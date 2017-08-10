CSRA's (CSRA) CEO Larry Prior on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 09, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Stuart Davis - VP, IR and Strategy

Lawry Prior - President and CEO

Dave Keffer - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Rick Eskelsen - Wells Fargo

Joseph Vafi - Loop Capital Markets

Rayna Kumar - Evercore ISI

Gautam Khanna - Cowen & Company

Frank Atkins - SunTrust

Krishna Sinha - Vertical Research Partners

Brian Ruttenbur - Drexel Hamilton

Stuart Davis

Thank you, Steven, and welcome, everyone, to today's quarterly earnings conference call. Larry Prior, our CEO; and Dave Keffer, our CFO, are here to discuss our financial results, business momentum and forward outlook. Today's call is being webcast on the Investor Relations portion of our website, where you will also find the earnings release and supplemental financial presentation slides that we'll use during today's call.

Turning to Slide 2 of the presentation, note that during this call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K from May.

In addition, the statements represent our views as of today and subsequent events may cause our views to change. We may elect to update the forward-looking statements at some point in the future, but we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

Finally, as shown on Slide 3, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. The slide deck for today's call includes the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Larry, who will begin on Slide 4.

Lawry Prior

Thank you, Stuart, and good afternoon, everybody. We began fiscal year 2018 with strong performance across the business that sets the stage for us to meet all our guided metrics for the year.

We continue to execute on the twin hallmarks of CSRA; excellent profitability and business development success. Adjusted EBITDA was up 5% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA and EPS both exceeded consensus estimate. We also achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x, anchored by the Defense Department's MilCloud win, a $498 million cloud development and migration award that underscores our leadership position in next-generation IT.

Dave will do a deeper dive on the financials and I'll focus on four key topics: first, our view on the market; second, our leadership and next-generation IT; third, our success in business development; and forth and really important, employee engagement.

First, our view of the market. We remain convinced that the federal government market will support our growth objectives over our planning horizon. The Appropriations Committees in the House and Senate are working their process for the coming government fiscal year, which begins October 1. So far we've seen some increases in spending and some decreases, but none of these decreases were of the magnitude proposed in the President's budget.

We think the most likely outcome and scenario is that the government will begin the fiscal year with a continuing resolution that extends FY17's robust funding. Congress will also need to raise the debt ceiling in the fall. The talks to avoid a government shutdown and a credit default will surely grab the headlines but our customers are continuing to operate and focus on their missions. Procurements are moving through the system and programs are ramping normally.

Even with a divided Congress, there are some areas of strong bipartisan support and IT monetization is one of them. For example, in May, the House passed the Modernizing Government Technology Act, which would establish and authorize $500 million for a government-wide technology modernization fund. Large agencies would be authorized to setup their own IT working capital funds that could be used to replace legacy systems move to the cloud and invest in cyber security.

Our entire industry is solidly behind this bill, which is being championed by Congressmen, Will Hurd from Texas. Congressmen Hurd served in the CIA for nearly a decade. He has worked in the private sector advising on cyber security. He knows our industry. CSRA welcomes the efforts of members of Congress, like Will, who will across the aisle to forward good commonsense ideas that further the mission of government.

Second, the employees of CSRA are next-generation IT leaders for this federal government. A few weeks ago, we were excited to demonstrate our next-generation thought leadership through a conference call with investors on cloud adoption in the federal government space. Our Chief technology Officer, Yogesh Khanna, with great support from our partners at both Microsoft and ServiceNow, discussed the specific drivers in the federal market and the important trends that we see going forward. The call was well attended and the feedback has been really positive.

We plan to hold similar calls in the future working together with our partners to shine a light on additional next-generation technologies and how they can further the mission of our customers. One of the key messages from the call was our approach to working with technology partners, especially to identify and apply advances in technology.

Public sector organizations increasingly require new and creative approaches to fulfill their complex missions. That's why from our inception we've looked to continually expand our circle of partners to include companies focused on next-generation innovation and agility. Over the past year, we've partnered with 19 emerging tech companies, from Silicon Valley and beyond, to deliver innovative solutions to public sector organizations, and be clear, our search continues.

In May, we showcased eight new contenders for more than 120 companies considered at our third Emerging Technology Day, which showcased artificial intelligence and automation. Our Emerging Technology initiative is designed to foster ideas, make connections and hasten adoption. Representatives from the featured companies presented their solutions to an audience of more than 50 government customers and 200 of our own CSRA project managers.

We match our deep mission understanding and experience, working with the federal government with the groundbreaking innovation to create positive mission outcomes quickly for our customers.

Our thought leadership is also evident in the work that our customers entrust us. As I mentioned earlier, our largest win in the quarter was the $498 million MilCloud award. On this contract, we'll provide to Defense Department with robust and resilient private cloud infrastructure for a variety of highly protected workloads and prepare essential business processes for later broader use in the Defense Department's IT cloud portfolio. This win was a great team effort with John Anderson and Damon Bramble bringing the customer perspective; Dan Pressel architecting the solution and Donald Robinson providing technical leadership, truly a great success for the company and a game-changer.

We are now positioned as the industry leader for cloud and military IT. With stringent security concerns, the Defense Department has lagged a bit compared to other government organizations in movement to the cloud. Now the department is ready to take the next step in its IT transformation and we are excited to continue this partnership with the military and provide our experts and resources to meet or exceed their demands.

Initially we'll be installing cloud infrastructure at two DISA data centers, in Alabama and Oklahoma. During the startup phase, security is a major imperative. We will take the appropriate time to achieve the authority to operate so that our fiscal year 2019 will show us the ability to ramp the program aggressively as we move workloads to the MilCloud.

The contract will also allow us to expand our alliance partner offerings, including public cloud, storage, service providers, database and more. CSRA's winning FISMA High Cloud solution also provided a much lower total cost of ownership and allows the Department to consolidate their computer infrastructure, through the as-a-service model. This will engender greater efficiencies for onboarding DoD consumers reducing their cost, increasing the efficiency of competing platforms and increase the overall IT security posture of the United States government. The contract will also leverage talent and capabilities out of our own Integrated Technology Center in Bossier City, Louisiana.

To conclude on this point, technical thought leadership is central to our strategy. It is the linchpin to the three primary competitive differentiators that we have described as core to our company; customer intimacy, innovation and outcome-based delivery. It helps us to engage with our customers around their future direction. It enables us to innovate for our customers for better outcomes and it helps us drive to an as-a-service solution, where customers reward us for outcomes instead of inputs. Thought leadership doesn't just happen. We invest in it because we see it as integral to our future in part of just who we are.

That brings me to my third point. Our business development results continue to demonstrate the competitiveness of strategies and our offerings. MilCloud was the largest win, but we had solid business development performance across the board. We achieved $1.6 billion in bookings for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x. This marks the 10th straight quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0 or greater. Our trailing 12 months book-to-bill ratio increased to 1.5x.

Total backlog at the end of the quarter was $15.6 billion, which is up 3% sequentially. And funded backlog was $2.5 billion, which was up 2% sequentially. Our submitted volume for the quarter, it was massive, $7.4 billion in total and $5.1 billion of that in new work. As a result, at the end of the quarter we had $14 billion in submits outstanding, and looking only at new business we had about $8.4 billion of waiting decision, including 22 opportunities that are each greater than $100 million in total value. This volume supports our view that the second quarter could be even more robust than is normal for the end of the government fiscal year.

Finally, I want to update you all on our two large outstanding re-competes, Greenway and IMPACT. The decision on our prime Greenway bid, known as GES, continues to track for late August or early September. Remember that there are three pieces to the Greenway. The first of the Regional Infrastructure Support contracts, known as RIS I, is likely to be awarded first, followed shortly by GES, with the RIS II contract likely delayed several months after GES is awarded.

On IMPACT, as reported in the press and filed on GIO's website, we filed a pre-award protest because TSA was not following the process that they had laid out for the procurement as required by regulation. TSA now has indicated that they plan to reopen discussions and seek another round of proposal submissions to address the concerns that we raised.

We've had preliminary indications from TSA and are looking forward to receiving the details of TSA's corrective actions to include timing of revised submissions and projected award date. We are now operating on a bridge contract that extends our performance on the contract potentially through June of 2018. We're working well with the end customer. We remain dedicated to the TSA mission, and we continue to receive new tasking on this important mission.

Fourth, our employees are engaged and we are committed to strengthening that engagement. In Q1, we conducted our first employee engagement survey. With excellent participation and candid responses, we now have a solid baseline of employee sentiment. In identifying what is resonating well and what needs to be better, stronger and more compelling, we can continue to build a CSRA culture that inspires a sense of pride and engagement for all employees. Going forward, we can make even more informed decisions about where to focus, where to improve.

We achieved an engagement score out of the gate of 72% favorable, a positive result that we can build upon. What came shining through was a shared commitment to and recognition of our cultures and values with scores approaching and into the 90s across the board. Our employees almost uniformly see that CSRA enable them to perform meaningful work for our customers in an environment where we hold ourselves accountable for delivering service excellence where we operate with integrity, where we set the highest standards for honesty and ethical behavior and where we treat people with dignity and respect, regardless of their position.

This is exactly how I see at CSRA as well. In fact, I've joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Coalition and have committed CSRA to cultivate a workplace, where perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity inclusion. CSRA is committed to a point of view on diversity inclusion that shapes our decisions, shapes our actions, improves the employee experience and motivates us to provide innovation in imaginative next-generation solutions for our customers in taking the pledge to advance diversity and inclusion practices, both within our own walls and outside of them, we take the next step in our commitment to building an inclusive culture at CSRA and which all employees can bring their whole selves and have the opportunity to thrive.

While we are encouraged to see that employees are engaged and we score high on our core culture and values, we've got more work to do around improving career development paths and strengthening the ties across organizational boundaries. We are implementing specific programs to address these areas as part of our goal of becoming an employer of choice. Achieving and sustaining of that goal will require continued effort and leadership at every level of the company.

Now Dave will provide more detail on the financial results and the forward outlook, and then I'll come back with some closing remarks.

Dave Keffer

Thanks, Larry, and good afternoon, everyone. As Larry said, we had another strong quarter across the board. Revenue and cash performance were essentially in line with our plan and earnings performance was excellent.

Turning to Slide 5, let me hit the high points of the income statement. Revenue for the quarter was $1.23 billion, down 2% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. Following the pattern we established last year, the year-over-year revenue decline continues to improve and we expect the comparison to turn positive in our second or third quarter.

Civil segment revenues increased 3% compared to revenues from the same period of the prior-year, driven by the expansion of several recent program wins, including OPM background investigations, High Glass and SEC. Defense and Intelligence Segment revenues decreased 8% year-over-year. The primary drivers of this decline were the Army Logistics Modernization Program and the STRATCOM IT Capabilities contract. Recent new business wins in the Defense and Intelligence Segment, including the CECOM Logistics Support, DIA ESOC and joint service provider contracts are continuing to ramp and the segment should show positive growth later this year.

Our contract mix was relatively unchanged with 45% of quarterly revenue on fixed-price contracts, 21% on time and material contracts and 34% on cost-plus contracts. Earnings performance was very strong in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $204 million, which was up 5% year-over-year. The adjusted EBITDA margins of 16.6% was higher even than last quarter and above what we expect for the year, which reflected great work throughout the company, especially our program managers delivering excellent performance.

Net EAC adjustments on fixed-price contracts for the quarter totaled $12 million, which is up $9 million from last year's Q1 EACs. We see the $3 million to $5 million range as our normal level of quarterly EACs, which primarily results from changes in the risk results on fixed-price contracts.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.48, unchanged from the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. Our effective tax rate this quarter was 36.5%, which was about 0.8 percentage points higher than in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and a little below our expected long-term rate. D&A has come up a bit from where it had been running, based primarily on additional capital leases to support growth on our Flight School XXI program and some additional enterprise software costs.

GAAP D&A shows a year-over-year decline from $65 million to $60 million. Removing the acquisition-related intangible amortization in both periods, including the amortization of the SRA contract backlog in Q1 of FY17, shows an increase in D&A included in our adjusted EPS from $34 million to $43 million. The shift from operating to capitalized expenses and the effect of leaving EPS in line with our model and EBITDA running a little ahead.

The key items to reconcile to GAAP include pension income of $21 million, acquisition-related intangibles amortizations of $17 million and pre-tax merger and integration costs of $5 million. As noted in our press release, the acquisition-related intangible amortizations, includes a $5 million amortization expense related to the write-off of software that came over to us as part of the spin.

In the first quarter, we completed integration of our human resources systems. We expect to complete the integration of our finance and accounting systems by the end of our fiscal year, at which time the merger and integration costs would be minimum.

Now turning to Slide 6. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $87 million and free cash flow was $76 million. In Q1, we returned $31 million to shareholders, including $17 million in dividends and $14 million in share repurchases. As of June 30, 2017, we had $194 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.6 billion in debt, excluding our capital lease obligations.

The balance sheet and cash flow statements for the quarter are complicated by two factors; the repricing of some of our term loans and the NES acquisition. In June, we were able to amend our term loan B facility and reduce the interest rate by 0.5 percentage points, with the spread between our term loan A1 and B rates now being so low, we shifted about $184 million from the term loan A1 facility to the amended the loan B facility to extend the duration by four years.

As part of that transaction, we wrote off $1.7 million of deferred financing fees related to an earlier amendment and recorded an additional $1.5 million of deferred financing fees related to this amendment. At the end of June, we drew $55 million in our revolving credit facility to fund the NES acquisition. The full purchase payment of $105 million will be reflected in Q2 financial statements.

Now onto the forward outlook. As shown on Slide 7, we are reaffirming our guidance for fiscal year 2018, including revenue between $5 billion and $5.2 billion; adjusted EBITDA between $770 million and $800 million; adjusted diluted earnings per share between $1.88 and $2; and free cash flow between $330 million and $380 million.

Revenue visibility has improved since our last call. At the midpoint of guidance, we now expect that about 91% of revenue would come from existing business, which is up from about 85%. Of the remaining 9%, more than 5% would come from re-competes, with the remainder from new business.

Walking through the rest of the year, we expect sequential revenue growth in every quarter, with year-over-year growth beginning in the second or third quarter. This is a major milestone for us and we've turned the quarter on revenue with recent wins starting to kick in and some of our headwinds starting to fade. Our EBITDA margin obviously ran hot in the Q1. With more normal EAC performance, we expect adjusted EBITDA to decline in Q2 and to benefit from new business wins as the year progresses.

Now back to Larry for some closing remarks.

Lawry Prior

Thanks Dave. Yesterday, we held our second annual meeting and elected our Board of Directors. I want to take this opportunity to recognize how helpful the Board has been to Dave and to me and really to all of our shareholders. The Board works as true partners to the CSRA leadership team with a focus on maximizing our opportunities and managing our risks, all the while exercising their duty of loyalty to shareholders and their duty of care across all aspects of the company every day.

To help you understand the strength of this Board and their commitment to responsible governance, we've begun a series of Board interviews and all of our Board members will have their interview be posted to our website. So far we've captured Billie Williamson, our Audit Committee Chair; Sean O'Keefe, our Compensation Committee Chair; Michèle Flournoy, who chairs Non-gov; and Mark Frantz, known in the venture community as well as serving on our Comp Committee.

They are real assets to CSRA and I recommend that you take a couple of minutes to watch the videos, get to know the Board better and appreciate the strong team that we're building here at CSRA.

And with that, operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Ed Caso with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Rick Eskelsen

Hi, good evening. It's Rick Eskelsen on for Ed. Larry, I was hoping you could start with an update maybe with some of the mega deals with some of the moving pieces here on MilCloud? I think last time you talked, it was about 16 they are expected to be decided this year. Is that still the case? What's the mega deal outlook like?

Lawry Prior

Yes, that's close. I'll let Stuart start and I'll clean up.

Stuart Davis

Yes, I think that we are progressing. Obviously MilCloud was the first out of the gate. We've had a couple of adjudications but not many. Q2 was really expected to be a banner quarter in terms of adjudication and we've got something like 30 adjudications, north of $100 million, totaling almost $4 billion that should be adjudicated in Q2. So we'll start to get some early indications on the mega deals.

Lawry Prior

And Rick, I think the moment term that George Batsakis and the four group EVPs have built that what I appreciate is it's balanced across all four groups. So any one of them could bring in a billion in TCV [ph] and having that much being adjudicated and that kind of potential just reflects the momentum that George and their teams have built. And as you and Ed both know, September is the biggest month of the year for our industry and I think it's lining up again.

Rick Eskelsen

Thanks. It's very helpful. Continuing on the BD team with the NES acquisition. I know when you talked in the past, it's been a very additive acquisition for the business development in the networking space. I guess two questions. Any update on - or additional discussion on NES and what it brings? And then in terms of the guidance, what have you included for NES in the forward guidance?

Lawry Prior

So just to start, we're moving swiftly on the integration and working to have it fully integrated into our defense group. We're finding that it's going seamlessly that they've got great leadership, great technical talent, really recognized by customers. When you walk into the offices in DISA, DoD and in the defense agencies, the quality of the technical staff at NES is just unbelievably recognized. We are really trying to help them walk across our entire company. So they are helping with work with the FBI. Andy Gomer, our Chief Networking Officer is really excited about a couple of the big bids in the Intel community and are already adding on past quarter work.

Remember in this quarter, the last quarter of the government fiscal year, it's a time to shake the trees and help government spend money that was not spent well over the first couple of quarters when they were in the CR. So there is an opportunity for creativity on the part of NES to look to our current vehicles and see can they bring in brand new added work. So both on the large captures, as well as the day-to-day, we really appreciate that technical talent and what it brings.

Dave Keffer

And just to put a few numbers around it, Rick. For NES, we've talked about the purchase price of $105 million. Their revenue run rate over the last fiscal year was in that same range, so it should give you some sense for their near term contribution. Going forward, we won't be breaking out their revenue or profit as we did for SRA, or frankly as we would for another large acquisition in the future. For smaller strategic tuck-ins like this one, the really key is the two companies coming together and generating some of the revenue synergies that Larry talked about.

Rick Eskelsen

Thanks. Just the last one from me. Can you talk a little bit about - and you touched on a little bit, Larry, with your comments. But in terms of the ability to find talent in the market, what are you seeing? Has it gotten meaningfully tighter and just what's happening on the talent side in the market? Thank you.

Lawry Prior

Yes. So watching our talent team led by John Reing has had a remarkable July. And it looks like this quarter is setting up well, even when you see sometimes a somersault. So we've got, I think, momentum building where the core prop around value, where it's next-generation technologies bridging the mission to have an impactful career tracks with all the engagement survey work we are doing and we are hearing it from recruits.

Yes, there is stress in the D.C. area and your time to fill creeps up 10 days or so but we are also bringing in interns. We got 110, 111 interns this year, all excited about the company. A good set of them down in Bossier City, Louisiana, where we continue to really get rewards from the investments that we've made and the growth and leverage services there.

So for us, it's an outlet to give us a bit balance as we try to grow talent. But I think it's within the normal range of what I've experienced over the last 20, 30 years. And we are going to continue to compete based on the quality of the work we do, the excitement of what a next-generation career means for these people, and the ability to do mission and be rewarded by it.

Rick Eskelsen

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joseph Vafi with Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Joseph Vafi

Hi guys, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. Nice results here. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit first on MilCloud now that it's formally kicked off and it sounds like some of the entities within DoD are a little bit excited to get this going. Do you have a better feel for how some of the work on MilCloud will start to translate into the top line and into margins over the remainder of the fiscal year? And then I have a follow-up.

Lawry Prior

Yes, so let me start where - you don't want to rush to the first instances in building a cloud for the Department of Defense, that in this case, security and the authority to operate are center stage and you can't have check-the-box mentality or I've added a future set mentality. It is central in its core to the value prop for the defense departments. That authority to operate is center stage. So we don't want to rush as we come out of the gate with this customer. We want to double down and get security really, really right, so that the DISA and the Department look to the services, look to the other agencies.

There is a value prop around security and the cloud. There is private cloud that gives them confidence. Then as you think about how do you extend that ATO to include the public clouds of an Azure or an Amazon. How do you add in both compute and storage and do good things with the data? You want to get it right. And it's going to require us between now and the end of this year to be cautious, careful and thoughtful. And we are going to take our time, Joe, and do this when really right.

Joseph Vafi

Okay.

Dave Keffer

Yes, Joe, just to add a little bit to that. It's a 500-or-so-million contract. It's the kind of contract where, as Larry pointed out, the initial period seeking the ATO would obviously just be a tiny fraction of that contract value. The real opportunity then is to grow it in each successive year so last year of the contract should be the highest and strongest. And really the key is to build that foundation and be able to move workloads with every passing year.

Lawry Prior

And if you look for the options, the headroom is like $495 million, $500 million now. With options, you could expand it to north of $750 million. So when you have something this important to the Department and it's a watershed change, it's in inflection point for they think about cloud, we wanted based on our FISMA High approach to security and the ATO and we are going to be treating that with a good bit of care, a bit of caution but are lot of fidelity and making sure it works well for this customer.

Joseph Vafi

That makes a lot of sense. And then, on the submits and the bits awaiting adjudication. It's a really big number and we're kind of running out of time this fiscal year. Do you think that the ban which is in place on the adjudication on the contract offering side to get this adjudication is done here exiting September quarter?

Lawry Prior

We do. And we're obviously have the finger on the pulse and our ears to the win to make sure - remember, it's pretty normal for September to be a defining month in the fiscal year, both our industry as well as the government. And each year, we come into July and August on the edge of our seat waiting for all that activity in September. And from our point of view, our field of view it's lining up that they will award. They will adjudicate and we'll see these ramp normally.

And there is a lot of noise around the lack of political appointments, but I also see a lot of work by the career service and the career uniforms of our government and their continuing to advance the cost. So we are expecting that it will be, not just a normal September but a robust September, and all the signals we see are showing that.

Joseph Vafi

Okay, great. And then maybe just one more quick one. This is a little bit - maybe a little tougher question on IMPACT. With the protest and how it's shaking out now, any more color on how you think that how that adjudication goes, given what's gone on so far? And clearly I understand that it's pretty sensitive. Thanks.

Lawry Prior

Yes, we absolutely built our proposal strategy around the requirements that are laid out in the RFP. And then in the discussions with both the contracting shop and the end customer, we stuck religiously to the process, and anytime we sense there is a deviation from their state of process, we do that's disadvantages to us as we were religiously following, what we think, is in line with the far and important to good acquisition process.

We still like our value prop and we look forward to them coming out with a final proportion revision and after some discussion and we'll see how it plays out.

Joseph Vafi

Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rayna Kumar with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Rayna Kumar

Good evening. Could you discuss a little bit about what is causing the uncertainty in revenue growth turning positive in 2Q versus 3Q?

Dave Keffer

Hi Rayna, it's Dave. In referring to Q2 or Q3 being the first quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, it's just nothing more than an indication that we would envision that second quarter being on that borderline and so rather than trying to pin it down to one quarter. It just gives you a sense that it will be around the middle of our fiscal year that we've reached at that point we've been looking forward to frankly for the last two or three years now to get through a positive year-over-year revenue growth number and we are excited about it.

Rayna Kumar

Great. Could you quantify the pricing trends that you saw in the first quarter and then your expectations from pricing for the remainder of the year?

Dave Keffer

Sure. It's tough to quantify. Obviously every bid is different. What I'd say is that the trends over the past several years have been for pretty tight aggressive pricing and competition. We didn't see any change to that in the first quarter of this fiscal year. Pricing strategies are a bit different depending on requirements and contract types. But we've continued to deploy the same approach and haven't seen the market commend anything different.

Rayna Kumar

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gautam Khanna with Cowen & Company. Please go ahead.

Gautam Khanna

Thanks. Good afternoon guys.

Lawry Prior

Hi Gautam.

Dave Keffer

Hi Gautam.

Gautam Khanna

Hi. So Dave, maybe for you, if you could talk about the $18 million of favorable adjustments. Was that broad-based across the number of contracts? Was it isolated to one or two? Just any flavor you can give because it was a big number.

Dave Keffer

Sure. So the net number was $12 million for the quarter. That was a bit higher than usual, as you pointed out. It's certainly a positive result in this quarter and it's one that's fluctuated a bit in the past and that we want to make sure you and others expect that to continue, obviously very difficult to project from quarter-to-quarter. The positive - the favorable adjustments were spread across a variety of contracts. It was not one or two contracts that drove that figure but rather quite a few of them that happen to have favorable activity in the quarter, as we noted primarily related to changes in risks projected going forward, so continued strong performance from our project managers on those programs. Larry?

Lawry Prior

Yes, Gautam, I'll just brag on Dave a bit that he has been leading Project Emerald [ph] where we are going in program-by-program. And it included - I think Dave did about five different videos on how and why you might want to add DL to your projects and why contribution margin is important. And Gautam, the next time you're in town, I'll pick one of the two of the videos and run it by.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. I look forward to it. But to your point, you don't think this is going to be sustained level of growth favorable just because things will mean revert and it was an unusually good quarter, or if it's a process improvement that maybe you are holding back a little bit on the guide [ph]?

Dave Keffer

The former, mean reversion, prior quarters have been in the $3 million to $5 million range. We think that's a better projection of a typical quarter going forward.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. No problem. And just as we approach the Greenway contract awards, do you anticipate any transition pricing, any sort of - is that one of the things you're thinking about when you think about margins ticking down a bit as we move through the rest of the year? Is that re-compete? Do you think it would be at a much lower margin than what you're currently recognizing? Is that the big driver or is it just the mix of new business ramping the sustainability of some of the one-time items that have gone your way etcetera? How much is Greenway impacting that?

Lawry Prior

So the thing that I think most about is when we talk about 20-plus bids that are not of north of $100 million. And when you think of new IT work, where you go in and you're discovering a new enterprise IT environment. That first year is you're discovering what the current state is and you're bringing in your processes. You're bringing in your tools like ServiceNow. You get some headwinds on the profitability in year one of new work. And my guess is we are going to experience some of that. We've been planning for it with all of our transition planning for the new work. But that's going to be a good challenge and a good problem for us to have, as we scale the business and then begin this discovery process.

And don't get me wrong. Anytime you've got a big re-compete, there is pressure on profitability, but you also think that how long these contracts age and you look for opportunities as you begin them to bring in new capabilities around cloud that might not have been present in the original RFP. So as we look at our bid model versus our execution model, we'll look to understand the enterprise and improve profitability over the life of a contract.

Stuart Davis

And what I'd add there Gautam, consistent with Larry's points on how execution takes shape, these transitions take time including when the incumbents are successful, we can hold onto Greenway, The transition from one contract to the other will take time, a period of quarters. And so the primary effect is really an FY19 in effect. There is some smaller FY18 margin implication of Greenway real award and same with some of other re-competes. But certainly the predominance of that is an FY19 effect.

Gautam Khanna

That makes sense. And Dave, maybe - so you guys are speaking with a lot of numbers early on so I missed it. But on the go-get revenue, should we assume that this year if you retail all the re-competes, was that to say it's 91%, plus 5%. So there is only 4%, or roughly $200 million that you need to quote go-get book and convert this year to get to the midpoint? Is that the math?

Dave Keffer

That is the right math. We did say 91% firm and greater than 5% re-compete. So you can take from that. It would be less than 4% or less than $200 million for the business. But you have the math right.

Gautam Khanna

Got it. And that's - okay and that includes NES as part of the base on the 91%?

Dave Keffer

It does.

Gautam Khanna

Okay. Got it. That's great. So it's a little bit less than go-get. Just in Q1, how much of that $200 million did you actually - is that net of Q1 bookings, so that's what's left?

Dave Keffer

That's right.

Gautam Khanna

The Q1, okay. Got it. One last one. Sorry to keep asking questions. But a quarter ago, you guys talked about the long-term targets and maybe getting there in a different fashion than you envisioned when you went on the initial separation road show. How is your thinking on that changed, given the big revenue opportunity that appears to be on the front of you? Do you think it's going to make a shift back to a higher top line than what you were thinking even a quarter ago just given the pipelines?

Lawry Prior

So we've been I think - so where we've been consistent is the investment in top line growth with George and the group EVPs and the solution architects and the partners. And what we're seeing with Q1 was just robust amount of proposals in submits. It continues into this quarter. And the fact that you've got so much awaiting decision and a big chunk of it looking to award this quarter, we think the model is working. Now we added a little color to it by acquiring NES and improving our P win on some of those really big deals. So we used a bit of the balance sheet to underpin our strategy for driving top line growth by adding a technical edge of the network layer. It's just so fundamentally important I believe for next generation.

We will still continue to guard our margins. And the Dave and team will do heavy lifting one program at a time. And I think we'll be successful in getting the growth that we need to deliver the earnings that you're looking for, Gautam.

Dave Keffer

One thing…

Gautam Khanna

Great job guys. Strong results. yes.

Dave Keffer

Thank you. I wanted to switch on something Larry said earlier. If you look at last year and where the business development was really coming from, it was really two groups driving the way. You look now and it's very even across the whole business, so we had each of our four groups submitting of a $1 billion of work this quarter. It's a very strong across the whole company.

Lawry Prior

And counterintuitive in the current discussions is people will say there is stressed on the federal civilian portion of the government and we'll see a little of it. So for example, we have folks who help bring people on to the Affordable Care Act side and that's ended but we've won new incredible work with what we do with the EPA and we've also - I think we are doing great with shared services both at Commerce and at NASA.

So Paul Nedzbala and his leadership team with Kamal Narang and Kevin Connell and others, they are just doing great. And as Dave pointed out, you could see in the Q, we had real growth in what is supposed to be our more stressed segment. So what we are looking for is continue to bid and see that pipeline expand while then taking advantage of what the market is allowing in defense and intelligence, where we need to flip to a growth model as we begin to work our way through some of those headwinds. They are beginning to fade.

Gautam Khanna

I appreciate it, guys. Great results.

Dave Keffer

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Frank Atkins with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Frank Atkins

Thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to go back to MilCloud again. Why do you think you were chosen over peers in your view, and what does that, say from a competitive landscape, view your strengths are?

Lawry Prior

So I think it starts with knowledge of mission and recognizing that the barrier to adoption was the commitment and the recognition that security is the first and foremost requirement. And everybody works to security in the cloud. But for example, we work with Red Hat and have an open environment in our software stack for our FISMA High Cloud and it's one where - if there was ever, god forbid, a cyber event, the government forensic experts would have a 100% access and visibility anywhere in our stack and we would welcome them go below the control plane and really have an unfettered access to our cloud inside their firewall inside their DISA deck [ph].

And our mindset was security first and then think about how we can scale with them to make it useful as they think about both compute and data but then how do we really be thoughtful about the business model, in one that aligns with how Azure or Amazon think about the future and making that palatable and easy for the defense customer.

So I think it was our alignment and passion for working with our partners but the recognition that if you didn't have that private cloud focused on security inside the deck, you'll never expand that ATO to the wonderful public cloud work that Amazon or Azure are doing for a NPR environment, a SPR environment or future JLX environment.

Frank Atkins

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then if I could just get a quick update on the Bossier City in terms of both capacity where you stand, as well as response from clients?

Lawry Prior

Yes. So we've built the facility to think about 800 people housed within the new ITC. I joke with the team that the density I like, we could probably go to a 1,000. It's really been well received by customers, especially in the D.C. area where they recognized that there is some challenges in hiring here. But also just the pricing advantages and the critical mass, when you have a unified agile dev ops team where you get really great capabilities, it's a competitive advantages that they all want to visit, they all want to see, they all want to touch. So we are having lots of success in bringing our customers to visit and beginning to move work there and we are pretty bullish on it.

We've got an additional facility we built out for call center operations and it's a great place for employees new to technology to work in a disciplined environment under great leadership, then work with the Bossier City Community College to get their initial certs and then continue and to grow into our ITC. So we are building our own pipeline via the call center to the community college or directly from our partnership with Louisiana Tech. And I got to tell you every customer that visits wants to put work there.

Frank Atkins

Okay, great. And last one from me. If you could just talk about potential M&A, how you look at that and maybe areas of strategic tuck-ins? Thank you.

Lawry Prior

Yes, I think NES is a great case study and it hit the tri-factor of how we think about M&A. So first, it has to have a differentiated technical advantage. And with Andy Gomer and the team, my god, they know the network fabric. They know every circuit into every base, CONUS and OCONUS.

The second thing that rests on the technical expertise and the domain knowledge is a special relationship with intimacy and to be trusted by a customer, and whether it's the leadership of the DoD CIO, whether it's DISA, the other agencies, the Army, NES has earned that respect and that trust.

And then the third one is often the hardest is there are future opportunities were through that technology and that customer knowledge, you can gain competitive advantage on one of these mega deals that helps transform a company. So if we find any possible acquisitions that hit that tri-factor, we'll be interested but we'll always look for balance in our capital deployment thinking about our dividend, thinking about where we are with our leverage and thinking about where we are with our market multiple and is buyback of stock a better option.

With NES clearly, what was in the best interest of the shareholder was to merge with them do great things for the Defense Department and help build the network fabric that can be fundamental to this move to next generation IT.

Frank Atkins

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Krishna Sinha with Vertical Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Krishna Sinha

Hi, thanks. So I just want to understand the TSA bridge contract a little better. So is it possible that you could get a final decision after this protest period that occurs before June, I guess, 2018 that would supplant this bridge contract or just - can you just talk about the phasing on that?

Dave Keffer

Sure, I can start. It's Dave speaking. So the bridge contract extends inclusive of its option period through June of 2018 if an award were made sooner and transition were able to commence and be complete sooner than June of '18, it would be possible if the government wouldn't need to exercise each of those options. Obviously the timing of the remainder of the procurement process is still so up in the air that we wouldn't - we'd hesitate to try to get much more specific than that.

Krishna Sinha

Okay. And then given your very strong book-to-bill over the last 10 quarters, can you just give us an update on what your trailing 12 months new business win rate is and then also your trailing 12-month re-compete rate?

Stuart Davis

Yes, this is Stuart. So if you look over the last year, our new business win rate has been 39%, so very, very strong. Obviously 35% is kind of how we've been running for an extended period of time. Re-compete win rate over the last year is at 80%.

Krishna Sinha

Okay. And what's driving that because I know when you guys talked about the re-compete win rate earlier, it was supposed to be closer to 85%, 90%. Is that just the one, I think, it was STRATCOM that drove that down a little bit or is there other re-competes that you've been struggling with?

Stuart Davis

There certainly have a couple. STRATCOM hasn't been the only loss but that was certainly the most material contributor to the trailing 12-month number. If you look at just in the quarter the re-compete win rate was 90%, which would be on the high side of what we think is reasonable.

Krishna Sinha

Okay, fair enough. And then for the MilCloud contract, the ceiling value is $500 million. The option values sounds like $750 million. Can you talk about the initial funding amount and what the initial period of performance is on this?

Dave Keffer

Sure. The initial funding amount…

Lawry Prior

Yes, so the initial amount is in the tens of millions focused on getting through the ATO. So as I pointed out, we've got between now and the end of our fiscal year, to fully implement the instances in Oklahoma City, as well as in Alabama, and then work with the management team in Illinois and go through a disciplined approach to get that ATO approval?

Krishna Sinha

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Ruttenbur with Drexel Hamilton. Please go ahead.

Brian Ruttenbur

Yes, thank you very much. Couple of quick questions. On NES, the acquisition that closed, you paid $105 million. Did you disclose the revenue or contribution either in the quarter on a going forward basis that you expect from that or profitability from NES?

Dave Keffer

Hi Brian, it's Dave. For an acquisition of this size, we haven't and won't get into that level of detail on it. What we did say is that the purchase price was in the range of the last fiscal year's revenue run rate and that should give you a general sense for the contribution of the business going forward. And certainly if it's profitability were out of whack with industry standards, we would have provided some more insights on that as well. So you can assume that's in the normal range.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay. So that being said one-time revenue, so if you paid $105 million, they did roughly about in last year's revenue. Is that right?

Stuart Davis

Yes, do the math and think of trailing 12 months is that number.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay, perfect. And then the other question - it's been asked a bunch - but the TSA and the Greenway. I think that it's being asked but I just want to clarify. TSA, first of all, how far do you see them kicking the can down the road, if you will? Do you expect an award in June, do you expect it later? Seems like there is a lot of delays happening with the new awards, especially the ones that had been protested. Is there an extension beyond or potential for extension beyond June for you guys?

Lawry Prior

We just don't know yet and don't have the visibility. And remember, we filed a pre-award protest. So that's a little bit horse of a different color. Normally when you protest after an award, part of your legal team will have some access in a cloistered way where you have a better sense. That's not the case. So we're waiting to hear from the acquisition leads at TSA and how they want to proceed, how the leadership of DHS weighs in and what their thought process is. We were glad to see that they are re-looking it and look forward to serving that mission. We continue to see work added onto it and see where it goes.

Brian Ruttenbur

Great. And then on Greenway last question on just the timing of awards. You mentioned phase three would be a couple of months delayed. When should we wrap all this up? Is that by the end of calendar year do you think or do you anticipate it going into first or second quarter, calendar first or second quarters?

Lawry Prior

It's interesting. So RIS I, the first regional, I would expect this month. As I said, the GES the one we're most interested in is a prime, either at the end of this month or early next month. I would think RIS II, we keep hearing rumors that it's delayed. It could be the end of the calendar year. It could slip a little bit beyond that.

Brian Ruttenbur

Thank you.

Operator

And as there are no further questions, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Stuart Davis for any closing remarks.

Stuart Davis

Well, Steven, first I'd like to thank you for all your help on today's call and obviously thank everybody for their interest in CSRA. As usual, we look forward seeing you out on the road and answering any follow-up questions that you have. Thank you.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

