Credit Suisse Asset Management Income May Be Raising Its Distribution Soon

The fee arrangement is very shareholder-friendly. Management fees are reduced when the fund trades at a discount to net asst value.

The fund recently announced it will be using leverage which should lead to higher distributions in the future.

For most of its existence, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK) has been a low cost, unleveraged closed-end fund that primarily invests in taxable U.S. high yield bonds. The Fund seeks a high level of current income along with capital preservation.

But at the last shareholders' meeting in May, the Fund's Board of Directors approved a new credit facility that will allow the fund to borrow up to one-third of its net asset value. The Fund will pay interest on the loan at short-term rates and expects the net return on the Fund's portfolio to exceed the interest rate on the loan.

By using leverage, the Fund will seek a higher return which should increase its net income and allow it to pay higher distributions to shareholders. An increase in income and distributions could also have the effect of enhancing investor interest in the Fund, and could result in a more active trading market and a narrowing of the Fund's discount to net asset value.

Leverage and Expense Ratios

According to the Investment Company Act of 1940, closed-end funds that use leverage must include the interest expense in their expense ratios. Most leveraged CEFs levy management fees against total assets, not just net assets. This results in higher management fees to the shareholders.

A management fee of 0.50% on a $200-million unleveraged fund is $1 million. If there is an additional $100 million in leverage, the fund provider can boost his fees by another $500,000. The argument that it costs more to manage a $300-million leveraged fund versus a $200-million unleveraged fund seems pretty weak. Investment management is a highly scalable business, and higher assets under management do not necessarily mean higher costs.

CIK is Very Shareholder-Friendly!

In my opinion, CIK is one of the most "shareholder-friendly" closed-end funds trading in the US. The fund has a unique way of paying its Adviser. The investment advisory fee rate is a reasonable 0.50%.

But what is even more important is how the fee is applied: "The fee is based on the lower of the average weekly net assets and the average weekly stock price (or market value). For purposes of determining net assets, the principal amount of the loan will be treated as a liability."

Because of this (terrific) policy, the fees paid to the Adviser are not affected by the Fund's use of leverage. The Adviser can only benefit if the leverage leads to an increase in net asset value or market price. This is a great way to align the interest of the management with the shareholders.

I am not aware of any other leveraged U.S. closed-end funds that use this policy. The most common arrangement is to take a management fee on all managed assets including the leveraged amount, so the Adviser benefits from the use of leverage even if the Fund performs poorly.

I am aware of another closed-end fund, Fondul Proprietatea, that takes a management fee based on market value instead of net asset value. But that is a foreign closed-end fund that trades in the UK. It was forced to do this by the hedge fund activist Elliot Associates run by Paul Singer.

The market value fee arrangement would be particularly useful if it applied to some of the BDCs that trade at discounts of 50% or higher (examples include SVVC, GSVC, OHAI). You can be sure that if the fund managers had their management fee reduced by 50%, they would have a real incentive to reduce the high discounts.

If anyone reading this article knows of any other U.S. closed-end funds that use a similar fee arrangement to CIK, please let me know in the comments section of this article. I would love to see this kind of fee arrangement offered on all new closed-end funds, but do not expect it to happen unless additional legislation is passed.

(Data below is sourced from the Credit Suisse website unless otherwise stated.)

CIK is currently selling at a discount to NAV of -6.42% compared to the 6-month average discount of –6.60%. Over the last year, the highest discount has been -13.31%, and the lowest discount has been -4.18%.

(Source: cefconnect)

The three- and six-month Z-scores for CIK are now slightly positive.

3 month Z-score= +0.04 (3-month average discount= -6.48%)

6 month Z-score= +0.29 (6-month average discount= -6.68%)

Source: cefanalyzer

Interest Rate Sensitivity

The fund management was positioning for higher interest rates in the last shareholder report published December 2016. We should see the next shareholder report soon which may provide updated information:

As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates in the December 2016 meeting and we continue to believe there is a heightened likelihood of further tightening in 2017. In addition, potential fiscal stimulus from the new U.S. administration could impact and weaken the long end of the Treasury curve if increased inflation expectations are realized. Within this context, we will continue to maintain a shorter duration relative to the benchmark with a focus on less rate sensitive B-rated bonds."

I could not find recent duration numbers for the Fund on its web site. Morningstar presents the following duration data, but it seems to be outdated with an As Of date is 3/31/2012!

Average Weighted Duration

Unadjusted for leverage= 2.75

Leverage Adjusted= 3.28

I looked at three-month correlation data to see how the fund has been trading recently. Here are sample 3-month correlations for the NAV of CIK compared to various benchmarks. The correlations are scaled between -100% and +100%:

CIK: NAV 3-Month Correlation Data

CIK versus 20+ Year Treasury Bond = +8.30%

CIK versus 3-7 Year Treasury Bond = -6.67%

CIK versus 1-3 Year Treasury Bond = -9.44%

CIK versus International Treas. Bond = +0.67%

CIK versus Bank Loan = +15.52%

CIK versus Emerging Market Bond = +5.28%

CIK versus High Yield Bond = +29.75%

CIK versus DHY = -12.60% (!)

CIK versus EVV = +91.26% (!)

(Source: cefanalyzer)

Note that the correlations with Treasury Bonds are quite low and there is actually a negative correlation with Short-Term Treasuries.

Surprisingly, the NAV of CIK also has a negative correlation with the sister closed-end fund DHY, the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund. But the correlation with EVV, which is a limited duration income fund, has been over 90%, which tells us that CIK has a very low duration now.

Distributions

CIK has been paying $0.022 per month since September 2014 when the monthly distribution was cut from $0.0235. Because the Fund has recently started to use leverage, I would hope to see an increase in the monthly distribution within the next six months.

Fixed Income Asset Class Breakdown (as of 06/30/2017)

Corporate Bond 80.52% Government 0.27% Bank Loans 12.64% Asset Backed 1.30% Convertible 1.12% Cash & Equivalents 4.16%

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

CIK Discount History Since 1994

(Source: cefconnect)

Note that there have been some extended time periods when CIK traded at a premium over net asset value. Back in 2002, the premium actually exceeded 30% at one point and more recently the Fund traded at a premium from 2011 to 2013.

CIK did a rights offering in 2013 which may explain why a discount developed and has persisted since then. The CIK management hopes that the use of more leverage and potentially higher distributions may lead to a premium occurring again in the future. Time will tell. Because of the shareholder-friendly fee arrangement, management would also benefit if a premium develops again.

Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors own about 21% of the shares outstanding. Given the modest discount and shareholder-friendly board, it is unlikely that CIK will be targeted by activist investors.

The top shareholder is Saba Capital Management. Saba owned 5.9 million shares at the end of March, but has recently been trimming its position. As of early August, Saba had reduced its holdings to around 5.5 million shares.

Bulldog Investors also owned about 1 million shares at the end of March after selling around 340,000 shares in the first quarter.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Total Net Assets= 198 MM

Total Common Assets= 187 MM

Annual Distribution Rate= 7.88%

Dividend Frequency= Monthly

Current Monthly Distribution= $0.022 per share ($0.264 annually)

Baseline Expense ratio= 0.71%

Discount to NAV= -6.42%

6 month Avg. Discount= -6.60%

Leverage= 5.65%

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume= 112,000 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volume= $375,000

Sources: cefconnect, Yahoo Finance

CIK looks attractive now for a long-term investment. It has fairly low interest rate sensitivity and should hold up reasonably well even if there is higher inflation and interest rates in the future. It also has much lower expenses than most of its closed-end fund peers. It is a good diversifier for other fixed income holdings which may have more interest rate exposure.

The increasing use of leverage should allow the Board to increase the monthly distribution which may cause a narrower discount or a premium to develop.

CIK has decent liquidity and usually trades around 110,000 shares a day. The bid-asked spread is often just one penny, and you can usually get decent price improvement on smaller market orders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.