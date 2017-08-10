Valeant: Much More Upside Remains, Despite Messy Quarter

Valeant (VRX) reported Q2 earnings on Tuesday morning. In this article, I review these earnings and update my investment thesis that I had previously outlined here (Part I and Part II). In this article I first analyse Valeant’s performance by division, then pull up to my overall conclusions.

Note the ratings I give for each division are relative to my expectations before the earnings release, not the markets’ expectations (which were below mine).

B&L / International: 7/10

B&L delivered strong organic revenue growth of 6%, in line with management’s longer-term guidance of 4-6% revenue CAGR for 2017-2020. Most of the growth came from the international business, especially China. This is very positive for Valeant’s long-term narrative as B&L has a 30% market share in China (per Valeant management), and there is a long runway of potential growth in China as the population becomes wealthier. Unfortunately though, actual reported revenue growth was -3% and constant currency growth +1%, well below the organic growth rate. EBITA was flat on cost savings. I docked B&L 3 points as I would like to see real growth delivered to the bottom line, and the failure to gain approval for Vyzulta (for the second time) eliminates a near-term driver of growth. The news of further delays on Vyzulta was frustrating, as the FDA’s reaction to Valeant’s submission of issuing a Complete Response Letter regarding the “Current Good Manufacturing Practice” appears remarkably similar to a Complete Response Letter that Valeant received in July 2016 about the same manufacturing issue.

Salix: 9/10

Standout performance for Salix, driven by 13% delivered and 16% organic growth in Xifaxan. Investment in the sales force is paying off, and there should be more to come in the next few quarters as Paul Herendeen has said that the salesforce will still be in ramp up mode through September. I docked one point from the perfect 10 as there was an inventory build that flattered growth, but underlying growth should still be c.10%. This was an excellent result.

Dermatology: 3/10

Offsetting the strength in Salix were declines in Dermatology, with revenue down 31% YoY, much worse than Q1’s 11% decline. This result was very disappointing, especially following Bill Humphries’ (EVP Dermatology) comments on the Q1 earnings call that “I would say we're stabilizing the base in volumes, and we're improving the base in terms of ASPs which was consistent with our comments earlier in the call.”

I had hoped that Dermatology was stabilizing ahead of the Siliq launch, but that does not seem to be the case. It is hard to know what is going on from outside the business – Joe Papa was circumspect on the call – but I have a hypothesis: I believe that their Dermatology products are not sufficiently differentiated to justify premium prices, so they are subject to similar volume & price pressures that generic drug makers are facing. I suspect the revenue-focused deal with Walgreens masked these issues for a couple of quarters, but now Valeant is more focused on per-unit profitability the sales appear to have dried up. This is only a hypothesis, but the results suggest that it is close to reality. Of course, eliminating a large share of their Dermatology salesforce in early 2017 will not have helped matters either. The existing Dermatology business looks like it could be a drag for the next few quarters at least.

The bright spot within Dermatology is the launch of Siliq, and the continued progress in the development of other related formulations. Joe Papa was very focused on Siliq’s potential on the call, as he repeatedly spoke of the future of Dermatology being driven by new products (and not being fixated on the challenges of the existing products).

US Diversified: 7/10

Another quarter of reduced LOE concerns, at least for 2017. It seems clear now that the original LOE guidance given in February was set very low to create room for later upgrades to offset divestitures. This tactic has worked well to date, although I hope they can keep it going next year, as declines not felt in 2017 will likely become headwinds to growth in 20187 and beyond. Of course delayed declines are better for the business as more cash flow is earned from the products, but these delays are temporary gains, not permanent growth.

Overall picture: Growth challenges

While the core Valeant franchises of B&L and Salix performed well during the quarter, the performance of Dermatology has raised further questions about Valeant’s future growth profile. My investment thesis is based on: (1) Valeant having two strong franchises in B&L and Salix that would provide growth (still true); (2) that while the LOEs were a drag on profits in 2017 this drag would diminish over time to allow the strength of the core businesses to shine through (also true). However, (3) this overall thesis relied on the other sub-divisions, such as Dermatology, Dentistry, and non-LOEs in Diversified, having a broadly neutral impact on profits. This final leg of the thesis is not working as well as I had expected. Dermatology & Dentistry had a combined revenue fall $70mn in Q217 vs. Q216, and YTD they are down $100mn. Annualized that is $200mn, and this explains the bulk of the negative adjustments for “Balance of Business” on slide 18 of the Q2 results presentation.

Implications for my investment thesis

If revenue from the Dermatology & Dentistry divisions continues to fall at 20% or more during the second half of the year (or longer) then there are consequences over both the long and short term. The longer-term consequences are easier to describe: with a lower base of earnings in 2017 then EBITDA in 2019 & 2020 will be lower. I have taken this into account in my updated forecasts, which I run through below. I expect Valeant to earn $3.9bn of EBITDA in 2020, vs. $4.1bn previously. I now expect VRX will be worth $60-65 in late 2019, rather than my prior expectation of $70-75. Valeant still offers material upside, just less than I previously had thought.

2018 EBITDA guidance may be below 2017

Shorter term, VRX’s trajectory is more complicated because of 2018 EBITDA guidance. On my prior estimates, I had expected Valeant’s EBITDA to be flat from 2017 to 2018, as growth from the core franchises offsets remaining LOEs and the EBITDA loss from divestitures. On a pro forma basis 2018 EBITDA would have been up 5%, which is healthy growth and in line with management’s long-term targets. I had expected that the issuing of this guidance, by February 2018 at the latest, would have been the last nail in the coffin for the short thesis.

It now seems likely that guidance for 2018 EBITDA will be $100mn lower than I had previously expected, and below the current guidance for 2017, at least at a headline level (i.e. not adjusted for divestitures). The headwinds total $360mn, and are: (1) no H1 profit from Dendreon ($60mn); (2) no profit contribution from iNova ($125mn); (3) less growth in Dermatology as the non-Siliq products decline further (maybe $50mn?); and (4) more LOEs that have been pushed back from 2017 into 2018 ($125mn, could be more). Against these headwinds I expect B&L and Salix to grow profits by $150mn and $110mn respectively, and for there to be some further savings in corporate overhead after the divestitures.

On balance, I believe it will be a close call, but overall my base case is that 2018 guidance will be about $100mn below 2017 actual. 2018 guidance will likely be $100mn above 2017 on a pro forma basis, but I can see the more “click-friendly” headlines of “2018 guidance below prior year” dominating on the day of the guidance release. This will likely slow the recovery of Valeant’s share price, and is where the pain is most acute from the additional delays with Vyzulta. Profits from Vyzulta could have helped to offset these headwinds, but it now seems unlikely the product will be launched before the end of 2017, and it could be well into 2018 before it is approved.

Conclusion: still bullish, but slightly more cautious

Overall, I am slightly more cautious after this earnings release. The non-Siliq Dermatology business appears challenged, and it could be a growth headwind for the next 12 months or more. 2018 EBITDA guidance is likely to be $100mn below 2017’s.

But we must not forget the big picture here. Valeant remains very cheap at the current price of $14/share. FCF to Equity is a whopping 34%. As that falls the share price will rise. Management will continue to use this FCF to pay down their debt. They will comfortably meet their target of $5bn of debt paydown after August 2016 through a combination of asset sales for $3.8bn (CeraVe & skincare $1.3bn, Dendreon $0.8bn, additional small assets sales announced in January for $0.6bn, iNova $0.9bn and Obagi $0.2bn) and Free Cash Flow which has been $1.8bn in the past 12 months (Operating Cash Flow of $2.2bn less capex of $0.4bn). At current rates of FCF they should exceed the $5bn target by $1bn by the target date of February 2018.

My core thesis remains that Valeant as a firm continues to generate at least $3bn of Free Cash Flow to the firm, which is well above their interest expense of $1.6bn. The extra cash flow will be used to pay down debt, and by 2020 net debt will be 5x EBITDA. At this point Valeant should be priced on a more normal FCF yield to equity, and if this is 10% (from the current 34%, double the market's 5%) then Valeant will be priced at $60/share or more. Over three years that is a prospective annualized return of 60% p.a. I am staying long.

The supporting tables below provide an update of my estimates; they are in the same format as my previous articles.

Supporting tables





Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.