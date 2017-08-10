Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) Presents at Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Global Growth Conference - Transcript

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Global Growth Conference Call

August 09, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Papermaster - Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Analysts

Matt Ramsay - Canaccord Genuity Inc.

Matt Ramsay

All right folks. Last but not least, the last presentation of the first day of the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference. My name is Matt Ramsay, I’m the Semiconductor Analyst here at Canaccord. I guess it will be the last to welcome you on today to the conference and very much appreciate you attending and having your attention. Really excited to have Mark Papermaster here with me today to chat a few things about the processor and graphics world march the CTO at Advanced Micro Devices otherwise known as AMD and we’re going to dive in a little bit to a whole lot of nice new products that they have coming into the model that I think over the next number of years. I think it’s important to focus on the long term and the next number of years. So I’ll just let Mark introduce himself a little bit and if he needs to make any opening statements or if there is any messages you guys want to make sure you get across to take the floor and then I’ve got quite a number of question too. So let’s just dive in.

Mark Papermaster

Great. Matt, thanks very much for having me here with you today. And by way of introduction, I’m CTO at AMD so I’m responsible for microprocessor development or key central technologies in a roadmap going forward, and it is an exciting time to be with here today because it’s a pivotal point in the company. We have set out four years ago to really reunion AMD in our IT roadmap to reenter high performance. So we set about a new microprocessor core design Zen microprocessor. We reset in terms of our graphic format driving it to higher competitiveness across the board, and the entire processes of how run engineering, how we piece all of this together to have competitor product and we targeted to this year which we have in fact released our premium products across our client, across our workstation, across server and across our graphics and graphics completely. So it is a combination of a multiyear effort. It’s about focused strategy execution and I’m very proud of the team at AMD because they’ve done just that. They’ve executed and you see it in our last quarter results, 19% growth in revenue year-over-year and as well its return to non-GAAP profitability. So we are very excited Matt about the road ahead and as you said, our competitive roadmap going forward.

Matt Ramsay

So there is a lot to dive in here. So I think where I want to start is a question that I get often times with respect to your company and particular team that you lead in technology is, there is no secret that the two competitors that you face in the market are Intel and NVIDIA. And the budgets that they have in terms of resources and processor development or software or support or what are often times larger than yours, but I’m also come from a technology background myself, it doesn’t take 5,000 people to make a product. It takes maybe 10 or 20 of the right one. So maybe you could talk a little bit about how you are budgeted and how you’re staffed to compete with some of the larger competitors in the market? And how AMD can sustain this level of innovation with the budget that you have?

Mark Papermaster

We do have a smaller R&D budget, no doubt versus our competitors but AMD’s history is one that’s been based on innovation. So it’s baked in the DNA of the engineers of the company and they run on passion of how to really focus on delivering value to our end customers. And so really what we did fundamentally was we brought in a leadership focus on where we set the goal, how can we take that innovation account, how do we set the right goals in the markets that we wanted to focus on? So it’s about refocusing and getting back into high performance, setting the right goals and we have to execute quite efficiently. So it means every day not getting confused, focusing on delivering what we set out to do and sharing across the company, operating as in fact one entity taking best practices and key on them to IP, and being able to pervasively bring that across our product lines. That’s how we’ve been able to attack those markets that I just described that will actually release this year premium products with a smaller R&D budget versus our competitors.

Matt Ramsay

I guess extending that a little bit I think it might be helpful for some folks in the audience or maybe on the webcast as well sort of remind people about your background, where you’ve been in your career in the technology industry where yourself and Forest and Lisa and some others have collaborated in the past. And I often find it funny, it’s not like – just take an example your Zen product, it’s not like the team at AMD just want to often some dark toner and counter that design on its own and then brought it to the market four years later. This was done with your industry network and close collaboration with potential customers’ overtime to come up with a design. So maybe you could talk a little bit about your background and how that’s been an advantage as you try to interface with the market and drive the roadmap?

Mark Papermaster

Absolutely. My background is 30 plus years in - all of it in technology development along the lines of the products that we developed in AMD, many years at IBM, I led some process with Apple and Cisco. And if you look at the management team, it’s equally a deep experience across the market that we serve. Lisa and I overlapped at IBM, we worked together when she was at Freescale and I was at other company. So it goes across the management team. There is no substitute for experience and the market we are in semiconductors is truly competitive and you have to leverage that deep experience. And so when you look at how we focused on let’s take Zen and as you said how do we know that we had the right requirements we have, first we leverage the experience that we have, the key on this. It was about bringing the right leadership in, we had a great team but there were spots where we needed additional leadership and we recruited that into the company. And then of course we test that with customers. We get feedback where we setting our direction in the right way that we set a bar that can make a difference for end customers. So it's leadership its focus and its listening to our customers.

Matt Ramsay

And it seems like there's also an environment in the market where many of the customer base are anxious for competition. I don't know if you could describe the pull that AMD is getting into some of these new markets for instance the server market where the company was very profitable maybe 10, 12 years ago and now is back into that space with the launch of EPYC. And what kind of pull you’re getting from the customer base to bring you back into that space and support for some of the design work you’re doing?

Mark Papermaster

It's an advantage we have actually that there has been a lack of competition because it's done exactly and Matt as you said it’s created a strong pull. And when you're taking a tough task when you may have - when you're a smaller company, you don't have the resources of your competitor, that encouragement of your customer urging you to bring on competition, urging you to deliver on that kind of commitments you put out there is tremendously motivational to each and every engineer and if you look across AMD engineering workforce. And it couldn’t have been more evident if you participated in June 20 at our EPYC server rollout and you saw who's on stage with us. We had a broad array of server vendors across the whole ecosystem as well as our development partners in the ecosystem.

Matt Ramsay

I mean it's really fascinating to watch this all come together because I've been kind of watching it from afar and I think many investors have as well and you’re just now starting to see the fruits of some of these road maps come out. I think that Lisa said that in public forums a number of times that the biggest bid AMD is making is in the data center. And you recently as you mentioned launched the EPYC server platform and I know there are a couple of additional designs that are in that pipeline longer term. Maybe you could talk about EPYC processor design, some of the design decisions that you made and some tradeoffs that you made around it? I know the use of a multichip package versus single been quite topical. I think you can walk through that a little bit and what were the reasons that you made - some of the decisions that you made and what are the pros and cons assure on some of those design decision?

Mark Papermaster

It was a methodical process with the team. So first and foremost though was about delivering a great product because at the end you have to deliver value in every segment that you serve. And so we focused on getting back to high performance, we had led a gap developed versus our products in the competition of CPU performance and we had to erase that gap. So there is a set of design decisions that would significantly improve the CPU processor performance, widening out execution pipelines, changing how you see those execution engine from both instruction and data, having a balanced system design. So first and foremost, competitive CPU core but then as you said, we had to think about how do we make sure as we return to server that it would be a compelling server product. So we had deep experience in terms of what a server needs, it needs reliability, it needs all correction, all of that enterprise and datacenter class type of feature set, it needs to support virtualization, it needed advanced security, we had an encryption capability to memory. And above all it had to scale because datacenter workloads as you add more CPU's need to progress almost linearly with additive performance. And so that led to a design you talk about our multichip modular design, we did not want to build a huge monolith of over 800 millimeter square chip. We decided instead to use a multichip module approach which we had good experience with at AMD and give our customers a lot of flexibility in configuration. And so we went about using a multidie approach, we have 4 dies building up our 32 core building block for single socket. And we leveraged the investment we made in infinity fabric, it's an interconnected protocol that we have which gives us excellent capability to scale across each of our CPUs but in fact even as we go socket-to-socket and creating it to be a solution.

Matt Ramsay

One of the things that your competitors brought up is and I’ll apologize in advance, this might get a little hairy technical but this is a CTO talk so it is what it is. A couple things that your competitor Intel's brought out about potentially having some non-uniform access speeds for memory as part of the multichip design. And I spent a lot of time in this area and most software and most operating systems in my opinion are to some extent new malware. There are no doubts in corner cases that are not going to be great but maybe you could talk in broad brush terms about what percentage of the workloads do you think that multichip design is quite capable for and if there's any percentage of the workloads hand that it might exclude you from just so we can set peoples expectation.

Mark Papermaster

Well, first of all, the design approach that we took is not new at all in microprocessor architecture. So there's already constructs in Linux and Microsoft to handle non-uniformity. So applications that need a consistent delay from the processor unit to get data from memory need to be tuned. It is a subset of applications that have this need for a very consistent access time to memory and on those you do tailor your software application. You tune it in Linux or in a windows environment to direct it how to best conform to that microprocessor implantation this case are EPYC implantation. But what we did for the broad set of workloads was we design a very, very competitive hierarchical approach. So as you build up, your number of cores in a single socket up to 32 cores and then as you extend to up to 64 cores across 2P we did design very, very competitive latency. So the broad majority of workloads do not need any turning, they’re X86, they run completely on modified and with those exceptions where you need a specific tuning with what we call Newman tables thanks to the operating system, they run extremely competitively in our EPYC platform.

Matt Ramsay

And then I guess the extension of that is just want you to be able to talk to this and dispel the myth here that we're just taping together desktop parts to make a server. I thought it was kind of its marketing speak but it's been out there in the market and I know specific they are several server specific features that you guys have included in EPYC. And maybe you could talk to those specifically rather than on the mischaracterization of existing desktop.

Mark Papermaster

Sure. You don't ever accidentally fall in and opportunistically go into the server market. It's one of the most demanding fields. I’ve spent over half of my career servicing the server market. And we targeted very specifically again of course you have to have a high performance CPU so that's a table stakes and I described earlier that, that was our starting point but there is much more than that. When you build up that CPU core, when you run virtualized workloads and when you're accessing the memory, you need a very tightly coupled cash subsystem as we have a very, very strong cash subsystem with advanced features called prefetch to be able to - in server workloads when you're streaming data to be able to do this incredibly efficiently. We have all those support that had been proven for virtualization support. So when you're running a hypervisor, you might be running VMware, Hyper-V, [indiscernible] and they need to run flawlessly on our compute complex and of course we put all of those features in place, but it goes beyond that. You need a balanced system for server. You have to what we call feed the beast if you want to scale performance in a server complex as you add cores, you need a balanced system with adequate memory and IO to truly achieve real application performance. And so this was our design point and ratified by our customers customer feedback we added additional memory channels. We added IO channels up to 128 lanes of IO channels and so it's a well balanced design targeted for server and again you can't achieve that kind of a capability without having that be your design goal from the outside.

Matt Ramsay

It makes a lot of sense. I think one more area that I want to dive into and it won't surprise any of the audience is the area of artificial intelligence and machine learning and using highly parallel computer engines to extract value out of the data center has been a topic that's been around in the industry that you and I know for a very long time. The amount of dollars being spent on those types of things have ratcheted up dramatically in the last couple of years. AMD is the one company in the market that has a sort of proven high performance CPU and GPU roadmap. How are you thinking about AI and machine learning, GPU acceleration in the data center as an opportunity and how are your road maps for the CPU and GPU side integrated together to go after that opportunity.

Mark Papermaster

AI and specifically machine intelligent applications I believe are one of the most explosive opportunities in the market today. As I talk to customers one-by-one each of them are seeing segments of their business that can be accelerated by a tailored artificial intelligence applications. And so we are very focused on this capability and we're very fortunate to have the assets that are very needed to accelerate the training that they’ll be able to harness massive amount of data, swift through that data [indiscernible] that's what machine intelligence is to analyze a massive amount of data and pull classifications and train such that when you see those patterns you can very, very rapidly make that useful data in the business application you’re applying to. So you need teraflops, a parallel computation had to be efficient and machine learning focus. So we've always had a history of CPU, we had to return our CPU to competitiveness which we did with the Zen core but we have a long history here and through the ATI acquisition 2007, we had an incredible asset in GPU compute. And we have been working for years allowing the CPU and GPU to work together well. We integrated single silicon having in our PC markets. We've been working on how to have software applications heterogeneously operate very well across both the CPU and GPU. So lot of the work that we've been doing over the years have played very, very well but we're missing a key component.

The enablement for machine learning requires that you optimize for machine intelligent frameworks that are out there, there's a number of them that are out there which are tailored frameworks. And what people want to do in the industry today to leverage machine learning is, they want to write in a high level programming language and then they want to leverage these machine learning frameworks, and frankly they don't want to have to worry if it's AMD, NVIDIA and FPGA or any other solution underneath. And so the requirement for us was to get out that software optimization with the framework call. When they're doing their mathematical operations, we have to have that optimization so it runs very, very well on our EPYC and our Radeon complex we put underneath. And that’s the missing piece that we’ve now put in place. At the end of June we released our MI-Open, our software enablement for machine learning. And in fact we just demonstrated at SIGGRAPH a one teraflop single rack design leveraging the single socket EPYC with Vega Radeon Instinct for the parallel computation. And we built that into a one petaflop demonstration, it's a very exciting example of what's to come.

Matt Ramsay

Got it. There's obviously explosive growth there and I think oftentimes AMD's potential in that market as I think underappreciated by investors given the assets they have maybe starting a little bit later than some of the competitors to really generate revenue from that. But I think the tool chest is very full there. I guess I wanted to skip to another topic really quickly since we simply have limited time with you Mark, as a technologist, how do you view the state of Moore's law is? It seems that to my observation investors take a very binary approach where either Moore's law is going to continue in perpetuity or Moore's law over. And I just wanted to understand that someone that works with most foundry partners, how you're viewing the no progression and the economics of Moore's law over the next five to 10 years.

Mark Papermaster

Well, Moore's law is fundamentally changing because it used to be an automatic given that you could scale on all of the key vectors as you went from semiconductor node to semiconductor node. So there is a bit of nirvana because you got cheaper, faster, better at every technology turn. There's still tremendous innovation in the semiconductor foundries. But the laws of physics we caught up such that we're not on the same historical pace. We headed them for years, it’s been a number of years but now what you're seeing is length of time between semiconductor nodes is lengthening the cost to manufacture - build up a semiconductor by building it layer-by-layer in creating a photo lithography based - manufacturing of each of those layers. And so it’s becoming more complex, the build times are going up and the frequency which used to be part of the automatic benefit you would get on increasing frequency at each node that’s gone. You’re not seeing those type of frequency improvement. So we will continue to leverage that innovation and have greater density and eventually cost advantage in successive nodes but at AMD we are leveraging the approach that we took with a modular design investment, and we believe that's actually key to be able to stay on a more pace going with performance even when you're not getting all of the historical benefit of the semiconductor nodes. And so that very multichip module approach that you described maddeningly we called out in our design approach for EPYC server, we're going to be leveraging that even further going forward because as you can piece together not just CPUs but CPUs which GPUs as accelerator and combine that with various memory combinations and other accelerators, it will be that system design both hardware and software system design that has us very excited about the future going forward. We call it Moore's Law Plus staying on the historic pace by driving system innovation into our products.

Matt Ramsay

I mean I guess as failed computer architect myself I am excited to see that architecture begins the matter more again as opposed to I think there was sort of an automatic kicker for the industry for a quite a number of years and it seems the application specific designs of solutions are now starting to matter more than they ever did. I don't know if you agree with that but that’s been my observation from afar.

Mark Papermaster

I do and we're finding - our architects are spending much more time with their software and the end user application. So it's not enough anymore to focus on making a better widget, a better engine. The engine has to anticipate what are the applications and all of the system design considerations around it.

Matt Ramsay

So if we take this step further draw some timelines in the industry as to your first generation products that are very excitingly talked about a bit it here. You talked about the next generation of graphics chip remain the proposition being on 7 nanometer process node. And then you juxtaposed that timeline against the timeline of your primary competitor Intel likely to be on 10 nanometer for a decent amount of time when you're on 7, obviously there's apples and oranges with technology a bit. So maybe you could talk a little bit about the competitive landscape you see because I'm actually more excited about what AMD is doing for 18 months and 24 months from now than I am today given where the roadmap is going on the technology side. So maybe you could just talk about the future a bit on how you see that landscape going out.

Mark Papermaster

First I want to just mention on roadmap, we work very hard as a company to have the new set of premium products that we rolled out across our portfolio this year. And equal focus was given to our roadmap because we don't ever want to be a one hit wonder. So what we did across both our CPU and our GPUs, we have what we call leapfrog in design teams. So we already had design teams as we were working on the product's going out in 2017 while I employed on the next generation, and then they will continue to leapfrog. So first off it’s fundamental to have a strong investment roadmap and that's what we've done. Secondly, we are excited about 7 nanometer because although again it won't raise a frequency, it will provide key density advantages and key cost advantages over time. But what's amazing is that we are seen I think for the first time in many, many years where the foundry industry is very, very close near parity with Intel. Intel has historically had quite a large advantage versus foundry, over nodes worth of advantage versus competition. So I think what we're seeing is actually a historic alignment of foundry, process capability in 7 nanometer with a Intel offering. So I think it is going to be incredibly competitive time in the industry.

Matt Ramsay

Maybe you could characterize that a little further. You talked about how the foundry industry maybe had a node - node and a half behind where Intel was. And how much of a competitive hindrance was that to your team bringing products to market in terms of performance, in terms of power, in terms of TCO whatever the metrics are? Suppose you are a node and half behind how big of a deal is that and if that hindrance goes away I guess conversely how big of a deal can that be going forward?

Mark Papermaster

Well, when you when you have a disadvantage on semiconductor node and you have to compete at the end of the marketplace frankly it drives innovation. So what the AMD team has done over the last years is we really invested in key aspects of how you get more out of each process technology node. We've invested in the physical design how do you create transistors, are there more dense that have optimized implementation so that they're more efficient, we’ve created advanced power management. And so we actually have is complex closed loop control systems on every ship that we design. So there's hundreds of sensors embedded across our silicon. Feeding data back is towards the local processing operation in that region and very rapidly adjusting moving frequency voltage and other parameters to optimize your performance. So frankly although we had a disadvantage, it drove innovation into a design and we are now leveraging that and it will be to our advantage in fact as the process technology gap closes.

Matt Ramsay

It’s a really interesting perspective on the way to look at that. I guess I should offer to open this up to the audience. Is there anyone out there that has any curiosity that Mark might entertain and I have maybe another question or two but I just wanted to give some folks a chance if there's anyone out there? All right, not seeing any hands, just wave and distract me and we’ll get to you if something pops in your head. But I’ll just end with this Mark. As a CTO I imagine that you are obviously in charge of developing IT for the company but also have a big role in managing the portfolio of IP that AMD has developed over 30, 40 years. Maybe you could talk about the health of that IP portfolio and where you're really investing because there's obviously AMD has big product businesses but there's also been some monetization of IP in the company in the recent past. How are you prioritizing those things and maybe the breath and health of the IP portfolio?

Mark Papermaster

Sure. The first thing part of what you - I talk about the heavy lifting that we did in terms of reengineering engineering at AMD when I talked about what we did about designing our new Zen CPU and what we've done with our graphics technology roadmap. One of the key elements was to make sure first internally that we are getting the full benefit of our IP. And so one of things we did, we made it much easier in the company to share IP across each product line. So I described earlier that development of the Infinity Fabric to ensure that we could scale and that we can have security and that we can have a common way of clocking and putting all of our IPs together initializing them on the same way but that had another key benefit. It created the entire company on one development platform for IP and allowed IP to move across portfolio. We are coming out with Verizon mobile at the end of this year and it shares that Zen core along with the Vega graphics core are on one silicon - all one consistent methodology. So one focus area that we've delivered starting this year and going forward is an improved internal deployment of IP. Externally, we're looking at very specific license deals. We're still completing the monetization of what we did with licensing of IP with China to have access to China market with where there is organic development requirement but we're going to continue looking very opportunistically. It’s not our goal to be an arm for an imagination where bulk of our revenue comes from licensing IP. Where we’ll look at specific opportunities that make sense certainly will defend our patent portfolio if the need arises but beyond that it will be opportunistic in terms of where we can leverage our portfolio. It’s very, very deep but our primary leverage of our IP portfolio is getting great products out winning in the market.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Matt Ramsay

I just wanted to say as we close here and we can talk about technology for days I think Mark. Thank you very much for your attendance. We really appreciate Mark for being here as well as Laura from the Investor Relations team and if you need any follow-up questions, I’m easy enough to find and certainly your sales folks including yourself in touch with me and with the company. So we really appreciate your attendance.

