Time To Throw In The Towel On Pearson

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has headwinds that are just too great to make this an investment-worthy stock. Its divisions have been sold off, the dividend has been cut, thousands of employees have been laid off, revenues and earnings have been falling for years, and management says one thing and does another.

The company has 823 million shares, the stock trades for £6.305, and the market cap is £5.4 billion ($7 billion). It takes $1.30 to buy one pound. It would make sense to buy the ADR and not the shares in London, but I’m going to use pounds for part of our financial analysis.

An important chart (from the latest presentation on the Investor Relations website) shows that half-year sales have flat-lined. Half-year revenues were $1.079 billion in 2014, $1.085 billion in 2015, $1.067 billion in 2016, and $1.077 billion in 2017.

What really pushed us about selling the stock is the interim dividend being cut from 18 pence to 5 pence. The full-year dividend should be 10 pence, as management stated that the interim dividend is usually 1/3rd of the total annual dividend. The old dividend was 39 pence - that's quite a drop.

I wanted to quote management's past overconfidence in the dividend. CFO Coram Williams said in the Q4 2015 earnings call, "Sustaining our dividend at 2015 levels reflects our confidence in our 2018 goals, the strength of our balance sheet and our belief that our organic investment is already running at about the right level." When an analyst asked if Pearson may cut the dividend, Williams responded, "... we think that it is best to keep that cash and make sure that it is underpinning our commitment to our dividend." In the same conference call, CEO John Fallon remarked, "But the Board is holding the final dividend which means a 2% increase for the full year to 52p per share and we're planning to sustain that dividend at that level."

In Q2 2015, executive director Robin Freestone had stated, "... to fund our progressive dividend policy and Pearson has returned £1.7 billion to shareholders through our dividends over the last five years alone and has increased our dividend above inflation for 23 straight years." So you can see that management was really touting the stock based upon the dividend.

Though we could see that Pearson was going through great transitions, we initially purchased the stock based upon management's confidence that it would not cut the dividend. The 7% yield that we would have received would have made the stock worth owning. At a dividend yield of 2.38%, though, we're not so excited. We were hoping management would pay out the dividend from cash sales instead of share buybacks.

According to an S&P report, sales were $9.397 billion in 2011 and shrank to $6.146 billion in 2016. Earnings per share shrank from $1.91 to a loss of $3.87 over that time frame. S&P has a price target of $8 for the ADR. It sees earnings per share of 62¢ in 2017, which would put a price-to-earnings ratio of 13. That's a decent valuation, but I'm leery.

There are a few good things management is trying to implement. One is that Pearson is attempting to cut £300 million ($389 million) by 2020. There is going to be a £300 million ($389 million) share buyback from the proceeds of the Penguin Random House sale. Pearson has sold off stakes in the Financial Times and The Economist to focus on education. As for employment, the company is laying off 3,000 employees but has added funds to the pension. Morningstar's analyst has a $10 price target on the ADRs. He is bullish on the education business.

What put me off on Pearson was management's commitment and comments on the dividend. If it can't be trusted on the dividend, can it be trusted on guidance on operations? In my opinion, no. Pearson is too difficult to gauge. This nineteenth century company that has its roots in news is now almost completely in education, much of which is in the U.S. It's just not the same company that it used to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.