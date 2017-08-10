Synacor's (SYNC) CEO Himesh Bhise on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Welcome to Synacor's second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me today to discuss Synacor's results are CEO, Himesh Bhise, and CFO, Bill Stuart.

Before we begin, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the course of this call, management will make forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the company's financial results is included in its filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, including the section entitled Risk Factors in the company's most recent Form 10-K, filed with the SEC.

Also, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, management will discuss non-GAAP measures in talking about the company's performance. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables in today's press release.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Himesh.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Matt and welcome everyone to today's conference call. This evening, we will share with you our second quarter 2017 results in which we exceeded our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance. We delivered $31.2 million of revenue and $0.2 million of adjusted EBITDA. The key takeaways from today's call are, first, we continue to see strong market validation of Synacor platforms. We renewed and expanded our partnerships with key current customers and also added new email and cloud ID customers. Second, the AT&T portal product implementation, rollout and migration have been completed as planned and engagement metrics look strong.

Third, at this time, the joint AT&T Synacor team has decided to focus on engagement over monetization and so we anticipate that the ramp up in revenue that we were expecting towards the end of this year will get delayed to 2018. Fourth and most importantly, given the product success at AT&T and our strong pipeline of revenue opportunities, we remain committed to and anticipate delivering on our 3/30/300 plan, $300 million of revenue and 30 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2019. As a result of this monetization delay to 2018, we are revising our full year 2017 revenue guidance to $140 million to $150 million and adjusted EBITDA to breakeven to $4 million.

Takeaway one, we continue to see strong market validation of Synacor platforms. We renewed partnerships with several portal and email customers, including Cincinnati Bell and GCI. We expanded Advanced Cloud ID partnerships with many operators, including Dish, SlingTV, and GCI. We enabled subscriber access to Game of Thrones’ record-breaking seventh season premiere for HBO Go, proving the scalable and reliable nature of our Advanced Cloud based Identity Management solution.

We continued to add a growing list of international enterprise and government email customers, such as Wistron NeWeb Corporation, a Taiwanese manufacturing company; Bluecom, a French software company; and the Indonesian Department of Transportation. And Zimbra was ranked a top player by a market research firm, he Radicati Group, in its 2017 report on messaging platforms for service providers. The focus we have placed on reinvigorating the Zimbra platform is yielding results in customer wins and analyst recognition.

Takeaway two. The AT&T portal product implementation, rollout and migration have been completed as planned and engagement metrics look strong. We worked with AT&T to successfully roll out the new ATT.net portal across the country and completed the migration of the installed base of desktop, mobile, and tablet users to the new experience. We are particularly pleased to see the customer satisfaction ratings across the various facets of the new ATT.net are increasing towards pre-migration levels. We are also pleased that engagement metrics such as page views per user, and time spent for a visit are showing increases compared to pre-migration levels.

Takeaway number three. At this time, the joint AT&T Synacor team has decided to prioritize engagement over monetization and so we now anticipate that much of the ramp up in revenue that we were expecting in the second half of ‘17 would get delayed to 2018. The AT&T and Synacor joint team made the strategic decision to prioritize engagement right now over monetization and we are seeing the results of this focus in deeper engagement metrics.

We are already generating revenue from this new consumer experience, but we expect that additional monetization tactics will be turned on at a more deliberate pace, which will result in a longer ramp to full monetization. As a result, a significant portion of the revenue that we were expecting in Q3 and Q4 this year is delayed to 2018. The team believes that this engagement-focused strategy ultimately leads to a stronger, more sustainable business.

Let me turn the call over to Bill now to share our financial results in more detail, after which I’ll wrap up with a few comments about our continued commitment to our 3/30/300 plan. Bill?

Bill Stuart

Thank you, Himesh. Before I discuss our results, I want to remind everyone that our non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expenses. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

For the second quarter of 2017, Synacor delivered revenue of 31.2 million, exceeding financial guidance, an increase of 18% over the first quarter of 2017 and 2% over the second quarter of 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA was 236,000, also exceeding guidance and our net loss was $3.3 million.

Looking more closely at the different components of our revenue. Search revenue was 5 million versus 4.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter and $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. Advertising revenue was $13 million versus 13.4 million in the second quarter of 2016 and 10.7 million in the first quarter of this year. Recurring and fee based revenue was 13.2 million versus 12.9 million in the same quarter last year. Cost of revenue was 46% versus 44% in the quarter a year ago. This resulted in an implied gross margin of 54% in the second quarter of 2017.

Total operating expenses, excluding stock based compensation of 676,000 and depreciation of 2.5 million and excluding capitalized software impairment of 256,000, were $16.5 million for the quarter or 53% of revenue compared with 16.7 million or 55% of revenue in the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue and excluding stock based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization and capitalized software impairment, as I referenced earlier, technology and development expenses were 21%; sales and marketing expenses were 19%; and G&A expenses were 13%.

Synacor’s GAAP net loss was $3.3 million or a loss of $0.09 per share. This compares with a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.09 per share in the second quarter of 2016 and a net loss of $6.7 million or $0.21 per share in the first quarter of 2017. The net loss includes $2.5 million in depreciation and amortization in the second quarter of 2017 versus $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2016 and stock-based compensation expense of $676,000 or $0.02 per share in the second quarter of 2017 compared with $687,000 or $0.02 per share in the second quarter of 2016.

The EPS calculation for the second quarter of 2017 and second quarter of 2016 is based on 37.3 million and 30.1 million weighted average common shares outstanding respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was $236,000, which as noted, exceeded our guidance range. It was similar to the quarter a year ago at $302,000 and significantly improved from $3.3 million negative EBITDA in the first quarter of this year. The reconciliation of GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA is included in our earnings release. We ended the quarter with $23 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $11.3 million at the prior quarter end. This reflects the $20 million raised in April from the equity offering, net of underwriting costs and commissions and the repayment of $5 million of our bank line.

Given the focus on engagement and the delay of full monetization in the AT&T portal to 2018, we are revising our 2017 financial guidance. For the third quarter, we expect revenue within the range of $35 million to $40 million, a net loss of $700,000 to $3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $500,000 to $2.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense of $700,000 to $800,000, depreciation and amortization of $2.2 million to $2.4 million and tax, interest expense and other income and expense of approximately $300,000.

We expect approximately 39 million weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter. We expect revenue for the full year 2017 to be in the range of $140 million to $150 million. We expect a net loss of 9.3 million to 13.9 million for 2017 and we expect to report adjusted EBITDA in the range of breakeven to $4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the year excludes stock-based compensation expense of $2.7 million to $2.9 million, depreciation and amortization of $8.8 million to $9.2 million and tax interest expense and other income and expense of approximately $1.8 million.

Himesh?

Himesh Bhise

We remain well positioned in the digital markets we serve. We continue to execute on four pillar growth strategy, increasing value for our current customers, innovating on our product platforms, winning new customers and extending into international and enterprise markets. So most importantly, I’d like you to take away that given the product success at AT&T, and given our strong pipeline of revenue opportunities, we remain committed to and we anticipate delivering on our 3/30/300 plan, $300 million of revenue and 30 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2019.

We will now open the line to your questions. Operator?

Your first question comes from George Sutton with Craig-Hallum.

George Sutton

Himesh, can you walk through what prompted this strategic thought process change. Was it -- it obviously came after you rolled this out and I'm curious what both teams saw suggesting it would be logical not yet to monetize.

Himesh Bhise

Let me start with the second part of your question and then go to the first. We are monetizing today. So we’re aware, we're generating revenue from the portal today. It is fully deployed across their installed base, across devices platforms and the engagement metrics are looking strong. It's really a question of case and it's a question of preference. So first and foremost, everything we do, everything AT&T does is in the interest of trying to do the right thing for the end user and the consumer. This is a big product, it's a change to their base of users after many, many years of the same kind of experience and the thought is that they would like to prioritize and we would like to prioritize engagement, make sure that users are committed and interested in engaging with the site. And in that regard, the team decided to take a longer term view of what was right for each of our businesses and for the end user rather than just maximizing and optimizing the opportunity this month and next month and next quarter.

George Sutton

So what would be an example? So I've been on the site a number of times and it’s got the header and it’s got some mass on the side, it’s got some sponsored content, it’s got the search bar. Where am I not getting normal monetization that I would otherwise be getting?

Himesh Bhise

There are a number of additional advertising units that we haven't deployed and while we've deployed different versions of those ad units, there are incremental video style advertising units that we could deploy that we have held off on. There are sponsored content type of links for example that we have also held offline and I kind of see these as examples, right. The intention here is to strike the right balance and get to the levels of monetization that both companies want. It's just a question of timeline and the way we ramp and the decision to do this in a more deliberate pace, really test and learn our way into each element of additional monetization rather than turn it all on.

George Sutton

So just a couple of related questions and then I am done. So one year from now, when we would have expected you to be on $100 million run rate, how might that look different and as part of these changes, have there been any changes to the contract terms for you?

Himesh Bhise

So again, no changes in the contract terms and let me reiterate that our partnership is very strong. The AT&T team and the Synacor teams are working extremely well together and so given the nature of that relationship, given the size and strategic presence of AT&T, I’m very comfortable making sure that this is the right long-term relationship for us and then -- and so in regards to your first part of the question, as AT&T has said before, as we’ve said before, the site has the potential to reach $100 million of revenue. What we're talking about is kind of a ramp and choices we might make to do that.

And I keep coming back to, even though, we've spent a lot of time talking about this one customer understandably given the size of this one customer, I do want to take us back to the broader story of Synacor. We still have a broad product portfolio. We have a really strong pipeline of revenue opportunities, some of which are highly material and that's what gives me the confidence along with seeing the performance engagement performance of this portal, that’s what gives us the confidence to continue to reiterate our 3/30/300 plan.

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Argento with Lake Street Capital.

Mark Argento

Just getting along in that same theme, I know OTT continues to be a really hotspot. What is the opportunity there you’re seeing? I know, Disney just announced they’re going to watch a lot of their own OTT platforms and then how, the efforts in terms of bundling some of these products together, how is that bundling effort going in terms of starting to sell more products into existing customer base?

Himesh Bhise

Thanks for the question. Interestingly our video business is actually seeing double-digit year-over-year growth. We don't typically break it out, but it's a strong element of our growth plan and I kind of see us participating in that OTT space in at least two ways. The first one is, we have a really strong identity management platform. It's proven, it works across the PayTV industry, it works for operators, it works for programmers like HBO and we've also deployed in with many of the leading OTT providers, direct to consumer content providers. So we have a really strong platform in this space and as new providers launched their own OTT and direct to consumer services, we hope they consider us and we believe that that pipeline of opportunity is going to contribute to our growth.

The second piece of it is our end-to-end video platform. Today, we are very focused on taking that end-to-end video platform to mid-tier PayTV operators, the customer base we currently serve and we’ve announced several of those deals in the past. The way they use our end-to-end platform though can be in a couple of ways. They can use it to offer a streaming video, TV Everywhere service on apps outside of the set-top box and in some cases, operators are considering a version of an OTT service or a streaming service that does not require a set-top and we can participate in that market as well. So we’re broadly excited about that one.

Mark Argento

And then any thoughts around consolidation, customer consolidation. I know it’s always a fluid situation, but any issue there in terms of either opportunities or challenges. That’s it.

Himesh Bhise

So, consolidation has been clearly in the news, Mark. We see it as an opportunity, right if you were to pick I guess, because ultimately, for us, digital platforms are about scale and for the operators, the more scale they create, that typically, we kind of talk about marketing expense and network expense. In some way, that scale also translates to the power of the digital platform. So if you have two operators that are consolidating, one of which is a customer and the second is not, it's an opportunity for the second to see the benefit and the value we've been offering the first and participate in our products. If both are already customers, then, we kind of see an opportunity to collapse those two platforms together into one combined brand and that combined brand is better monetized in our advertising platform because it comes with stronger advertiser, [indiscernible] they better you tend to monetize, even though we try and represent our entire base of customers, pretty equally and pretty well.

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Graham with Canaccord.

Michael Graham

I just wanted to go back to AT&T for a minute if we could guys. And I guess the first question would be on the comments you made about customer engagement. I wonder if you could you know flush those out a little bit. There are basically maybe two elements of that, one is, customer adoption, right, like how many of the AT&T subs have used the portal and then there's engagement of those adopted users like how many visits, how many times they’re coming back and I'm just wondering if you could put a little more sort of detail around those two things for that for starters. Thanks.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you for the question Michael. I will speak to each of those penetration and engagement pieces that you described. But we’ll not share numbers; we’ll share the trends because clearly the numbers are proprietary to our customer. But what I can tell you is that one of the pieces both AT&A and Synacor as a joint team are proud about is the level of penetration we've been able to achieve as we’ve migrated users from an older platform to the new experience. I mean you always expect in migrations of that size almost universally you expect some level of drop-off.

And what we’ve seen is a higher level of users you’ve decided to adopt the new experience. And then on the engagement side, as I kind of mentioned, the engagement metrics we’ve been kind of tracking, I guess there is a long list of them. But if we're looking at, for this call, things like page views per user to give you a sense of engagement or time spend per visit, which is the other common metric for engagement. And we compare those two metrics to what they used to be on the prior experience before migration. We're seeing higher numbers today than prior to migration which also leads us to believe that customers are enjoying the new experience.

Michael Graham

I guess what I'm trying to get my arms around is, you've got this experience, you've got some good adoption, you've got the engagement levels that are improvements over the old, the Yahoo experience, I guess, which is impressive given all the content and things that were on there. I guess I'm wondering like where in that equation do you sort of have a discussion with a partner and say we really should kind of pull back on ad load. It sounds like engagement pretty positive. So I'm just trying to get a little better understanding of that.

Himesh Bhise

And really Michael, the way we work is, the teams are together, right. We have a team that is on the ground in LA along with the broader team at ten of our offices they are in constant communication and work very, very closely on a number of different elements at the site. This is an ongoing discussion. I think ultimately while there is a clear preference right now to prioritize engagement even if it risks monetization. I think there is also clear realization that there is a path. And ultimately revenue is based from a combination of usage as well as monetization. So we kind of are looking at both vectors over a longer term. So the only difference here or the primary difference here is the length of ramp up time. We’ve stated before on even prior calls as well then we expect this ramp to happen over the second half of the year.

And we’ve made certain assumptions that would be maybe looking at it today maybe a little bit more aggressive for this year given kind of the ramp that we are currently seeing. But we're looking at a process of really, like I said earlier, testing and learning. So we've got a set of features and functionality that can increase we think engagement on the site and we've got a set of tactics around monetization that we believe will increase CPMs and monetization of the site. And what both teams are in the middle of doing is testing and learning through different combinations of that, looking at the results and then appropriately turning on the new content or the new feature or the new category of monetization. So that process is a little bit more deliberate than just turning everything on for example.

Michael Graham

And then I have two more on this. One is, you’ve got your guidance for 2017 now, it’s like sort of 145 at the midpoint and you're still focused on 300 million for 2019. And you probably don't want to give too much granularity on this, but any high level thoughts on what the steps look like from ’17 to ’18 and ’18 to ’19, is it sort of equal in those two years in terms of dollars or is it more back end loaded to 2017 or any thoughts there?

Himesh Bhise

So Michael I’d say, let me focus on the path between now and our 3/30/300 because clearly the 2018 number as we normally always do, we'll kind of announce through the next couple of quarters. But if I can think about from where we are today and how we get to 300 and why we have confidence in that, I’d say it's four buckets of opportunities. The first one is continued progress on AT&T, we’re talking about a ramp today and we’re talking about a customer with whom we have we believe a strong partnership and lots of opportunities to grow. So that’s clearly one element of the growth. The second element is, we still see growth in our video and email businesses.

Like I said, video has been growing at double digits. We've been increasing the percentage of subscription revenue over perpetual revenue in our email business, so that’s going to help us longer term as well. And so that's the second category of growth. The third is that we have in our pipeline of sales opportunity some very large material revenue, but longer sales cycle portal advertising and e-mail deals. And so clearly a third element of that is a step function that comes from closing one, two, three of these deals. And then finally, as we've always said, we will continue taking a very disciplined approach to acquisitions that accelerate our growth strategy but they must make sense, maybe accretive and they must strategic and that’s’ clearly also a part of our 3/30/300 plan.

Michael Graham

And then just last one please on mobile for AT&A. Has that had sort of better traction, less traction than the desktop portal.

Himesh Bhise

It has traction as the desktop portal does. Again I wouldn't want to break those customer specific numbers down. But as I mentioned, the migration has been across all platforms; phone, tablet as well as desktop and it's gone well.

Your next question comes from the line of Laura Martin with Needham.

Laura Martin

Maybe a couple of things. One of the big benefits of doing the AT&A deals is we got a bunch of mobile inventory and mobile expertise. So I was wondering if you could update us on how you are using that and are you approaching, what’s the pipeline for other potential mobile customers.

Himesh Bhise

Hi Laura, thanks for the question. And as I mentioned earlier, the migration has occurred across all platforms, it has occurred for mobile users as well. Our browser-based mobile portal experiences is live, our app-based mobile portal experience is live. We have inventory on those expenses that we are monetizing both add inventory as well as search and clearly we are in a path to ramp that up along with other monetization over the coming months. The pipeline of opportunities that I referred to earlier does include wireline and wireless operators. Again, these trends to be longer sales cycle deals and they are material revenue deals for us. But we believe that given our wireline and wireless deployment at AT&T, given the engagements that we've seen, given the proven technology platform content and advertising relationships that we now have that are visible for tens of millions of consumers that we are in a strong position as we go into these sales process.

Laura Martin

But any timeline on when we're going to get actual numbers on that or a little more substance of data or do we just have to wait until you actually announce something.

Himesh Bhise

Again Laura, I think we are - we anticipate that’s kind of part of our 300 target. But we won’t incorporate those into our guidance until we are close to close I guess.

Laura Martin

And then one of the things that was great is your sort of leveraging different revenue streams sort of up the margin profile. And could you talk about what's going on with trends in sort of the low margin portal business moving up your product scale and sort of bundling in some of your higher products. Are we seeing increases in the clients that are doing that.

Himesh Bhise

Yeah. So, again I think as you look at some of these customers renewals and expansions that we have announced over the last couple of quarters, there's a really strong fit that we're seeing between portal, advertising, email and identity management. Depending on where people are, we’ve kind of now seen evidence across several customer renewals of that happening. So for example last quarter we announced Windstream partnership that began as a portal partnership and expanded into email. This time around we announced some additional Cloud ID deals with people who are using other ones of our products. So clearly that has been helping us, it continues to be part of our strategy.

Laura Martin

But it doesn’t sound, you think that's accelerating, I’m sort of asking for like are we getting more or less or are you getting better at that.

Himesh Bhise

So definitely more, I think - so the announcements we've had in the last couple of quarters typically have included more of our products than announcements that you might have seen us make a year ago or two years ago. And there's several reasons for that. I think one is we're getting a lot better at packaging these together in our sales effort and really proving to customers how they're all synergistic. And second, customers have actually seen us driving leadership in each of the product areas. So the risk of taking a second product from Synacor is significantly reduced when you look at us and you say, yes, I can view Synacor as a leader in white label portals. I can see the effort that Synacor has made in email. I'm looking at the analyst reports coming out. And I can make a decision now to use Synacor for email because they as many in the industry will reinforce our leader in email. And I see what they’re doing with Cloud ID [indiscernible]. So we're taking away some of the friction of customers adopting additional products by demonstrating market validation and investing in these products ourselves to make them leading.

Laura Martin

And then my last question is, so we're going to take down numbers and according to your guidance for fiscal ’17 and yet your confident that you’re going to hit the 3/30/300. So you gave the four sort of silos that were growing but those were growing six months ago when we thought that numbers in ’17 will be higher. So what is it that is growing faster to get back to the 3/30/300 that we didn’t know six months ago that's going to offset the slowdown in this - the push off of AT&T sort of add unit adoption.

Himesh Bhise

So Laura, what we're talking about in terms of portal monetization is primarily a timing issue. And so as we kind of have always stayed focus on 2019, the impact of this delay is not that significant, there's a lot going on. So that would be the first thing I would say. The second thing is that the sales pipeline is increasing. So when we talk about larger deals in our sales pipeline we’re seeing more of them today than we did when we spoke six months ago and definitely more than a year ago.

Laura Martin

And larger deals have higher margins or lower margin? We think sort of volume [indiscernible] right?

Himesh Bhise

Maybe kind of lower deal specific margins, but again with the benefit of scale and looking at incremental or marginal economics they are still very attractive to us.

Your next question comes from the line of Glenn Mattson with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Glenn Mattson

A lot of this has been hashed out already. But I'm curious maybe one angle that's new is, is the, you know, you went at lengths, I think, to describe this delay monetization as a joint effort. However, it appears there's been a difference in priorities being that this is such a significant revenue contributor for you and for AT&T it's more a rounding error. So for them they're probably their top priority is to make sure engagement levels stay very high. So given that - first let me now, if you think that's kind of the right way to look at it. And then second of all if that's true then how is that that you're confident that at some point you're going to be able to turn the profit engine on, in other words, if you start to go after faster monetization techniques and they start to affect engagement, wouldn't it be likely that AT&T would ask you guys to dial it back again.

Himesh Bhise

Thanks Glenn. So two maybe parts of the answer to that question. The first one is, we are committed to the AT&T partnership, right they are a bit part of our business. The teams work well and closely together. For AT&T as we do for all of our other customers we aspire to be a trusted partner and when a customer of ours has a business priority we do our best with shareholder interests in mind to support them. In this particular case, what happens next quarter and the quarter after that is a very small piece of what we hope and expect is a multi-year relationship, right. I mean they worked with Yahoo for ten years. So in the context of that, our interest is to continue to have a great partnership.

For the second piece of your question, this is what testing is about, right. Ultimately revenue, digit revenue is usage multiplied by CPMs, right. And usage is both traffic and engagement. So one way of solving the revenue question is just have blockbuster engagement, kind of really kind of structure the size of that engagement was always really high that still gets you to the same level of revenue or vice versa on the CPM side. So the real question for us and through the testing process is really finding the right balance that works for us and our economics and it works for our customer and their priorities.

Glenn Mattson

Maybe this is clear, but maybe not to me, was it advertising only or was it both search and advertising that caused the issue?

Himesh Bhise

Primarily advertising, Glenn.

Glenn Mattson

I guess I just don't know how you’ll get to the spot where I guess if you try enough techniques eventually you'll find some of that work, but [indiscernible], AT&T is probably - their top priority is going to be making sure engagement stays high and not monetizing the site?

Himesh Bhise

I can’t really speak for them, but my belief is they're looking to strike the right balance. And again we haven't seen anything that would suggest they don't want to monetize or reduce it. I think what we're saying is we're just taking a more deliberate approach and alone the ramp than we might have anticipated prior.

There are no further questions at this time.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you operator and thank you everyone for being on the call. I look forward to updating you again on our next quarterly earnings call. In the meantime, we look forward to seeing you at the Canaccord Genuity growth conference in Boston tomorrow. Thank you and have a good evening.

This concludes today's conference call, you may now disconnect.

