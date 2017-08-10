Zendesk's (ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane Presents at Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference - Transcript

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference

August 09, 2017, 01:30 PM ET

Executives

Mikkel Svane - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Marc Cabi - Vice President of Strategy and Head of Investor Relations

Analysts

Richard Davis - Canaccord Genuity

Richard Davis

That is Paul Morgan [ph]. He's one of my buddies. Okay, anyways. All right. It's 4 o'clock I’ll start out. And if [indiscernible] comes in, I’ll let him ask the last part of the questions, but I’ll ask all the good ones.

Anyways, my name is Richard Davis at Canaccord. It's my pleasure to introduce Zendesk. We've known these guys for a long time. They are really good stuff. I even have that poster of that new – remember, you did the design thing? Remember all that? Yeah, the shapes and all that other stuff. It's in the basement. It's there. That's good.

In any case – it's got to be there. But, anyways, we're going to do this is a fireside. These guys have some interesting stuff going on. It's great to have you guys out here and we'll just – do you want to go do it. I’ll be happy to do it.

Unidentified Company Representative

Sure.

Richard Davis

Okay, whatever. Okay, we'll start at an industry level. Kind of what are some of the biggest changes you've seen in the customer support and engagement sphere. We just had like a few people before we had [indiscernible], which does customer experience management, which is adjacent or different than you guys. There's all sorts of different folks doing different things. So, if you could kind of just talk about kind of where Zendesk is positioning yourself, how you think about that because these are things that you have to think about when you're building the business. So, thanks.

Mikkel Svane

Yeah. So, definitely, a lot of businesses sort of thinking about like what is the future of kind of the customer experience and because there's no doubt that that's changing rapidly. I think we know that from ourselves as consumers how we engage with brands, how we engage with services is very different today than it was just five, ten years ago.

There's a lot of different things going on here. One of the things we believe really play in is that you, as businesses, change the business models from kind of transactional business models to business models that are anchored in a subscription-based model or in a convenience-based repeat buy model where the value of the customer is in the lifetime value or the long-term value of the customer relationship and where your customer becomes your biggest kind of – acquisition – customer acquisition method through word-of-mouth – simply by using a product, you recommended to other users, you become an evangelist of the product.

These are two very fundamental things that changes how businesses think about the customer relationship because customer retention and customer acquisition through word-of-mouth becomes critical to the business and it becomes – they can't think about that business without thinking about these two things. It's part of the product. It's part of the premise. It's part of the business model.

And if you think about customer retention and customer acquisition and how tightly – like giving that good experience and nurturing that customer experience, how tightly related it is to the customer service experience, like in terms of ensuring that nobody leaves with a bad experience, ensuring that no bad experience becomes a trigger for leaving the product.

Like these things have become much more integral to – not only to a new generation of businesses, to new economy businesses, for everybody who looks at their business and think about, like how do we redefine our business, how do we redefine our customer experience, these elements have become critical for all businesses.

That's what we are talking to our customers about, that customer service is not just an add-on to your business, it's not an add-on that you have your product. It's really where you nurture your – lifetime value of your customer relationships and it is really where you identify and amplify the voice of the customer and turn your customers into evangelists.

So, that whole notion about like how central customer service and customer engagement is through your business, and this is through your business model, has changed the perspective on customer service and it's very much fueling our growth too.

Richard Davis

Perfect. So, I remember you guys built your business initially around kind of superefficient go-to-market model with, to some degree, kind of a Web, try, buy, relatively easy on-boarding. You still have that. But then why do you think – the question we get from investors sometimes is, why do they think the time now is to kind of augment that effort with kind of a direct sales effort and to a greater or less degree move upmarket. What's your thought process there and how that plays out?

Mikkel Svane

Okay. I just want to say that, first and foremost, the thing that – there is like the consumerization of IT, the new generation of enterprise software. We have a different kind of – we have a different responsibility to provide kind of almost consumer-grade ease-of-use to these kind of applications.

Like, you can't build enterprise software the way you used to. Everything can't be like a platform that you have to educate all your people on and like have to bring in consultants to figure out how to operate and all these different things.

There is a new generation of enterprise software that is here to stay. And like, that not only changes the buying model, the acquisition model of software. It also changes how these things work and how you operate these things. And like the whole promise of this new generation of enterprise software is that it provides much more agility to business, that it's much more well-structured, how you can get these things in, and you can take them out again if you need to. But it's a new promise.

So, we build software for this new generation. We build software that can be acquired really, really easily. Can be rolled out really, really easily and where you can hit the ground running and create results really, really easily. I think that's the new path for enterprise software.

But, of course, as we've been pulled up on the market because we just put our software out there in the early days, and it was up to the customer to come and acquire it. And then we added some inside sales, we added more sales and slowly over time we've been pulled more and more into the enterprise. We love that. We love being there. We learn from it. All our customers benefit from it.

And over the last couple of years, we've been in a more and more kind of concentrate effort to kind of repeat that motion of moving further up into the enterprise. We do it in our way, so we feel comfortable about it, so we don't jeopardize or cannibalize our core business, but we do it in a way so that it continues to grow faster than our non-enterprise business, if you will.

So, it's now the right time. Now has been the right time for a long time. We are excited about that part of the business and we continue to see it accelerate and continue to see it becoming an increasingly bigger part of our business.

Richard Davis

There you go. Well, it's clear that Marc guaranteed the billion dollars. Boom. [indiscernible]. There is this notion of $1 billion in 2020. More importantly, the data, I mean, it's interesting. To get there, it feels like you'd have to scale a few hundred million-dollar products over the next three years, round numbers kind of stuff.

A, is that a correct assumption, broadly speaking? And B, are there products that exist today that we know about that would be those products or these future products kind of thing.

Mikkel Svane

No. So, we launched a bunch of new products, especially last year and some of them have come out, some of them are still to come out. And that broader product portfolio that enables us not only to have a different – I think baseline is that a broader product portfolio enables us to have a broader conversation with our customers.

Instead of just talking about like, oh, this is all new to support, we can talk about like, okay, how do you think about your self-service experience, how do you think about your in-app customer service experience, how do you think about different ways of proactively engaging the customer, where do you get your customer intelligence and all these different things.

It empowers us and helps us having a much broader conversation with customers and we think that makes a lot of sense because we have a lot of knowledge, we have a lot of expertise. And to the extent we can help customers then also with more solutions, more products, we're very excited about that.

So, no doubt, on our path to billion-dollar revenue in 2020. You're going to see us sell more and more products. Some of them are already contributing well. Our chat product that – where chat is something that you use today both – not only for customer support.

Like, half our chat revenue comes – they use chat for sales. They use chat for proactive engagement and marketing. They use chat a lot of different things. We just added messaging to chat. So, now you can communicate with – engage with your customers over Facebook Messenger, over Lime [ph] for customers in Japan. We had it over Twitter DM and you're going to see a lot more channels because messaging, as you know, from your kids, that's where the action is. That's going to be how we're going to communicate with consumers in the future. And a lot of our customers are realizing that’s a really interesting opportunity not only to differentiate themselves, but to create a different type of engagement with their customers.

So, we see all these things continue to contribute. That will increase our annual contract value for all our deals. And as we move up into the enterprise, it's going to continue to accelerate our continued growth there.

So, no doubt that all of these things are going to continue to contribute and contribute more and more to our growth.

Richard Davis

Got it. You bought – I think it's called -- Outbound back in May, as I recall. Could you just maybe briefly just talk about that, I guess how that feathers into your M&A strategies, et cetera?

Mikkel Svane

So, Outbound, tiny little company, but very, very cool guys. Very, very cool technology. And it accelerates a lot of the things we want to do with where we see that gray zone of where kind of customer experience, customer service and customer engagement, marketing, where these things start to merge, where it's about – by being proactive with your customers about, like we know so much about how you use the product, you're soon going to run into this issue. Or if you have – we can see from the pattern of how you use this thing that this would actually benefit from these things.

It's a gray zone between what is really, really great customer care and what is marketing. So, they have a fantastic platform to do that proactively across channels. We have a lot of like these mobile-native companies that are using the product already. And they also have a fantastic data platform that help us continue to grow kind of our customer intelligence platform.

So, we really see that as kind of the future of customer engagement. We are working with a couple of very interesting customers on it and you're going to see us productize that more and more over time.

Richard Davis

Got it. You guys have some AI bot stuff, which is not quite passing the Turing test, but it's getting closer, I suppose.

Mikkel Svane

[indiscernible].

Richard Davis

That's all right. They're going to rise up and kill us anyway eventually. [indiscernible].

Until that happened, could maybe you talk about your efforts in that area, kind of that side of the house. Because there's Facebook doing stuff. Everyone is trying to do things in that area.

Mikkel Svane

But there is no doubt that – there's no doubt that's in a very interesting area. Like, we are a company that crosses – I don’t know how many hundreds of millions of end users we have on our system. We process like billions of interactions every year. We have a lot of data about how businesses engage and communicate with their customers and vice versa.

So, we can start to build a lot of patterns, a lot of pattern recognitions, a lot of algorithms for kind of predictive capabilities.

So, like, one of the things that – we can actually predict the outcome of a customer service interaction relatively early in the journey, so we can actually tell people these are the things you need to pay attention to because these customers are going to get pissed if you don't give them some attention.

But the other thing we're doing, we just released and it's going to be in GA here mid-August, is we have something called an answer bot, which helps with the most kind of mundane questions that comes into customer service operations. And for some organization, that's 25% of their load. For some organization, it's 10%. For some organizations, it could up to 90%.

Fast growing company, fast scaling companies, they, in growth mode, can experience 90% of their support volume being relatively mundane stuff. We've had customers in the world of gaming, for example, that have seen immense growth spurs, but where customers have come into them in millions and ask for very basic things, but because they didn't have the people in place, because they didn't – weren't ready for this, they'd given them all a bad customer experience.

Now, we can help with this stuff by – because based on a model across all our customers, we know something about how people want to help themselves. We have algorithms on that. And then we build specific models for every customer.

So, we can help – when our customers' customers reach out, we can actually say we think that these things can help you help yourself. So, that's based on a bunch of machine learning, based on a lot of investments we've done in that field. And you're going to continue to see more and more of these things from us.

Some of these things we may monetize in one way or the other. Some of these things will be more and more the fabric, the smartness of our software.

Richard Davis

Got it. I've been around long enough to watch companies evolve and what happens when you grow. You have some people leave and new people come in and stuff like that. So, you had organizational change a bit, not a ton, but every company, from salesforce on down has done it.

Could you just talk about kind of some of the changes in management and where you’ve upgraded and how you kind of think about how this sets the company up for that next leg of growth?

Mikkel Svane

One of the things that I'm personally very excited about is that Tom Keiser has joined us as COO. We added Tom to the team like a year ago, 15 months ago. And he came to us from Gap, was the CIO of Gap and did a lot of other things at Gap.

He has really taken on some of our big operational kind of projects and really brought a new sense of discipline to the entire organization. So, we're very excited about them. He's going to future-proof our team. He's going to future-proof the organization. Over time, he will give me more time to talk to you guys and talk to – spend time on our customers, spent time on our products and all these things. So, we're very excited about that.

We also announced last morning, if you didn't know that – we announced last morning that Bryan Cox, the Chief Revenue Officer, has decided to leave the company. Bryan has his personal reasons for making a very personal decision here to try a stint in the world of venture capital. And normally, this is not something that you would do so, have such an abrupt change in the – right after earnings, but nevertheless this is a very personal decision for Bryan. We have to accept that and wish him luck, of course, with his next opportunity.

We are in a very different state today with our sales, marketing and our whole go-to-market organization than we were a year ago. So, we feel very comfortable about our ability to continue our success, continue our execution, short-term and towards our 2020 goal.

We have much more people on the bench. Now, we have some great leadership in place. We've hired some great marketing leadership. We have great regional VPs who are out there with our customers, running their teams and closing deals.

We have a – Bryan implemented a great strong operational infrastructure for the entire go-to-market organization. So, we feel good about our ability to continue the success there. And over the next coming days and weeks, we're going to work on kind of the transition plan as Bryan – he stops mid-September and as we figure out the new organization, what that's going to look like.

Richard Davis

Most people in the audience know that venture capital is the great job on the planet. I’ll open this up to any questions on the floor. Otherwise, I can punch some more for you guys and all that, but it's really for you guys here to any questions you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

When you talk about using that data, are you going to be using data from multiple customers? [indiscernible].

Mikkel Svane

That's one of the – both from a technological perspective and from what we are allowed to do with our customer data, we can work on all the customer data, the collective of customer data across all our customers and build models from that. And that is really, really strong. We do, of course, want to optimize it for the individual customer, but like it's such a head start that you have an established model to work on.

We have to do that with anonymized data, of course. We cannot expose customer data – personal customer data from one customer to the other. But for all this modeling, for benchmarking, all these other things we can do, we can work…

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible].

Mikkel Svane

So, for example, for our predictive capabilities, the models we build there, the algorithm that defines our capabilities to predict the outcome are built on the collective of data, but also how we benchmark. Like, this is your operations, this is how many people you have, this is many customers you have, this is your average kind of response times, and this is your customer satisfaction, how do you compare to people who kind of look like you. Are you over investing? Are you on the investing? Are your customer satisfaction in a very different place where it should be for companies like you? So, these are some of the examples.

Richard Davis

Any other questions? Maybe we can talk a little bit of numbers here. You'd like this stuff. Whenever I'm thinking about this company, it feels to me to be 8% to 12% non-GAAP operating margin business at about $1 billion in revenues. Mathematically, you would think that would be – it makes sense. A, does that make sense? B, are we missing anything? Or does that feel like a logical target? Obviously, you'd want to be higher than that longer-term, but it depends on how fast you're growing when you hit that point? But how do you think about growth versus profitability and rule of 40 and all that other good stuff.

Marc Cabi

So, we do have a goal through to billion dollars in revenue in 2020. That goal assumes that we still have opportunities to grow near 30% exiting that year. The market is still young. There's a lot of opportunity for us to continue to grow both on the support side as well as the contribution for the new product side.

Accompanying that goal is a profit target to do non-GAAP operating margins in that 8% to 12% range. And we use those each year as we do planning. So, they are kind of our guidepost for our investments we make for that next year as well as the three-year, five-year plans that we create. And so, that keeps us disciplined in terms of the way we are investing and making sure that we are continually looking for ways to investor growth to reach our objectives.

Richard Davis

And then, you guys don't have anything really remarkable in your numbers, but does the 606 affect you guys at all other than – I know that's the commission accounting, but that might actually increase your margins, wouldn’t it, a little bit?

Marc Cabi

Yeah. So, our early view on 606 is that we currently expense our commissions as they are paid – as the deals are booked. 606 requires that we evaluate what the lifetime of that commission is worth. We think it's around three years. Some companies are adopting four or five. But that will elongate the recognition of that expense. And so, in the first couple of years, absolutely, it will have a positive impact on operating margin as a result. All those targets I gave you are pre-606 for our 2020 goal.

And then, from a revenue perspective, since we have mostly annual deals and monthly deal, our revenue – impact on revenue should very minor.

Richard Davis

De minimis. So, I hosted the lunch thing [indiscernible] like accounting metrics and – metrics and stuff like that. One of the questions that came up was how do companies – how do you comp your salespeople? So, like if I’m a hunter, and, boom, I land the client, so land like an enterprise person, do I get that commission for the first year – annual contract value for just that first year and do you hand it off to a support team after that at a lower commission rate effectively? Or how does it work for you guys? Because each does it differently. And that affects the answer that you just gave a second ago.

Marc Cabi

So, we still have a hunter-farmer model. We moved away – with a land and expand business, having territories and having consistency in coverage is a valuable attribute there. And we do pay commissions for both at this point. We pay commissions for both new business from new customers as well as new dollars from existing customer at about the same rate. And the reason for that is we're very underpenetrated in our total opportunity within most of our accounts. And so, that expansion opportunity is what we want our salespeople to pursue. Lots of different use cases they can pursue. There are new products they can introduce into our customer base. So, right now, that’s kind of how we have it structured.

Richard Davis

Got it. That makes sense. All right. Any questions from the floor?

Unidentified Analyst

How do you think about selling against salesforce, into that ecosystem? Obviously, they have [indiscernible]. Does that truncate – their success truncates [indiscernible] for you guys? What was the component [indiscernible]?

Mikkel Svane

So, there's a few different kind of groupings of how we see this dynamic. Like, if you have a customer – if you have a company that is already long on salesforce and then having – like, so that's one competitive dynamic. They're a big B2B company. They’ve already used a ton of salesforce. Going in head to head with service cloud, that's one competitive dynamic.

If they don't have salesforce already and they consider Service Cloud versus Zendesk, it's a very different competitive dynamic. No doubt about it. It’s a good competitive dynamic.

And, of course, there are places – that's the whole B2C world where salesforce may have some penetration, but it's rarely very deep.

Once we get out of the bubble of Silicon Valley and et cetera, again, the competitive dynamics are again very, very different. It's not only about Service Cloud. It's a scatter of systems out there, especially when we go into nationally.

So, I think the current strategy is really to self-select as much as possible where we do really, really well and execute on those opportunities.

Richard Davis

Well, thank you very much. Appreciate it. You guys, really appreciate you come here. Thank you.

Mikkel Svane

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.