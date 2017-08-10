Civitas' (CIVI) CEO Bruce Nardella on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017, 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Dwight Robson - Chief Public Strategy and Marketing Officer

Bruce Nardella - President and CEO

Denis Holler - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

A.J. Rice - UBS

Operator

Dwight Robson

Thank you, Anita. Good afternoon. And welcome to Civitas Solutions, Inc.'s fiscal third quarter earnings conference call. I'm joined by Bruce Nardella, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Denis Holler, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy of our press release with financial statements can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at civitas-solutions.com.

Please be advised that today's discussion includes forward-looking statements, including predictions, expectations, and estimates about our future financial performance, our investments, and the impact of acquisitions, rate changes and legislative initiatives, and other information that might be considered forward-looking. Throughout today's discussion, we will present some important factors relating to our business, which could affect these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements are also subject to risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make today. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are described in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC earlier today.

We are not obligating ourselves to release any updates to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and would encourage you to review our filings with the SEC for a discussion of these factors and other risks that may affect our future results or the market price of our stock.

We will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow, because we believe such measures are appropriate ways to discuss our financial results. However, please remember these are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered alternatives to other GAAP measures, such as net income or income from operations. I refer you to our press release issued today detailing our fiscal third quarter 2017 results for comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bruce.

Bruce Nardella

Thank you, Dwight, and thanks everyone for joining us on today's call to discuss our fiscal third quarter 2017 results. Denis will be giving you more detail on our financial performance a little later in the call, but first I want to briefly comment on some of the quarter’s highlights and provide an update on the external operating environment.

So let me start by saying we are pleased with the performance of our business in the third quarter. As expected our growth accelerated led by continued strong performance in our two fastest growing businesses, SRS and ADH.

In addition, with our West Virginia operations showing signs of stabilizing, organic growth expanded in our largest service line, I/DD and we realize benefits from our cost efficiency program.

We also quicken the pace of acquisitions and even the recent flurry deals, our acquisition pipeline remains robust. Taken together, we believe all of this activity positions us well for fiscal 2018.

Third quarter net revenue of $372.3 million was 5.2% increase over the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $42.3 million, compared to $40.6 million for the third quarter last fiscal year.

As I noted a moment ago, we continue to make good progress towards realizing companywide efficiencies under our cost restructuring program. We are on track to meet our goal of achieving at least $2 million in savings for the current fiscal year and at least an additional $2 million in savings in fiscal 2018.

In fact, a portion of the year-over-year and sequential quarterly improvement in general and administrative expenses in the third quarter is attributable to savings from this initiative. This is especially important in light of the pressure we face from rising direct labor in healthcare costs.

During the third quarter we completed the purchase of seven companies, including one that closed on July 1st, with total annual revenues of $23.2 million. The seven deals were spread out across our I/DD, SRS and ADH service lines.

As we disclosed in June, we expanded our platform of ADH services beyond Massachusetts and Maryland to third state with the acquisition of the New Jersey provider. In addition, during the third quarter we completed the acquisition of another ADH provider in Massachusetts, adding three centers to our Massachusetts ADH operations.

With the addition of these acquired centers and the recent opening of a de novo facility in Malden, Massachusetts, we now operate 27 ADH centers in Massachusetts, Maryland and New Jersey, with annual revenues exceeding $70 million.

During the quarter we also added a small SRS acquisition in Michigan that is an excellent complement to our growing NeuroRestorative operations there and on July 1st we entered our 36 state with the acquisition of the Utah SRS provider that is now part of our CareMeridian business.

We also completed the acquisition of three tuck-in I/DD businesses. It's important to note that although acquisition activity accelerated in the third, our acquisition pipeline remains healthy and we continue to evaluate additional attractive opportunities, including those in our higher growth SRS and ADH businesses.

To drive organic growth we continue to invest in new start initiatives across all of our service lines and we expect to end fiscal 2017 at an investment level of approximately $6 million. This is a bit less than our earlier projection of $7 million, but is not a reflection on the number and quality of organic growth opportunities.

In fact, most of our new starts are performing as expected and some growing faster and therefore dragging less than expected. And one significant project has encountered construction delays and thus has not generated operating losses as soon as expected.

Denis will discuss the impact of labor during the quarter, but I want to highlight that for the second consecutive quarter, we were -- we have experienced significant improvement in the recruitment and retention of our caregivers.

After five straight quarters during which we maintained or saw a net decrease in the number of caregivers employed, during the last two quarters we have hired approximately 19% more caregivers then those who left the company.

If we are able to build on this momentum as we close out fiscal 2017 and move into fiscal 2018, we are hopeful that it will help us enhance continuity and quality of care, and better manage our overtime expense.

Now, I'll make a few comments about the external operating environment. Obviously, we closely monitor the activity in Congress during the quarter regarding the future of the Affordable Care Act, and importantly, Medicaid. And while I don't know how to handicap, how the debate evolves from this point, I was pleased to see broad bipartisan support, especially from governors for Medicaid and more specifically for individuals with disabilities.

And while we certainly had concerns about the Senate bill we believe that our focus on must-serve non-Medicaid expansion population will continue to serve us well if the effort to repeal and replace the ACA is resurrected in the future.

At the state level, the environment remains stable to positive in most of our 36 states. A number of states including our large states of Arizona, California, Indiana and New Jersey, appropriated funding to increase I/DD caregiver wages. There is a proposal in Wisconsin to do the same, but the state has yet to finalize its new budget.

We expect to benefit from modest rate increases in a handful of other states, including for a portion of our services in Minnesota and in Mississippi, where the state is targeting September for the implementation of new rates for I/DD service.

We also will be affected by rate cuts in a couple of smaller states, most significantly in Missouri. In addition, a few states are currently modifying their rate methodology. In two markets, Georgia I/DD and Ohio ARY, we anticipate the impact on our operations will be neutral to modestly positive.

In Pennsylvania, we expect that the new methodology scheduled to take effect next January, will have some negative impact on our I/DD operations and we are monitoring the discussions in the State of Iowa regarding a potential transition to a new tiered rate system.

Although, as I noted earlier, our West Virginia operations has been showing signs of stabilization, circumstances on the ground remain uncertain. While the state budget was finalized with level funding for I/DD services, the lawsuit filed last year in response to the I/DD waiver redesign, unfortunately remains unresolved as the parties await a ruling from the federal judge on the plaintiff's motion to extend the protections of the preliminary injunction to the entire class of plaintiffs.

On a positive note in West Virginia, however, their tax collections were strong in June and after withdrawing money from its rainy day fund, the state ended the year actually with a surplus balance.

As we move forward we will continue to join with fellow I/DD providers and advocates in opposing any further reductions in making the case that higher rates are necessary to address the caregiver shortage in this -- and support high quality community-based services.

In summary, we’re pleased with the progress and growth we've achieved so far in fiscal 2017. I continue to believe that we are very well-positioned to execute on our long-term balanced growth strategy and fulfill our mission by providing high quality cost-effective services to must-serve populations of adults and children in need of our support.

The strength of our business model also gives us confidence in our ability to continue to drive strong free cash flow, reduce leverage over time and grow through disciplined investments in organic and acquisition opportunities. And in so doing we believe we will be successful in creating long-term value for our stockholders.

As always, I am very grateful to our outstanding workforce and thank them for their continued hard work and dedication to our mission, and to the individuals we are so proud to support.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Denis Holler, our Chief Financial Officer to discuss our financial results in more detail. Denis?

Denis Holler

Thanks, Bruce. Moving to the results for the quarter, on a consolidated basis, gross revenues grew $19.2 million or 5.4% over the third quarter of 2016 to $377.8 million. Approximately 65% of this growth was organic, with acquisitions making up the balance.

New starts continue to drive organic revenue growth, new starts commencing in fiscal 2013 through the current period contribute $8.5 million of the revenue growth this quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $42.3 million, which is an increase of $1.6 million or 4% over the third quarter 2016.

Operating losses from new starts were $1.4 million this quarter compared to $2.2 million in the prior quarter and on a trailing 12-month basis operating losses from new starts were $6.6 million, which compares to $7.1 million for the 12-month ended June 30, 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 10 basis points to 11.4%, compared to 11.5% in the third quarter 2016. Despite this small net reduction, we made real progress on a number of components of our cost structure. In the following comments all of the comparisons I’ll refer to are to the prior quarter ended June of 2016.

One disappointment was a net increase in sales adjustments by 20 basis points. However, the largest component of the increase was a reset of reserves for our CareMeridian business unit as we continued to consolidated finance operations. I will be talking more about this in a minute, but without this unusual adjustment we would have expanded our margin by 10 basis points.

This quarter we increased our leverage of general and administrative expenses across our business to unprecedented levels expanding our margin by 90 basis points. We experienced lower costs in almost every category of G&A and the largest of which were in salaries and professional fees.

Certainly, the cost restructuring program that we announced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 is a factor, but equal contributors included general cost discipline and centralization and rationalization of business operations.

Although direct occupancy costs for our facilities serving clients continue to be a headwind to our margin by 20 basis points. For the second quarter in a row this deterioration was much lower than our trend and in fact this quarter was the lowest of any quarter in the last two years. This improvement was achieved despite a slightly higher level of open occupancy in our I/DD business.

Healthcare costs continue to be a drain on margin, this quarter by 20 basis points. This is almost all due to increases in enrollment which no doubt has been fueled by the uncertainties and lack of availability in the individual insurance market.

We -- currently we see this headwind continuing into the fourth quarter and beyond. We are assessing our plan design options for 2018 in an effort to mitigate this impact on our cost structure.

Finally, despite our continued efforts, direct labor consumed 80 basis points of margin this quarter, about half of this increase was due to higher overtime pay in our I/DD and SRS businesses.

As Bruce mentioned, we just completed our second consecutive quarter of net positive sourcing of direct care physicians and we are hopeful to see the impact of this in future quarters. The 80 basis points deterioration in labor was significantly mitigated by 40 basis points of leverage in other cost -- in other direct cost categories.

Moving to our results by segments, for the third quarter in I/DD, our largest business and that represents approximately two-thirds of our revenue, we grew gross revenues by 3.7% to $246.5 million. Approximately 80% of this increase was organic, with the rest coming from acquisitions. In addition average rates increased 1.8% over the prior quarter and service volumes increased by 1.9%.

Moving to the cost structure, I/DD EBITDA margin contracted quarter-over-quarter by approximately 40 basis points to 13.9%. The decrease in the margin was primarily due to increases in labor costs, especially higher overtime and higher healthcare costs. This was partially offset by decrease in sales adjustments compared to the third quarter of the prior year that contributed 40 basis points to the margin.

Moving to SRS, our SRS segment accounts for approximately 21% of our gross revenue for the quarter, SRS gross revenues increased by 8.8% or $6.5 million over the prior year’s third quarter to $80.2 million. The majority of this increase or about 95% was organic. SRS continued to have robust growth in both volume and rates during the quarter, with volume increasing by 4.3% and average rates increasing by 4.5%.

However, the EBITDA margin decreased by 230 basis points, which was significantly impacted by an increase in sales adjustments. Sales adjustments actually increased by a total of 280 basis points.

During the quarter we completed a significant restructuring of our finance leadership and back office operations for our CareMeridian business. This included the centralization of our billing and collection operations in our North Andover, Massachusetts Shared Service Center.

In the course of this integration and leadership change, we took a more conservative view on CareMeridian’s reserve and this resulted in our decision to adjust the reserves higher by $1 million. This adjustment accounts for approximately half of the 280 basis point negative impact of sales adjustments in the quarter. Although, we believe that the current reserve level is sufficient, we are likely to have more information in the fourth quarter, which may result in additional reserves being required.

Although, centralization and integration of operations always bear some risks that additional charges will be required, and certainly, this charge for CareMeridian was unanticipated. It is worth noting that is by far the largest negative impact we have had in the centralization of billing and accounting operations over the last three years. As of the end of the quarter, 80% of our operations have now been centralized in the Shared Service Center and they include all of our SRS and ADH businesses.

As for other costs, direct labor was a modest 20 basis point headwind to margin, but every other category of direct costs was a positive contributor. Most notably, for client program costs, which leveraged 70 basis points, about 50 basis points of which was realized from optimizing our pharmacy contract. Important too, were client occupancy costs that actually added 10 basis points to our margin which is a reversal of recent trends.

The reported 40 basis points of margin decline in SRS coming from general and administrative expenses and our GAAP numbers include the one-time costs incurred in connection with our cost reduction program and consisted of severance and contract termination costs. This have been included as an add-back to adjusted EBITDA and without them G&A expenses in our -- in SRS would have leveraged by 20 basis points.

Moving to our ARY segment, this quarter we generated gross revenues of $35.2 million, which is approximately 9% of our total gross revenues for the quarter. EBITDA margins decreased modestly to 16.5%.

In our newest business, adult day health, the company has continued -- as you know has continued to make acquisitions and also invest in infrastructure. As a result, we have seen growth in revenue quarter-over-quarter, however, the EBITDA contribution has remained about flat.

Moving to free cash flow, our free cash flow this quarter increased by $18.8 million, compared to the third quarter of the prior year to $34.8 million. This should position us well to achieve our free cash flow’s expectations for the fiscal year.

Although, we saw improvement in various working capital categories, the largest contributor was a significant drop in days sales outstanding on our accounts receivable or our DSO. DSO came in at 42.7 days, which is 2.2 days better than the prior quarter and 2.7 days better than the sequential quarter.

Although, on its face, this is a terrific result given our recent trends, this reduction was largely due to payment timing in a few of our larger states and doesn’t meaningfully change my view of the normal range for our DSO which is between 42 days and 45 days.

Despite our deployment of $24.5 million for seven acquisitions this quarter, our cash balance at the end of June was $26.1 million, which is $8.9 million higher than at the end of March. Our net leverage still improved to 3.5 times and this compares to 7 point -- 3.7 times in the prior quarter and 3.6 times in the quarter ended March 2016.

Finally, as we indicated in our last quarterly call, we saw and we are able to re-price our senior loan, netting a reduction in the spread by 25 basis points. We were also able to reduce the LIBOR floor from 1% to 75 basis points and we are now subject to a soft call of 1% for one year. This re-pricing will generate interest savings of $1.6 million annually.

Moving to our guidance for fiscal 2017, we are reducing the top-end of our net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance and maintaining the low-end of both ranges. We are now expecting fiscal 2017 net revenue to be between $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $162 million and $165 million. Previously our range for revenue was $1.48 billion and $1.52 billion and our range of adjusted EBITDA was $162 million to $166 million.

And with that, I will turn it back to Bruce.

Bruce Nardella

Thank you, Denis. But before we open the line for questions, I just wanted to make a brief comment about our revised FY17 adjusted EBITDA guidance. While the top of the updated range remains in play, it is more likely that we finish in the bottom half of our updated range with the primary drivers being a $2 million in potential additional healthcare costs above the $3.6 million increase that we had expected for fiscal year 2017. Also the increase in the CareMeridian AR reserves that Denis just spoke of, as he noted, the increase in AR reserves tied to the centralization of the CareMeridian field finance function depressed our Q3 adjusted EBITDA by approximately $1 million.

And then the final driver is that while FY17 will indeed be a very strong year for M&A, even if the July 1st Country Life transaction is our last, the timing of those close deals has been even more back ended than we had expected. Seven of the nine deals completed through July 1st were actually completed on or after June 1st, and while this is obviously less than ideal for FY17 results, it will help our growth profile in fiscal year ’18.

At this point, Anita, we can open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from A.J. Rice with UBS. Please go ahead.

A.J. Rice

Thanks. Hi, everybody. Just maybe first on the acquisitions, the pace this year obviously has been robust. I wondered do you sort of -- what’s your thought about -- what you're seeing pipeline wises, is this maybe a new normal that you would be at this level, do you think you'll see more deals between now and fiscal year end or is this -- are you pretty much done for this year, and specifically on Country Life, obviously, that’s a big one. Can you give us any flavor for how that looks like its coming online, integration, operation and so forth?

Bruce Nardella

Yeah. Sure, A.J. This is Bruce. We are excited about the opportunities that we've been able to close this year. And as I said in my opening statement, the pipeline remains strong particularly across ADH, SRS service lines, and we continue to find I/DD deals as well. But as you know and as we have experienced directly over the last three years, it is very difficult to predict the timing. There have been times when we have gone four months or five months without closing a deal and then we get a flurry similar to what we have just received in this third quarter.

So I'm not able to speak to what is likely the timing to come. All I can say is that even after doing those seven deals, I feel very good about the deals that are in the pipeline, both in terms of the kind of businesses that -- they are and the number of them. So it remains to be seen on the timing.

And who knows, I mean, this will be -- this is -- right now at this point in time, this is our fourth consecutive year of doing $40 million or better of deployment. But again, with the timing being so unpredictable, I'm not ready just yet to call it a new normal.

A.J. Rice

Okay. And how about early indication on Country Life? How that’s doing?

Bruce Nardella

Yeah. So far so good, we like that acquisition a lot. They are a specialized pediatric provider for very severely injured and disabled children. We think it's going to be a very good complement to some of our CareMeridian business lines so far so good.

A.J. Rice

It may just be that you are calling it out a little more, but it seems like there's been a pickup in the sales adjustments that Denis has outlined, is that right, has it been running at a higher level than it has historically and if so what would be driving that?

Denis Holler

Yeah. A.J., I say that we, first of all, coming into this fiscal year came off of a year with sales adjustments were extremely low and that is another factor playing into the current quarter difference, quarter-over-quarter, our third quarter of last year, sales adjustments were practically nil as I recall.

As far as the activities that I see, I really don't see any change in any of the payment and settlement dynamics with states that creating more. It is, obviously, very much related to timing and I would have to exempt the -- what I call the unusually adjustment we made in CareMeridian, which was for the reasons I specified, that’s kind of an outlier case. But I don't really see any change in the…

A.J. Rice

Okay.

Denis Holler

…in the environment.

A.J. Rice

Okay.

Denis Holler

Yeah.

A.J. Rice

All right. And I think in -- Bruce in your prepared remarks, you highlighted Missouri this year and Pennsylvania and Iowa being two that you are watching for rate adjustments, would you say that is just normal course as well or is there anything happening on the rate adjustment side that has give any pause or causing any reason for optimism?

Bruce Nardella

No. I think all in A.J. We remain generally positive about this sort of consolidated picture. Missouri and Pennsylvania are -- Pennsylvania particularly is a much smaller I/DD state. We don't like any rate cuts when they come, but I think on balance the rate adjustments to the positive from our larger states are going to overshadow that. They -- some of these cuts will provide operating issues for us in those states, but they remain good states for us and I don't see anything sort of systemic trend developing to the negative…

A.J. Rice

Okay.

Bruce Nardella

… as far as these go.

A.J. Rice

Okay. And my last question on the expense reduction project costs. I think you are in quarter one $1.4 million, quarter two $0.4 million, look like it was trending down and that stepped back up about $0.5 million to $0.9 million in the third quarter, is it -- it’s not only a trajectory just to decline over time or what’s causing it to step back up, I was just curious?

Denis Holler

A.J., I will take that. It’s really a series of like contract termination payments where we had the opportunity to renegotiate contract and there were settlement fees in connection with that that push it up. We also as we have continued rationalizing the workforce have incurred some severance here in the current quarter.

But, I think, generally we said that it won't be as high as it was in the first quarter. It is trending down this quarter. It bumped up a bit. But I don't think that’s necessarily indicative of what we are going to see going forward.

A.J. Rice

Okay. All right. Thanks a lot.

Bruce Nardella

Thank you, Anita. We appreciate everyone being on the call today and we look forward to speaking with you at the conclusion of our fiscal 2017 fourth quarter. Thank you.

