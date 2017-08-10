Organovo Holdings' (ONVO) CEO Taylor Crouch on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ONVO)

Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Steve Kunszabo - Head, IR

Taylor Crouch - Chairman & CEO

Craig Kussman - CFO

Paul Gallant - General Manager

Analysts

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies

Ren Benjamin - Raymond James

I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Kunszabo, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Steve Kunszabo

Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us. I'd like to welcome you to our fiscal first quarter 2018 earnings call. Joining me on the call this afternoon are CEO, Taylor Crouch; our CFO, Craig Kussman; and our General Manager, Paul Gallant. Today's call will begin with the discussion of the 2018 fiscal first quarter results, followed by Q&A.

Before I turn things over to Taylor, I'd like to caution all participants that our call this afternoon may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical fact, and include statements about our future expectations, plans, and prospects. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current beliefs and expectations, and are subject to risks, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such risks are more fully discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our remarks today should be considered in light of such risks. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today, and while we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our expectations or views change.

During the call, we'll also be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Please refer to today's earnings release for a definition of these non-GAAP financial measures.

With that, let me turn things over to Taylor.

Taylor Crouch

Thanks, Steve, and good afternoon, everyone. Let me start by noting that our top line results of 1 million for the first quarter came in where we expected based on the outlook we provided on our last earnings call. We're on course in the first few months of fiscal 2018 and we've reaffirmed our full year revenue and negative adjusted EBITDA guidance today. Craig will have more in our financials and the key elements of our outlook in his remarks.

Having given the comprehensive account of my professional background and Organovo's strategic position on our first call together in June, I'll spend my time today on how we are executing against the key objectives that I laid out for our one-year plan.

As a quick review, our day-to-day efforts are anchored in two key areas. First, achieving rapidly growing adoption of our liver and kidney tissue research services and second, progressing preclinical development milestones for our liver therapeutic tissue. Given the growing opportunity to engage with our clients in the liver disease space we continue to direct our commercial and research efforts to meeting our clients demand for our healthy and disease liver tissue model. Although we have a vibrant technology platform that can be leveraged in other ways we de-prioritize other research and products development areas for now.

Our current focus is squarely on driving customer adoption and revenue growth in high value drug profiling for our established liver and emerging kidney systems. Our midterm internal R&D goals for our therapeutic tissues business are to achieve the scientific and regulatory [Technical Difficulty] that facilitated path to a successful IND for our liver path in calendar 2020.

In our commercial tissue business, our bio-printed liver remains the main engine of growth. We continue to see a healthy balance and new sales and repeat business during the quarter with nearly 70% of our orders coming from existing customers as we more deeply penetrate the client accounts. Half of these studies also represented compound screening in a disease model while the others included toxicity testing and metabolism work. This diversity of client applications once again illustrates the relevance of our high-value drug profiling solutions across the drug discovery spectrum.

Customer demand for evaluating compounds and disease tissue systems is growing rapidly and partnering with us represents an attractive return on investments for clients that are directing significant R&D dollars into critical areas of liver disease research such as Nash and fibrosis.

We are pioneering the capability to bio-print disease tissues at the starting point for research collaborations we're now able to create a spectrum of dynamic condition to evaluate how the liver transitioned from the healthy to a disease state allowing us to explore how new drugs potentially inhibit this process. Our clients are increasingly see our novel approaches as a way to prioritize drug early in the discovery process as well as to explore ways to repurpose establish drugs.

Given the last two advance new drugs to market to address the serious public health concerns from a range of liver diseases. We believe our tissue systems can play a valuable role. I'm pleased to see so many major pharma and bio-tech clients partnering with us to address these challenges.

A real testament to our innovative technology is the recent three-year $1.7 million Grant work, which we received from the National Institutes of Health to collaborate along with the University of California San Diego to study liver disease and specifically Nash in our 3D bio-printed liver model. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease effects and estimated 100 million people in the U.S. with up to 20 million having Nash.

It's critical for us to understand how new and existing drugs perform in real world population and to work with leading partners to address the large unmet needs of patients with impaired liver function. We are thankful to the NIH for supporting this critical research field and we look forward to partnering with UCSD to achieve innovative and clinically significant results.

A key area where development work is also ongoing in large part to enhance product functionality is our kidney tissue model. Customers are asking for uses beyond classic toxicology such as transporter function. This feature is particularly important as the regulatory pathway for their drug candidate often requires them to specifically submit data related to kidney transporter function. This explains how drugs are processed by the kidney as well as identifying potential sources of toxicity. Successfully completing this work could add nicely to our menu of applications.

Before I turn to our Therapeutic Tissues business I wanted to emphasize the key steps in our customer adoption curve. This is relevant to both how we execute our sales plan and how we achieve inflection point in our revenue profile.

First, the time between our initial meeting with a customer and a booked order has become significantly shorter, it's now about 90 days for many clients. This is a really quick window especially when considering the complex nature of selling a breakthrough and potentially disruptive technology to a very sophisticated group of clients.

Second, there're three phases to the customer adoption cycle, in phase one, customers want to take kick the tires and test our tissue systems in a specific pilot study. Ultimately their answering the question, could Organovo's platform need a company specific set of objectives in their drug discovery, market validation, lead optimization or any number of applications.

Next, they move onto a series of validation studies that serve to customize the parameters of their work in the breadth of applications. We also began to see a steady stream of repeat orders in the second phase for many clients.

Finally, we expect clients to fully integrate us into their drug discovery workflow for deployment across their pipeline.

In this final phase customers seek to lock down custom applications with our platform for steady stage screening that will be implemented as a new standardized component of their ongoing drug discovery process. All of our customers are in the first two phases of this adoption curve today.

Importantly we expect it to be an evolutionary process with a number of our earliest and key customers moving to discuss routine use by the end of this fiscal year. It' s heartening to know that as we have these conversations our customers are already building us into their budgets for next year. Our goal is to end our fiscal year with one or more clients implementing the third stage of adoption on a routine multiyear basis.

Let me move now to a quick progress update on our Therapeutic Tissues business. We're making excellent progress against our scientific and regulatory milestones and we remain on track to submit an investigational new drug application to the FDA for our liver therapeutic tissue during calendar year 2020.

We continue to conduct pre-GLP study in small animal disease models for our target indications and are seeing promising results in terms of functionality, vascularization and the production of key human metabolic enzymes.

As I shared last quarter we've also observed that diseased animals that received our transplanted bio-printed liver tissue are beginning to show functional improvement in liver health versus non-treated animals. Specifically, we continue to see very encouraging results in a well-established mouse [ph] model for one of the inborne areas of metabolism, alpha-1-anti-trypsin deficiency. We view this as potentially revolutionary biology and see it as pointing towards some fundamental advances into how we treat debilitating liver diseases in the future.

I'm also excited to share that our liver patch is continued to strive 90 days products implementation more than tripled the duration of our first preclinical studies. Stay tune for scientific conferences later this year where we expect to present data on even longer durations where we will demonstrate how well our bio-printing livers are performing in small animal disease model.

As I look ahead to next step for this program we have important targets in front of us. We expect to submit our application seeking orphan designation in the next several months and we plan to start animal disease model studies in an additional indication within the category inbound areas of metabolism by the end of this calendar year.

In closing, it's been a busy and exciting time during my first few months leading Organovo. I've meet with many of our current and perspective customers and I continue to hear great feedback. I've also enjoyed meeting many of our analysts and investors and look forward to building strong relationships within this community.

Once again, my emphasis is on growing our revenue from liver and kidney tissue research services and achieving the scientific milestones for our liver therapeutic tissue that move us rapidly down the path for human clinical trials. And while marshalling our significant capabilities and resources in 3D tissue printing applications I continue to be very mindful of our cash burn rate as we gain revenue to action and client validation of our remarkable platform. Fiscal 2018 will be truly exciting year.

With that I'll turn it over to Craig for a more detailed financial review.

Craig Kussman

Thanks Taylor and good afternoon everyone. I'll begin by recapping our key financial metrics for the fiscal first quarter and then summarize the fiscal 2018 guidance we've reaffirm today. I'll wrap up my thoughts by briefly reviewing our balance sheet and liquidity profile, including the draw against our aftermarket or ATM facility during the period. Organovo generated fiscal first quarter total revenue of $1 million which was up 11% from the prior year period and up 22% sequentially. Total revenue benefited from an increase in customer activity for our liver tissue research services.

During the quarter, we continue to take the necessary steps to optimize our tissues for a certain client specific needs and recently had productive meetings with a couple of key customers. We expect to reach a successful conclusion that allows us to record the balance of our deferred revenue in fiscal 2018. This will give us the foundation for larger routine use client relationship.

I'll focus next on operating expenses. We recorded $0.3 million in cost of revenues for the fiscal first quarter, a 79% gain from the prior year period. The increase in cost of revenues is largely due to the increase in product and service revenues. The related quarterly product and services gross margin was 68%. We will continue to closely monitor this metric as we keep an eye on profitability in our tissue services business.

Research and development expenses were $5 million a 13% year-over-year increase largely due to higher costs related to materials and outside services for our ongoing validation studies as well as increase facilities cost. We reported $5.9 million in selling, general and administrative expenses during the fiscal first quarter a 16% year-over-year increase; primarily resulting from noncash stock based compensation expense and other employee costs. SG&A also included approximately $0.3 million of one-time CEO transition costs. When broadly considered trend lines for our R&D and SG&A expenses, the full year effect of fiscal 2017 headcount adds and expenses supporting the preclinical development of therapeutic tissues will be the principle cost drivers in fiscal 2018.

And finally, a brief review of the full year fiscal 2018 outlook we reaffirmed today and a few quick notes on our balance sheet and liquidity profile. We continue to forecast total revenue between $6 million and $8.5 million for fiscal year 2018 with the primary contributions coming from our liver tissue commercial services; this compares to $4.2 million of total revenue in fiscal 2017. Our total revenue guidance includes minimal contributions from collaborations and licensing revenue because we completed the work and recognize the associated revenue for key agreements in fiscal 2017.

As a result of the recently announced NIH grant we also expect to record between 0.2 million and 0.4 million of grant revenue in fiscal 2018. Our fiscal 2018 total revenue guidance continues to be weighted towards a significant ramp in our revenues during the second half of the year. We expect these sequential increases to be guided by greater penetration of our key accounts, increased customer adoption of our core capabilities and high value drug profiling and successful completion of our ongoing validation studies. As we shared in June we still expect to exit the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 at a double-digit annualized revenue run rate.

On the same basis for the full year fiscal 2018 we expect negative adjusted EBITDA between $29 million and $31 million. This compares to $29.8 million of net adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017. At the end of the fiscal first quarter we had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $55 million and now have approximately $18 million of funds available under our ATM facility. In combination this gives us approximately $73 million in available liquidity to carry out our business plan and invest in our key growth initiatives.

We'll continue to use our ATM facility opportunistically to extend the cache runway for the business allowing us to scale our liver and kidney tissue research services and moving our promising liver therapeutic tissue closer to our established goal of an IND in calendar year 2020. The ATM facility is a flexible tool that lets us strengthen our balance sheet in a disciplined way while moving us forward to key value inflection points as we consider a long-term capital plan.

I'll wrap up by noting that we're seeing great results advancing our liver therapeutic tissue through preclinical studies and are focused on the day-to-day steps we need to take to accelerate customer adoption and improve revenue growth. We've hit -- got the right resources in place to execute against our plan and we'll continue to carefully guard our cash position and only deploy capital against highest return opportunities. We look forward to updating you on our progress in November.

With that I'll turn things back to the operator for the Q&A portion of this afternoon's call.

Question-and-Answer Session

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brandon Couillard with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Brandon Couillard

This might be a better question for Paul but with regard to Taylor's comments about the accelerated cycle time improvement should we expect that to translate into a faster revenue ramp and is there an opportunity for that cycle time which I believe it says now 90 days between meeting and booking in order. Is there room for that to perhaps even go lower overtime?

Taylor Crouch

Hey Brandon I'll start and this is Taylor. First, just with the cycle time and in all of my career in selling high-tech revolutionary services typically I would plan something more like nine months between first contact and first contract. And the fact that we are regularly seeing 90 days and indeed sometimes even faster is pretty remarkable. I don’t know that it can be compressed much more than that because there is a design element that follows every engaged client discussion and then a contract process.

What's nice is that as we're designing we were actually able to start teeing up experiments according to the design and so often we're able to start client projects within days of executing a contract and many of our projects are only two to three months in duration. So, the faster we engage the faster we see those revenues accumulating.

I think to your first question about the adoption curve. Indeed as we get clients to move from project-by-project contracting to this third steady state phase where they are committing to multiple years, a more steady workflow and a more competitive workflow, A, this should layer in and we hope at an accelerating basis and it's certainly one of the reasons we've indicated that we expect to end this year on a very nice ramp and we would expect to be going into the following year with much more what you would traditionally called backlog visibility as we engage in those contracts.

Paul Gallant

Yes, Brandon this is Paul. I would just add a couple of comments to that. I think part of the drivers of shrinking that period of time one has been as we've talked about in previous calls many of our customers we establish master service agreements to it, and that allows us to quickly contract and do subsequent orders because the terms and conditions have already been agreed upon so that can help us accelerate that time period.

In addition, with the repeat orders that we are seeing customers are familiar with us and typically it's going straight into another study design so that's reducing the cycle the wholesale cycle because we're we going directly into a study design which we are getting much more efficient in reducing the number of iterations between us and our customers as we understand their needs and we better understand our model.

Brandon Couillard

And then also curious what you can share with us in terms of gauging the relative uptick of kidney versus liver and any improvements or anecdotes that you can speak to as far as the cross-selling effort timeline you are resonating?

Taylor Crouch

First the uptake that's really kind of got us and moving to a gallop is on the liver disease modeling side. I think I might have mentioned in the prior call that clients are kind of following us down our R&D mission real time, engaging with us on not only routine work but also on very customized R&D like collaborations and this is taking up a significant part of our resources, fortunately the same resources we wanted to devote to the same profiling activities on the liver side.

There's certainly a pent-up demand on the kidney side as well including kidney fibrosis and toxicity but this transporter area that I referred to in the call has us going back into the lab and optimizing our models to see how we can tease out these capabilities and if we're indeed able to unlock this I think we'll see a very exciting uptake on that side of business as well.

Our next question comes from Ren Benjamin with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Ren Benjamin

Maybe just a couple of questions one Taylor can you just review for us how many customers do you have now how many did you gain in fiscal first quarter and how many do you expect to end by the -- how many do you expect to have by the end of the fiscal year, and I guess there might be few ways to kind of look at driving revenues one is to of course penetrate deeper with the existing clients that you have and get to that phase 3 of customer adoption as you've mentioned with your existing customers and then the other is just obviously get more-and-more newer customers starting off at phase 1, and I just kind of want to get a sense as to what trajectory you're now pursuing?

Taylor Crouch

With regard to number of customers, we're certainly in the dozens now, and I'm not sure if I've given enough information that one could actually do the math but given the number of new clients and existing clients that we reported on in our last quarter and that about 70% of our work is coming from repeat business this year, this quarter, that again it suggests a continuing nice uptick on clients.

And I should note that this uptick is a cost to Board. We've had meetings with virtual startups all the way through to let's say the remaining intransitive [ph] top 10 pharma companies that have listened to our story over the past year or two but wanted to see how we progress. And I can see even in the last couple of weeks I've visited several of the largest pharmaceutical companies who've shown not only enthusiasm but a sense of urgency to engage and by that, I mean talking about utilizing budgets that they have for the second half of this year, talking about their budgets for the coming year.

And one thing I wanted to also mention, not exactly from your question is that, we're also seeing dedication functions spring up among large pharmaceutical companies. People and sometimes groups who have a as their primary job description to evaluate and bring in complex new and future modeling system particularly in this 3D space. So their mission is completely aligned with us they've got budgets and they are now showing-up as ambassadors with that to other departments within the pharmaceutical companies.

And that kind of brings us to your second point which is that the penetration is coming, inside the account is coming not only from this adoption curve of okay we see how you model works in a standard condition now let's see how it works in five other conditions some of which are very germane to how we might want to progress to study stage screening. And initial pilot groups are talking it up amongst therapeutic teams, toxicity teams and even their drug development colleagues and we're seeing additional meetings and additional interest leading to penetration in that direction.

Ren Benjamin

Got it, and when we think about the repeat orders and 70% comes from existing customers, are those customers or the kind of the remaining customers is it just that their order is typically a longer-lived order one that necessarily won't fall into this fiscal year or are there customers that are potentially dropping out as well?

Taylor Crouch

I think it's more the former, given that we've really only been in the revenue generating business for a year to two years, some clients who finish their first projects might be on a cycle of every six months in terms of evaluating and thinking about next steps.

There are few clients that have accepted our capabilities and view these as more appropriate for very specific or sporadic uses or would answer a specific question particularly for a smaller biotech company and they don’t have a discovery screening program to apply this to. But the vast majority of our clients are moving at a pretty steady pace. I don’t want to say quarter-by-quarter but are approaching that in terms of sequencing projects.

And as we go into this final stage of adoption clearly, we like to go from -- we have a pretty good sense who is going to be that next quarter and the next quarter etcetera with projects but we will love to have even more visibility where we can tell you exactly what we will be doing for client nine months to 12 months from now.

Ren Benjamin

Got it, and then just switching gears real quick to the therapeutic side. It seems that besides evaluating the potential of these tissues in various indications, it seems that another approach could also be to increase the size of the printed tissue. Is that something that's being explored or do you feel that, if I remember right you are up to a about $1 bill size of printed tissue. Do you think that's enough?

Taylor Crouch

It's actually a great question. I was in the meeting just yesterday with some of our external advisors who are so excited about what we were seeing in the animal models that they were asking what about multiple patches, expanded tissue sizes etcetera. By the way in the animal model we're dealing with much smaller patch sizes than what we anticipate in the human therapeutic space.

But I was introduced to the concept of the real estate of the liver yesterday and that apparently we have plenty of real estate still to cover with patches, proportionately in animal models and certainly in humans and we really don't know what the end of patching if you will would be, there're lot of scientific indications that that the size that we've targeted should provide roughly the right amount of impact to balance an impaired liver, but theory more could be better or supplemental patches.

And then finally of course the geometry of our patches, I don't know that we've reached lamentations in our size but we've certainly done a lot of work optimizing the three dimensions such that we can characterize well and predict how those particular tissue geometries will work.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from George [indiscernible] Trading. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Following up a little bit on Reni's question regarding your customers, nice to hear that you're in the dozens, now. I'm wondering a couple of things about that though, are there any customers that are -- that provide 10% or 20% of your total revenue and that was really dependent on the smaller number of customers for a large portion of your revenue?

Taylor Crouch

I'm going to let Craig see if he can quantify that further. Right now, I'd say we've got a nice range of customers; there're no big guerillas that completely dominate our revenues, and because of the sequencing of projects in a given quarter the top three clients shift around a bit which is actually quite good.

Craig Kussman

Yes, in a given quarter a single or two or three clients can represent a significant proportion of the revenue but if you expand that throughout the course of the fiscal year they're typically not at that meaningful size, but it is fairly lumpy and historically if you go back to the beginning we did have a couple of customers who did represent the lion's share of our revenue but we're moving away from that.

Unidentified Analyst

So, that's typically how [Technical Difficulty] dependent on one or two customers, it's just nice to see you're moving away from that. In that regard, are you seeing any customers doing or submitting abstracts or presentations that are based on work that they've done is independent of your input, are you seeing that, I mean that's sort of like independent validation of your technology?

Taylor Crouch

The answer is we've a couple of different considerations that our clients have approached us if we guide to publishing. Generally, it's a collaborative approach whether it's abstract or paper or joint presentation which we off course like. We came out of a large meeting last week where the client specifically said we love to write a paper together with you and present it at a major conference talking about what we've been able to show with your model and we want to help you all get as much traction as possible because we just think it's critical what you guys are doing.

Unidentified Analyst

And in that regard still over [ph] that you mentioned that you have R&D like collaborations as well with some customers, obviously the deep part is discovery and discovery can be proprietary. Do you have rights to everything that these R&D collaborations provide for you, any new discoveries or could that be shared or is shared with the sponsor or the collaborator that you are working with?

Taylor Crouch

It's a great question and one that we are very thoughtful about as a biotech company specially given that we have a research mission and end target to create proprietary therapeutics.

Our proprietary platforms which we are working to enable alongside with our clients do involve some discussions about how we sort out ownership and territories and they are like but what's really encouraging is that we haven’t found that process to ties us up and jus the vast majority of our clients started up by saying we want you all to succeed to be understand that you want to develop this platform and offer it lots of companies and we don’t want to outstand in the way of that and we in turn signal to our clients we understand that their jobs are proprietary and we want to help them understand profile and enable those drugs to get to the market, but we certainly don’t expect to take any proprietary position in that process.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's fair. And finally regarding, you mention Taylor, you have built a spectrum of dynamic conditions I think with what you work with your liver products, so how many products I guess do you actually offer to your clients. You have liver tissue that you make a certain way and then I guess once tissues is made, you can modify it to present different dynamic conditions. What's your product mix now in that regard?

Taylor Crouch

Well, this is why I think that it's quite exciting about the adoption curve it is because by the word very dynamic really and I mentioned customized validation. Most of our clients are saying okay in these 28 days that you've created a living dynamic model. What kind of exploration do we want to do and that can range from printing out healthy tissue, taking it to a disease state and then co-administrating an inhibitor tissue [ph] starting with the disease tissue and seeing if we can reverse the process.

And there are, I don’t want to say incidence strategies but there are a wide range of explorations that our clients want to subject this model to and in many ways, that gets to the heart of part step two of our adoption curve which is where they are saying, okay let's try a bunch of different things, see if we can fine tune the model specific to either our class of compounds or the targets or receptors or the diseased asic [ph] they're interested in.

So, I think the answer is our product is a set of highly defined capabilities and each project penultimately steady stage streaming solutions maybe a different combination of conditions or dynamic features to that platform.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I guess I speak to the [indiscernible] as well to try and recapitulate the progression of NASH. So, I presume I don't know maybe you -- maybe it's too early to say but have you taken your liver tissues through the typical steps of NASH progression with -- have you shown [value] deposits and fibrosis developing in your tissues as you stress them like -- given liver would be stressed under disease conditions?

Taylor Crouch

Yes, in our -- both in NASH and in fibrosis and we've published some data on this; we've been able to demonstrate taking healthy tissue to confirmed and familiar set of conditions in both of those disease states, but each disease state is actually a broad range of conditions including steatosis and fibrosis and information among other conditions, and we of course have the ability to add or change cell types in these liver models, so ultimately I think we're going to have a whole nuance spectrum of disease conditions across a broad dynamic range of inputs and outputs and it's exactly that -- I'd say largely unique in the drug discovery space and why we have such a queue of clients asking to join our R&D mission as well as tapping into this on a more commercial wide basis.

Unidentified Analyst

When you just said is very intriguing, your ability to add more cells, so in the information model for example, you're going to need to add neutrophil, maybe lymphocytes maybe monocytes, macrophages, is that what you mean by saying adding cells?

Taylor Crouch

I probably shouldn't go any further into the detail on this call, but this is a -- the composition of our tissues and the optimization of them is taking into account these diseases processes and what accents form we'd like to see in those models.

Operator

Ren Benjamin

Craig mentioned key valuation inflection points and as you think about the rest of fiscal year 2018 what in your mind are the key valuation inflection points for this year?

Taylor Crouch

Craig just pointed to me and I'm delighted to answer the question as well. A bunch of things, first of all as I mentioned and really hope and feel pretty confident that we are going to be able to talk about multiyear collaboration by the end of our fiscal year. And from a financial point of view that's fantastic, from a validation point of view it's also fantastic. And it's also allows us to align our resources a little better over the long-term especially given that many of these collaborations are parallel, are owned internal R&D emission.

We also expect to have and present additional key milestones on the therapeutic side add-on some notable conferences coming up in that I think we will continue to generate significant enthusiasm and in fact each time we present our data it is generally a queue of clients standing at the podium and follow-on meetings to discuss how to either engage around that research or parallel it with other applications relevant to those client's own sell engineering and DNA to all respective.

So, I think lots of validation from that perspective. We do hope to submit for orphan drug designation from the FDA and that process should give us and our investors a lot more clarity as to how this path moves forward and certainly we would hope that as we engage in more and more strategic discussions that our clients that some may express an interest not only in collaborating but in investing in some kind of strategic way. So, there are various ways I see our guidance flection points being impacted over the coming six to nine months.

This concludes our question-and-answer session and today's conference. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

