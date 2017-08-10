American Renal Associates' (ARA) CEO Joseph Carlucci on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Renal Associates Holdings (NYSE:ARA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Darren Lehrich - Senior Vice President of Strategy & Investor Relations

Jonathan Wilcox - Vice president and Chief Financial Officer

Joseph Carlucci - Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Anger - Chief Medical Officer

Syed Kamal - Founder, President and Director

Analysts

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tejus Ujjani - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Anagha Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Darren Lehrich. Thank you. You may begin.

Darren Lehrich

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone to ARA's second quarter 2017 earnings call and webcast. On the call today are Joe Carlucci, our CEO; Syed Kamal, our President; Jon Wilcox, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Michael Anger, one of our national Chief Medical Officers.

I want to remind everyone that ARA management may make certain remarks today that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors management believes to be appropriate.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled Risk Factors and Special Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and Form 10-Qs for the quarters ended March 31, 2017, and June 30, 2017, our earnings press release and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events.

On today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest or adjusted EBITDA less NCI, adjusted net income, adjusted cash flow from operations and adjusted owned net debt. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the earnings press release. And finally, I want to remind everyone that since we are involved in certain litigation and inquiries described in our Form 10-K and 10-Qs, we will not be able to answer any questions about these matters.

So with that, I'm pleased to turn the call over to Joe Carlucci.

Joseph Carlucci

Thank you, Darren. During the second quarter of 2017, our organization maintained its strong focus on quality patient care while also executing well on all operational initiatives that we laid out to you last quarter. Success of these initiatives allowed us to operate more efficiently during Q2, and the progress we made from the first quarter to the second quarter is underscored by our cost per treatment trend and the solid improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin quarter-over-quarter.

At a high level, our second quarter net revenue was essentially flat with last year and this was driven by treatment growth of 9%, but offset by an approximate 8% decrease in revenue per treatment due largely to the decrease in patients covered by ACA plans and also by a decrease in non-ACA commercial plans. Our non-ACA commercial mix remained stable compared to the first quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016.

Our adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest was $27.4 million in Q2 2017 as compared to $31.6 million in last year's second quarter, but up from $21.4 million in Q1 2017. As a result of our operating initiatives, seasonal factors and Q2 operating trends that were largely in line with our plan, our adjusted EBITDA margin improved significantly in Q2 to approximately 25% versus 20% we reported in Q1.

I'm very proud of our entire team for their hard work and accomplishments. Our physician partners continue to be highly engaged local owners dedicated to providing excellent care in the most efficient manner possible. As I've said before, our operating model has allowed us to face the challenges associated with lower ACA commercial mix in a collaborative manner due to the partnership structure and our very experienced staff. Our core values put quality patient care at the center of what we do each and every day, and I'm pleased that we continue to make great strides with quality.

During the last quarter's call, we discussed our performance in federal and state certification surveys. I'm pleased to report that the proportion of ARA facilities receiving zero deficiencies continued to rise in Q2, with 62% of our surveys year-to-date now having no deficiencies whatsoever. High performance and certification surveys is a strong indication that our clinics are operated in a manner that puts the outmost focus on patient safety and quality.

We believe our performance in other key measures of quality indicate that we're a market leader in clinical performance. Our result in the CMS Quality Incentive Program or QIP show that the proportion of clinics receiving a payment reduction has been one-third of the national average over the last three years. And our patient satisfaction results in the semiannual CMS In-Center Hemodialysis Consumer Assessment of Health Care Providers and Systems or CAHPS survey show that we are rated consistently higher than our peers in the key domains of staff, kidney doctor and dialysis center.

Now on the numbers. We are reaffirming our 2017 financial outlook, which we established in Q1 for adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest to be in the range of $100 million to $106 million. It's important to understand that our guidance contemplated that the second half benefit from our operational initiatives will be greater than what we experienced during the first half of the year. However, our de novo startup activity and associated startup losses are expected to be more weighted to the second half of the year. Jon Wilcox will cover some of those important details of our second quarter financial performance and outlook.

On our first quarter's earnings call, we highlighted our operational initiatives, which were categorized into two primary areas: number one, labor productivity; and number two, organizational structure. These initiatives are being implemented in collaboration with our physician partners and in a thoughtful way with our number one priority being the continued delivery, quality patient care.

I'm pleased to report that we are executing well on all of these initiatives, and we are doing so in a manner that's consistent with our core values. Our voluntary staff, facility staff turnover rate remains very low in relationship to our peers, and our staff remained critical and valuable to our organization.

On the labor productivity front, we're achieving greater efficiency to mitigate wastage with treatment schedules, and this has reduced labor hours and in some instances, also reduced our use of overtime. This can be evidenced by our patient care cost per treatment, which was $217 in Q2.

Personal cost savings were the primary driver of our patient care costs, which was level with Q2 last year and a full $6 per treatment below Q1 2017. We achieved our targeted annual run rate for our efficient operations initiative in Q2, and the benefits will level off from here but the hard work that went into this puts us on pace to achieve the full benefit from this area during the second half. This is consistent with what we shared last quarter that these initiatives would be back half weighted in terms of the impact on fiscal 2017.

On the organizational front, the strategic decisions we made about the structure of our operations team in the field and the pace of resource investment in the corporate office have yielded additional savings in Q2 versus what we experienced during Q1. This can be evidenced by our G&A cost per treatment of $43, which is down $4 per treatment from Q2 2016 and $2 lower than Q1 2017. The resources that we have in place should allow us to continue to provide best-in-class management services to our dialysis clinics.

Before I turn it over to Syed, let me close by reiterating my confidence in ARA's long-term outlook and our Company's fundamentals. This confidence is grounded in the strength of our physician partnership model, our core values that underpin this operating model and our organization's unwavering commitment to high-quality patient care.

We're very fortunate to have strong relationships with our physician partners, and we are also very fortunate to have dedicated and experienced staff. Our weighted average ownership remains stable at 53%, a clear indication that physician ownership levels have not changed in a material way.

Finally, on the regulatory and legislative front, there are a few important developments to share with you. We recently spent some time in Washington, D.C. along with many of our peers in the kidney care community, and we received a positive reception for H.R. 2644, which is the Chronic Kidney Disease Improvement in Research and Treatment Act of 2017.

This legislation was introduced in late May and is gaining some traction. If passed, there are numerous provisions that would help improve patient care and access for patients with kidney disease. H.R. 2644 would accelerate the implementation of Medicare advantage access by one-year in relation to what was passed in last year's 21st Century Cures Act.

H.R. 2644 would also extend by 12 months to a total of 42 months in MSP or Medicare Secondary Payer period for privately insured patients, which we believe is good public policy. And H.R. 2644 would guarantee Medigap access to ESRD patients in all 50 states. H.R. 2644 as well as other recent legislation that has already passed in the House would allow national accreditation bodies to conduct Medicare certification surveys.

And this new avenue for surveys could speed up delays in certain regions where CMS has resource constraints. On the regulatory side, on June 22, HHS filed a motion with the court in Texas that block the CMS' interim final rule issued in December 2016. In its filing, HHS moved to stay proceedings while it conducts further rule making expected in the fall.

I'd like to now turn the call over to Syed Kamal, our President, to give you an update on our business development during the quarter. Syed?

Syed Kamal

Thank you, Joe. We ended Q2 with 217 clinics in operation, which was unchanged from the first quarter of 2017. During Q2, we opened two de novo clinics, sold one very small dialysis clinic and merged one dialysis clinic into another clinic in an existing market. The clinics sale and the clinic merger were part of our operating initiative to rationalize our footprint with as little disruption as possible to patients and staff.

We continue to have good visibility into future openings due to a signed de novo pipeline. As of June 30, 2017, we had 32 signed clinics, which we expect will open at various points in time over the next 18 months to 24 months. We still continue to expect our 2017 clinic openings to be weighted more to the second half of 2017 based on project timeline. And I would note that we expect Q4 to be our busiest quarter for openings. The 32 signed clinics is consistent with where we ended Q1.

And we remain optimistic about the pipeline, given the amount of discussions we continue to have with nephrology groups across the country and ongoing dialogue to grow our footprint in existing markets with our established physician partners. To build on Joe's comments about stability of physician relationships approximately one-third of signed clinics in our pipeline are with existing nephrology groups.

So we are seeing existing partners continue to build on their investments in the market alongside ARA, and we continue to be their partner of choice. We are still experiencing some delays with the de novo clinics awaiting certification. At June 30, the number of clinics awaiting Medicare certification was eight, similar to March 31, and up from five at December 31.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Dr. Mike Anger, one of our national chief medical officers. Dr. Anger has been on ARA partner since 2008 and leads a sizable group of nephrologists in Colorado. We include our CMOs on these calls. Because as a physician-driven company, we'd like to take the lead on clinical matters.

Dr. Anger, thanks for joining the call.

Michael Anger

Thanks, Syed. I'm pleased to join, everyone, today to provide the Q2 clinical update. As Syed mentioned, my name is Mike Anger, and I've been a practicing nephrologist for over 30 years. My nephrology group in Colorado has 12 clinics in partnership with ARA.

As you know, ARA's business model allows their physician partners to take the lead in care of their patients. In this physician-driven model, our goal is to provide the highest quality of care. I'm going to review just a couple of important clinical metrics and update you on some excellent results we are seeing with regard to surveys. The first clinical metric I'd like to discuss is Kt/V, a marker of adequacy of the dialysis treatment.

During the second quarter of 2017, 98% of ARA's hemodialysis patients had a Kt/V greater than or equal to 1.2, which is the value at or above which is considered adequate dialysis. This measure has remained stable over the past year and demonstrates that we are providing adequate dialysis therapy to the overwhelming majority of our patients, and we are doing so on a consistent basis.

The next clinical metric I'd like to discuss is vascular access of our dialysis patients. As I've discussed before on these calls, one of the focus areas for quality is the percentage of patients receiving dialysis through a venous catheter for greater than 90 days. A lower percentage is better because prolonged venous catheter use in dialysis patients may be associated with a higher risk of infection or hospitalization.

In the second quarter of 2017, the percentage of patients who utilized catheters as their sole source of access for dialysis for 90 days or greater averaged 11% for ARA. This means a meaningful percentage of ARA patients are receiving dialysis through a safer, permanent access, such as an AV fistula or an AV graft.

Vascular access measure of the percentage of patients who utilized catheters as their sole source of access for dialysis for 90 days or greater has remained relatively steady over the past year, demonstrating that more of our patients are dialyzing without prolonged use of catheters.

We constantly monitor numerous clinical parameters on all of our patients, such as Kt/V and vascular access, as they all serve as components of the ultimate goal of care, keeping patients healthy, out of the hospital and able to continue to dialyze in our clinics.

I'd like to close with an update related to ARA's performance in federal and state certification surveys. As Joe mentioned in his remarks earlier, ARA has achieved a very high performance in this area. Our clinical administration team has carried out the survey process with simple goals in mind.

Number one, creating a dialysis clinic environment designed to be safe so that we can deliver high-quality patient care in compliance with federal and state regulations. And number two, managing the survey process to our regulators. CMS and state surveyors can do their jobs efficiently as possible in an effort to limit the amount of a follow-up and rework. That is why at ARA, we have made it our standard to be deficiency free with surveys. This is an extremely high standard and very difficult to achieve.

We are pleased to report that in quarter two, approximately two-thirds of our surveys were deficiency free, and the remaining surveys had a very limited number of deficiencies outstanding. Year-to-date, our deficiency free rate stood at approximately 62%. Our deficiency-free rate trend continued to improve, and we know that we are performing well versus the national average, because since 2012, the average number of deficiencies we've seen as a Company have averaged less than half of the U.S. dialysis industry average. Meaning, ARA's surveys are just a fraction of the industry's survey deficiency rate.

In closing, on behalf of ARA's clinical team, I look forward to participating in these calls periodically and updating you on these metrics and other important clinical measures that will help you understand our focus on high-quality patient care.

This concludes my remarks on the clinical side, so let me turn this over to Jon Wilcox.

Jonathan Wilcox

Thank you, Dr. Anger. Our Q2 net revenue grew 0.2% driven by total treatment growth of 8.9%, offset by a 7.9% decline in revenue per treatment due to adverse changes in commercial mix on a year-over-year basis, primarily as a result of lower ACA mix. Treatment growth continues to be driven primarily by the ramping of de novo clinics and the underlying growth in the dialysis patient population.

Our non-acquired treatment growth was 8.6%, and contributions from acquisitions added 0.3% to second quarter treatment growth on a year-over-year basis. We did not acquire any clinics during Q2. We sold one clinic in Q2, but that clinic is not expected to have any impact on our non-acquired treatment growth in the second half, given the size of the clinic that was sold.

Our revenue per treatment in the second quarter was $346 or approximately $29 below the second quarter of 2016. As expected, Q2 revenue per treatment increased over the first quarter of 2016 due to seasonality of co-pays and deductibles, which are highest in the first few months of the year for dialysis patients.

Q2 revenue per treatment of $346 was $10 or 2.8% higher than the $336 revenue per treatment we reported in Q1 2017. The year-over-year rate decline in Q2 of $29 per treatment is broken down into two buckets. First, approximately 80% was due to lower ACA mix; and second, approximately 20% was due to lower non-ACA commercial mix.

Our non-ACA commercial mix has been stable for the past three quarters. And year-to-date, our mix is consistent with what we expected when we established our 2017 guidance last quarter. Our non-ACA commercial mix stood at slightly above 12% in Q2. And together with approximately 1% of our treatment mix from patients with ACA products, our total commercial mix in Q2 stood at approximately 13%.

I'm now going to move on to our discussion about the expense side of our P&L in Q2. Patient care costs in the second quarter of 2017 were $117.9 million, an increase of $9.6 million or 8.9% compared to patient care cost in the second quarter of 2016.

On a per treatment basis, patient care cost per treatment were $217, and this is flat with the second quarter of 2016, but 2.7% lower as compared to Q1 of 2017. The patient care cost per treatment trend is primarily attributable to normal supply cost increases, offset by our operating initiatives to reduce costs.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2017 were $23.5 million, essentially flat compared to G&A expenses in the second quarter 2016. On a per treatment basis, G&A expenses decreased 8.7% year-over-year to $43. This is primarily attributable to slower growth of other corporate costs and the targeted reductions we made early in Q2. I refer you to the supplemental business metrics table in our earnings press release for the adjusted patient care costs and G&A expense figures I just reviewed which exclude unusual stock-based compensation and other unusual charges.

Our provision for uncollectible accounts during the second quarter of 2017 was $1.6 million as compared to a provision of $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2016. The provision for uncollectible accounts represented 0.9% of patient service operating revenues or approximately $3 per treatment in Q2 2017 as compared to 0.7% during the second quarter of 2016.

We believe the bad debt percentage is in line with normal quarterly fluctuations. Our accounts receivable, net of allowances, represented 38 days of revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and remains relatively stable.

Our adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest or adjusted EBITDA less NCI, during the second quarter of 2017 was $27.4 million or a $4.2 million decline as compared to the second quarter of 2016. Sequentially, Q2 adjusted EBITDA less NCI increased $6 million from Q1 2017 reflecting the usual quarter-over-quarter improvement in revenue per treatment, progress from our operating initiatives and one additional treatment day.

As it relates to the NCI, the percentage decreased to 40.3% of adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2017 from 41.6% in the second quarter of 2016. Our clinic ownership level has remained stable at 53%. So the year-over-year change in the NCI percentage is due to decreased profitability at the clinic level as well as typical fluctuations in earnings among clinics with different ownership levels.

We reported a GAAP net loss attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to a net loss of $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2016.

For the second quarter of 2017, our non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. was $5.6 million or $0.16 per share using a normalized tax rate of 41.5% and excluding certain GAAP items as disclosed in our press release.

Turning to cash flow, for the second quarter of 2017, we generated $35.8 million of cash flow from operations. After deducting distributions to non-controlling interests of $19.5 million and adjusting for transaction costs, our adjusted cash flow from operations was $17 million.

During Q2 2017, we spent $7.6 million in capital expenditures, of which $2 million was related to maintenance CapEx and the remainder was related to development CapEx. Our development CapEx is expected to increase in the second half of the year due to the timing of our de novo development.

During Q2 2017, other items impacting cash included $8.4 million in dividend equivalent payments to pre-IPO option holders upon vesting of awards as per the IPO dividend announced last year and $5 million of purchases of non-controlling interests. None of the purchases of non-controlling interests we made in Q2 relate to physician puts.

As disclosed in our 10-Q filings, during Q2, we did accrue $16.5 million related to purchases of non-controlling interest subject to put provisions. We expect to make these purchases at some point in Q3. Collectively, our Q1 purchases of non-controlling interests related to puts and the Q2 accrual I just mentioned, relate to puts that were triggered last year by the IPO. These transactions were from our IPO-related puts, which represent a small subset of our puts and are associated with a small number of physicians, all of whom continue to be ARA partners.

As of June 30, 2017, our adjusted owned net debt was $457 million, and our net leverage was four times our trailing adjusted EBITDA less NCI of $113.6 million, up slightly from net leverage of 3.8 times at March 31, 2017. Finally, I want to note that in late June, we refinanced our credit facilities, which had the following effects.

Number one, we extended our funded $440 million term loan B facility – maturity to June 2024 from its previous maturity of September 2019, and we reduced our borrowing spread to 325 basis points over LIBOR from the previous 350 basis point spread, which will produce some modest interest expense savings going forward. We also eliminated the previous 125 basis point LIBOR floor.

Secondly, we extended our $100 million revolving credit facility maturity to June 2022 from its previous maturity of March 2018. The spread on the revolver remains 250 basis points over LIBOR. At June 30, 2017, the revolving credit facility remained undrawn.

Next, I'd like to discuss our outlook for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI. We are reaffirming our guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest to be in a range of $100 million to $106 million. Our guidance continues to assume that our non-ACA commercial mix remain stable with what we've experienced year-to-date.

Our non-acquired treatment growth remains in the upper single-digit range, and that will continue to experience benefits from our operational initiatives in the second half, consistent with what we experienced in the second quarter of 2017. Our guidance also assumes higher startup costs in the second half of the year versus what we experienced in the first half of 2017.

Please keep in mind that our outlook for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI excludes severance costs and certain legal costs to the extent they are incurred during 2017. Finally, I want to note that our range could be impacted by a variety of other factors that are discussed in greater detail in the risk factors in our SEC filings and press release. The biggest swing factor to our financial results continues to be further changes to our commercial mix and commercial rates.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Joe for some closing remarks.

Joseph Carlucci

Thanks very much, Jon. I want to thank our entire organization, our ARA family for their contributions each and every day. As a physician-driven company, I want to also thank all of our physician partners for their dedication and their unwavering attention to the provision of excellent care to their patients who choose ARA clinics for their dialysis services.

With that, we'll be happy to take your questions. Operator, can you please open up the Q&A session?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please state your question.

Kevin Fischbeck

Thanks. I guess, going back to that comment about kind of the biggest swing factors in guidance are mix and price on the commercial side. It sounds like mix is generally stable, it's really in the non-ACA business. Similar about pricing and we've certainly heard a little bit more about it from managed care companies over the last several months around dialysis. Are you seeing anything different in the contracting terms or structures?

Joseph Carlucci

Jon?

Jonathan Wilcox

Sure. Kevin, it's Jon. I think what I would say is, if you look over the past quarter or two, we really haven't – and that's been reflected and our rates have been relatively stable over the past two quarters. So as far as what we're seeing right now with these past two quarters, we have not yet.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. And then as far as the ACA commercial mix, how do you think about that going into next year? Is that 1 percentage of your patient mix, probably the right way to think about it? Or is there reason to think that you will deemphasize that more heading into next year? Or without any further regulation, you might see that number actually go up heading into next year?

Jonathan Wilcox

Kevin, thanks for the question. So the 1% mix where we are today is fairly consistent with our expectations after having gone through the open enrollment in 2017. And barring any changes in the regulatory environment, we wouldn't think that, that number would change all that much, but we'll have to see those regs develop. And we think there could be some new regulation around that in the fall time frame.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. And then, I guess, maybe if you could just give us an update on kind of the latest and greatest around EPO biosimilar. Kind of when you think the timing around that might be? And then how your current contracts around EPO purchasing might influence how and when you might see some of that benefit?

Joseph Carlucci

Jon?

Jonathan Wilcox

Yes. So Kevin, I'd say three things. First, we've been in a fairly steady state as it relates to our use of Aranesp. Our physicians adopted Aranesp over the last 1.5 years or so, and that's remained stable this year in that sort of 85% plus or minus range, the remainder being EPOGEN.

And so I think our ESA cost with our contract with Amgen is through the end of 2018 should be in somewhat of steady-state. As far as a biosimilar alternative, the FDA had a complete response letter. And the latest information we have related to that is just that the manufacturing that Hospira has in place for that biosimilar will be held up by that FDA action. So that's been delayed, and we may not see an EPO biosimilar until maybe mid or late 2018, depending on how that plays out.

Kevin Fischbeck

Great. Thanks.

Joseph Carlucci

Thank you.

Jonathan Wilcox

Thanks Kevin.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tejus Ujjani with Goldman Sachs. Please state your questions.

Tejus Ujjani

Hi, this is Tejus. Thanks for taking the question. There was a transaction in the home dialysis space recently announced by one of your largest peers. For those of us less familiar, can you talk about your home hemodialysis exposure? And then can you briefly talk about what the dynamics are there? I understand fusion is more profitable because equipment lease and you're essentially providing training and checking out the patient, but you still receive the same kind of bundled payment rate. Any color you can share will be great.

Joseph Carlucci

Tejus, good question. This is Joe. At America Renal, really, we endorse all modalities of dialysis for patient care. And really the care team will decide what's best along with the patient and their family members with regard to either home hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis. Our rate of home dialysis, including PD and HHD, is about 10%, and we see that continuing.

With regard to the transaction, I think that, that might be actually good for the industry. Because in my view, at least, NxStage has always done a good job. We use NxStage machine for sure. But with Fresenius, I would hope that there's more capacity in the manufacturing area, which potentially could lead to better pricing in the future.

Jonathan Wilcox

Tejus, this is Jon. The only thing I would add to that is that 10% that Joe mentioned in terms of our percentage of treatment mix has been relatively consistent over the past few years. We haven't seen dramatic upswings or downswings in that.

Tejus Ujjani

Great. All I'm saying was that what's the payer mix kind of profile for the home dialysis? I mean, is it kind of similar to your overall kind of commercial treatment mix on a consolidated basis? Or would you say home chemo is like biased towards commercial or government? Or any color there?

Joseph Carlucci

Jon, do you want to take that?

Jonathan Wilcox

Sure. Tejus, so I'd just say, in general because some of the patients that choose those modalities tend to be working there. There could be slightly higher commercial mix, but we haven't provided any disclosure around the mix by modality, and we are not planning to do that here. But in general, I think it's fair to say that you might have a slightly higher commercial mix in some of these home modalities.

Joseph Carlucci

But it's always driven by the physician and the family and the patient for sure, patient-centric. And that modality needs to be driven that way.

Tejus Ujjani

Great. That makes sense. And just a brief follow-up on the patient care cost. Obviously, we saw some pretty strong improvement there. If we look at the patient care cost on a gross basis, I mean, they basically decreased for the last two consecutive quarters. And I know you've implemented a number of initiatives, and you talked about some reducing of labor hours and as well as kind of decrease of over time. But have you reduced your patient care headcount at all? Or are you simply kind of reducing shifts that clinics are opened? I'm just trying to get a better sense of what's driving that scheduling efficiency?

Joseph Carlucci

Yes, it's all of the above. And I just want to mention that we have a great team out in the field. And we've made changes in a very thoughtful way. And where we're focused, Tejus, is reducing or making our company more efficient. And I think we told you all in the third quarter that we would look at every line item, and that's what we've done. And so that it's all of the above. And we're really happy to say that our voluntary turnover rate remains very, very low. We're proud of the team.

Tejus Ujjani

Got it. But I guess, what I'm trying to get a sense of is for the reduced headcount to the extent that there is involuntary or if you're reducing. I'm just trying to see like how much further leverage could you have there? Should we expect continual kind of sequential step down on a gross basis? And I'm just trying to understand the runway. Any color you can provide would be great.

Joseph Carlucci

Well, let me just say that we operate in a highly competitive workforce of professional nurses and patient care technicians, et cetera, dietitians, social workers. So we're really mindful of hiring and retaining the best possible staff because that, as you know, leads to lower cost and better care. I'm going to turn it over to Jon for more color on that.

Jonathan Wilcox

Yes, hey, Tejus, so just in terms of the guidance, I think, is what you're getting out on that line item. The only thing we really guide towards, as we talked about, is the EBITDA less NCI of $100 million to $106 million, you can see. But what I would say is on that line item, we did see a full quarter's benefit of the operational initiatives that Joe talked about. And so for that reason, I think, you can look at that line item as the quarter progress as kind of a good basis for what we experienced over time.

Tejus Ujjani

Perfect. That’s very helpful. Thanks.

Joseph Carlucci

Tejus, I just want to add one more thing of what Jon said. And just keep in mind, as it relates to the full quarter of benefit for the operational initiatives, we also have, as Syed mentioned, a slightly busier second half for startup. So you'll see some of those come through in terms of the startup costs in the third and fourth of the year and that was always embedded in our outlook.

Tejus Ujjani

Got it. Thanks for the helpful color guys.

Joseph Carlucci

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Anagha Gupte with Leerink Partners. Please state your question.

Anagha Gupte

Hi. Thanks, good morning. So coming back to the guidance. You've given firm guidance when you had a beat. And you're talking a bit about the startup costs which are more back-half loaded. I was trying to see if the G&A savings from these efficiency initiatives that you talked about in 1Q, are they built into your guidance for the full-year at this point?

Joseph Carlucci

Jon, do you want to take that?

Jonathan Wilcox

Sure. Hey, Ana, it's Jon. I would say just in terms of our quarter, really with the revenues, the costs, the operational initiatives, they were all in line with our expectation. And so the comment I just made on the patient care costs, I think, is also applicable to the line item, the G&A expenses as well. So in line and again to your – I think on the line question on the guidance, I'll just reiterate the point that Darren made in terms of the back half of the year being weighted with our de novo openings.

I think as we talked about in our last quarter, even maybe a quarter or two ago, we expect to open roughly the same number of clinics, de novo clinics we opened in 2016. And I think the year-to-date for 2017, we've opened five de novo. So kind of get a sense in terms of the investment on that patient care line item that's really going to be an investment on that patient care that going to flow through our P&L in the second half of the year.

Anagha Gupte

And then going beyond guidance just staying with the G&A, I guess, scale driven and all that. Your G&A per treatment expense compared to the LDOs is higher. I mean, normalized basis as you're going through your run rate efficiency initiative, what should we think about in terms of beyond 2017, how we modeled that out going forward? And then any potential upside, which we've kind of gotten all of us and gotten a bit distracted with everything else that's been going on, but that was the pitch at the IPO at one point.

Jonathan Wilcox

Sure. It's hard to do a comparison with us against the others in the industry just because it's hard to know what exactly goes in and out of those line items. So I'd refrain from comparing us against those. But in terms of the run rate, I would think about, again, I would just point you to this quarter in terms of those initiatives that we talked about. We're able to realize a full quarter benefit, and while we don't give specific line item guidance past, specifically in 2017 or 2018, I think, I would just point you to where we are today.

Anagha Gupte

Okay. All right. That's helpful. Thank you. Then on the cost of care, are you saying that the benefit from Aranesp at this point has leveled off? Or is there some more to come?

Joseph Carlucci

Darren, you can take that.

Darren Lehrich

Yes, Ana. So it has leveled off, and we'd expect that to remain fairly consistent at this point.

Anagha Gupte

Okay. And then finally, one last one, if I may. So you talked about the downside risk potentially of commercial mix and rate in the guidance? Have you built anything here potentially building on an earlier question on contracting for any potential downside on out-of-network commercial contracts? And now are you having any conflicts with the MCOs around that?

Darren Lehrich

Sure. It's a good question. Thanks, Ana. What I would say is just that if you look at our guidance from $100 million to $106 million, as far as our network goes, obviously, we had out-of-network exposure, but we don't provide specific figures on that just for competitive reasons. And you can look in the risk factors in our filings, there's always risk related to commercial rates for both contract and non-contract. But I would say the bulk, you said before, the bulk of our commercial payer revenues under some form of a contractual arrangement.

So even if we aren't contracted in-network, we typically have a contractual arrangement whether it be for a single patient agreement, in-network exception or third-party pricer. So that's a long way of saying, our guidance encompasses a multitude of, I guess, our best estimates going forward. And in terms of your second question in terms of major contracts, we're always contracting in a professional way throughout the year at all level. So to answer your question, it does assume some outcomes for that.

Anagha Gupte

Got it. Thanks so much. Appreciate the color.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Joseph Carlucci

No questions?

End of Q&A

