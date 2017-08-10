Yandex And Uber's Merger Transaction

We expect further consolidation of the leading market vendors both from online and offline segments.

Yandex and Uber have an opportunity to increase their overall share on the Russian market from 10% up to 16%.

Key success factors for NewCo are expansion on the new territories and enlargement of a car fleet.

The strategic alliance of Uber and Yandex gives rise to a NewCo. Yandex, Uber and NewCo's shares in ownership are 59.3%, 36.6% and 4.1%, respectively.

Transaction parties

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) created significant growth prospects for the online taxi segment on the Russian market after its merger transaction with Uber (Private:UBER). The strategic alliance may help both companies to win the competition with Gett and particularly strong offline taxi services. In this article, we analyze deeply the possible results of the union for both companies.

The current situation on the Russian online taxi market is characterized as a price war. We suppose the union of two leading companies may cause serious changes on the market. This deal is a result of changing of a global operating model for Uber. A strategic union with one of the local market vendors is much cheaper than an aggressive competition with strong players.

The price war with Didi Chuxing (Private:DIDI) on the Chinese market has already cost Uber more than $2 billion within 2 years. At that time, the main problem was also the competition with a stronger local company formed after the merger of two main online taxi services - Didi and Kuaidi. And now Uber prefers to save its footprint in Russia and CIS countries by forming an alliance with Yandex.

There are some significant peculiarities which affected the deal:

The Russian online taxi market has less powerful local leaders (Gett and Yandex Taxi) than the Chinese one.

The market is still quite open and has significant growth prospects.

The alliance of two market vendors may help them to increase their market share by landing new customers from the offline segment. Hence, the overall market share of the deal parties may increase.

Market overview before the merger

The most significant peculiarity of Russian online taxi market is its emergency. This fact supports its extremely high competitiveness. The main market players are fighting for new and current users. This leads to a price war. In such a case, companies have growing revenues with sustainably negative EBITDA:

(Source: Q1 2017 Yandex NV's Report Supplementary Materials)

Uber doesn't report its regional breakdown for revenues. But the overall company's operating loss was $2.8 billion with revenues of $6.5 billion (Source: Uber, Lifting Financial Veil, Says Sales Growth Outpaces Losses) in FY 2016. This was mainly driven by Uber's promotion on the emerging markets, such as Chinese and Russian markets, while the most profitable operating area for the company was the US.

The main competitor of Yandex and Uber on the Russian market is Gett. The company doesn’t publish its financials. However, now the situation on the market may be characterized by rough estimates of the three companies' market shares:

(Source)

Yandex and Uber are top 2 players now, but Gett also has a significant share. The share of the three companies listed above is still very low (approximately 12%) on the overall taxi market. Hence, online taxi services in Russia have significant growth prospects.

Yandex and Uber's union is a significant source of risk for Gett. It will be harder for the latter to compete with such a large player in conditions of price war. The merger transaction of Yandex and Uber is also an additional risk for offline taxi services. The most significant players here are RuTaxi (with approximately 1 million rides per day), Maxim (with 750 thousands rides) and Fasten (with 250 thousand rides). Their positions are still stable, but with the enlargement of NewCo's car fleet and the spread of fast internet access on the country's territories, it may be seriously disturbed. The continuing expansion of online services in Russia and CIS countries is highly probable.

Merger details

The agreement unites the businesses of Uber and Yandex in the online taxi segment. NewCo is a product of this union. It includes the infrastructure of Yandex and Uber and the UberEATS service. All applications continue to be available for users separately. The agreement concerns the union of the car fleet, business and data of Yandex and Uber. NewCo will operate in 126 cities from 6 countries with a total 190 million of addressable population. The union will establish a new company with a higher market share, calculated according to the number of rides and gross bookings:

(Source: Yandex's presentation about the agreement with Uber)

Projections for the future

We analyzed deeply the current situation on the Russian online taxi market and compared it with the Chinese one. First, even before the merger with Uber, Didi Chuxing has practically become an invincible market leader:

(Source: Caixin magazine)

The key reason for these numbers was the Didi Dache and Kuaidi Dache merger, which made competing on the market impossible for Uber.

We have formulated the possible general outcomes of a deal for the parties and for the market:

Gett will have to either search for ways to cooperate with NewCo or leave the market.

We expect an increase of online taxi services market shares, while the offline competitors will have a downside trend. The continuing spread of high-speed internet access in Russia and the CIS countries will become the main driver of such a dynamic:

(Source: Author's analysis)

Market shares are calculated in accordance with the monthly number of rides.

The period of a price war in the online taxi segment is coming to an end. It will be followed by a period of consolidation of the market leaders. Hence, we foresee significant future mergers on the Russian market.

Conclusion

The geographical coverage of NewCo with its large car fleet will help to continue its expansion in Russia and the CIS countries. With an anticipated revenue growth and strengthen of NewCo's market position, it may see positive operating income in the near future.

As a result of the merger, we are assuming the growth of NewCo's market share from the current 10% up to 16% by 2020 on the Russian market. If other market players become a part of the Yandex-Uber alliance, then the situation on the Chinese market will possibly repeat itself in Russia. It is a significant opportunity for current market players, especially Yandex, to have positive income in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.