Omnicell's Q2 Sets Up More Upside

Investors have to pay for quality here, but there's still a case for a run to $60 over the next 12-18 months.

Omnicell management insisted that a weak Q1 was an anomaly due to the launch of the new XT Series cabinet - and was proven right by a strong Q2.

I argued back in April that Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had a strong bull case if management was right. And I wish I'd believed them:

OMCL did dip briefly after Q1's headline numbers disappointed against already-lowered expectations, and a 13% YOY decline in revenue might have scared off investors. But a strong Q2 release and management commentary on the Q2 conference call sets the company up for a strong 2018. And while its current valuation looks stretched, growth over the next few years should bring those multiples in. With the new XT series showing strength, this looks like a case of paying for quality. And I do think investors will happily pay more than $50 over the next few quarters.

A Bounceback Quarter

In late 2016, Omnicell launched its XT automated dispensing cabinet, replacing the legacy G4 cabinet. The shift caused a reasonable amount of disruption, both fundamentally and operationally. Potential G4 customers were offered the chance to move to the XT, and many took the opportunity to do so (both before and after the launch). And as a commenter pointed out on my last piece, OMCL recognizes revenue on acceptance, not delivery. The combination pushed sales out of Q1, leading to disappointing guidance and seemingly ugly results.

As seen in the chart above, investors for the most part accepted management's explanation, with post-earnings dips after Q4 and Q1 quickly bought. And Q2 results certainly seem to confirm management's optimism. Revenue set a new record. In Automation and Analytics, the 10-Q specifically cites slower revenue recognition as a headwind - but revenue still declined just 0.2% year over year. In the Medication Adherence segment, revenue rose 34%, about two-thirds of which came from the December acquisition of Ateb.

The numbers here help confirm that Q1 truly was an anomaly. But it's the Q2 conference call that probably drove the post-earnings optimism. Numbers aside, XT clearly has opened well in the market. Omnicell already has announced the end of the G4 and expects 90% of cabinet revenue to come from XT by Q4. That, in turn, should help costs by moving from three products (including the legacy AcuDose-Rx) to one.

There's still plenty of room for international penetration (14% of 1H revenue), and the business beyond XT is performing well. Margins should ramp as the year rolls on, with Omnicell expecting to hit its 15% non-GAAP operating margin target by Q4. Should that be the case - and order and shipment timing suggest pretty strong visibility over the rest of the year - it sets Omnicell up nicely for 2018.

Guidance and Valuation

The one possible concern coming out of the quarter is that implied second-half guidance actually came down. After Q1, Omnicell projected 2H revenue of $395-415 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.95-1.05. Implied guidance coming out of the quarter is for revenue of $388-408 million (pulled down less than 2% at the midpoint) and adjusted EPS of $0.86-0.98.

Obviously, investors are looking past that change - and with good reason. Full-year guidance was reiterated, which might suggest some help from a timing standpoint - and indeed, per the Q2 call, the shift to XT came in faster than expected. But fundamentally this remains a 2018 story, and that story looks stronger coming out of the quarter.

Next year's results should benefit simply from removing integration and acquisition costs this year, estimated at ~$10 million (and not excluded from non-GAAP figures). That alone is a ~$0.17 tailwind after-tax. Margins have been hit in the first half, in particular, by startup costs relative to XT, including $3 million ($0.05-0.06 after-tax) in Q2 alone.

Assuming Omnicell can hold that 15% margin next year, EPS should clear $2 even with high-single digit growth (toward the low end of long-term expectations for 8-12% annual increases). A 24-25x forward P/E multiple might seem high. But free cash flow figures should be better (D&A strongly outpaces capex, even backing out amortization costs excluded from non-GAAP figures), and it's not as if growth stalls out in 2019. Regulatory and even legal tailwinds will persist behind both dispensing and medication adherence, gross margins should improve next year (with further help in 2019), and operating leverage should further grow margins.

It's a classic "price vs. value" argument, but with Omnicell showing clear leadership with the XT, the price still looks good enough. There's a clear case for a high $50s share price, if not $60+, over the next twelve months, as investor expectations turn toward 2018 EPS at $2+ and 2019 figures that could near $2.30-2.50. OMCL could be a takeover target at some point (rumors have swirled on that for years), and growth figures over the next four quarters are going to look quite strong. I wish I'd bought at $40, but coming out of Q2, $50 doesn't look too bad, either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.