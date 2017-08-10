Penumbra's (PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Presents at Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference (Transcript)

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference

August 09, 2017 02:00 PM ET

Executives

Adam Elsesser - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Jason Mills - Canaccord Genuity

Jason Mills

Again my name is Jason Mills. I'm the Senior Medical Devices Analyst at Canaccord. Thank you again for coming and please look at the disclosures in your book for all the medical device companies. And we have a run of some of the most dynamic companies in Med Tech I have got on my coverage list. And our next guest, Adam Elsesser, he is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, of a company I have known for a long time, is one of the best performing Med Tech companies. Since they became public, which I think really now is almost two years ago. We also have from Penumbra, Sri Kosaraju, who is the Chief Financial Officer; and Daniel Wilson, who is the Head of Strategy and Corporate Development. I'm giving you all kinds of titles, so I'll give you more. But a fantastic management team, they are all here for you today.

We have Adam up here and Adam thanks again for coming. It's always good to chat about the market. You know how interested I am in your market. The one that gets the most attention is treating acute ischemic stroke, [classes of] patients go from either nearly dying or being incapacitated to perhaps being the same person they were before the stroke. But also you have leveraged technology to expand synergistically in the market, where you are also getting [called out] of the body in dangerous situations. Maybe we can start at a higher level, because I think, I get questions a lot of that which is, they have catheters they are seemingly selling well, but their philosophy seems to be one that anyone can copy. And so when is that going to happen because this growth is terrific.

Maybe talk about, as you started the company your philosophy? Maybe talk about your markets and what you do? Just give you the floor for this, your philosophy how it's differed culturally, and in a lot of different ways from not only competitors in stroke and peripheral thrombectomy but in Med Tech in general?

Adam Elsesser

Sure. Well, that's a big open kind of question. So let me attack it. Let me start with sort of stroke and our thoughts around it and then maybe I can touch a little on the larger questions about how we've structured the company and the culture around it. When we started the company, the idea of treating stroke was somewhat laughed at. People have tried lots of different things. They've been a host of say drug trials and really TPA was the only thing slow to use but even that was not very well penetrated.

And they just thought look this is what happens, you have a stroke and you really can't change the arc about that terrible medical condition. So we took on that challenge and if you look at where we are today when we started we thought a very simple idea. If you could take a catheter and put it in the femoral artery go past the heart and deep into the brain and then in effect suck out or [indiscernible] the clot that maybe makes a difference to the patients.

We even did something very novel. We made a catheter that was bigger than anyone had ever dreamed of taking deep into the brain when we first started. Today it's somewhat laughable because it's almost half the size of what we do today, but at that time it was considered really risky because the bigger you go typically the stiffer and more dangerous the size of the catheter is. But we have worked on this technology to really change catheters and the way they were constructed to make a flexible and soft bigger catheter. And then we just started iterating and iterating. We are now on our sixth generation. We are much bigger and as we don't think we're done.

So to address the question of why can't anyone else do it? They simply can except the ball keeps -- the goalposts keep moving. And it's not just making a catheter, you're making something very, very soft and large enough, you hook it up [truly] to pump that's going to run this full back in and that will hold its shape, it can override the [indiscernible] and a host of other challenges. And so we're going to keep pushing ourselves. When you go into an area like stroke, you are not going to be done the first time around, because there is that simple. Obviously it would have been done many years ago, and so the techniques and the challenges and the things that we'll keep learning will keep pushing us forward I think for some period of time.

How do we do that? And to address the question of has the company grown? There is sort of sense in Med Tech that as you go -- get bigger you slow down your innovation. The small startup with singular focus one product you're fairly innovative because they are going sort of hands on deck. We're way past that. We're almost 1,700 people. We have many different products in different areas and many of those we are constantly iterating those. So we've done some things that maybe seem [trite] but our fundamental to building in a culture. With our entire engineering staff we don't just save you words, we really model the behavior that it's sort of okay to fail.

And in a lot of corporate environments it's not okay to fail, you don't want to fail. And if you think about what you do in most engineering groups, if you don't want to fail to get rewarded for success only you're going to keep designing or scoping your projects to be easier and easier so they [indiscernible]. And by definition you get what everyone else has already done in effect you are copying what's already happened. So we really encourage people not to do that. We show by example constantly over and over again as new people come on that, the people who they think are the most successful have all failed and we use examples over and over again, so that they understand that taking those kind of risks is okay.

And we've done a lot of other things. I'm particularly proud of a [indiscernible]. Almost half of our engineers of the whole company are women. In Med Tech the industry average is around 5% on biomedical engineers in all. And we're approaching 50% but not quite there, but over 40. And that's I think been hugely helpful as these teams have been [indiscernible]. There is some data out there that says that next time the teams start evenly balanced and tend to be more creative and potentially more successful. And so I think that's been part of our success as well.

Jason Mills

That's helpful as a philosophy and just tell us about your culture. Talk about within the stroke -- my question is ultimately going to be your approach to growth in any market where we'll talk about the stroke market. But before I get there let's talk -- let me just level that you have done a lot of work on that target addressable market and you guys have helped us understand that over the years. But so you guys pretty much know from [indiscernible] 7,000 unfortunately folks suffer these things every year. Half of them unfortunately don't have a salvageable brain to work on once they reach the emergency room, at least that what we’re using in our little -- our funnel.

So you got 350,000, you're working in large vessels that still gives you 160,000, 170,000 cases that you could be doing or [indiscernible] mechanical transaction you could be doing. And I know its coming. We do – we think 27,000, 28,000, 29,000 procedures this year is our estimate. So that's not very many relative to the target patient population. Yes, I have not seen the medical device market in which the cost of clinical data is as definitive as it is in stroke. Why is that? So that's going to leave you with the question about the care pathway, the development of the market?

Adam Elsesser

Yeah.

Jason Mills

But, that still sounds me to this day and [indiscernible] further a while.

Adam Elsesser

Yeah. I think that you -- that is the fundamental question, you have this group of patients somewhere over 150,000 and under 300,000 that likely should be treated and this is just in the US. Obviously globally you do the math, and it's substantial. And why is it that with as you said this overwhelming data that supports doing this on reimbursement, high reimbursement, a profitable procedure, training physicians, plenty of training physicians, what is the problem. And it's fairly easy to define, way harder to fix. The definition or why is you have to get the patient to a center that does this procedure.

There are over 600 plus centers in the US, they cover the geography, there was a study done that said pretty much most people or everyone is within half an hour of a center that do this procedure. So, it's not the number centers that is the problem. It's what happened at an EMS level, an ambulance level. When an ambulance comes and there is no physiological test to say you have had a stroke, so you're relying on a clinical exam, a short two or three minute clinical exam of two or three versions that have been pretty well accepted. And the issue is, local rules and ordinances that guide where ambulances are required to take patients and typically they were required to take them to the closest primary stroke center, if they think they've had stroke.

Well, primary stroke center doesn't treat the patient with an interventional means, they simply potentially give them a TPA if there is any window of the TPA which is much tighter than the device window. And that doesn't help, there is also a significant revenue source coming from this group of patients. There is all the after care and everything that comes with it. So, you're basically saying let's not do that, let's triage the patients at the ambulance level and take them to an appropriate center where they can potentially be treated. And that because of rules that govern that are at a local level, we're talking about huge amount of effort county-by-county, hospital-by-hospital to get those rules and change. So, there are three real efforts being undertaken right now.

Jason Mills

In which you're participating.

Adam Elsesser

We're definitely as a company participating, the best we can. The other companies that we compete against are also participating. This is sort of an all hands on deck effort, where we all have to do this. The physician society that they are very involved. At the local level there is a ton of different things happening. Some of them involve the actual local rules, the [ordinances] some involve the consolidation of hospitals that in fact take care of this issue because you are no longer competing with hospitals but they are all part of the same system. They are -- just on the earnings call yesterday, I talked about a particular patient who was able to be treated because the hospital that he went to had just recently installed a helipad primarily to support the stroke service at that hospital and without that he would not have been transferred to the hospital to be treated.

So there is a ton of work being down at the local levels by amazing physicians, by stroke coordinators, by EMS, fire chiefs, all of the folks involved sort of in the pathway. And it's real. It is one of the biggest topics in healthcare at the emergency level for sure. Then there is an effort that one of the main physician societies is undertaking to try to get state laws or regulations changed at a state level to in effect dictate or open up the pathway for patients. Some are similar to the trauma laws. Most states do not have laws that dictate that trauma patients have to go to certified trauma centers and that is a little less [controversial] because most of the hospitals didn't want those patients.

Here that's not always true, but they have been highly effective in making sure they are triaging [indiscernible] patients to the right place. You won't typically get positives on that, so that's another issue. We just had -- and I highlighted on my call yesterday, Arizona did [in fact] a revised rule at the regulatory level that allows or mandates the ambulance drivers learn the various clinical exams and then triage patients and are allowed now to take them to an appropriate center before it was mandated into the system.

Jason Mills

I think what I would assume you like replicated…

Adam Elsesser

Yes. It was a huge first step and just took effect late last week and I think that whether it's done through the rule process regulations or law that is the process that hopefully will happen.

Jason Mills

And then one example of a fix permanent context was what you said before which is broadly is hard to fix. One thing you mentioned in passing while it's a trauma you have not talked about in the past and maybe worth still to improve is you said in trauma they may not these patients that may not be the case here?

Adam Elsesser

Yeah.

Jason Mills

And there isn't a case because these patients actually are…

Adam Elsesser

They are profitable.

Jason Mills

Profitable to the hospitals, which is a hurdle.

Adam Elsesser

Is a hurdle and if not one could look at that and only comment on the sort of unseen side of that statement. But those hospitals deem to be there. These are small either, regional or local hospitals and they certainly see it as an important purpose and you can't take away all of their profits, not that this provides all their profits but you need them to be viable. So there is not -- it's not defined as an easy thing to do. The other aspect or the third level is there is a process underway with many of the physician societies that have joined together in sort of a consortium to look at and apply for a grant -- model grant through the CMMI which is innovation center as part of CMS that would study the patient flow. The mandate of the innovation center is to improve patient care and lower the cost to the overall system. And this is really made for that. Here if you treat patients and they're obviously -- do better then you could literally save some of the huge after care costs whether a study in after care for…

Jason Mills

Mostly in clinic.

Adam Elsesser

No they haven't -- they haven't gotten this grant they're getting ready to apply for it. They've written in white papers and have got ready, but they're going after the federal level too and as well as the state local level. So there is just a huge amount of momentum. It doesn't seem to win. We're about two years into this effort after the trials came out and it's seems to be building. We just came from -- two weeks ago the big sort of US [indiscernible] meeting. Literally it's all [other than] we talk about is these pathways to care and working on what's happening in their area, their region and that's sort of two years into it. So it's building. I am very optimistic it's just not going to be [indiscernible] as we through this process.

Jason Mills

In your mind, do you spend more of your time thinking about how to optimize those programs and those efforts for almost that's [high lifting] of those as it relates to how it can affect your business or more time thinking about how you can compete better or prove to folks that your method of extraction and -- of the [cord] is better than the competitors which is Aspiration versus stent retrievers for those who don't know? I know you've talked about where you think the biggest opportunity is for growth. I know it exists in both as the biggest. And then also talk a little bit about your competitive positioning and your belief that Aspiration First will win?

Adam Elsesser

Yeah. Well again -- lots of topics, we are very good at that. The -- I spend a fair amount of time on both. Obviously we don't want to lose our competitive advantage of the company. But more importantly I look at it more as a, we're not done until we can get caught out easily every single case we shouldn't stop. And there is room to improve. So we're going to continue to work on doing that and I think they will hold -- that effort will likely allow us to hold a competitive edge. But you need to be both. And I don't want to comment on the other companies we are in the space with, they're doing that too. They're working very hard on -- with us and with the societies to make sure that patients are getting to the right price. And it's been pretty impressive and [fun] to watch the collective effort that is developed.

Just though as it relates to my view -- the company's view on Aspiration and stent retrieval as two ideas, we've always believed you need both. This is not a idea or a topic. We just think that you should start with Aspiration, you spend a couple of minutes. If it doesn't work you don’t have to do anything. You're already there, your [access] is there and you simply add the stent retriever to see if it can help in those difficult cases. That seems logical to most people, if you were to do it the other way and started with a stent retriever alone, you would have to start the whole procedure again, starting with access if you wanted to add Aspiration.

Jason Mills

So, that was sort of the positive angle from the recent trial?

Adam Elsesser

Yeah. Yeah.

Jason Mills

For the ASTER trial?

Adam Elsesser

Yeah. So that doesn't make sense to most people. And to the extent that Aspiration works which it does most of the time alone, you've done the procedure faster and lowered cost effectively. So, that seems to be holding up as a general rule, obviously there are folks who use both and over time we are continuing to I think a slow migration.

Jason Mills

So, there is never enough time to ask you all the questions. We've spent two-thirds of the time talking about stroke. Now, that having been said, not quite, what was stroke percentage of your business?

Adam Elsesser

Okay. [indiscernible].

Jason Mills

That having been said is that a fair use of time relative to how excited you are about the 30%. Should we be spending more time on the peripheral business and what you do in analogy?

Adam Elsesser

No, I love both the businesses equally. So, in a perfect world we would talk about an equal amount of time, the peripheral transaction of the business, I also approve too on embolization business both have been really incredibly satisfying. Just to touch on something we rarely get asked about which is on the peripheral and embolization business, here we came into this field without a lot of experience in the peripheral side. And we added -- offered a product that was highly [indiscernible] a coil which existed, but it was a coil that was double the diameter and therefore quite two-fold the volume and because of the length.

That was softer than the products they are currently using which surprised everyone, and in the peripheral space where the vessels are bigger and what you're trying to do is tends to be bigger is having immediate effect and it's been a very incredibly valuable tool clinically too to physicians and we've done incredibly well with it. Because you have a lot less radiation and time spent during the procedure. When you look at our peripheral thrombectomy, which is what most people do want to talk about, it's a large potential market. You -- it's a really exciting space, it's not -- the work is a little different. The patients are generally already in the hospital and can be treated.

And we are really competing against either doing nothing or even TPA again a slow drip where they drip for one or two days in ICU and the patient has to be in ICU because they worry about hemorrhage. And we're coming along and saying rather than try to dissolve the clot or use [larger] tool that macerate the clot, you take it out, just suck it out. So, we've had to re-tool all of our original stroke products to deal with sizes and shapes and probability to go into the various parts of the body. And in the peripheral we also do the venous side.

So, we're going after DVT, we're going after PE, we're going after arterial clot on legs. And it's kind of amazing, because when we started doing this very few people really knew what that space was because there weren't a lot of devices. Its [derivative], mostly it was on the drug side and sometimes it was drug [thinners] come and take stuff. But the idea that you could relieve somebody quickly and especially when you are dealing with certain of the critical diseases if you are dealing with arterial clots you could lose your leg.

This isn't nothing, this isn't just oh it hurts, if you don't get the clot out of your leg in a decent amount of time you could have your leg amputated. [indiscernible] whether if it is a massive PE and we have had the fortune of treating a number of patients that are [coding] on the table because of the clot no longer in them and we are able to provide them just because we can suck it out.

Jason Mills

Some similar to the from pre treatment post treatment differential stroke is that why one of the reasons you are going after it?

Adam Elsesser

Yes, it's profound. [Multiple Speakers]

Jason Mills

I'm looking at the trial you announced.

Adam Elsesser

Yes, so we announced the trail that we will be looking at pulmonary embolization focusing on the trial on submassive because of the risk of those patients converting to massive and trying to intervene before that happens.

Jason Mills

So we are out of time. So I will say that your campuses in Northern California, it's growing quite a bit and you've been willing to host folks but most of your manufacturing is done [Multiple Speakers]

Adam Elsesser

This time I'm sure to call you.

Jason Mills

We should be very proud of you for that. We can probably talk to more out of that about that I'm sure. So we'll try to get investors out there to visit you.

Adam Elsesser

Thank you.

Jason Mills

Please join me in thanking Penumbra for coming to the conference.

Adam Elsesser

Thanks.

