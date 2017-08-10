The KeyW Holding's (KEYW) CEO Bill Weber on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW)

Bill Weber

Thank you, Larry, and good afternoon everybody. Thanks for joining us. Our remarks today will focus on where we see KeyW in the near-term, the mid-term and longer-term of progress we're making our strategic plan, and how we expect to increase shareholders value at each of these milestones. Let's begin with the near-term which is delivering results.

Second quarter revenue exceeded our expectations by approximately $4 million primarily due to products solutions revenue that was previously inflated to close in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations as well, largely because of the products solutions revenue I just mentioned, an increase in cyber training and analytics cells and cost synergies realized from the Sotera acquisition in April.

John will take a deeper dive into the Sotera integration process later in the call, but I will say that we’re on track to meet or exceed projected cost synergies. The early indicators we're seeing on revenue synergies are also validating this landmark acquisition for us. For the second quarter, bookings totaled 98 million or 0.8 times revenue, trailing twelve months contract reward values total 623 million or 1.2 times revenue. Our contract backlogs stands at 1.1 billion of which approximately 180 is funded.

Let's move now to the mid-term by focusing on our pipeline metrics and the funnel that ends as expected 2017 revenue contribution. The total identified pipeline of the combined companies is approximately $18 billion, of that the total qualified pipeline is approximately $7 billion. And as of today, the totaling bids submitted in a waiting awards is approximately 1.7 billion and we expect to submitted other 1.6 billion bids for the remainder of this year.

With second half contracts awards and other expected additions to backlog, we expect fiscal year 2017 bookings to be at or above one times revenue. And finally, the amount of revenue we expect from contract awards in a remainder of 2017 is approximately 39 million, which is in keeping with the projected revenue components of the guidance Mike will be discussing later on the call.

Let's turn now to the longer-term with a brief look at trends we’re seeing in the overall federal procurement environment and how we see them affecting the combine company. First, unlikely other areas of federal IT services contracting, we're beginning to see RFPs issued for new work. While winning rate competes and taking a work away from our competitors remain key growth drivers, we're encouraged by new contracts to specifically for the intelligence community that can drive our future revenue growth potential, also the current government fiscal year 2017 budget received funding in late April.

We expect the government to be operating under continuing resolution for the first two months of the new fiscal year beginning in October and then sign an omnibus spending bill in late December. What did happen in the current government fiscal year was a notable increase in defense spending. This could be a positive indicator especially for our intelligence focus DoD services solutions to work.

One trend we’re watching closely is the increasing cyber mission of the Department of Homeland Security. The House Homeland Security Committee just passed the bill to reauthorize DHS for the first time since its founding in 2002 to elevate and strengthen DHS cyber functions. Clearly, congress is now seeking to ensure with increased funding DHS’s role as the chief civilian agency on cyber. As you recall, Sotera adds deep experience and high ceiling value, contract present at DHS especially in the areas where we expect the funding increases to come.

Before I transition the call, I want to comment briefly on executive leadership changes we announced this quarter. We bought on John Sutton, who will comment momentarily on our integration progress as Chief Operating Officer; and Marion Ruzecki as Chief People Officer. Together, they bring the experience energy and vision during this critical exciting time of growth for KeyW. We’re already feeling the benefits of their leadership and could be more pleased to have them join us.

With that, I’m going to turn the call over the John for an update on the Sotera integration process and the highlights of few recent wins. John.

John Sutton

Thanks Bill. Before I begin, I want to say I’m almost 90 days in and I’m very excited to be here. We have a fantastic opportunity to build on a strong legacy while adding scale, capabilities and efficiencies with the integration of these two great companies. I believe Bill in the Board have the necessary ingredients to achieve the goals of the strategic plan that was laid out last year. It’s my job to align our resources with these objects.

Let’s turn now to an update on our Sotera integration. I’ll begin with cost synergies. We've said that we expect to realize 3.5 million of synergies in 2017 and 7 million to 10 million of total annualized cost synergies. We are on track to meet or exceed both targets by combining the people and facilities of the both organisms. We have made tangible progress on these initiatives.

Another area, I’d like to highlight is employee retention and recruiting. I have led multiple acquisition integrations and employee retention recruiting quite both art and science. Our goal is to find the right balance to maintain critical talent and fill open positions while achieving operational efficacies.

With Marion on Board is our Chief People Officer, we have the right network and knowhow to achieve this goal in our unique market. As an example, now 11 of the last 15 weeks, we’ve added net direct headcount which is a good indicator of successful integration progress.

Moving on to business development, we have integrated the account capture and proposal teams two pipelines and are standardizing DD practices and activities to increase or combine win rate. We’re also leveraging compelling business industries.

For example, we've relied upon technical and contract capabilities across these two accelerated business for both legacy firms including enhancing key radar, collection dissemination efforts with the help of legacy Sotera DARPA data scientist, expanding work for legacy KeyW cyber client by leveraging a legacy Sotera Army Intelligence contract.

And we’re currently pursuing a large army training and services contract, increasing our chances of winning of own grading by cyber operations training with our Army Intelligence business in both the army’s intelligence and security command and where the army's communications electronics demand.

We expect to deliver positive results for our customers and organization with the combination of these capabilities. We are on track to fully complete our integration by the end of the December and we will continue to report on our progress. I would now like to highlight two of our recent contract wins one from each legacy company.

The first one I'll share is the laser contract, which we announced yesterday in the press release. Under this contract, KeyW will advance the air force research lab's airborne ISR capability. As we have mentioned on previous calls, ISR as a service is a growing where KeyW as the developer of the first multi-intelligence agile pod is uniquely qualified to lease. And we expect to continue growing business and creating new solutions for ISR as a service going forward.

The next one comes from the army SES NexGen IDIQ vehicle that Sotera won in 2012. We just want another task order to provide software solution supporting our war fighters. This is the fifth task awarded the Sotera on its contract. One of three of Soteras Army IDIQs and it brings the task border addressable market that KeyW didn’t have prior to the acquisition of Sotera. We expect the continued benefiting from this contract vehicle along with others we now have as a result of the acquisition.

I want to reiterate how excited I'm to join the KeyW leadership team. Prior to my arrival, the team was implementing a solid aggressive integration strategy. And I look forward to completing integration while realizing results as a combined company focus solely on national security and the intelligence, cyber and counterterrorism communities. In addition, we believe the cost and revenue synergies provided by our Sotera acquisition are validating our decision to make this investment in KeyWs future.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Alber

Thanks John and good afternoon everyone. As a reminder we will be discussing our financial results on an adjusted basis. We believe these non-GAAP metrics especially adjusted EBITDA are useful to understand KeyWs underlying operational performance. We provide reconciliations to GAAP of both our second quarter adjusted EBITDA number as well as adjusted EBITDA margin in our full year 2017 guidance.

I want to point out that our adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter excludes 13.3 million of acquisition cost and other adjustments and 2.5 million amortization of intangible asset expenses. That said, second quarter adjusted EBITDA was 10.5 or 8.5% of revenue. We reported second quarter revenue of 124 million which is an increase of 69% over the second quarter of 2016. This increase was driven by revenue from our Sotera acquisition.

As Bill mentioned second quarter revenue exceeded our expectations by approximately 4 million resulting from a product sale that came into quarter ahead of schedule. On a pro forma basis, legacy KeyW organic revenue was essentially flat. As you will note in today's release and in our 10-Q, we are no longer reporting gross product and gross margin.

The primary reason for this change is that historical Sotera and KeyW have allocated cost differently between the cost of revenue and SG&A. So combined gross margin is virtually meaningless. Therefore, since cost flow down the income statement differently, we believe that operating income and margin are more meaningful metrics for understanding our business going forward.

That said, operating loss for the second quarter of 2017 was 8.8 million or minus 7.1% of revenue compared with operating income of 5.1 million or 6.9% of revenue for the second quarter of 2016. On a pro forma basis, operating income was 4.6 million or 3.7% by adding back to 13.3 million of acquisition and related expenses.

We reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $16.7 million or loss of $0.34 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017, largely because of the acquisition and related expense affecting operating loss and a non-cash tax adjustment taken in the quarter due to the infinite lift amortization expenses. With 13.3 million of add backs and a normalized tax rate, our pro forma net loss was 200,000 or less than $0.01 per diluted share for the quarter.

There are no discontinued operations in the second quarter of 2017. As we said in today's release, we expect to report lower acquisition related expenses as well as other one-time cost in the second half of 2017. As a result, operating expense should decline and operating margins should increase in the second half of 2017, largely as a result of cost synergies and greater operational efficiencies within the combined organizations.

Cash flow used in operations for the six month ended June 30, 2017, was $2.8 million, a decrease of 14.9 million compared with the same period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to increase cash expenses related to the acquisition and integration of Sotera and one-time invoice payment delays. DSOs were 66 days slightly higher than the first quarter of 2017 for the same reason. We continue to expect DSOs going forward to be in a low to mid 60s.

Moving to the balance sheet, our net working capital at June 30th was $38 million, which is down sequentially. If you recall from last quarter, this was expected as part of the Sotera acquisition.

Now on to guidance, we continue to expect 2017 combined company revenue to be in the range of 455 million to 485 million. As for adjusted EBITDA margins, we're confirming our expected combine range of 10% to 11% and we’re projecting our 2017 diluted share count to be 48.9 million shares.

Now, I want to walk you through how 2017 guidance is being keeping with the pro forma 12 months guidance we outlined at the closing of the Sotera acquisition. On a pro forma basis which includes a full year of KeyW and Sotera revenue and an adjusted EBITDA, we said that the point estimates are 535 million on the top line and 62 million of adjusted EBITDA which includes 7 million of projected synergies.

So our guidance includes approximately 9 months of Sotera revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges, which backs into the 12 month pro forma number. To reiterate what we said last quarter, consolidated KeyW re-compete risk is relatively low in 2017, so for our forecasted full year 2017 revenue approximately 91% comes from exiting backlog and approximately 9% is assume to come from new awards and identified product sales.

Key assumptions our for 2017 guidance includes an annual effective income tax rate -- income tax expense of approximately 7 million although we won't be a cash tax payer in 2017. We expect full year 2017 amortization to be approximately 8 million. We still believe that Sotera acquisition will be accretive to KeyW's adjusted earnings in 2017 and significantly accretive to GAAP EPS in 2018.

With that, I’ll turn call back to Bill for his closing remarks.

Bill Weber

Thanks Mike. To recap, we see positive indicators for the near-term to mid-term and longer-term that we expect to significantly drive value for all KeyW’s stakeholders.

In the near-term, we reported a solid second quarter and are continuing to implement our concrete strategy to carry initial success forth through the remainder of the year. In the mid-term, our BD team is quickly combined and evolved to prepare for growth. We’re now well positioned to compete for work that once was out of reach with the combined pipeline of $18 billion.

For the longer-term, our Sotera acquisition has given KeyW a more significant presence with cyber, Intel and counterterrorism customers than ever before. Our new and complementary capabilities are being translated into compelling proposals in areas neither company could have pursued independently. Our combined BD team is mining prime contracts, IDIQs and GWACs to generate new bookings later this year and into 2018.

In closing, we’re looking forward to building on our initial successes and continuing to deliver the value that our customers and shareholders expect in KeyW.

With that, operator, let's open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mark Jordan with Noble Financial.

Mark Jordan

Question I have initially is on the pro forma revenue number that you lay out of 535 for the combined companies for the full year. While we all have a pretty good conditioning of what legacy KeyW would contribute to that. Can you talk about Sotera’s contribution? And is that steady-state, is there anything that's in that Sotera piece related to 535 that has gone away that’s meaningful? And so therefore implicitly is that 535 a decent base to start working when looking at organic assumptions for 2018?

Mike Alber

Hey, Mark. Mike Alber, here. So, the 535 includes in -- for the full year for Sotera, it includes revenue related to a contract that they lost last year and that work concluded the first quarter of this year. It was contract of worldwide intelligence. So, as we approach this acquisition, we fully recognize that work was not going to continuing. It did contribute to revenues in the first quarter for Sotera, but then wound down in the first quarter. So that was not going to be part of their run rate going forward.

Mark Jordan

Can you quantify that piece of revenue in early in the year, that's gone all right?

Mike Alber

Yes, I was approximately $9 million to $10 million for the first quarter.

Mark Jordan

Can we delve into the pipeline a little bit of that 1.7 billion that is submitted? What percent of that's expected to be adjudicated this year? And what's the breakdown with regards to re-compete takeaway and all new business?

Mike Alber

So first question Mark, the amount of that 1.7 billion that we expect to be adjudicated this year and that is an allusive number and believe, if we could project exactly when things are going to get through procurement and onto decision, I think not only us but a lot of the folks in our industry would be a lot happier than we are right now. Having said that, we think that about 50% of that has a reasonable chance of award decision being made through Q3 and Q4 of 2017, we would expect most of that 1.7 billion that would be adjudicated to be 2018 impacting and not late 2017 impacting.

And I think that’s the criticality there of that number for us. We have said consistently that our plan was to find opportunities that KeyW and now the combined KeyW is apposite to purse, position ourselves for those with a much advanced nodes as possible, and then pursue those with appropriate bids that we think are competitors so that when we win those, it sets up the services growth on into 2018, and that’s what the bulk of that 1.7 billion represent.

Now the reality is, all of that 1.7 billion may slide in terms of order announcement. I think that’s highly unlikely, but I think the lowest percentage that all us have in the industry is predicting when award announcements will actually come out. As far as the breakdown, the vast majority of that 1.7 billion is new work for KeyW or legacy Sotera, it is not re-compete revenue.

We do have a re-compete award that we are submitting a bit on and would expect to have that proposal delivered in Q3 as part of that additional 1.6 that we are going after. But as we said, there is a very little re-compete risk for the combined companies in 2017. So that represents growth for KeyW going forward and certainly we do expect to win our share there.

Mark Jordan

The backlog metrics you quoted in press release for June and March 31. Does the March 31, for you include Sotera because I believe the acquisition was dated April 4?

Bill Weber

It does include Sotera mark.

Our next question comes from Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group. Your line is now open.

Brian Kinstlinger

I just wanted to understand the 1.7 billion proposals that have been submitted. Does that compare apples-to-apples with the 500 million you talked about three months where I mean is, Sotera proposals within that 500 million?

Mike Alber

No, Brian when we announced those numbers at the end of -- on the Q1 call that was just KeyWs numbers at that point. We had not gotten to the place where we pulled together the combined rating award for the two companies. This is a first quarter that we are reporting that as a combined collective KeyW and Sotera number.

Brian Kinstlinger

And would you be able to roughly given number of what that looks like last quarter? I'm trying to -- you have been talking about proposals and business development, and we are seeing that. I just had it stepped up from last quarter and the quarter before for the combined company?

Bill Weber

Yes, it certainly has, you saw more bit activity in Q2 and right now as we are in the middle of Q3 we are seeing a significant amount of proposal activity. We think when you look at the combined bid totals for the company for 2017. It will be by far a record year for both companies standalone and certainly when you put them together. It's an extremely proposal rich year for KeyW in 2017.

Brian Kinstlinger

And then on the $98 million awards, should we assume most of that due to the percentage that was new, given this is a light re-compete here?

Bill Weber

Brian most of that would be either follow on work, new tax or tax from existing customers. They're very little of that other than potentially some products solutions sales in there. The majority of that is going to be exiting work.

John Sutton

Expansion on existing skill support that we had some brand new work that we won, but little of that $98 million is re-compete work for brand new takeaways that we set from a competitor.

Brian Kinstlinger

I couldn't ask that really -- sorry, I wasn’t clear. So then of the $98 million zero percentage that you think is increased scope or new business meaning growth dollars?

Bill Weber

Probably the only thing that would be there, that would be included in that 98 million may be some product solutions that we sold, the rest of that is going to be the expansion on current base.

Brian Kinstlinger

Okay and then two new questions one on the ISR. Can you update us on with your press releases, beside your fleet and the number of revenue producing flights, planes?

Bill Weber

Sure, so the current numbers that track with the data that we have been discussing with this community on calls in the recent path. There are 23 aircrafts in the KeyW fleet today, 20 of those are revenue generating and that spends across more than the dozen customer now and that number is growing and it is very much in the core capability that we have described, where we're being called on by the customer to fly a platform with a combination of either there sensor package or ours and then delivering intelligence back to the end customer. So it is doing exact that the business is behaving, exactly as we expected when we chose to diversify it and expand it as suppose to considering divesting it year and half ago.

Brian Kinstlinger

Now the new contracts have different economics, meaning you I think are putting the bills for fueling and taking off and going in, especially when the plane is down. So I'm curious how you utilize that those plans today may be versus six months ago and there is an opportunity to increase utilization of those plans.

Bill Weber

They are at their highest utilization now that they ever had been in the history of the program and there is more expansion capability in the form of additional aircraft and additional flights within the aircraft and the airframes that are been utilized. So, you're right though in that the structure of the contract is a more mature five-year program as supposed to the way that it was incrementally funded prior to the award that we won last year. The economics have changes, but it is still a very strong contributor to KeyW's profit, and there is great value that the customer sees and having KeyW as part of their solution and so it's -- we would expect for that to continue on in 2018 and beyond.

Brian Kinstlinger

So, last question Mike, if you could help us understand the $30 million in acquisition cost this quarter, how -- where is that exactly in the income statement, and then how do you see that playing out over each of the next two quarters or maybe even into 2018 before, may be they dissipate?

Mike Alber

Sure, Brian. So, they’re basically sitting in, in operating expense right now. So it has a mixture of costs, combinations of severance labor other one-time expense as well. We would expect to see that number decrease significantly in the third and fourth quarter my expectation is we would probably see somewhere in the neighborhood of maybe $3 to $5 million additional costs that could come in within the second half and then ’18 if anything that rolls in the ’18 would be fairly miner. We have some termination cost out there that will see, but it should be a relatively small number for the first quarter of 2018.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Last one, are all those task costs.

Mike Alber

Yes.

Tobey Sommer

Could you update us on the flow of task orders coming out under the large IDIQs that you won last year and may be give us your updated view on the opportunities that those represent now that you've kind of been on some of those contracts or several quarters? Thanks.

Bill Weber

Sure so, Tobey, the major contracts the IDIQs, that KeyW won last year. One of them was at Naval Research Laboratory if you recall and the other one was at U.S. Cyber Command. So, U.S. Cyber Command is -- has consistently been putting out task orders throughout the balance of 2017. There are actually two that are being competed or the proposals are being built right now, one of those KeyW feels extremely confident that we’re in a good position capability wise and position with the customer to win.

The other IDIQ frankly has seen less volume that I think any of the award winners anticipated as NRL figures out exactly how they want to use that task order or that IDIQ vehicle. The good news for us though is that in the Sotera acquisition, Sotera has an existing contract mechanism, another contract vehicle at NRL that they have used consistently and a lot of customer confidence where task orders were written on that vehicle. So it still gives us the same access and we’re seeing a lot of good volume through that vehicle.

Tobey Sommer

Are there systems integration efforts that may be have certain cut-off dates? Or milestone dates over the next several quarters that we should keep in mind as KeyW and Sotera are joining?

Mike Alber

Tobey, this is Mike Alber. The two key dates that -- where there is actually three milestones that we are looking at that we’re working towards right now is one is a merger of our sales force data that’s moving forward. Second is the merging of our network, so we got were one is one seen with network. And then the third is cut over on our cost point system as well. So all of these are cracking right to schedule right now, we’re making great progress, we have no reason to believe that we’re going to have any problems basically standing up in '18 and having one kind of seamless enterprise at that point and time.

Bill Weber

And Tobey, I'll just add to that. So the major milestones of the integration that could potentially cause disruption in the business and really typically around the movement of people and the merger and the integration of people based organizations. And we made a decision shortly after we made the acquisition to aggressively move forward on giving both the legacy KeyW and the legacy Sotera employees as quicker as we possible. We care about they fit in the organization and we have moved pass that date and that milestone it is absolutely in our rear view mirror.

And John alluded to a lot of signs and signals that we are seeing from the business retention as strong. We have got great employee engagement and that is absolutely a rear view mirror issue for us. And so we are very bullish that we are going to finish the integration systems wise as well through 2018. The thing that was lead then going into 2018, would be some real estate tails that are out there and some facilities that we may look to consolidate that either have subleased opportunities or we are just going to run out the end of the lease.

Tobey Sommer

What is the re-compete risk looks like in 2018? You mentioned that this year is a relatively light year despite I guess about to submit an RFP here soon on a re-compete?

Bill Weber

Right, and the -- I'll add that the re-compete our fee that we are submitting in Q3, we will be the only competitor on that re-compete submission. So, it's we are in a good spot there. There are a few contracts next year but again KeyW is in a similar situation both on the legacy KeyW side and the Sotera side in terms of the percentage of our business that will be up for re-compete next year. We expect to go in to 2018 with somewhere around 15% of the total business that would be in a re-compete status.

Now having said that, we are actively working now to try to work with the customers head that off, so that we minimize that even more. And I think we have got every opportunity to do that. One thing that these companies the combined companies that make up KeyW now are blessed with is very strong customer relationships great willing that sound at many of our largest customers continue to work with KeyW on the existing programs that we are working on. So I have every expectation that as we round the corner and head into 2018 that 15% will be lower than that.

Tobey Sommer

You hired a lot of senior folks here some of whom even on the call? Are you done that pieces and place?

Bill Weber

This is a finest team I have ever had the opportunity to work within my professional career. I'll make that statement, boldly unapologetically. I couldn’t be more excited to come to work with the people that we are working with. Having said that, I don’t think it would be appropriate for me as the leader of this company to say that we are ever done if there is a challenge ahead of us that requires a talent set that we don’t have and we think we would be better serving by bringing in additional member on the team we will absolutely do that.

This market that we find ourselves in it's exciting every single day there is a challenge for us to go not down and so we have got to be flexible. And so I don’t believe that we know exactly how 2018 is going to play out for our industry and I think we have got to be ready to make changes appropriately. I will say that we don’t have difficulty right now, capturing the interest of good strong leaders in this business and KeyW is the kind of organization that a lot of folks would love to come to and be a part of what we're doing.

Tobey Sommer

Thank you. Last question for me. Could you elaborate on the rationale for dropping gross margin from reported?

Mike Alber

Yes, Tobey, this is Mike Alber. When we look at how both Sotera and KeyW has historically reported gross margin, we noticed that the elements of the two were significantly different. So the thought was in order to be able to provide what we really felt as a more meaningful metric that we would look at operating margin as more of a standard metrics and one that we see more and more out in the industry. So, hopefully as you -- when you get a change to go to the earnings release, we’re trying to move and mature our processes so we continue to, we begin to and continue to report more standardize metrics out there. So from an industry standpoint it will be more a line from what you would see with others in our peer group.

Jim McIlree

I would like a little clarification on the bidding in that business development team. So the $1.7 billion that you submitted so far, I know that the BD team has gone through some evaluation and then adding Sotera makes it a little bit more difficult to bring it all together. So I'm just trying to understand that 1.7 billion is I think Bill in the past you talked about the BD team stretching on going after things that they typically wouldn’t have. Is this 1.7 billion -- I'm going to call the same old, same old is that the team starting to stretch?

Bill Weber

No, it is most definitely started to stretch, if you look at the amount of bid volume last year if you recall and it was just the KeyW portion. We had record year for the amount of bids submitted for the company and now over 1.2 billion. So right now we've got 1.7 billion a waiting award and we expect to put another 1.6 in. This is absolutely us making sure that anything that comes out in our existing base of customers, the KeyW is appropriately suited to bid on that we're absolutely doing that and that we're stretching and moving into other areas where we don’t have stronger press.

So in that 1.7 billion there are other intelligence community customers, who know what's better now than they did a year ago and they have given us an opportunity to represent over selves as a likely competitor on some awards, we're excited about that. I absolutely hope to be able to issue some sort of communication, you can imagine in our community, it's difficult sometime and it's frustrating for us to get a win and not be able to tell anybody about it.

But I would love to be able to give some form of communication letting to know that stretching that you described has gone on and worked and that we're winner at some good new exciting work. It's definitely there for us, it's part of where we will be over the next nine to 12 months as those awards begin to come in, but you're absolutely right, it is a mix, its blanketing and circling our existing base and pushing out so that we grow.

Jim McIlree

And can you characterize the 1.7 submitted and the 1.6 to be submitted in terms of how much would be fine contractor versus sub?

Bill Weber

It is heavily prime contractor focused, much more so then KeyW ever did historically in a calendar year. Sotera had more of a history of bidding as a prime contractor on larger vehicles, so it is more in line with their mixed having said that. The opportunities that the combined company is founded self in play for particularly in Q2 and now in Q3 were opportunities neither of us could have primed in the past, but we’re good alternative now for our customers.

So, it is heavily prime dependent. You know, Jim, it’s the number in front of us here, I don’t have to be able to tell you exactly what that mix of the 17 or 16 that's prime versus sub. But I know having reviewed and participated in the color of views for many of those proposals that we are a prime focused organization seeking to grow with direct relationships with our customer.

Jim McIlree

And when you use the word heavily prime focused, I hear greater than 50%, is that fair?

Bill Weber

Most definitely, it’s closed to -- to get you bracketed in, I’d tell us it’s close to 90% and I’m guessing on a number and I will follow up and give specifics on that. But it is a high percentage of our work expected to be prime contracts.

Jim McIlree

I think you've kind of answered my next question which was one of the goals of the merger with Sotera was to bring together the BD team, so you could stop bidding on staff that the two organizations individual couldn’t. And it sounds like you’re starting to do that. Did I hear that correctly?

Bill Weber

You did, you did, and we’ve seen greater early returns. I do want to be patient with that so because that the merger of those kind of organizations does take a little bit of time. There is a style and rhythm and personality to each development organization inside of a company, and if you force those to come together as supposed to finding good opportunities or its natural for them to come together, you do so at great risk.

And so, we chosen the path of saying what the natural for both KeyW’s capabilities and legacy Sotera’s capabilities that we should focus on that neither company would have been able to prime that we might have found ourselves in the sub position. And we use those as a training ground if you will for those teams to learn to work together and so far so good we’ve seen really good effort.

I will tell you that they’re working hard. I’m proud of them they’re working extremely long hours to get those bids out the door. They're going to be a great break at sometime unfortunately I just don’t know when their breaks are going to come because there is a lot of opportunity out there.

Jim McIlree

And then on the guidance, you hit the midpoint of the guidance you need to do like most round up a little $140 million on average in Q3 and Q4, and I’m trying to understand where that jump from the Q2 level comes from? And I know, it's visible I’m just trying to understand where the increase is coming from?

Bill Weber

Well, it’s sufficed to say, Jim. You’re correct, the Q3 and Q4 are going to be a ramp up, a step up and what we produced in Q2, we knew that, we forecasted that and communicated that in previous calls. We feel very comfortable as we said in the guidance range that we talked about that a very healthy Q3 and a steeper climb in Q4 will get us into that range. Now as we have said, the product solutions revenue will provide the bulk of the list through the balance of 2017, which will then give way to these larger vehicles, the largest services vehicles that will start to turn the revenue in 2018 and that’s very much you keeping what we said 18 months ago, how you will build this business into a sustainable growth machine.

Brian Ruttenbur

Couple of quick questions, on cash from offs you are going to be negative on the year. Can you give us some kind of estimate on range negative? And then I have some follow up question on those lines.

Mike Alber

Unfortunately, I don’t have the -- our forecast where we expect to be on cash on the end of the year. We will definitely get that and get that back to you.

Brian Ruttenbur

In terms of bookings you should see better than a 1.0 in third quarter like as a 1.2, 1.3, something big and then a drop off in fourth quarter. Is that what you are looking for?

Mike Alber

Well, we do expect the Q3 will be our strongest bookings quarter of the four in the calendar year. This is historically been true of both companies that make KeyW today. It's definitely true and what we see coming forward in terms of announcement that we do anticipate. But we do expect that Q4 is going to be strong as well, not as strong but you are right in your range in terms of the numbers that we would expect higher than Q2 of where we performed. Q2 finished exactly where we thought it was going to in terms of when the bookings number and we are tracking a healthy Q3 and a strong Q4 as well.

Brian Ruttenbur

And then last question along the cash line. So, we won't worry about '17 but '18 when we are on a more normalize footing. Can you say that you want track with net income plus something or what's the long term cash generation goal?

Mike Alber

We definitely expect to see in '18 that cash provided by operations of being a positive number. We will have all of these cash outlays that we saw in the first and second quarter related to the acquisition behind at that point. So in terms of where it's going to be tracking, it's going to be probably in the neighborhood slightly higher than net income once we take a look at all of the R&D CapEx expenses as well.

Brian Kinstlinger

I'm trying to understand -- well in the second half sounds like based on your guidance, the EBITDA margin will be clearly higher than 11% to get to the 10% to 11%. In the years passed, you have been above that and then you decide to make some investments temporarily to go under that. What is the long-term kind of goal of the Company? Is it 11% to 12% once your BD team is functioning as you wanted to and you have the resources you need? Is it lower to drive growth, the issue comes and I think you had sell-side issues of putting out estimates? How do you think about '18 as it back to increase investments or we go to maintain the second half of the year margins?

Mike Alber

Brian, we're looking at '18 and without giving guidance but I think the way to think about that would be, the expectation would be to be able to continue to produce adjusted EBITDA on the 10% to 11% range which would give us the ability to continue to invest to grow, continue to develop products, solutions and things that differentiate us in the market place as well. So I think we feel fairly comfortable that that kind of range based on what we know right now, based upon the mix of work going forward, we would be in a comfortable range.

Bill Weber

Brian I will also say that if you look at -- you're absolutely right in the trend that you should expect to see that we certainly are seeing ourselves and that is a significantly higher EBITDA performance for the company in Q3 and then Q4. So it's going to come from two components one will be as we talked about the synergies from the combined companies, some which we knew at KeyW that we're going to take actions on anyway had we not done an acquisition, some are the result of putting the two companies together and just saying listen what is the cost structure required to run the two companies. That obviously sustains and we would expect that to roll into 2018.

There is another lift to EBITDA and that comes from what makes up that revenue. As we said and as we're tracking, we do expect Q3 and Q4 to be product solutions heavy in 2017 that’s where the deals are falling and the timing on those deals are falling and we expect those awards to turn to revenue and that’s probably not a suitable annualized run rate moving into 2018, as more of those services solutions contracts start to turn the revenue, which is why we believe the combined synergies on a normalize basis with 2018 growth revenue gets us comfortably in that 10% of 11% as model it.

Bill Weber

Again, we would like to thank all of you for joining this tonight. We look forward to speaking with you and seeing you on the road in the coming months. Good night everybody.

