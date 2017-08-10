Portola Pharmaceuticals' (PTLA) CEO Bill Lis on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 16:30

Call End: 17:12

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Michele Mantynen - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Bill Lis - CEO

Mardi Dier - CFO

John Curnutte - EVP-Research and Development

Analysts

Cyrus Amoozegar - Morgan Stanley

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Vamil Divan - Credit Suisse

Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Matt Phipps - William Blair

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Michele Mantynen, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Portola.

Michele Mantynen

Thank you, and welcome to Portola’s second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me are Bill Lis, Chief Executive Officer; and; Mardi Dier, Chief Financial Officer. We also have with us Tao Fu, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Business Officer; and Dr. John Curnutte, Executive Vice President of Research and Development, who will be available for any questions during the Q&A portion of this call.

Before we begin, I’d like remind you that various remarks that we make on this call contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected operational, regulatory and clinical actions and developments and projected capital needs and financing plans. These statements are subject to risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements themselves.

All forward-looking statements made in this call are made based in the belief that Portola as of this date only. Future events or simply the passage of time may cause these beliefs to change. For a more detailed description of the risks that impact these forward-looking statements, please refer to our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Please be aware that you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made today.

Finally, this conference call is the property of Portola Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and any recording, other duplication or rebroadcast without the express written consent of Portola is prohibited.

With that, I will turn the call over to Bill Lis, CEO of Portola.

Bill Lis

Thank you, Michele. Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining the call for our second quarter 2017 earnings. We had a busy quarter. We achieved significant milestones and made progress towards bringing our two thrombosis therapies, Bevyxxa and AndexXa to the market.

First, I'd like to provide you with an update on Bevyxxa, and the remaining steps necessary for the planned U.S launch, and then we'll discuss AndexXa. I will also provide you with an update on the clinical development of cerdulatinib and then Mardi will discuss second quarter 2017 financial results.

As you know Bevyxxa was granted FDA approval on the fast track designation and priority review on June 23 of this year. As our first product approval, this is the ultimate milestone for this company. It's worth reiterating that Bevyxxa was approved as the first and only Factor Xa inhibitor in hospital and extended 35 to 42 day duration prevention of venous thromboembolism or VTE, in high-risk acutely ill medical patients.

Its noteworthy that this is a distinct and separate indication from all of the indications where the other Factor Xa inhibitors are currently approved. As a global product, Bevyxxa has the potential to save millions of lives over the next decade.

In our last communication, we stated a launch timeframe between late August and November in order to hire and train our sales and medical sales team and to complete the validation of our commercial manufacturing process, sales and medical sales hiring and training is on track for completion in September now.

As an update, validation of the commercial manufacturing process may take longer due to the modification we are planning to make to a product release specification for which we were in active dialogue with the FDA. We look at more specifics in July.

We submitted a request to the FDA for a post approval change in a release specification as related to a known polymorph. This was described in our NDA and the change requires a revision at our contract manufacturer. Our clinical studies have shown that this polymorph does not have any effect on the efficacy and safety and our analytical work demonstrates that the polymorph has no impact on the manufacturing integrity of the product.

Based on this, our guidance and we believe the likely time of product release ranges between September and November. However, it require additional time, release of the product to the market could extend to the first quarter 2018. Our planning is currently focused on approaches that keep us in the range to launch between September and November.

During this time, we will continue to deploy sales representatives, medical science liaisons, and a managed accounts team to execute on formulary approvals of patient assistance programs and hospital treatment pathways to further position Bevyxxa for a successful launch.

We’ve a very strong and premier team in place with extensive launch experience. To give you a sense, to date we’ve 56 sales representatives that have been hired and are currently in training. We expect to reach approximately 70 reps by the end of 2017, and then we expect to expand over 101 in 2018.

We have the unique opportunity to leverage our hospital-based commercial infrastructure and a strategy for the successful launch of both Bevyxxa and AndexXa, which we will discuss further in a moment.

We plan to schedule a call in just the next few weeks to communicate critical launch decisions, including our pricing for Bevyxxa and we will also update you on the process validation progress at that time.

In addition, we continue to advance our regulatory pathway for betrixaban in the EU. As you already know, the European Medicines Agency or EMA validated our marketing authorization application for Bevyxxa in December of 2016. And yesterday we submitted our responses to the EMA for day 120 questions and that puts us on track for an opinion [ph] towards the end of this year or the beginning of 2018.

I'd like to note that the label for Bevyxxa is very good and reflects, we believe the full clinical value of the product. In that regard, we’ve experienced a high-level of anticipation and enthusiasm for the medical community for betrixaban. This was just evident during a recent attendance at the data presentations at the International Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis. This meeting was held in Berlin last month.

Looking forward, we’ve five betrixaban to host the presentations planned for the European Society of Cardiology meeting or Congress in Barcelona at the end of this month, and we now have several betrixaban data presentations that have been accepted for the American Heart Association Scientific sessions, which will occur in November.

Furthermore, to date, we have published six APEX papers in major journals and we plan to have additional major publications during the second half of this year to fully support the efficacy and safety of betrixaban in the acutely ill medical population.

Of note, because the field of thrombosis is the hallmark of evidence-based medicine, these scientific publications and these data presentations at major medical meeting are a centerpiece of our medical education and our commercial plan.

Now I will turn to AndexXa, our breakthrough designated universal Factor Xa inhibitor antidote. On just August 3, we resubmitted our BLA to the FDA with a pursuit for the initial indication in the United States for apixaban and rivaroxaban treated patients who experience severe bleed such as intracranial bleeding or bleeding into major organs. The resubmission includes a supplemental information primarily related to the analytics and manufacturing, and this is actually requested by the FDA in a complete response letter issued to Portola last year.

We also included in this submission additional data from ANNEXA-4, which is our ongoing study in patients with Factor Xa inhibitor related bleeding. We now anticipate the FDA will make a decision on the acceptability of the BLA by August 17. And if accepted, the FDA has communicated an action date of February 2, 2018.

We expect to submit a supplemental BLA to include in the AndexXa label betrixaban, edoxaban, and enoxaparin and we also plan to submit for one additional indication for urgent surgery in the next 12 to 18 months. We will update you on our discussions with the FDA as we have more information to share.

As you know, AndexXa is being developed to address the critical unmet medical need, which is major and fatal bleeding associated with Factor Xa inhibitors and for those patients on Factor Xa inhibitors undergoing urgent surgery.

Just to give you a sense of this unmet medical need, over 90,000 patients were admitted to U.S hospitals in 2016 with oral Factor Xa inhibitor associated bleeding. We expect this to grow to over 150,000 in just the next decade. On a global scale, there is approximately 10 million patients on oral Factor Xa inhibitors, 95% which are on apixaban and rivaroxaban, and this is in G7 countries where we expect their uptake to continue to increase.

As an update on EU Regulatory pathway for andexanet alfa, the NAA was validated by email last year. We anticipate an opinion by the CHMP by early 2018. And then importantly assuming a positive opinion, we will remain on track for our targeted launch timeline in Europe for the second half of 2018.

I will now update you a little bit on our ongoing ANNEXA-4 study. Again this is the study enrolling on patients actively bleeding and hospitalized on Factor Xa inhibitors. We now enrolled over 200 patients. The data sites in seven countries. We’ve had now four successful data site -- data and safety monitoring board reviews of the most recent one that occurred in the second quarter.

We made significant progress towards the goal of transitioning from Generation 1 material. We made a CMC biologics to our Generation 2 material produced by our manufacturer Lonza. These -- this is the product specifically used in the clinical studies.

We had ongoing PK/PD healthy volunteer study with Generation 2 material and we have already received approval in UI [ph] Generation two material in the ANEXXA-4 study in four European countries. We expect clinical sites in all countries, now include the United States, to be using Generation 2 material by the end of this year.

As discussed during our last earnings call, initial U.S commercial supply of AndexXa will be sourced from Generation 1 manufacturing process, approval for the Generation 2 manufacturing process is expected approximately six months after FDA approval. This will be based on a supplemental application or what we refer to is a PAS.

While Gen 1 supply will be limited during that first six months. We’ve already began to build inventory and towards our first commercial campaign for Generation 2, and this one ensure we will be able to make AndexXa widely available in the second half of 2018.

Finally, let me provide a little update on the clinical development of cerdulatinib. This is our oral, dual Syk/JAK inhibitor in development to treat relapsed and refractory hematologic cancers. We reported interim Phase 2a data in the second quarter. The results presented demonstrated evidence of clinical activity in these patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies; and also preliminary data suggested activity in t-cell lymphoma.

Results also show that cerdulatinib is generally well tolerated, so we are making good progress towards the completion of the study and we expect to report additional data by the end of this year.

So in summary, our primary focus really continues to be our commitment to bringing Bevyxxa and AndexXa to the market, both in the U.S and the EU, and provide these potentially life-saving medicines to patients in need as quickly as possible. With the proven clinical validation and overwhelming support from the medical community, we now believe these therapies have the potential to really change the treatment paradigm to become the standard of care for the benefit of patients.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mardi, who will report on our financial results.

Mardi Dier

Thank you, Bill. Collaboration and license revenue earned under Portola's collaboration and license agreements with BMS and Pfizer, Bayer, Janssen, and Daiichi Sankyo was $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2016.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $69.6 million, compared with $61.9 million for the same period in 2016. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2017 included $13.3 million stock-based compensation expense, compared with $7.6 million for the same period in 2016.

Research and development expenses were $49.3 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared with $44.8 million for the second quarter of 2016. Compared to -- the increase in R&D expenses was largely attributable to increase in manufacturing costs to produce betrixaban and other program costs related to cerdulatinib.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $20.3 million, compared with $17 million for the same period in 2016.

For the second quarter of 2017, Portola reported a net loss of $69.7 million, or a loss -- $1.22 per share, compared with a net loss of $57.3 million, or $1.02 net loss per share, for the same period in 2016.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments at June 30, 2017 totaled $269.7 million, compared with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $318.8 million as of December 31, 2016.

Based on current launch timeline, we anticipate our current cash on hand today will fund operations through the first quarter of 2018. As we’ve said, we plan to appropriately capitalize the company in the near-term and we will continue to evaluate all forms of financing including equity, debt or converts, structured financing, as well as strategic alternatives. Further with the potential approval of AndexXa, will bring in an incremental $100 million from our healthcare royalty partners transaction.

Now we will open-up the call to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Matthew Harrison with Morgan Stanley.

Cyrus Amoozegar

Hi. This is Cyrus on for Matt. Can you provide a little more color on the -- this validation of the manufacturing process issue for betrixaban?

Bill Lis

Okay. To provide a little more color, I think we are pretty specific as we could be on the -- in the script. And the color is we are looking to make a -- as we said a change to the release specification. We are in active discussions with the FDA to do such. And currently it keeps us on our plan to launch within our stated guidance previously between sometime September and November. We’re an active dialogue with the FDA and we expect just in the next two weeks to have additional clarity. At that time, probably going to be around the time over, we are going to be having a teleconference to give you an update on all the other specifics of the product launch, including price as we said and then it will give you more of an update at that time.

Cyrus Amoozegar

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Yigal Nochomovitz with Citigroup.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Yes. Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Mardi, you mentioned the cash position in the runway. Does the $100 million coming in from healthcare royalty partners? Is that factored into the runway through 1Q '18? And then, certainly you also mentioned -- go ahead.

Mardi Dier

Yes, that would be -- I’m sorry, Yigal, that could be after you finish your question.

Yigal Nochomovitz

I was [technical difficulty] you mentioned equity debt as well as strategic alternatives as possible avenues for financing the company. I was curious, which of those is -- takes precedence or which do you prefer and what about timing on a deal to extend the runway? Thanks.

Mardi Dier

Yes, okay. Good question. There will be -- the $100 million from healthcare royalty partners comes in with approval of AndexXa and that will be incremental to the runway that we described as the Q1 runway of cash on hand. So that’s additional runway with success. And clearly the expenses that we are using to generate that runway assume success and assume two launches, but with betrixaban and andexanet. With -- so our focus clearly as we’ve said in the last couple of quarter calls is that we'd like to capitalize this company and planning to do so based on milestone achievements. We think we’ve achieved some good milestones this summer with the approval of andexanet -- betrixaban and then the resubmission of the BLA. Clearly, we want to wait until the acceptance of that BLA in the next two weeks. And then we’re really focused on how we’re going to capitalize towards the last part of the year. In terms of preference, we’ve always run our alternatives in parallel. So we look at equity, we look at the stock price, we look at the market, we look at what the appetite is there. On strategic alternatives we’ve always said we looked at partnering opportunities, particularly in ex U.S and that’s a process that continue. We like the healthcare royalty partner deals. That would be a structured finance. And debt is something or converted something that’s in our future. Maybe not this program, maybe after launch. So if I had to rank them, that’s how we'd come at it.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, great. And then, you previously commented turning to AndexXa about a price range and it was quite a wide range Kcentra on the low-end, in the 6,000 to 12,000 range, all the way up to I think even cited something called [indiscernible] phase which is another antidote not for thrombosis, but in any case that was somewhere in the $40,000 to $50,000 range. So have you gotten any further with narrowing that or clarifying where you might fall out on price for AndexXa?

Bill Lis

Well, I think -- hey, Yigal, thanks for the question. I think what we said subsequent to that is -- well first of all, I think we will give the price probably once we gain approval. I think we said subsequent to the comments we made, we said subsequent to that, that we would be at a premium to where Kcentra is and that we probably would not reach the upper bounds of [indiscernible], I think that. So we try to tighten it a little bit. I think that’s probably the best we could say for now, Yigal, and then again as we get closer to launch we will be communicating. We do expect as we said in the script, we do expect in just the next few weeks to the communicating some of the strategic, some of the strategic -- some of the strategies around betrixaban including price, probably just in the next few weeks. We need to do that in order to start seeking formulary approvals in some of the negotiation. So we plan to do that as part of a basket of strategies that will hold the call and we will communicate.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay, great. And then, just two more on Bevyxxa. Number one, you said you're modifying the release specs, given this polymorph. Are you trying to remove the polymorph from the drug product or just it below a certain threshold. And second, on the day 120 questions, I think you said you just submitted those yesterday. Can you -- I mean, any responses to the questions? Can you comment in any way on what the general tenor of those questions were from Europe? Thanks.

Bill Lis

Yes. So, let me take -- Yigal, I will start with the first question. So the answer to your first question is neither. So we are not trying to remove the polymorph and we're not trying to regulate the polymorph. We’ve always -- its always been there. Betrixaban has always had two polymorphic forms. The good thing is the two forms essentially equivalent. We are trying to change as -- we anticipated that these are discussions we had with the FDA going back to the pre-NDA and we always communicated that they were there and that we even a long time ago, we had proposed a set of specification to allow for the levels of say the form two, certain levels of it. So we anticipate it based on the presence. And the problem was that we just didn't filter through the specifications. What we intend to put in the NDA, well the discussions we had prior to even filing the NDA. That is in filter through to the final specifications at the contract manufacturer and we just need to change those. So what we were doing is, we are just following the FDA guidance, those guidance documents and so that what makes us feel comfortable around our timing is because we are following these guidance documents to make this specific change again just in this release spec. So that’s that. And then on the day 120, I think the best way to describe it, maybe we have before would be consistent with the request for information if you put them on parallel with the NDA, really consistent by and large with our discussions and questions we got from the FDA.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Got it. All right. Thank you so much for the answers.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jay Olson with Oppenheimer.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is [indiscernible] on for Jay Olson. Could you please give us some more color on which indications you're going after with cerdulatinib and what type of part -- what type of data we will see later this year?

Bill Lis

So, John, you want to comment?

John Curnutte

Yes. We’ve not really changed our game plan in terms of the indications we have and you probably have seen the data that we presented at the Lymphoma Meeting in Lugano in the European Hematology Association in Madrid. So we are staying on that vector and we're continuing to enroll patients, assessing efficacy, looking at safety of course. And the areas where we are seeing nice activity as we reported is chronic lymphocytic leukemia, SOL, follicular lymphoma, and we think an really and very encouraging signal in the T-cell lymphoma. I think with that range of indications right now, I think we're staying focused on that. In our peripheral vision, remember, we have studied the diffused large B cell lymphomas to more difficult group to treat. We have that cohort in the study, its currently on hold because we wanted to focus on these other areas where we are clearly seeing a very good activity. So we're staying on that course and I would say later this year in one form or another we will have quite a bit more to say about the program. So stay tuned there, but it continues to enroll and we remain cautiously optimistic about this program.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, could you let us know when you will continue development? When are you thinking about the pivotal trials? And also could you let us know how you think about either keeping the asset development yourself or licensing it or partnering it?

Bill Lis

Let me answer that question. So I think we will make decisions on licensing once we’ve the Phase 2 data. We think that will allow us to get the full valuation of the deal. And then, pivotal trials, again, we will make that decision. We will see what we’ve in final phase of the data and I think all the decisions around the pivotal trial will be made at that time, including which is a specific subpopulations or broad populations, we will pursue to [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Vamil Divan with Credit Suisse.

Vamil Divan

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my questions. So I got a couple here or maybe three on AndexXa. So, one, on thrombosis for that product. Can you just share what you’re discussions have been like with thought leaders and potential regulators, if you can, just around the potential risk of thrombosis with AndexXa? I know there is a few cases in prior stages, is there anything you need to show or do to get comfortable with people that there is not this risk of thrombosis if you overshoot with the product? And then, you mentioned …

Bill Lis

Yes, well, why don’t I answer that, and you probably have a number of questions. I will probably answer one at a time, when you have three or four [indiscernible]. So let me answer that. I will start off and then John can answer. So one, as you know this is a very high-risk group of patients for thrombosis. So you may have seen [indiscernible] presented the initial results and when we publish them and then a subsequent rate of thromboembolic disease. We characterize and our investigators characterize them as in line with what could be expected. And then I think that’s been our position. We do know because of the [indiscernible] interaction that levels of biomarkers are increased. But to the extent that we can measure against historical control, we think this is -- really the rate that we have currently are in line. John, probably can also talk about going back to -- you may not have heard him speak, this goes back to years of what we’ve done preclinically and how what we did preclinically still remains consistent with what we’ve seen clinically. That said, it's still an ongoing clinical trial and so we continue to watch it. And then moving forward when the final results are produced, I think that’s when we will have something more definitive to say. I'd add an addition to that, that we reported in the two -- just the earnings call that we just completed, our fourth DSMB reviewed, in which all of this is looked at very, very closely. John, I don’t know if you want to draw some more broader context including the preclinical data that you -- we’ve communicated previously.

John Curnutte

Well, I think you had framed the question in terms of our discussions with the regulatory agencies, and I think our arguments with them, it's really been that there are four big risk factors that have nothing to do with AndexXa per se. You have patients with underlying diagnosis of a procoagulant state, particularly our patients in the ANNEXA-4 study tend to be patients that are not just atrial fibrillation, but that have had a history of DVT and pulmonary embolism. Any time you bleed, as you know, second cause is that promotes activation of coagulation, so that increases the rate of clotting, anytime you abruptly stop an anticoagulant, which [indiscernible] andexanet does within a matter of seconds, you have the potential for whatever rebound would normally occur. And then, of course, the wildcard has been the re-anticoagulation. Now we commented on this in a follow-up letter to the editor last December in the New England Journal, you may recall, were our 18% rate that we’ve seen at 30-day, 30-day 18% rate, we had dropped by about a third into the 12% range. We continue to monitor that and again as Bill said, this is well in line with what its seen and as with other anticoagulant sensations/reversal type of situations. So the FDA, the EMA are well aware of this. We track it, and in our resubmission last week of the BLA, we provided yet again a substantial update of all of the safety data which was derived from our most recent DSMB meeting where we had a safe to proceed read from the DSMB, now just a couple of months ago. So we’re very comfortable where we’re with the thromboembolic rate and that of course is very much in line with other studies in with what we’d predict for this particular group of patients.

Vamil Divan

Okay. All right. Thanks. That’s very helpful. My second question is, that’s just two part on the surgical indication. So just on the urgent surgery you talked about, can you just sort of remind us or fill us on what exactly work you’re doing in terms of that indication prior to submitting the supplemental application? And exactly how you’re sort of thinking about the dosing of the product? And the second part actually more relates to routine surgery. Because we’ve spoken to some experts who say they could see a very important role for the product, not just in people undergoing urgent surgery, but they’ve planned surgery they need to have their anticoagulation closely managed as in the [indiscernible] period. So is that are you looking as a routine surgery and use of AndexXa in that population as well?

John Curnutte

Yes. Vamil, yes, the answer, let’s break it because there were several questions embedded in that question. So our initial focus will be on urgent or emergent surgery, this is where we think the biggest unmet need is. These types of surgeries are ones where one cannot wait. Examples would be ruptured appendix above that has twisted and has a blood supply bowel perforation, these types of things we had a compassionate case, we shared with you publicly. A woman with a flesh eating bacterium that was destroying her leg. She was on betrixaban and we released the drug compassionately, so the surgeon could debris the wound in the woman. Fortunately survived this horrible infection, so it's those types of urgent in emergent surgeries we anticipate. What does one need to do unlike in acute bleed, where a brief reversal is required based on all of the animal data and all of our human data, we fully anticipate that with surgical dissection of additional tissues during the operation that the andexanet will be given as a continuous infusion through the duration of the surgery up until the end, maybe even a short but post surgery as then it provides full and strong coverage for the surgeon in the midst of the operation. So again, that is what the new study will be designed to look at. Your question about routine surgery is a very good one. And at the moment we're not planning to study that. However, after we gain experience in urgent surgery, this may well be another area that we will look into.

Vamil Divan

Okay. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

The next question comes from Phil Nadeau with Cowen.

Phil Nadeau

Good afternoon. Congratulations on the progress and thanks for taking my questions. First, on the manufacturing or on Bevyxxa's manufacturing. If I understand what you’re saying correctly, it sounds there is no change to the actual manufacturer of Bevyxxa in anyway, there is really no change in the QA, QC procedures. It's really just changing a release spec. It's as simple as that. Is that a fair interpretation?

Bill Lis

Yes, Phil, it's really as simple as that. But, yes, you just have to go, there is a process that you need to go through that you want to do this. The important thing is it's well-defined and these guidance documents is one on post-approval manufacturing changes and its one specifically on release specifications. And so we’re just following that. But that is it, it is just that one simple small thing we just have to go through the process and we’re in active dialogue with the FDA, collaborative and so our best guess that we’re still within the guidance timeframe to get this tweak done and then move forward. And then we will update you, that’s why we plan to update you when we do the rest of the commercial strategy call just in the next few weeks. We are in active dialogue with the FDA was update, we will have updates definitely.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. And why you kind of touched on this, but I didn't -- I couldn’t understand, why didn’t spec make it into the initial NDA and approval? And I guess, the second part of that is why is it important to do it now? What is the timing urgency?

Bill Lis

Yes. Its -- well it was in the NDA. It just didn’t filter through to the final specifications. So, it's just a simple oversight that we’re trying to correct.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay. And is there a reason that it has to be done now? [Multiple speakers].

Bill Lis

Yes, we do think its …

Phil Nadeau

[Indiscernible] approval or …?

Bill Lis

Yes, we just think it’s the best way to do it. We wanted to have -- we wanted to get it done with and then move forward. It's a very good question though, Phil. And we and contract manufacturing just thought it was best to be done now. So we contacted the FDA, they agreed to take a look at it and they agree to try to help us resolve it pretty quickly and then we can move forward. So …

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay. Second question is on AndexXa's, for lack of better term, natural history study, what's the status of getting that trial up and running?

Mardi Dier

The ECC.

John Curnutte

Oh, ECC. With the target --

Bill Lis

Yes, we have sites that are where we’re negotiating contracts right now. So we’re hoping in the fourth quarter that the usual care cohort parallel study will be up and running, Phil.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay. And then, last question is just on, I think on the approval call, you suggested that the sales force was going to go out and begin talking to peers about Bevyxxa show after the approval. I’m just curious if there is any update on that process, do you have any feedback from peers on what type of [indiscernible] offs they require or any other elements important to reimbursement?

Bill Lis

Yes, we don’t have anything again. Later we will give some sense of it in a few weeks. We are just going right now we are going through the training and so very shortly -- in this stage meetings being set up, appointments being made, complete the training and then the folks will be out there and then hopefully shortly thereafter, we will come with the release of product.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay, perfect. Thanks for taking my questions.

Bill Lis

We will probably give you a little bit more detail on this in just a few weeks [indiscernible] and more detail.

Phil Nadeau

Great. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on a productive quarter.

Bill Lis

We will say this, we’ve a pretty good pharmacokinetic story. That we can say and we will give you some more detail on that as well.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Matt Phipps with William Blair.

Matt Phipps

Yes, thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the resubmission of AndexXa. First on the betrixaban manufacturing, is that a CBE30 submission or amendment?

Bill Lis

Yes. It can range anywhere between the CBE0, CBE30 or that’s how we put it at -- we said, half of it go longer, it could be more detailed submission, but it ranges in there.

Matt Phipps

Okay. Thanks, Bill. And, Bill, I don’t want to get too far ahead [indiscernible], but I remember at an R&D day you previously mentioned you guys might seek a second indication, if you got approval for Bevyxxa and AMI. So I was just wondering if you're still thinking about that and similarly has the FDA asked for pediatric studies that could lead to the pediatric exclusivity extension?

Bill Lis

Well, two good questions. So, first, Matt, the pediatric is required.

Matt Phipps

Okay.

Bill Lis

So for both betrixaban and AndexXa, so we fully negotiated those studies and we plan to get start both of those studies I think this year?

John Curnutte

Into early [multiple speakers].

Bill Lis

For Bevyxxa this year, and then early next year I think for andexanet. So that's why the initial exclusivity of six months for pediatric, we fully plan to what we’re doing in the study. The second indication, we love to. I mean, I think at this point, that’s why we said what we’re going to do our self, we are going to partner in some of the discussions. I think it's all going to be about can we raise the capital, bring in enough capital to do a study by any of the means that Mardi talked about including partnerships. And then if we can we'd love to do it. Obviously, we got a drug that has a profile to pursue a number of indications and a few specifically that we’re really intrigued because there is kind of white space and kind of match well with the acute medical ill or hospital something similar specialty group of prescribers. And so hopefully we are going to have Mardi, I think an Investor call or an Investor Day again, we mentioned -- since Mardi mentioned the other one, we are going to have another one.

Mardi Dier

[Indiscernible] Thanksgiving. Pretty much the same time that we had it three years ago.

Bill Lis

Yes, and I think we will more to say at that time. But -- yes.

Matt Phipps

Perfect.

Bill Lis

Its [indiscernible] putting some of the detail of these together. The good thing is we didn’t pursue a second indication, as you know keep medically on its own is a pretty hefty indication in revenue-generator. We just think to maximize the product certainly we could.

Operator

I’m not showing any further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the call back over to our host.

Bill Lis

Okay. I will just say, thanks everybody for joining the call and we look forward to providing you with updates in the very near future. Again, we have ESC [ph] coming up, at which we will be presenting additional data for betrixaban and AndexXa. AHA coming up in the fall. We plan to do a call in the next few or several weeks to discuss the launch plan for betrixaban and we will be providing additional information at that time. So we are excited. We are moving a lot forward and we are just kind of excited over the next several quarters and we will keep you posted.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today’s presentation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.

