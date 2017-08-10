Positioning For Home Depot Earnings

Logo credit

Home Depot’s (HD) incredible run in the past year or so will be put to another test next week when the company reports earnings for the second quarter. I said after the Q1 report that HD might be the best retailer anywhere but that at in the $150s, that may not be good enough. Indeed, the stock has sold off to $144 but rebounded quickly and heading into the report, we are right back at $153. Given that, what should investors be looking for and what can HD possibly say in the Q2 report to keep this rally on track?

First up, the chart is making it look like the bulls want to take the stock higher again. I mentioned the selloff a couple of weeks ago on news that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would be selling appliances in cooperation with Kenmore, and while that’s not good news for HD, I don’t think it is a big deal. Kenmore isn’t exactly a dominant force in appliances the way it used to be and appliances are complex purchases that it seems consumers are still keen to touch and feel before they buy, in addition to talking to someone about them. After all, how often does one buy appliances? This isn’t the sort of thing that lends itself easily to online buying.

That selloff worked off an overbought condition in the stock and that’s quite healthy for the longer term prospects of the stock. Right when HD was reaching oversold condition it coincided with the rising 200DMA and HD has bounced just as you’d expect. We are, however, getting back towards the highs set after the Q1 report, and we are also creeping up on being overbought as well from the shorter term momentum indicators. I think the Q2 report is going to determine whether or not HD gets over the hump at $160 or gets rebuffed and tests the 200DMA again; right now, it’s a bit in no-man’s land.

So what could get HD over the hump? Unfortunately, I think it is going to take quite a lot given that the stock is near its highs and the valuation is still very full. However, there are some things HD can do to impress investors, namely with respect to comp sales and margins. HD’s store base is pretty much flat and has been for a while, so we aren’t going to see much of anything in the way of revenue increases over and above comp sales, so that’s where the focus will be. HD managed a 6% comp in the US in Q1 and it will take something like that or better in Q2 to impress investors. HD has been spoiling investors for years at this point with comps in the mid-single digits, and I’ve been really astounded at just how long it’s been able to keep the streak alive. Analysts have sales growth at 5% in Q2, and that’s a bunch, but it is also beatable if HD really performed well in Q2. I’m wary of assuming a comp sales beat given that expectations are already so high, but that is what it will take for the stock to continue higher.

The other thing that I’ll be watching closely is margins. The reason HD’s rally has continued for so long is that its combination of high rates of comp sales growth as well as steady margin expansion has sent EPS growth much higher than the rate of revenue growth. HD’s gross margins are always roughly flat but its secret sauce has been leveraging down SG&A expenses and it will need to have done that in Q2 yet again. I suspect we’ll see something meaningful but again, expectations are already very high with EPS growth slated for 12%, more than double the 5% revenue growth forecast. That builds in a bunch of margin growth because – just like comp sales – investors have been spoiled by HD’s tremendous, steady performance over the last few years.

At 21 times this year’s earnings, HD isn’t all that expensive, but I wouldn’t say it is cheap either. That is about 1.7X its EPS growth rate and there are certainly many stocks in this market that are more robustly valued than that, but at the same time, that doesn’t allow much room for multiple expansion. HD would have to do something really extraordinary to keep this rally going and I’m just afraid its own success has created unrealistic expectations. I’m not saying that HD is going to selloff after the Q2 report but I am saying that the odds look to me to be more in favor of cautiousness off of the report than continued buying pressure.

I do think HD’s Q2 is going to be great because, well, we don’t have any reason to think it won’t. I think comps will be in the 5%-6% area and that operating margins will be up 50bps or so, but that’s already built into the stock. How much more can HD possibly do? It would take something truly extraordinary to get the stock moving higher again and that’s not something I’m willing to bet on with the stock near its highs already. I’m therefore a bit cautious pending what the reaction to the report is next week; that will determine if a breakout is coming or if a selloff is in the cards. If the stock does break out, you’ll have plenty of time to buy it, but if it sells off, you’ll no doubt be pleased to own it at a lower price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.