund operations at least the next 12 months. On the – I want to emphasize we’re been very efficient with how we have used our cash and we remain disciplined with our cash position and believe our pipeline and our technologies represent significant opportunity to create value for our shareholders.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back over to Eef for closing remarks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thanks, Paul. We are grateful for the efforts at the Pfenex team put forward and how they work diligently every day to build value for our stakeholders. Very much look forward to updating you on our progress.

With that, operator, I would like to open up the call for Q&A.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. Eef, congratulations on the appointment. And maybe I could sort of by asking you to give us a little insight into what compelled you to join the company? And then maybe a little bit about your thought process as you evaluate the pipeline over the coming weeks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you. And when I look at Pfenex as CEO, a great platform, as I’ve also mentioned in my opening remarks. Very robust pipeline with great programs in there. As mentioned, I’ve been very impressed with the capabilities and the talents of the employees. We have a set of very promising programs and partnerships driving forward with PF708, the equivalents to Forteo, and we’ve got some very exciting readouts so to coming months.

Near-term focused for the company on PF708 is really getting that NDA submission and which is projected to happening at the quarter of 2018. In terms of focusing beyond that very focused defining our strategy for PF582, the Lucentis biosimilar development as well as PF529, the Neulasta program. With that, and the Jazz and anthrax programs, you got a portfolio that together with the platform that’s there, that is really exciting for me and really was the key to join Pfenex.

Jason Butler

Great. And then, just one follow-up. Can you talk about for the anthrax program, what amount of stability data you need or there certain prerequisites in the current government contract we need to meet before moving into the Phase 2 trial?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Yes, we can now hand over to Hubert to get the details.

Hubert Chen

Hi, Jason, thanks for the question. So, we’ve had real on time discussions with BARDA in terms of what’s requires, there is really no predefines actual time limits per se in terms of the accessstability that you get to the next stage. So right now, what we’re generating though is the real time data, as well we disclosed in our press release after six months. And that right now will it be the – what’s enabling for the next set part of discussions in terms of triggering the next funding mechanisms for the Phase 2 clinical trial material and also for the eventual clinical study yourself.

So, I will say that events are there’s really no, formal written requirements. I think we have a very good expectations of what is anticipated and as you will know stability strong has been an issue for the recompetent anthrax programs and this is something that we’re doing a lot due diligence on.

Jason Butler

Great, helpful. Thank you, Hubert, and thanks for taking the questions.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Okay.

Morgan William

Hi, and congratulations Eef on your appointment and looking forward to working with you. I was hoping that maybe given your background are kind of what we’ve seen of your background today if you could provide some commentary on potentially biosimilars becoming a larger part of the strategic direction going forward. And then secondly, just your thoughts to-date on potential PF582 partnership, if you speak another one kind of what your priorities would be and looking at potential deal terms there? Thanks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Morgan. So I’m looking forward to work together. To add a little bit on my background opinion, the special generics and biosimilar industry for classic premiers, leading teams across the value chain pharmaceutical business many thing from portfolio strategy business development and R&D, which manufacturing by long-term commercialization.

I think, those experiences will come in very well, with contributing on the growth of Pfenex driving our products from developments to the market, helping and identifying, excuse me, value creating partnerships. In terms of our strategy, again, we’re very focused on driving a development of PF708 with the submission of the NDA end of third quarter of 2018.

Strategy has really been to leverage Pfenex Expression Technology to create that value and serve by the key will be to look closely that was needed to – for advanced pipeline within the context of Pfenex’s strength and core capabilities. We are now added to efficiently drive value for the shareholders.

And, yes, your question on PF582, as mentioned we’ll provide update from the progress as appropriate. As I indicated resolving the strategic review of that product is really a priority for me. We clearly understand the opportunity and the resources required to advance the program, both with the partner or on our own. So that only partnering as a key part of that strategic review and focus on our ongoing commercial discussions. Again I appreciate the patients that you’re showing as result this review and I’m confident that we will be able to update you once we’ve completed it.

Morgan William

Okay, thank you. That’s helpful.

Andy Hsieh

Hi thanks for taking my question. And then congratulations on your new role Eef. I just have one question on the Forteo market landscape. Recently I think Express Scripts published their 2018 formulary. And Forteo is unfortunately excluded from that list. Maybe just wondering about, how you view the potential Forteo as a generic equivalent going forward, and also maybe talking about similarly with Lucentis in the DMD market. Thank you.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Andy, great question. Let me start off and then I’ll invite Pat to add on. So the label for [indiscernible] as you referred to as generally as expected and comparable to Forteo and the delisting is obviously unfortunate, but something that we feel will be turn over once as a generic component.

So we’re aware of the pricing discounts for the products compared to Forteo and the formal events. And we do expect as I’ve mentioned that that’s all related to the discounting. As we mentioned, I believe that our comparability to the prime products production method, delivery time that we using and highly productive Expression Technology provides a advantage for our product to compete in a market. So we are still very confident that our product will provide a great alternative.

In general, I think the second part of your question was on how we look at the biosimilar market and how that’s developing. What we see currently in the market is obviously a really good expansion and people becoming more and more comfortable with these products. I believe quite recently, it was a study done we’re close to about 50 insurance companies, we’re asked whether or not they had a biosimilar on their formulary and over 80% at least one of the two currently available biosimilars on formulary. So clearly the market is getting ready, always ready for this new product class.

Thing is also very much supported by data coming out of Europe around comparability the market opening up further and further. So overall, we obviously continue to be very impress and seated as a very promising market and dedicated to be a leading player in it.

Andy Hsieh

Yes, thank you for the color. And very much look forward to the strategic update after your detail. Thank you.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Okay. Thanks, Andy.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you everybody. Great session, we look forward to connect with lot many of you over the next period and update you on our progress as appropriate. Thank you.

