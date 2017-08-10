Chicago Bridge & Iron NV (CBI) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV (NYSE:CBI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 09, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the CB&I Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call.

I will now turn the call over to Scott Lamb, Vice President of Investor Relations.

W. Scott Lamb - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thank you for joining us today. On the call with me are Patrick Mullen, CB&I's President and Chief Executive Officer, who will offer commentary on the company's operating performance for the second quarter and key actions; and Mike Taff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a discussion of the financials. After that, we'll open the call for questions.

Before we begin, the company would like to caution you regarding forward-looking statements. Any statements made or discussed today that do not constitute or are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the company's future plans and expected performance, are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions the company believes are reasonable, but are subject to a range of uncertainties and risks that are summarized in the company's press release and SEC filings.

While forward-looking statements represent management's best current judgment as to what may occur in the future, the actual outcome or results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any such statements.

I will now turn the call over to Pat.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for being here today. I'm pleased to be speaking with all of you in my new role as President and Chief Executive Officer of CB&I.

As you would have seen from our announcement this afternoon, there's a lot to cover on today's call. We have tremendous talent, experience and capabilities across our company. So, one of my responsibilities is to maximize the performance and value of those assets and build on past successes for the benefit of all of our stakeholders. And I take this responsibility very seriously.

Just as important is to acknowledge what hasn't worked and what needs to change in order to create a culture of accountability and improve performance. I can assure you that, as the new leader of this company, I am focused on doing just that.

Before I get into the actions we are taking to strengthen CB&I's operations and financial foundation, I'd like to provide a brief overview of our second quarter operating performance.

We are not satisfied with our second quarter results, which include a net loss from continuing operations of $304 million or $3.02 per share. This net loss is entirely due to charges we recorded in relation to four Engineering projects. As you will hear in more detail, the remainder of our backlog of projects across the company, including in our E&C operating group, continue to perform well at or above as-sold profit margins.

Of the charges recorded, $181 million was related to the two gas turbine power projects that we discussed to some extent on last quarter's call. One is the IPL Eagle Valley project in Martinsville, Indiana and the other is a project for Calpine in York, Pennsylvania. I'm sure you're as frustrated as we are to see additional charges on these projects.

On the call last quarter, it was stated that we believed we had captured virtually all of the incremental costs, and that's exactly what our analysis showed.

As a reminder, the underlying problem here is that productivity with our direct-hire union workforce on these two projects has been much lower than we expected. Our solution to that problem has been to maximize replacement of this direct-hire workforce with specialty subcontractors. That solution has already resulted in an improvement in productivity. However, some of these improvements were not realized quickly enough in the second quarter and, even then, at levels that were somewhat below what we had forecasted.

I assure you that we are taking steps to stop this pattern of recurring charges. I'd like to note that our go-forward cost forecast for construction productivity and other key cost factors is roughly equivalent to our historical performance on these two projects and we, therefore, believe these expectations can be met going forward.

We also recorded $367 million in charges on two U.S. LNG projects; our project in Hackberry, Louisiana for Cameron LNG, which we are executing in a JV with Chiyoda; and our project for Freeport LNG in Freeport, Texas, which we are executing in JVs with both Zachry and Chiyoda. The majority of the charges we took in Q2 on these two jobs are related to the Cameron LNG project, where we are working with the owner to finalize an updated schedule.

As mentioned by Sempra on their earnings call last Friday, we expect the first train to complete in early 2019, with the remaining two trains following throughout that same year. The charges represent CB&I's share of forecasted cost increases and were necessary because of lower-than-expected labor productivity, weather-related delays, increased costs for fabrication, and craft labor, subcontractor and indirect costs associated with extensions of schedule. Some of these factors are within our control and some are not.

We are working with Cameron LNG towards a finalized schedule and are also beginning to engage in discussions regarding claims for extension of time and recovery of certain costs. Commercial discussions of this type are commonplace for a project of this size and complexity, although it is far too early for us or Cameron LNG to speculate on any commercial outcomes around these issues.

Very importantly, we are working closely with the customer to ensure that the plant is constructed as safely and efficiently as possible. And to this point, we surpassed 25 million man hours on the project during Q2, without having incurred a single lost-time incident, which is a monumental achievement, and we are achieving solid progress in the field as well.

The Freeport LNG project has experienced some elements of quantity growth and material delivery delays, which has exerted some schedule pressure on Train 1 in particular. These elements are now substantially behind us and, with our construction productivity to-date being largely as expected, we are proceeding aggressively into ramp-up of pipe erection and other key activities.

As is typical for CB&I, we are executing hundreds of contracts across our businesses, the vast majority of which are completed successfully at attractive margins. We recognize, though, that it only takes a few contracts to result the material charges that negatively impact the business significantly, and we are working very hard to eliminate these kinds of situations.

I will provide some more specifics in a bit on the types of initiatives we are undertaking to capitalize on our expensive lessons learned on these LNG and power jobs, and using those to drive confidence and reliability on other ongoing projects and upcoming projects.

In the weeks leading up to my assumption of the CEO role on July 1, I worked closely with the leadership team here to take a hard look at our operations in order to determine the best path forward to position CB&I for long-term growth and success.

As a result of the review of the business, we are taking decisive action in the following areas. First, resetting our culture. This means ensuring that all leaders at CB&I understand and are fully committed to transparency, empowerment, collaboration and accountability. Second, improving execution. This means, enhancing execution and risk management processes, optimizing interface management and accelerating innovation. All of these have significantly increased in priority and action. Third, enhancing our competitiveness and driving growth, which we will achieve through improved customer collaboration and new offerings. And fourth, strengthening both our balance sheet and our cost structure.

I look forward to speaking about our initiatives in all these areas over time. But, today, I'd like to focus our discussion on the more critical and immediate actions we are taking to improve execution and strengthen our balance sheet and cost structure.

First, we are addressing our recent execution issues head-on, using them to change and improve the way we assess and monitor risks. In the pre-contract phase of a project, we have used the robust gate process for many years to evaluate various factors and risks associated with the prospects that we choose to pursue.

We have now bolstered that process, with some examples being the development of deeper benchmarking analytics to past projects within our cost estimates, and broader cost sensitivity analysis on key costs or risk drivers for a specific project.

Just as importantly, we are also bolstering how we manage risk once we begin executing a project. We've added several key enhancements to better assure that we're fully ready to mobilize to the field so that all of our projects get off to a strong start in a specialty critical indicator of success on larger projects.

We've also developed integrated and online data analytics and dashboards that better allow us to use data to identify emergent issues and correct any small problems before they become big ones. So we are aggressively taking steps to not only improve our reliability on ongoing projects, but to build execution plans for ourselves and our customers based on more benchmarking and analysis as we pursue new work as well.

In addition, we are utilizing innovation to accelerate and improve the efficiency of many of our fabrication and EPC work processes, as well as eliminate residual interfaces between our operating groups. This will help ensure that the value of our integrated model is maximized.

I hope some of these specifics give you a sense of how focused we are on improving our processes and execution through innovation and through lessons learned on previous and ongoing projects, all with the goal of further mitigating risk and more reliably delivering value for our stakeholders.

Turning next to actions we are taking to ensure we have an appropriate cost structure in place. We are implementing a comprehensive corporate and operating cost reduction program, which we expect will generate savings of approximately $100 million on an annualized basis.

In addition to this cost reduction program and as noted in our news release, the company's supervisory board has elected to suspend CB&I's quarterly common stock dividend effective immediately. We expect the suspension of the dividend to result in annual cash savings of $28 million to $30 million.

We expect these actions to help us maintain attractive operating income margins, while also using a portion of the expected cost savings to reinvest in many of the tools and technologies I mentioned previously to enhance our execution.

Turning next to efforts to right-size our balance sheet. As you know, we completed the sale of our Capital Services business on June 30. The sale of this business allowed us to reduce our debt significantly and enhance our focus on our core businesses.

Regarding other important strategic initiatives, we announced today that we have decided to initiate a sale process for our Technology business. Supported by more than a century of technology development, our Technology business is unique.

With 3,000 patents and patent application trademarks and more than 100 licensed technologies, we are one of the largest providers of licensed process technologies in the world. This business can generate margins in excess of 40%, very strong earnings and cash flow, all with minimal capital expense.

We anticipate the sale will also include our former Engineered Products business, which specializes in equipment modularization, proprietary equipment and engineering services. The fabrication of proprietary ethylene heaters to complement the licensing and engineering of our ethylene technology is a prominent example of what this group does.

The capabilities of the former Engineered Products business currently reside within our Fabrication Services group, but had for many years been an integral part of the Technology business. Combined, the Technology and former Engineered Product businesses have generated on average greater than $200 million of EBITDA per year for the last several years.

Separately, and as a quick aside, it's important to note that CB&I will retain our interest in the NET Power technology.

With the Technology business being so attractive, the obvious question is why we would sell it, particularly given some of the pull-through business and other strategic benefits it brings. The decision to initiate a sale process for our Technology business reflects our board's and our management team's determination to unlock the value of this business.

Our belief is that the value of the Technology business hasn't been fully realized by the market, and we've concluded that the sale of the business is the best way to generate maximum value. The sale of Technology will also allow us to eliminate the majority of our debt, while positioning us to further invest in our Engineering & Construction and Fabrication Services businesses.

Our intent is to negotiate a long-term strategic alliance with the ultimate buyer of the Technology business, which we believe could benefit both parties, including pull-through and other strategic benefits. We are committed to completing a transaction where we believe the terms deliver appropriate value for our stakeholders.

We anticipate there will be an extremely high interest in the business for many well-capitalized suitors. Bank of America Merrill Lynch has been engaged to serve as financial advisor and will commence a formal marketing process in the coming weeks, with the expectation of completing a transaction near the end of the 2017 calendar year.

We don't intend to comment further regarding the process until the board approves a specific action or transaction, but we look forward to moving through the process quickly and efficiently.

One final item I'd like to mention before turning the call over to Mike is a favorable decision in CB&I's litigation against Westinghouse that occurred at the end of June. We're very pleased with the Delaware Supreme Court's reversal of a previous decision in the Court of Chancery. Ruling in our favor, the Delaware Supreme Court decided that nearly all of Westinghouse's claim will not be presented to the independent auditor.

The court decision vindicates our position that the Westinghouse claim was without merit and we look forward to resolving any remaining disputes between the parties. While we still need to resolve the issue of a working capital true-up, we believe the pool of items subject to discussion is now approximately $70 million, and we now see this as a more routine commercial dispute that will be resolved in due course.

Now, let me turn it over to Mike to discuss our detailed financial results for the quarter.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Pat, and good afternoon, everyone. Let's start with a summary of our key metrics. And, before I begin, I'd like to remind you that the amounts I am citing are from continuing operations, excluding the results of our Capital Services business which was sold on June 30.

As Pat stated, we reported a net loss of $304 million or $3.02 per share for the second quarter of 2017. The loss was due to the charges on four projects that amounted to $548 million on a pre-tax basis.

Revenues came in at $1.3 billion, which is below the year-ago quarter, due primarily to the sharp decline in our E&C group. The decline reflects the fact that a portion of our overall project charges was the recognition has a reversal of $367 million of previously recorded revenues on our two U.S. LNG projects. Also contributing to the revenue decline relative to the year-ago period was the wind-down of our large cost-reimbursable LNG project in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company's new awards amounted to $1.1 billion, which is down compared to the year-ago quarter. The bright spots were Fabrication Services, where new awards of $521 million were at the highest level since the third quarter of 2015; and the Technology operating group, where new awards also remained strong at $149 million. The company's backlog at the end of the first quarter was $13.6 billion, which reflects the removal of the backlog that was associated with our Capital Services group.

Now, I'll go through the quarterly results for the operating groups. In our E&C group, revenue for the second quarter was $702 million, which is down compared to the year-ago quarter, primarily because of the $367 million of revenue reversal on the LNG projects.

As a reminder, the revenue line does not capture the increasing pace of activity on our Orpic project in Oman because, as many of you know, that project is being executed by one of our unconsolidated equity joint ventures.

The E&C group reported an operating loss of $526 million due to the project charges, which I will summarize. We had a $181 million charge on the two gas turbine power projects. These are the two projects that are in a loss position and for which we had previously taken charges in Q4 and Q1.

The projects are roughly 69% and 86% complete at the end of Q2, and we expect to finish one of them in November of this year and the second one in May of 2018. Both of those estimated completion dates represent moderate slippage from the estimated completed dates we cited in Q1.

There were $367 million in charges on the two U.S. LNG projects, both of which are proportionately consolidated joint ventures. Pat described earlier the nature of the charges associated with these two projects. Operating income was also impacted by an additional $50 million, representing the current quarter impact of a lower margin percentage recognized on work performed during the quarter on these projects.

Fabrication Services revenue for the second quarter of 2017 came in at $509 million, which is moderately below the year-ago quarter, due mainly to a decrease in U.S. storage tank work. Fabrication Services' operating income was $58 million in the second quarter of 2017. That's down versus the year-ago quarter, when Fabrication Services benefited from savings on projects of $11 million. The resulting operating margin for Fabrication Services reflected that downtick, although Q2 nonetheless came in pretty strong at 11.3%.

Technology group revenue in the second quarter of 2017 was $73 million, which is above the year-ago quarter, due mainly to increased petrochemical licensing, partially offset by lower catalyst activity. Operating income was $22 million for the quarter, down slightly from $23 million in the year-ago period. Timing and mix accounted for the dip in operating income and corresponding margin, which came in at just below 30% as compared to 36% in the year-ago quarter.

The book-to-bill ratio in this business, which has consistently exceeded 1:1, generating backlog growth.

I want to quickly review our position in relation to unapproved change orders, which was the focus of many investors as of Q1. Our unapproved change orders balance was $520 million at the end of the second quarter. This is still higher than we like to see.

The unapproved change orders are associated primarily with two projects, a fully consolidated joint venture project and a proportionately consolidated joint venture project. Of this total, roughly $266 million are subject to arbitration or dispute resolution proceedings.

To be clear, these unapproved change orders are not connected to the charges we took in the second quarter. Also I will remind you that we typically have a pretty good track record of converting these change orders to approved status.

Our total debt at the end of Q1 was $1.8 billion, which is down sequentially from $2.4 billion at the end of Q1. We achieved this by applying all of the net proceeds from the Capital Services sale, roughly $646 million towards debt reduction, but was partially offset by current quarter borrowings under the revolver.

After completing our sale of the Technology business, we will have the ability to strengthen our balance sheet. As you heard Pat say, we are putting our former Engineered Products business back into the Technology group, where it originally resided, for the purposes of this sale.

The combination of Technology and Engineered Product is a business that has had recent annual revenue run rate of roughly $700 million and more than $200 million in EBITDA. We believe the sale will generate proceeds in excess of $2 billion and we expect the transaction to generate a very sizeable gain for both book and tax purposes.

However, we also expect to use NOLs and tax credit to offset most of the cash tax impact. Said another way, we expect most of the proceeds will stay with CB&I, allowing us to virtually eliminate our total debt once the transaction is completed and provide flexibility to invest in the business.

Turning to cash flow and related items. Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2017 was negative $157 million from continuing operations. Specifically, in Q2, the usage of cash was driven primarily by the net loss, partially offset by an increase in our contract capital liability position.

We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $355 million, which is down modestly from Q1. Also, as you heard Pat say, we are taking other prudent steps to strengthen our balance sheet and cost structure. The cost reduction program is expected to generate $100 million in annualized savings. And the suspension of our dividend will yield annualized cash savings of about $28 million to $30 million.

Next, let me summarize our recent changes to our lender agreements. At the end of the second quarter, we would not have been in compliance with certain covenants required under our credit agreements without certain waivers and amendments. Effective August 9, we are receiving waivers for the second quarter and amending our future covenants, which are subject to final documentation.

The highlights are as follows. We will have a minimum EBITDA covenant for Q3 and Q4, with the ability to add back certain project charges. We will have a minimum availability covenant. And as we have stated, we have made the strategic decision to sell our Technology business. The lenders agreed with this decision and we have included the requirement of using those proceeds from the sale of the business for future covenant compliance.

As of June 30, 2017, our outstanding indebtedness was approximately $1.8 billion. As a result of these amendments and our intention to sell our Technology business and apply the net proceeds towards debt reductions, we have reclassified all of our long-term debt as current.

The reclassification of the debt to current does not mean our debt is callable by the banks. As we previously stated, the company continues to have access to available sources of liquidity as in the past, with borrowing capacity of approximately $1.4 billion at the end of the second quarter.

As we stated last quarter, we have revised our guidance for the second half of the year to account for the sale of the Capital Services business. Based on the market conditions and operating environment that CB&I has encountered through the first six months of 2017, we have revised our outlook for the second half of the year.

We expect the second half revenue to be between $3.7 billion and $4 billion, and diluted earnings per share in the range of $1 to $1.25. CB&I's guidance does not include any benefit from the cost reduction program, which are likely to be realized in 2018.

We expect operating cash flow in the second half of the year to be cash-neutral due to the prospective cash impacts of the project charges that reoccurred in the quarter.

Now, Pat, back to you.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thank you, Mike. As we look at the back half of 2017 and beyond from an industry perspective, despite new awards in our E&C group being modest in the second quarter, we remain very active in our key end markets of petrochemicals, LNG, refining and power.

First, we expect the recent momentum in new awards for our Fabrication Services and Technology businesses to continue. In Technology, we continue to see global strength, especially in new petrochemical awards. Ethylene is usually a good bellwether for the overall petrochemical industry. And we booked four new ethylene plant license awards already this year, a number that already exceeds the average for a full year.

In Fabrication Services, in Q2, we saw strong awards in storage for various types of process plants and terminals, as well as some good pipe fabrication awards, much of it centered in the U.S. and the Middle East. This is solid bread-and-butter type work for us that we anticipate we'll also see through the back half of the year.

In E&C, we continue to pursue several high-quality well-developed prospects, primarily in the U.S., Middle East and Caspian areas, and primarily in the refining and petrochemical product segments. We're strongly focused on closing these prospects in the second half of 2017, although the timing may shift to early 2018 for some. That said, we are confident the projects will proceed.

Looking forward, we continue to see strength in refining and petrochemical prospects in the U.S. and Middle East, with LNG beginning to move more aggressively in 2018 and beyond.

Strategically, we remain firmly committed to our integrated self-perform model and believe it provides us with an ideal vehicle to generate cash flows that are consistently equal or above net income. We believe that with the improvements we are making across our operations, along with other actions we are taking in our business, we can demonstrate an ability to execute reliably and profitably over the long-haul.

I've focused today on some of the more immediate actions we're taking in our business, regarding our approach to improving execution and better managing risk, as well as putting the company on stronger financial footing. I also look forward to sharing more details in the future on other initiatives around resetting our culture, as well as enhancing our competitiveness and driving growth.

While we cannot and will not minimize recent execution challenges, I want to reinforce that the initiatives we've discussed today are just the start. And we are committed to transforming the business, demonstrating our unique value proposition and reliably delivering enhanced value to our stakeholders.

We have completed the sale of our Capital Services business, received a positive resolution to the Westinghouse litigation, and already have underway the improvement of our bidding and execution processes, our cost reduction program and dividend suspension. And we will shortly begin the marketing process to sell our Technology business. We are committed to continuing to take decisive action to put CB&I on a more sound, long-term footing.

Following the planned divestiture of our Technology business, CB&I will be a global company with an estimated $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion in annual revenue and a rejuvenated balance sheet. Our global footprint, our integrated business model of E&C and Fabrication capabilities, the unmatched experience of these businesses in our key product markets, and most importantly, the capabilities of our outstanding employees will sustainably position CB&I well.

We plan to accomplish all of this while maintaining our relentless focus on safety, which always comes first. We worked extremely hard, especially over the last year, to reinforce our safety culture worldwide, and that effort continues.

Year-to-date, we've achieved more than 51 million work hours with one lost-time injury. This is significant considering the nature of our work. However, this one lost-time incident means that one of our employees did not return home on one day in the same condition he went to work, and that reinforces the fact that we will not rest on our laurels.

Through comprehensive training and supporting safety programs, we remain dedicated to ensuring every CB&I employee gets home safely. We also recognize the importance of improving the transparency and frequency of communications with our stakeholders and analysts. I assure you that this is a top priority for us as we move forward and is already underway.

And with that, let's open the call for questions.

W. Scott Lamb - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Operator, we are ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question comes from the line of Michael Dudas with Vertical Research.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners, LLC.

Good afternoon, gentlemen.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Good afternoon, Mike.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Afternoon.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners, LLC.

Pat, two things. First, with regard to the Lummus Tech sale, did the advisors give some (32:57) or the bank is comfortable with some sort of minimum guarantee on evaluation that you anticipate to realize this expecting high demand? And I assume the board is comfortable with that decision as well and there won't be an opportunity perhaps to sell into the marketplace and in public IPO or anything to that extent.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Right. Mike, the process that we've started is a process for the sale of the full business. As Mike and I both alluded to, the annual run rate EBITDA for that business has been in excess of $200 million over the last several years. And with some of the recent uptick in new awards both in technology license and in the heaters side, we expect that outlook going into the future to be even better. So we expect a evaluation in excess of $2 billion roughly is what we're looking for.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners, LLC.

I appreciate that. And Pat, as you settle into this role and, of course, tackle a lot of things head-on, the sense of when things started to come about relative to some of the productivity issues that could not get corrected and how that permeated through some of these contracts? And will we see the new projects that we see coming in the backlog adjusted to the new expectations of internal execution, as we look through second half of this year and to 2018?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Mike, absolutely. We're building our learnings very actively into our backlog and into our assumptions for future work as well. So we're learning significantly from what we've been through. And frankly, although the results we talked about today are not pretty at all, this is something we're going to learn from and position ourselves well as an advantage going forward.

I'll tell you too, and I alluded to this in my prepared remarks, that especially on the two power jobs, we have moderated our cost forecast assumptions each of the last two quarters. And frankly, you just become so frustrated with our inability to move the needle, even with mitigation and improvement plans, that we basically assume that go-forward set of assumptions on productivity and other cost factors to be the same as our historical cumulative performance. So, not the highest expectations, but basically an effort to continue to apply improvements, but not to count on that in our profit forecast.

Really a similar approach on Cameron. We felt that we've got enough experience in the field now with where we are in construction and applying that to the future and taking the loss that we talked about today is what we've decided to do. So, definitely, I would say a more conservative view of assumptions going forward.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners, LLC.

And just one final quick one. As you assess the business model going forward, are you reassessing the opportunity in certain end markets that you guys have been in or adjusting where you'd want to be in any of the key end markets, as you evolve into a recapitalized company next year?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Right. I think, in terms of end markets, Mike, the power market is one that we've talked about before, where we're applying much more selectivity to the projects we're pursuing. We've got some really good projects in areas that we're very comfortable with and have significant amount of CB&I experience, supervision and labor to apply to those jobs.

So we'll continue to pursue those. But there are other prospects that we just are not pursuing, particularly up in the Northeast and Midwest. And until we see better clarity on a strategy going forward, which I've not seen or been convinced of yet, we'll continue to avoid those types of projects.

I think in our other end markets, we continue to see good opportunity, whether it's petrochemical or LNG, refining. We've got some good prospects developing in the Middle East. We've got some additional reimbursable work, frankly, that is starting to develop as well.

So I would say, in terms of change to our end market focus, the greater selectivity in the power area is really the one change.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners, LLC.

All right. Thanks for your time. I appreciate it.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jamie Cook from Credit Suisse.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. Good evening.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Jamie.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

I guess, two questions. One, just sort of building on Mike's question of how you're going to approach work in the future. Pat, will you still be willing to take on fixed price jobs and under what circumstances, because obviously that's one of the bigger problems here?

And then my second question is, appreciating some of the changes you guys noted, some of these problems – these problem projects were under your watch as you, obviously, ran the E&C business. So how do we get comfort that things are really going to change? And has there been any other sort of changes in the employee – any other people that have been let go because of this, or fired, or anything else, to sort of give a confidence that things are really changing here?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. All right. I'll take your first question on first here, Jamie, about fixed price work. That's a very complicated question. Obviously, we do have several large fixed price contracts like Freeport and Cameron. We've also got many reimbursable and hybrid contracts.

The Shintech work we're doing for Toyo in Louisiana is reimbursable. We've got a more of a hybrid contract with the LACC project on that cracker. And there's lots of commercial factors and risks that drive us in a certain direction on what type of contract we'll be willing to accept.

Sometimes it's the macro market and those factors could be the client's financing scheme dictates a lump sum, could be other client requirements, or the client's willingness to share risk, I could go on and on. It's also a very critical thing for us is how much definition work we've done prior to committing to a lump sum EPC price.

So, lots of factors at play. The way I see it, Jamie, is that yes, we would be willing to take on fixed price work in the future, especially using these enhanced bidding and risk process improvements that we've made, but it obviously has to meet the hurdles of those various factors I just talked about.

There's a lot of variation when you say fixed price work. There's a lot of differences underneath that label. And obviously, we'll be very attentive to those risks. And obviously, we've learned. We've not going to go out and make the same assumptions that we made at the beginning of Cameron or some of these other jobs, right? We've learned from these mistakes.

And I think it's also important to point out that we do have a lot of fixed price work throughout the organization, including in E&C, and we know how to execute this. So I don't see it as a systemic problem. But, again, I don't want to minimize the problems we've had on these two LNG and power jobs, and really focused on making sure the organization capitalizes on what we've learned and applying those learnings to both ongoing and future jobs. So, that's really what I would say on the fixed price side.

And regarding your question about these jobs being done on my watch, obviously I did run E&C for two-and-a-half to three years, and you could debate when and who made what decisions, but I don't want to go there. What's important are the actions we're taking to improve our execution going forward.

And I hope the specific examples – and those are just a few that I have tried to share today on this call without getting into too much detail. But, hopefully, the...

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

...the risk management and improvements in bidding we've made are convincing enough that we've learned from these mistakes as we move forward. I know we've got a lot just to prove. My words are a start, but obviously we've got to go out and execute and show you all that we have learned from these issues.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

That's fair. I appreciate that color. Sorry, just one last question. Obviously, with you guys selling the Technology business, I understand why you're doing it, but it sort of looks to be a move of we're very worried about the balance sheet, et cetera.

How concerned are your customers about you? And I don't mean in terms of you winning future work. I mean, do we expect your win rate to maybe reduce? Or you're not going to win as much work until we sort of get the balance sheet in check, I guess, is the short question.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

No, we've really not seen any significant impact on that yet, Jamie. I think the key here is that we have a plan. We have a plan to rejuvenate our balance sheet and to emerge as a healthy E&C, Fabrication-focused company with still a global footprint and all that stuff.

I think that is providing the confidence, along with our experience, that's not going to be impacted by the sale of Technology. I think that's really the key factors that our clients will continue to focus on.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. I appreciate the questions. Good luck. Thanks.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Jamie.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chad Dillard with Deutsche Bank.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi. Good afternoon, Chad.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Chad.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

So, can you talk about the impact of selling the Tech business on capturing future EPC business as you talked about Tech having a significant pull-through? I mean, what's the risk that you'll see some loss here even if you do go to some sort of agreement with the potential buyer? And then also, how does this change your vertically integrated model and how you bid on projects?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks for that. Well, first of all, regarding the pull-through question, as I mentioned, we expect that we're going to see a large number of very interested and well-capitalized suitors for the Technology business, and we think many of them are going to be strategic buyers that we don't compete with in E&C.

And assuming that, which has no guarantee but I think it's a pretty good assumption, that strategic buyer will benefit from cooperation with certain EPC and fabrication suppliers like CB&I. And with our experience of virtually entire Technology portfolio, we think we would be obviously a natural partner going forward, and that would benefit both CB&I and the ultimate buyer of the Technology group.

The other thing to realize too, Chad, is that, as I mentioned in earlier response to Jamie, the experience that our E&C and Fabrication group has across ethylene and propylene and hydrocracking and coking and these various key processes that the Technology group licenses, that's not going away and that experience and ability to execute those types of jobs is still going to be one of the most critical factors that our clients use to select their E&C or fabrication supplier.

So, between those two things, we are definitely confident that we'll have the ability to maintain a significant chunk of the refining and petrochemical awards that we've had in the past. And obviously, LNG and power don't really have a significant or any technology licensing component to it. So those product markets would be unaffected. But, again, even in the refining and petrochemical side, we think we've got a strategy here to maintain our awards in that area.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. And then...

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Chad, the other thing, as you know, this is Mike, is just when you think about that pull-through, so much of that is on the Fabrication Services side of the business. And we will, obviously, continue to remain one of the largest and most qualified fabrication companies in the world. And even on projects where we don't sell the technology license, we end up doing the tank work. So, that part didn't change at all.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

And Chad, just if I could, just to augment there a little bit. A lot of the technology pursuits that we've done in an integrated way with E&C and Technology, a lot of those technology decisions are done with the front-end engineering scope as well, which is done by an E&C company.

So I see a lot of cooperation potential there as well during the technology licensing phase to do front-end engineering, along with our current Technology business, to provide a client a means to go ahead. And that also provides our E&C business with significant definition, which again helps us significantly in terms of risk management and bidding the job.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Got it. And then I guess this question might be a little early, but I'll ask anyway. So, once you have your $2 billion in proceeds, I mean how should I think about your plans for deploying them in the future? I know you're probably going to be paying most – some of that goes towards a debt payback, but after that and then once we get past this issue, I mean, what does CB&I want to be going past there?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Chad, I mean, obviously a large portion of those proceeds would go to extinguishing the debt and really just right-sizing the balance sheet. But even as you go forward, there's no reason that we wouldn't have a modest amount of debt on the books. I mean, I think it's prudent for a company of our size, as we've said, is to continue to have 1 to 1.5 times EBITDA on the book.

So, with that in mind, as much as this is about rejuvenating the balance sheet, as Pat said, it's also about unlocking that hidden value that the market is not realizing today that's in our stock price as of today and to give us ability to have capital to invest in the business, order return (47:21) to the shareholders.

So there's a number of – when you look at future capital allocation as we get into early 2018, I think it'll be pretty exciting to look at those options and the value that it will be able to create for the shareholder, as we normalize the balance sheet and then look at those different capital allocation options.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

And Chad, just to the strategy going forward, again, this is going to be a company even after the Tech divestment with annual revenue of $6.5 billion to $7 billion. It's a very global company, good rejuvenated balance sheet. We've got extremely strong EPC capabilities, fabrication capabilities, extensive experience across all these end markets that we serve.

So it's still going to be a very strong, attractive, viable company going forward even with the Technology business. And that's something really important I want to stress on the call and in response to your question.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. That's very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brent Thielman with D.A. Davidson.

Brent Edward Thielman - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Just the guidance here for the second half, just to be clear, does that anticipate an E&C margin sort of in the kind of low-single-digit range? Is that appropriate?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

I think, prospectively, when you think about E&C margins, not necessarily to the back half of the year, but really on a go-forward basis, I think with the headwinds in margins you have related to the remaining backlog associated with some of the LNG projects and all, you'd see that margin kind of dip down to the lower end of the range, that 4% to 7% range, on a prospective basis.

Brent Edward Thielman - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Okay. Great. Thanks, Mike. And then the $1.4 billion in borrowing capacity, is that prior to the final paperwork on the amended facility? I mean, I guess, would that still be your expectation? Is that finalized?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Well, that's basically what it was at the end of the quarter, when you look at our total debt. And if you look at the borrowings, I think we had about $374 million of borrowings on the revolver at the end of the quarter. So our total revolver capacity is about $1.9 billion. So, if you take that amount, less that $1.9 billion, less the LCs outstanding on those facilities, that left about $1.4 billion of capacity into those facilities at the end of the quarter.

Brent Edward Thielman - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Okay. And then, I guess, one on the markets. You've spoken before, optimistic maybe some of the larger FIDs for LNG could come around maybe in 2018. I guess, between that and the other areas you're pursuing out there, is there still a tendency for jobs to push right or timelines firming any more than what you saw three or four months ago?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Brent, let me offer a little color on that. I tend to look at the new awards, especially larger projects in E&C, in a more chunky manner than just quarter-by-quarter. But if you look at the first half of the year, we're pretty much on target with our expectations. We're sitting at about $4 billion of new awards, excluding the Cap Services business that we sold.

As we look at the back half, we've got about $4.5 billion of specifically identified prospects in our plan that we believe have a good probability of being booked this year. As I said in my prepared remarks, I think confidence level in our new awards in Technology is very high, because of continued strength in petrochemical licensing all over the world, and also some really good indicators about strength and catalyst bookings in the back half of the year.

And then on our Fab Services side, I really see some steam gaining in the U.S. and Middle East. So, as we saw this last quarter, I expect good performance to continue there in that business. And again, that's really good, strong, underpinning, bread-and-butter type work for us.

And then E&C, more to your question, we've got several high-quality prospects. There's a particular Middle East refining award that we still expect to book in Q3. We've got some other good refining and petrochemical prospects both in the U.S. and the Middle East in Q4.

And as usual, as your question anticipates, some of these larger prospects are difficult to predict the timing on, especially when you think about before December 31 or after. But I think the key is that we remain really well-positioned to preserve our backlog level probably through the latter half of this year and into 2018.

And then I think going into 2018, I would expect similar fundamentals. But more towards the latter half of 2018, I think some of our bigger LNG prospects in East Africa and the U.S., I think those will start to accelerate and that will allow us to really start more meaningfully building our backlog again.

So I hope that helps.

Brent Edward Thielman - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Kaplowitz from Citi.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Good afternoon, guys.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Andy.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Andy.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Pat and Mike, you obviously gave a lot of good color on the charges in the quarter. But if we focus specifically on Cameron, you said the majority of the $367 million was Cameron. And you said that you agreed with Sempra on the new timeline.

So the question that I have is, have you fully agreed on the new timeline? Because if I look at sort of a year delay in the project, $300 million charge, and I'm just estimating here, seems maybe low. I know it's a big charge, but it seems maybe low given how much you booked on the project. So, maybe any color on if you fully agree with the customer on the new timeline?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Andy, I would say, we've not fully agreed. There is a process that we go through where we submit an updated schedule, the client has a chance to comment and then we eventually agree. So we're pretty close to that point of agreeing. I don't think there's a huge disconnect and I think that's why you heard Sempra last Friday and you heard me today, basically, give the same schedule. So we're pretty much in agreement on that what that schedule looks like.

And obviously, the cost impacts that we've taken into account this quarter represent a variety of things. But I just want to reiterate that a lot of the key factors in cost, especially in construction, revolve around labor and labor productivity. And we have significantly moderated our expectations going forward, particularly on the first train. We've seen at Gorgon and many other projects, actually we're seeing it at Cameron as well, significant productivity improvement as you go from Train 1 to Train 2 and from Train 2 to Train 3.

So, some of those improvements are real and they will happen and they're baked into our plan. But just in terms of the overall aggressiveness of our to-go forecast, it's been moderated pretty significantly this quarter, which explains not only the charge we took this quarter, but explains some of the profitability headwinds we see on future revenue associated with that job.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. And, Andy, keep in mind, that project is about 65% complete. So the charge this quarter is just the POC impact of that proposed cost increase.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful, guys. And then, Mike, maybe if you could give us a little more detail around – I think you mentioned a minimum EBITDA requirement in that new credit agreement. And maybe you could give us more color about what you mean by being able to add back charges in the coming quarters to remain compliant. And then, do you have to sell Technology by the end of the year to remain in compliance?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. I'd refer everyone to the 10-Q. The 10-Q has all those details. So there are minimum EBITDA covenants, the kind of new covenants for Q3 and Q4. And the ability to add back is basically on these four projects.

So, basically, how you calculate our compliance with that covenant would be our reported EBITDA and then adding back project charges that occurred in Q1 and Q2, and as well as the potential for any future charges in Q3 and Q4. Although we certainly don't expect those, we do have element of that built into the forecast.

So it's a fairly conservative forecast for the banks in order for us to maintain those covenants as we go out through the end of the year. So then just particular you'll notice in the 10-Q, I won't go through all the details, but the minimum EBITDA amount for Q3 is $500 million and for Q4 is $550 million.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Might be a tough one. (56:36) Pat, I want to end on a good note. I mean it does seem that your Fabrication business is turning here. Is this an inflection here in your opinion? And is this sort of a foreshadowing of these large projects that we've talked about on this call going back? Or is it just sort of isolated to you guys being strong historically in Fabrication and you're seeing sort of the global economy is picking up a little bit and so it's kind of isolated to that business?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. That's a great question, Andy, and it's something we've talked about pretty openly in recent internal meetings here. Yeah, I do think that that business has really settled down well, particularly on the pipe fabrication side where we've had some struggles. The pipe fabrication portion of that business I think is settled down very well. I think we're executing, estimating and doing all the right things that you need to do in the business very well. We've made a lot of great improvements there over the last couple of years.

And then I think, on the storage part of that business, we are definitely seeing a good uptick, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, especially in the U.S. and the Middle East. And it's all just good, solid flat-bottom tank LNG, high-tech cryogenic type stores, just a good variety of work. And that's just, again, good, solid, bread-and-butter type work for us that we estimate well, we execute well, and deliver strong profitability on.

So I do feel that that business has settled down well and I like its prospects as we move ahead.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thanks, guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Steven Fisher with UBS.

Cleve Rueckert - UBS Securities LLC

Hey, guys. This is Cleve Rueckert on for Steve. Thanks for all the color and the transparency on the color, it's helpful. Just on the power side, there are two other gas plants that talked about this year, I think St. Charles and Asheville, I think it was expected to break ground this summer. Can you just remind us what's different about these projects? I mean, have you built this type of plant before? Are you more confident in the labor? Any help there would be useful I think.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. I think the two jobs you're referring to are Entity's (58:51) St. Charles and the plant in Asheville that we're building for Duke. And what I'll tell you is that, again, we've applied a lot of the learnings that we've had from our other jobs, but most importantly the labor pool is much, much different in these two locations. And that's really what's bitten us, Steve (sic) [Cleve] on the two jobs, the IPL and the Calpine jobs that have hurt us so much.

So we're in a much better position. The jobs are going extremely well. In the St. Charles job in particular, we're in the field already significantly and we see good performance. So, just a whole different story there compared to the two jobs that have given us problems.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Cleve, the other thing I'd add there is just these jobs were too just bid at a different time as well. Those first two jobs were performing that we talk so much about were bid a number of years ago. These are relatively two new jobs. So I'd say the margin profile and the risk profile of these jobs is much different than the other two jobs that Pat gave you a lot of details on earlier.

Cleve Rueckert - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks for that. And then, just quickly – sorry, if I missed it before, but on the planned cost reduction program, I mean, have you identified the $100 million of savings specifically? And is there any low-hanging fruit or is it just going to be sort of a multi-year execution? How do you see that playing out? I know it's a bit early.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

No. It is early, but we've actually been working on it for a couple of months. And so, yeah, there is some low-hanging fruit. And then there also will be some personnel reductions involved in that as well and all. But we do plan to have most of the actions taken by the end of the year, and with the benefit to be realized next year.

Cleve Rueckert - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Cleve.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Martin Malloy with Johnson Rice.

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good afternoon.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Marty.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Marty.

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

On the unapproved change orders, it ticked up again this quarter. Is there any help you can give us in terms of the timing of when we might see some of these change orders result and it go down to a more historical level?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. I mean, we actually had a little bit of creep in the total balance, but if you look at it, that we did have some change. We settled from some fairly significant change orders this quarter and then we added some as well. So the total balance was relatively unchanged. I would see us making some good progress on that over the next couple of quarters or so. So I'd expect that balance to decline.

One of the items that Pat said related to some of the current projects is, we're starting to have some good conversations with the customer and would expect those commercial discussions to continue through the remainder of this year and hopefully come to a resolution shortly thereafter.

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. And then on Westinghouse, certainly encouraging to see the Delaware Supreme Court decision. Can you maybe walk us through how the timetable works for when this all gets finally resolved and buttoned up?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Marty, that's a great question, but I think it's complicated by the situation that Westinghouse was in. I think we're all aware that they filed for a Chapter 11 back earlier in the spring and that issue is just complicated. So it's kind of slowed that process down dramatically, as you can imagine, because everything goes to the bankruptcy court now.

So, as soon as they're ready to have those conversations, we're certainly ready to get this situation resolved. But a lot of that's just we're waiting on their feedback to be honest with you.

Martin W. Malloy - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Marty.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tahira Afzal with KeyBanc.

Patrick Sullivan - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hey. Good evening, gentlemen. This is Patrick on for Tahira.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Patrick.

Patrick Sullivan - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

I guess, could you start talking about maybe expanding upon the details of the status of your current petrochem projects that are under construction in terms of just how far they are complete and such? And I know you mentioned prospects looking into 4Q for some projects, but maybe a little bit more color on the overall prospects in North America and the international?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Right. I think, in terms of ongoing projects, you're aware of several. We completed the OCCI (1:03:34) job, I guess it was late last year, early this year, as stated by OCCI (1:03:40) in their press release, on budget and on schedule, which is we think a big accomplishment that nobody else has done in the States for sure.

We've got other projects in development. I think the Lotte-Axiall cracker in Lake Charles is probably the most advanced of those other jobs. I think we're around 40%, 45% complete on that job at this point. We're in the field. We're ahead of schedule. Project is going extremely well.

We've got a reimbursable project with Shintech that actually we're contracted to Toyo Engineering for in Plaquemine, Louisiana. That job is reimbursable. So we're just working along there with Toyo to develop that project as well.

And then the big job that we booked in the first quarter of this year, the Total job, that's really early on. We just booked it, I think, in February. And as you would expect, we're basically going through detailed engineering and quite early on, on that job.

So, a lot of different jobs in play. Although not in the U.S., we've also got our Orpic job in Oman. That's a $2.8 billion job that we're doing in a JV with CTCI out of Taiwan. And we're in the field kind of early on there, but a lot of piling activity and foundation, concrete pouring, that kind of thing going on, and so far so good there as well.

So, a lot of good cracker work. I think, as you look forward there, frankly, I think as I look at the U.S., there are additional projects being considered by a variety of companies, but I frankly don't see any additional FIDs being trigged this year. I think that'll be probably a 2018 occurrence when you see the next one of those come across the line.

I do think, though, that the rest of the world, with crude pricing being where it's at and other economic factors being where they're at, we are seeing an uptick on liquids crackers in other parts of the world. So our Technology business, as I said, is licensed for this year, including the Total job in the U.S., but we've got other jobs that are developing in India and the Caspian area as well as Asia.

So, a pretty broad-based growth in ethylene, which tends to be your bellwether for the petrochemical space.

Patrick Sullivan - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Awesome. Great. Thank you for that color. With that, I'll hop back into queue.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Wittmann with Baird.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess, Mike, my question is for you. I think I heard you on the script say that in the second half of the year you expect the cash flow from operations to be relatively flat. And I guess I wanted to understand that a little bit more.

Given that the quarter saw some cash burden on the projects that you're currently working, should we interpret that flat as existing projects will continue to be in a cash-burden position, offset by other prepayments? Or what really is going into your kind of view for flat cash flow? And then, obviously, I think any perspective you can help us understand as to what could change that positively or negatively as we head into 2018 would be appreciated.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Hey. Thanks, Andy. Well, I mean, mainly just driven around some of the cost increases. So, with some of these cost increases that we announced this quarter, a lot of that cash flow is going to go out the door in the second half of the year, especially when you think about those two power projects with one of them being completed this year and the other one being completed in 2018, as well as some of the additional costs associated with Cameron.

So you've got some additional costs that we weren't anticipating that would be going out the door on those projects. They're in the back half of the year, kind of offsetting the kind of expected project or cash improvement that we expected in the back half of the year. So, that's really the big change. The rest of the business continues to perform fairly well on the cash flows front.

We also don't anticipate, say, any sizable advance payments. We were fortunate we got some advance payments we were anticipating we've talked about the last two quarters in the first half of the year. So the ability to generate positive cash flow is just going to kind of come the old fashioned way, which is going to be managing receivables and payables, hitting those billing milestones and all.

I'd say, what can improve it, it would really be the question that Marty asked, is our ability to potentially move forward and capture some of those unapproved change orders that are out there and settle some of those potential claims would certainly help, as well as our ability to potentially move some milestones from 2018 into 2017 and we're certainly looking at that as well.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Got it. That's helpful. I guess I wanted to build on that a little bit. It sounds like Freeport was a relatively smaller charge. So I'm going to assume that that one is still very much in a profit position. But the Cameron one is more substantial. Is that project going to be in a net cash-even position, positive-cash or a cash-burn position from here with your new estimation?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

From a P&L standpoint, it's slightly positive gross margin.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. All right. That's helpful. I think I'll probably just leave it there for now. Thank you very much.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Andrew.

Operator

And our last question comes from the line of Justin Ward with Wells Fargo.

Justin J. Ward - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi. Good evening.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Justin.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Good evening.

Justin J. Ward - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

The debt pay-down requirement from the sale of the Technology business, you guys said majority, but is it all of it? What's the precise amount there...

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, a lot of this depends on where the debt resides. It depends on the amount of the sales proceeds. I do expect – our debt today resides at about $1.8 billion at the end of the quarter.

So, depending on that, I'd like to at the time basically extinguish the existing debt, but then also corresponding with that, certainly pursue other capital market transactions to have the right level of debt on the books, and then make sure that we're financed and really the appropriate ways that give us flexibility to invest in the business on a prospective basis and all.

So we're certainly very optimistic that we expect proceeds certainly north of $2 billion and all. This is a business, as Pat said, that generates very high profit margins, that generates significant cash flows and that typically has annual CapEx below $10 million and all.

And it's a business that I think we're fortunate from a timing standpoint to be marketing at this time, because this business I'd say from a prospect standpoint has probably never looked better, when you look out over the next two to three years. They've got significant prospects in the U.S. as well as around the world in the international arena that look very, very favorable for that business.

So it's really a perfect time to market that business when you look at the historical performance as well as what's on the horizon.

Justin J. Ward - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then, as we look at your net billings in excess of cost liability, I think it's around $1.3 billion. Can you just talk about what's the schedule on that cash burn going forward over the next, call it, 18 months or 24 months? How much of that is going to be required for cash burn?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

That's really a hard question. I don't have that at my fingertips, because you're talking about literally hundreds and hundreds of projects. And at any one time, we have well over, what, about 500 projects plus in the pipeline and all.

I think the best way to look at that, Justin, is to look at that on a historical basis. We've historically kind of run well above when you look – you've got to look at it kind of from a net position. You can't just look at it from that one position, but you look at kind of net contract capital. We've historically run at balances well, I'd say, in the $500 million to $600 million range or something like that. But we can help you with that and all as you model that.

Justin J. Ward - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. But I guess in the past you guys have talked about having burning upwards of 60%, 70% of your backlog. So the implication would be 60%, 70% of that net billings in excess of cost liability...

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

No, I think that's not right. I think what we historically said is we typically burned somewhere on average between 40% to 45% of our existing backlog on an annual basis. We'll have to look at that now that Capital Services is gone. But I think that was the number we quoted. When we went into the current year, we were going to burn about 40% to 45% of our backlog as we began 2017, and I think we're on pace to do that.

Justin J. Ward - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks, guys.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Okay.

Operator

I'll now turn the call back over to Mr. Mullen for final remarks.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thank you. Again, we're committed to strengthening our operating performance and financial position, transforming the business, demonstrating our unique value proposition and delivering enhanced value to our stakeholders. We've taken decisive actions to return CB&I to sustainable and reliable performance. And I look forward to keeping you updated transparently on the progress we are making on the initiatives discussed today.

Thank you for your time and support.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect. Thank you for your participation.

