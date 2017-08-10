Solium Capital's (SIUMF) CEO Marcos Lopez on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Solium Capital Inc. (OTC:SIUMF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 5:30 PM ET

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, operator and thank you everyone for joining us today. We welcome you to our 2017 second quarter results conference call. On the line with me today is Kelly Schmitt, our Chief Financial Officer, who will go through our financial results, but before I pass things over to Kelly, I would first like to provide an overview of our operations for the quarter.

We had an exciting second quarter with the announcement of our expansion of our partnership with UBS, the continued implication of Morgan Stanley's version of Shareworks, our largest synergy user conference to date as well as several notable client wins in each of our key regions.

Looking at our top line, our total revenue increased by 9% year-over-year to $21.6 million. This growth was principally a result of increases in our revenue, recurring license revenue, significantly impacted by revenue related to Morgan Stanley and UBS contracts.

Transaction revenue was flat during the quarter compared to last year on the back of a 10% decrease in per participant trading activity compared to the same period in 2016. Although transaction revenue remained 6% higher than the historical five-year second quarter average.

The year-over-year decrease was driven by a change in seasonality in the first half of 2016, or Q1 displayed unusual weakness followed by Q2 in 2016 that was uncharacteristically strong due to pent up trading ground.

Overall for the first six months of 2017, transaction revenue was up 20% compared with the same period in 2016 with per participant trading activity up 10%.

During the second quarter, we announced that we had reached an agreement with UBS Financial Services to extend what is already a long-standing relationship with UBS and ourselves. UBS currently uses our Transcentive platform as part of the service provided to its customers and under the new agreement, their customers will migrate to a UBS branded version of the Shareworks' administration work.

In the quarter, we started to add additional staff to support this project with a goal to have the first customers migrated by the end of 2017 and similar to Morgan Stanley, we expect to have all of the customer migrated by 2019.

In Q1 we hit our first milestone with Morgan Stanley with the delivery of the test site in March. Our partnership with Morgan Stanley progressed through the quarter with both teams working in earnest on the integration of Shareworks' Morgan Stanley systems, the development of additional features required for their clients and the training of Morgan Stanley teams on Shareworks.

The next key major milestone is the first client conversion of Morgan Stanley's client to Shareworks. First client -- for the first client conversion remains targeted for the fourth quarter of this year, with a goal that all clients migrated by 2019.

Related to Morgan Stanley and the UBS agreements is the addition of staff to support product development and migration. At the end of the second quarter, the Solium team was 594 full-time equivalent employees, up from 553 at the end of Q1.

The majority of these new team members have been added to the product team to enable the successful implementation of our new white label partners.

In May, we held our Annual Synergy Conference in San Diego. We were pleased with the high level of engagement with over 300 non-selling attendees this year up from about 200 in 2016.

Our international investment continues to pay dividends -- continue to pay dividends in the quarter, with notable client wins in Europe including Sodexo and VINCI in France and Heineken in the Netherlands. In Australia, Coca-Cola Amatil went live during the quarter and we also signed another large client, Westfield who was implementation phase.

Here in Canada, our more significant win the quarter was National Bank where Solium was the provider for their option plan and we won the ESPP business from a competitor. In the U.S. we worked with Nasdaq Private Markets team to successfully migrate the majority of their product client who was in equity plant to Shareworks in Q2.

Before I hand things over to Kelly, I'd like to make note of some recent changes to our Board of Directors and executive team. We continue to add bench strength to our Board with the appointment of Joanne Rohde during the quarter. She brings more than 25 years of experience in the U.S. financial services and technology industries and has worked for both large global financial institutions as well as early-stage companies. Her insight and experience have already proven invaluable.

Joanne arrival marks the departure of Jeff English who sat on our Board for 10 years and was the CEO of Solium from 2006 to 2010. We sincerely thank Jeff for his contribution to Solium and wish him all the best in the future endeavors.

We also recently appointed Iain Wilson as our Head of the EMEA region taking over from Brian Craig who recently retired from that role at the end of May. Ian is the new executive lead for our business in the U.K. and Europe and we're excited to have him at the helm carry on the success Brian and the team have in this important market. Brian Craig is continuing on as a Director of Solium.

With that, I'll pass the call over to Kelly to discuss our financial results.

Kelly Schmitt

Thanks Marcos and good afternoon, everyone.

The following are the major financial highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Quarterly consolidated revenue increased by $1.7 million to $21.6 million compared to $19.9 million in the second quarter last year. For the first six months of the year, revenue increased by $4.4 million to $42.8 million, compared to $38.4 million last year.

Growth in revenue was largely driven by an increase in recurring license fees from the Morgan Stanley and UBS agreement, along with other incremental client wins in each region as Marcus discussed previously.

Looking at our significant results, revenue from our Canadian operations decreased during the second quarter to $6.9 million down from $7.3 million last year. This was a result of the decrease in year-over-year transaction revenue that Marcos discussed or seasonality was unusual in the first half of 2016.

On a year-to-date basis, Canadian revenue increased to $14.08 million from $13.8 million last year, anchored by higher transaction activity as well as an increase in recurring license revenue.

Revenue for our U.S. region was strong in the quarter, increasing to $10.7 million from $9 million last year. It also increased for the first six months of the year to $20.3 million up from $18 million last year due to increases in both license and transactional revenues.

Beyond North America, we saw strength both in the quarter and the first half of the year. International based revenue increased to $4 million from $3.6 million in the same quarter last year and to $7.7 million for the first six months of the year up from $6.6 million last year.

Once again, the increases are attributed to higher transaction-based revenue, but also to higher recurring license fees.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $19.5 million, up from $18.7 million during Q2 last year. As we mentioned on previous calls, the increase in operating expenses is in line with our planned increase in headcount, mainly developers, building out the Morgan Stanley and UBS platforms.

The majority of hiring from Morgan Stanley was completed during the first six months of the year. However, we're continuing to hire additional staff to support the UBS project. As a result, we expect to see continued increases in operating expenses in the back half of the year.

Earnings from operations increased to $2.1 million from $1.1 million for the quarter and for the first six months, they increased to $5.5 million from $3.4 million last year. Both increases are attributed to an increase in revenue year-over-year.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which excludes foreign exchange gains and losses decreased to $3.1 million for the quarter compared to $3.7 million in Q2 of last year. For the first six months, EBITDA increased $7.5 million from $7 million in the same period last year.

The second quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents 14% of revenue, while the first six months represent 17% of revenue.

Looking at our segmented earnings for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA attributed to Canada with $2.4 million. For the U.S. it was $700,000 and our international operations were marginally below breakeven.

Despite the increase in revenue in the quarter, adjusted EBITDA declined due to the additional investments made to support the Morgan Stanley and UBS partnership.

Net earnings for the quarter was $1.7 million compared to a slight loss during the same quarter last year. For the six months of the year net earnings were $4.2 million compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2016.

Reflecting our data center expansion and the build out of our Calgary headquarters. Our CapEx spend for the first six months of the year increased to $2.2 million, compared to $300,000 in the same period last year.

With that, I will turn the call back to Marcos.

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, Kelly. As discussed previously, operations successful implementation and migration of Morgan Stanley and UBS client to Shareworks remain our priority for the remainder of 2017. That said, we are also continuing to focus on organic growth in each of our key operating regions.

As Kelly mentioned, we are forecasting additional expenses associated with Morgan Stanley and UBS contracts, including expansion of our data center as well as additional capital expenditures for the build out of the company’s new Calgary headquarters.

Near-term this will put pressure on the EBITDA and profitability, but mid to long term, these investments will allow us to bring on our new partners and see EBITDA and profitability increase as they convert onto the platform.

We also benefit from a platform that we further differentiated in the market, enabling increased growth in all of our region and for a partners, who are on the platform.

Through our range of products and distribution capabilities in all major operating markets, organic growth continues to be a key driver of our growth strategy including geographic expansion where we continue to support - where we continue to see positive momentum.

We're seeing the benefits of our continued investment key global markets with recent wins in all of our operating regions. We continue to feel confident with our global strategy and commercial activity we’re seeing in the market.

With that, we’ll open the call over to questions.

Stephanie Price

Good afternoon.

Marcos Lopez

Hi, Stephanie.

Kelly Schmitt

Hi, Stephanie.

Stephanie Price

You noted that license revenue was primarily driven by Morgan Stanley and UBS. Can you give us an idea of how you expect the license revenue to kind of ramp as you implement these clients?

Marcos Lopez

Yeah. To some extent we can share a little bit of that. Both of the agreements have, i.e. enforcement of the revenue that’s fixed upon eating certain milestones which we achieved in both cases.

We are now in a situation Stephanie where the revenue will follow to the migrations and so, as clients migrate onto the platform we’ll see revenue come to Solium. So, it's very linked now to success of the migration projects. There's no more milestones along the way in either of the contracts that would bring additional revenue, before migration.

Stephanie Price

And in terms of the integration. In the past, I think you said, $10 million to $15 million in integration cost. Now that you have got UBS as well, could you kind of give us an updated number there and talk a bit about how you see that UBS integration?

Kelly Schmitt

Yeah. So, the $10 million to $15 million was really just the R&D portion of the Morgan Stanley project, and so, we indicated at the time would be cost above that or things like implementation and the data center expansion and other pieces. We’ve not given guidance on the additional cost for UBS. But certainly we are staffing up to support that project as well.

Stephanie Price

Okay. And then just finally in terms of sales pipeline. You announced several good contract wins this quarter. Can you talk a bit about the pipeline you’re seeing both in the U.S. and internationally here.

Marcos Lopez

I think you know, first I’ll start with Canada, which last year was a real highlight for our company sales, even with some of the headwinds we had on oil and gas resource companies contracting. The momentum is very strong in the Canadian market and continues this year.

[indiscernible] with National Bank was material for the team and so, I think that was - that team in market continues to be a positive sign for us. The U.S. you can imagine on the back of the announcement Morgan Stanley and UBS a little bit of renewed interest in Solium and what we’re doing and one of the big guys are looking for us.

But also, distribution with our new partners both selling solutions where they are going to be using the Shareworks platform trading to our new partners or them now being more successful in securing new business, which reflects the revenues we’ll see going forward.

So, the U.S. I think is positive it’s been and the private market we continue to view, very lone upper segment and more bottom end of that with a small company.

Australia under the leadership of Paul Le Roy over that region in January. Two good wins that we've announced out of that is Coca-Cola and Westfield. But we see that pipeline continue to get strong and Iain Wilson, who is now leading the EMEA region, has a sales background, he has been able to success trying that and materialize that and some strong client wins and pipeline activity. So, optimistic and things look good.

As you guys heard me talk about previously, international was okay last year, but probably didn’t hit expectations. I think we see some renewed excitement in that market, achieving what we think is possible.

Stephanie Price

Great. Thank you very much.

Deepak Kaushal

Hi, guys. I just have a couple of minor questions on some of the white label partners. Just on the UBS side, can you perhaps remind us how the business model might be different under Shareworks versus what it was under Transcentive in the past, and what this translate to, in terms of incremental opportunity with UBS?

Marcos Lopez

Yeah. So, two good questions. For the latter, we aren't disclosing any of the financial details on UBS, but I can share the former. UBS prior was using the Transcentive platform. There is a long sort of history that's used to be part of Transcentive, along with a bunch of other financial houses in the U.S. So, they had effectively what looks like a royalty stream they were paying Transcentive, use of the platform, which played a more limited scope.

What they’ve done now is committing to go to Shareworks, really replaces several different systems internally at UBS not just the Transcentive piece and create a fulsome enterprise software solution for them on the part of administration side. So, that's the big difference there. So materially different size of opportunity and opportunity for us as Solium shareholders.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay. Would it fair to say that you have more access to the transaction piece now, with that client base and that could lead to upside and perhaps maybe more variability on the seasonality basis?

Marcos Lopez

No. I think on both white-labels labels, I wouldn’t think of it as having too much seasonality on the transaction side. One has a small linkage to transaction fees. The other one doesn’t have - assume the smaller linkage is a tiny piece. But those are going to look more like licensing subscription revenue, and then what our core business were when we are servicing it.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then on the Morgan Stanley engagement in particular. You mentioned the dev of new features that you're working on with Morgan Stanley for their participants.

To what extent can you take some of those new features and apply those to other customers and other markets around the world. Do you have any rights to that or is there any kind of crossover capability that can be applied there to leverage the costs?

Marcos Lopez

Good thoughtful question, Deepak. It’s really important for one on the call to take this answer here because it's one of the reasons we felt that’s attracted to us, but it’s also really important to white label partners. By and large all of the features were built into the platform.

I am going the common platform. And so, we drill the future for a Morgan Stanley migration. We are also getting access to deploy that feature into our other white label partners and into our direct business. So, we can take maybe there's something that deals with a certain type of stocks or financial reporting nuance.

When we built that feature, we can then deploy that into our Australian book of business or Canadian book business. And so, we’re taking now the Barclays ideas and innovation cycle and the Morgan Stanley ideas and innovation cycle, and the UBS ideas and innovation cycle.

Solium’s Australia and Canadian and U.S. and EMEA region, innovation and putting that to one platform and rolling that out to all partners and our direct business and that creates some of the scale and real stuff that I think makes these such an exciting opportunity for us.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay. That’s very helpful. Just on the last point I want to touch on. Having attended the day at Synergy conference. I got - I am kind of new to the story here and I got some exposure to what you guys have done on the certification side for Shareworks certified experts.

Can you talk a little bit about the investments you made there and what benefits you might expect from that program over time?

Marcos Lopez

Yes. I could spend another hour on that, actually like feedback. But I think with more people on the call. I think so, just at a macro level, of course you think of it as investors is, what we’re trying to do is make it easier for users to become experts on Shareworks platform and those users can be employees new employees that we hire at Solium, which enable us to ramp employees up faster. But ensure our customers using the platform better.

It can be the hundreds of new administrators that are going to be using the platform at UBS and Morgan Stanley and expert servicing their plans. And it can also be for clients who are signing up that do-it-yourself administration about particularly complex plan to learn of platform.

Really one of out of that is not only user using platform, but are they happier and they are getting the value I think what they are paying for. Which also get a viral affect out of that.

Where people as they go from job to job, have a preference for a system that they have the most proficiency in and by creating more ways for them to gain proficiency and keep that proficiency up, we help that asset base start to grow and become more powerful, and we see that in the Canadian market. We see that now in the mature private company market, and administrating one of our unicorns and goes to another up-and-coming Unicorn.

The phone rings and they pick, they call us to say, you know what, we’re ready now for this platform. So, we can see the benefits of having that education system not only for our internal staff and the ability to make sure our customers, feel satisfied about the service we’re giving them. But also, to build a community of experts, whether they work at Morgan Stanley or they work at Solium or with client of one of ours on being an expert in the platform.

So, I think it’s not a massive investment that we are making there. It’s a reasonable size team. But it’s an important for us that’s called strategic.

Deepak Kaushal

Just a follow-up on that. So, to what extent when you look at the competitive environment. Do you see other people doing this or is this really something that only those with size and scale can afford to put in a place in a meaningful way?

Marcos Lopez

Yes. We don’t see it happening really at all with any of our competitors around the globe and I think part of that is scale. We do have the advantage of having a global business with lots of channel partners that we can spread that cost over.

It’s also part of how we think about the market in that, whereas we’re trying to bring an enterprise software approach to this market versus a transfer agent or wealth management approach. So, we view it as enabling our customers on the tools and building -- some solve their problems the most versus a means to an end.

Deepak Kaushal

That’s helpful. You know I’ve been trying to think of a good smart follow-up on the future investments that you are making and the leverage you can get out of that. But maybe I will save that for another day and I appreciate the time.

Marcos Lopez

You bet.

Pardeep Sangha

Hi, Marc. This is Pradeep here from Haywood.

Marcos Lopez

Hi, Pradeep.

Pardeep Sangha

I know in the past you gave a sort of a dollar value potential for the Morgan Stanley deal of annual of $18 million potentially. Have you given any sort of indication on the UBS deal, sort of what sort of ballpark are you talking about that one in terms of annual revenue potential?

Kelly Schmitt

We have not given that Pradeep. We only released that as required for materiality and so, Morgan Stanley, hit that threshold and UBS did not.

Pardeep Sangha

So, what are you using as a materiality threshold then?

Kelly Schmitt

I mean basically, Canadian securities legislation.

Pardeep Sangha

So, UBS would be below that, okay.

Kelly Schmitt

Yes.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay. The other question - just - we had a lot of talk on the UBS and Morgan Stanley on this call. If you can get back to some of the other stuff that you are doing internationally. Never really heard, I mean in couple of quarters ago, you hired somebody Asia, to give a sense of how that’s going and maybe a little bit on what’s going on in Australia and Europe and just give us a sense of kind of where the rest of the business is kind of going these day?

Marcos Lopez

You are right. These two wonderful new partners that we’re very, very focused. But as we like to say internally, we have $100 million Canadian business that needs to run and succeed as well. So, there is lots of focus on existing business.

I think the Hong Kong investment, still just one individual there. We continue to learn more and there is - as expected, when you’re in a market opportunities avail themselves. And so, we’re still on a wait-and-see approach on that.

And so, I think, it’s the Chinese government makes different decisions on how the movement of funds works and company look at ways of intending their employees more with equity in that market.

It becomes an interesting area for us. But you know too early frost to know we’re going to have a big investment there or not. But I think we’re happy with single individual we have there at this point in time and learnings that we’re getting.

The Australia market, under Paul’s leadership, we’ve seen a renewed sales growth and it’s going on the back of what [indiscernible] was able to do. He was there. So, I think that market looks positive to us and so, nothing of it, what I mentioned in the call there.

On the EMEA side, I guess the nuance change that's occurred over the last year is probably that we have a little more geographic focus on our distribution team. So, we have a team focused on the data region, Germany, Switzerland etcetera.

France has got a more acute focus now and so that’s on energy came out of the French market. And so, can baby steps on those pieces. But each client win is another important step. And on the back of dealers we continue to see more opportunities come out of Germany and love to see if we can get those secured.

But in addition to that, we've been able to refocus and entrench inside of the U.K. market and we see better pipeline activity there as well. So, you know by large I think all of those markets are in a place that make me happier than we were a year ago.

Pardeep Sangha

Okay. Thank you very much. That’s very good insight.

Robert Young

Hi, good evening. I missed the beginning of the call, so sorry if I am rehashing some things here. But it sounds like there is a couple of questions trying to calibrate the size of the UBS. The difference in the new contract versus the old contract.

Is there any kind of -- can you give us any guidance, like just a numerical value around what that materiality is? It’s just sort of setting up a limit or like a broad range. Is there any color that you can provide…?

Marcos Lopez

I hope you read from this, so no one hold me too. But I think roughly in the materiality test is around 20% of revenue.

Robert Young

Second question for me would be around the Morgan Stanley program. As I understand you, you have a lab system and you have now hired R&D resources and you are actively recreating features that Morgan Stanley would be used to and then at some point, you’re going to start to migrate customers once I assume Morgan Stanley is confident that the features have been recreated. Maybe just comment on whether I understand that correctly.

And then second part of that question would be around complexity of those migration. So, understand that moving people from time sensitive on to share works fairly regularly. As you are winning customers, you are bringing them from other providers of equity?

So, I just kind of get a sense of the complexity of Morgan Stanley migration, relative to the sort of day in and day out migration which you see all the time?

Marcos Lopez

I think you are trying to ask three parts overall, and I try to hit them each with a bit of first when I answer. The first part was around the features we’re developing to get ready conversion.

Maybe a better way to think about both of these is, the very first step that we need to do is get the immigration into their fabric completed. Trading systems, conferral, data exchanges. Money laundering, authentication. All of the pieces you need to just to turn the lights on and that’s really the big focus right now. I am sure, is a big platform and it can handle some of the customers today without any future requirements or new development.

So, what we’re trying to focus on now is, what I will call the hard part of getting over the inertia of getting connected to the system and turning it on so that their staff are using it in a real world. And for us it’s really important to try to get both of these partners of a lot of clients by the end of this year. It’s just about good process of shipping something and getting it out and getting it live.

So, the focus is now, there will be lots of focus on features and such. But that’s not what’s causing any delay. Right now, the effort right now by and large is around making the integration can happen and we can offer it in the live environment.

The next question you asked or commented on was, seems like…

Robert Young

Migration.

Marcos Lopez

Yes. The UBS migration. That really will be easier question. We have all the Transcentive developers and we've been inside the UBS house for a long time and so we know that world and because they're just replacing their admin platform and then a few other systems of Shareworks and not all the trading and participant portal pieces, there is a bit of simplicity that comes with that you don't have on the Morgan Stanley side.

And so, that you're right. it has less complexity in the Morgan Stanley side. On the Morgan Stanley side, more complexity, but they're taking Shareworks in a much more natural state and so they'll have all the innovation and features on the participant portal and such.

The complexity of those we have that done already for a handful of customers are using that data for trading and testing and finding out make sure that when they say blue and its same shade of blue that we're seeing etcetera.

So that's happening today. Where some of the complexity will come in Rob is the velocity of conversions and the number that we'll be managing in tandem and the ability to build automation around making sure all of the data is reconciled correctly from one system to the other and the training of the staff and of the clients.

And so that's where lots of effort is being put now is into the machine that will have that scale that will enable that and for sure there's complexity to it, but it's really not different than what we do when we convert a client that we win, which just happens all the time.

It's actually the complexity count we're trying to do at scale with precision [audio gap] 0.4 million participants you really gain the ability to build some sophisticated robust tools that can automate a lot of that work and enable customers to see their data and play with the data and iterate through conversions much quicker. And so, the complexity is around doing it at scale versus just getting the data in.

Robert Young

No that's great. So, I guess like the technology risk is low, it's really just how fast you want to move once you prove the migration case like to test customers that you're looking on now?

Marcos Lopez

Yeah, that's correct, that's exactly well said.

Robert Young

You said earlier in the call that you're seeing the benefit of some brand and profile in the U.S. market from these wins, can you talk about how that's impacting the direct business and whether that's a piece of a business that is still operating at the regular level of activity, you've given all this activity with UBS and Morgan Stanley?

Marcos Lopez

Yeah, I think there is probably a little more velocity there, but I think you can considered its operating status quo with a little more win in sales.

Robert Young

Are you seeing any unaided lead -- like unsolicited leads servicing?

Marcos Lopez

Sorry, say that again.

Robert Young

Are you seeing any unaided lead generation like unsolicited leads coming to you, might not…

Marcos Lopez

Yeah, we were supposed seeing a little more of that than we usually see.

Robert Young

Okay. And then last question for me just an update on I haven’t heard anything related to the Nasdaq Private Markets partnership. Have you given an update there and I'll pass the line?

Kelly Schmitt

Just in the prepared remarks Rob, we said that we migrated the majority of their clients in the second quarter. So, work closely with the team and with the successful migration.

Marcos Lopez

I'll tell you an example Rob of those handful clients coming across few dozen coming across and being migrated in just a few months.

Robert Young

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Hubert Mak

Hey guys. Just a question for me would be just on the pipeline, I know you talked about in different regions, but in aggregator may be regional, can you just give us better color and just like or maybe quantify like how you're seeing the pipeline improved maybe from last year, this year and like whether you're seeing any pipeline increase, deal size increase maybe 20% and maybe these are larger deals.

Can you just give us some reference on how your pipeline has improved?

Kelly Schmitt

Sorry Hubert. We don't disclose the pipeline metrics.

Hubert Mak

Okay. And I guess secondly just on the international front then if you look at your operating EBITDA is, it's been hovering like breakeven here, can you give us like an idea like how should scale here over time?

It sounds like you guys have some wins here in Australia and obviously Europe, but how do I think of, start to see the improvement in EBITDA going forward here?

Kelly Schmitt

If it was just based on the regions that we're in today, they absolutely. So, we feel we've made significant investments to put the back office and customer facing functions that we needed to support those regions and all of the languages and different requirements.

However, the international segment always encompasses new countries potentially as well and there is often high upfront cost when we enter a new market. We're dipping our toe as said in previous calls with putting enforcement into Hong Kong to learn about that market.

No determined path forward, yes, but that's an example of should we decide to invest in that market, then that will pull on the EBITDA of the international segment for a period of time.

Hubert Mak

Okay. And just lastly for me just in terms of the license contribution here from Morgan Stanley, UBS, can you just clarify, is that recurring or is that one time that you got in terms of hitting your milestones?

Kelly Schmitt

It's recurring, Hubert.

Hubert Mak

Okay. Great. Thanks.

Nick Agostino

Yes. Good evening. I guess just on the back of that last question, can you guys maybe break out how much of the $1.4 million is licensee fee versus subscription fees from new customers?

Marcos Lopez

No. We don't disclose that.

Nick Agostino

Okay. Thought I'll give a try and then just trying to wrap my head around if I look at Canada, the adjusted EBITDA margin there, it looked like it was very strong 35% and I think in the prepared remarks you indicated that transaction activity within Canada if I heard correctly was down year-over-year, typically I think of transaction activity has been a fairly high margin business.

And I think last year you posted 27% EBITDA margin. This year it was seen 35% despite the lower transaction activity. Can you just maybe help me reconcile how you get to the margin expansion?

Kelly Schmitt

Yeah, so I don't like get too much involved into tax and transfer. It just kills on earning calls, but like ultimately Canada owns the IP for Shareworks and so if you also look at the segmented results, you'll see that the US margin is actually down versus last year and so that reflects the U.S. essentially paying our Canadian entity higher royalty due to some of the Morgan Stanley and UBS revenue coming on.

So, there is a bit of cost allocation happening there Nick.

Nick Agostino

Okay. Okay. That's great. And then just last question, I don't think I heard any commentary on that Fortune 50 pilot and if that is the case, can you maybe just provide commentary as far as where it stands and if you anticipate it being converted from a pilot to full on contract and I'll it at that. Thank you.

Marcos Lopez

Yeah, it's continuing on and its better nuance because they work with one of our new partners as well, but they continue to be a customer of Shareworks and continue to use us in different and new capacities.

Nick Agostino

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, operator and thank you, everyone for taking the time on summer evening to listen to the call.

