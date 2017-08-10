Plug Power: Q2 Takeaways - Expect Full Year Targets To Be Missed By A Wide Margin

Expect no meaningful revenue contributions from the company's ongoing new business initiatives for the time being.

Deployment schedule slippage does not bode well for the company's revenue and cash flow guidance.

H1/2017 cash usage of almost $80 million with cash consumption most likely to continue during Q3.

Note:

I have covered Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Plug Power released its second quarter 2017 results on August 8 and, as usual, the numbers missed analysts' and investors' expectations by a wide margin on both the top and bottom line.

Even worse, the company's cash burn, again, reached new quarterly records as Plug Power reported a whopping $34.4 million of cash used in operating activities and an additional $10.9 million in cash outflows from investing activities with the latter mostly related to the ongoing construction of equipment subsequently to be leased to its largest customer, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

Over the first six months of 2017, the company has already used almost $80 million in cash compared to full year guidance of just $25-35 million. In consequence, Plug Power would have to incur positive cash flows of roughly $50 million in the second half of the year to arrive at the mid-point of its guided range.

Despite the elevated cash usage, management actually reiterated its guidance:

We anticipate the second half of the year being cash flow positive with over $130 million in cash collections, which should put us in-line with our guidance for the year.

Frankly speaking, this simply won't be the case, particularly not as the original deployment schedule for the remaining projected nineteen GenKey sites for 2017 has been changed. Anticipated Q3 deployments have been reduced from 12 to 10 sites with the remainder now scheduled for Q4.

The delay will have not only have an impact on customer acceptances and invoicing but will, most likely, defer some anticipated Wal-Mart lease refinancings into 2018. Moreover, there's ongoing risk for the company to fall behind the still ambitious deployment schedule. Furthermore, the severe time pressure might very well cause another round of material cost overruns like already experienced by the company in Q2/2016.

As a consequence, I now expect Plug Power to substantially miss both its cash-flow and top-line guidance for the year.

Against this backdrop, let's now take a look at the company's segment margin performance during Q2:

Note: All numbers have been adjusted for the effects of the "accrual for loss contracts related to service" taken in Q4/2015 to provide a clean comparison.

Product margins rebounded during Q2 as the company was able to recognize a much larger number of sales of its high-margin GenDrive units relative to Q1. Given the projected major ramp-up in GenKey deployments for H2/2017, product margins should expand even further going forward.

The service business surprised to the upside in Q2 as the company has successfully finished the exchange of thousands of faulty stacks originally supplied by Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and obviously also navigated through some early issues with its own stack solutions in addition to achieving better fixed costs leverage.

The material improvement is particularly encouraging as service margins in the company's day-to-day business have seen a meaningful level of deterioration recently. Management commented on the outlook for the service business as follows:

While service will see some variability quarter-to-quarter, we are seeing a positive trend in service costs and continue to target sustainable positive gross margins for service in 2018.

That said, the service costs associated with more than 4,000 GenDrive units and related infrastructure currently leased to Wal-Mart currently reside within the company's Power Purchase Agreements segment which showed only a slight improvement quarter over quarter. After adjusting for non-cash depreciation expense, gross margins in the PPA segment have been relatively stable at approximately -16% in both Q1 and Q2.

In its 10-Q, the company is partially attributing the improvement in the non-Wal-Mart service business to "a reduction in costs resulting from changes in product configurations rolled out to new key accounts" while on the flip side still pointing to "ramp up and commercialization costs incurred that are associated with the launch of new configurations in 2016" as the primary reason for the underperformance of the Wal-Mart service business.

Given this issue, the company's true service margins are not that close to break-even as it appears in the segment reporting but this doesn't change the fact that considerable progress has been made during Q2.

Unfortunately, the disappointing performance of the company's Fuel delivered to customers business during Q2 (after showing promising signs in Q1) should act as a bold warning to investors not to construe a sustainably positive trend from potentially short-lived improvements in certain of the company's business segments.

As a reminder:

In its fuel business, the company is supplying hydrogen to an ever increasing number of GenKey sites, which at the end of Q2 stood at 46, up almost 40% year over year. As a result, the fuel business is expected to become a larger and larger part of the company's revenue mix going forward.

After Q1 showed a remarkable improvement with quarter over quarter losses almost cut in half and gross margins trending up to its best levels in many quarters, the business reverted back to outsized losses during Q2 with gross margins deteriorating more than 140 basis points quarter over quarter.

In its 10-Q, the company is blaming "higher fuel costs" as the sole reason behind the margin deterioration after having just claimed "better pricing initiatives" last quarter.

With the fuel business expected to grow exponentially, fluctuations in hydrogen prices will have an even bigger impact on the company's results going forward, hydrogen purchase and delivery costs will easily eclipse $20 million for 2017. At these levels and with volumes projected to increase even further, one should expect the company to have gained some bargaining power with some of its suppliers but quite the opposite has seemingly been the case during Q2.

On the call, after being questioned on the issue by an analyst, management admitted to having "room for enhancements" on hydrogen and reiterated previous statements on potentially establishing a so called "hub and spoke-model" for supplying and servicing some of its smaller customers. CEO Marsh also referred to other potential solutions:

We’ve also been given a great deal of thought about other levels of hydrogen, how to provide hydrogen from electrolyzers and reformers to more large scale liquid plants and how we could partner with experts in those areas.

Disappointingly, Marsh did not mention the two most obvious solutions to the issue: Negotiating better prices with suppliers and / or passing price increases to its customers. Given the long-term nature of the company's customer contracts, Plug Power would most likely be precluded from increasing hydrogen prices anyway but the move would also make a dent in customers' deal economics, so do not expect the company to go down this path.

Addressing the losses in the hydrogen supply business remains an imperative for management, but don't expect a short-term solution for the issue.

Investors should closely monitor the results of the company's hydrogen supply business going forward, given the projected exponential growth in this segment.

Moving over to the company's liquidity position:

The company's unrestricted cash balance was down by another $9.7 million quarter over quarter to a measly $2.1 million at June 30 despite raising a combined $36.6 million from the exercise of warrants originally issued in conjunction with previous equity financings and the utilization of the recently established At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with FBR Capital Markets & Co. (NYSE:FBR).

As already suspected in my previous article, the company's very poor financial condition was behind the recent surprise increase to Plug Power's expensive credit facility with NY Green Bank, under which the company borrowed an additional $20 million at an elevated 11%+ interest rate subsequent to quarter end.

Also in July, the company has finally managed to refinance three recent Wal-Mart deployments under its new sale-and-leaseback facility with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and also collected a few million in payments from other customers. In sum, liquidity was boosted by roughly $40 million.

But as stated in the earnings release, the company will need this additional liquidity to fund the "residual build for 2017", so investors should expect ongoing cash usage during Q3. Given this issue, it is hard to believe that Q4 will see positive cash flow of $70 million or perhaps even more required to achieve the company's cash burn guidance for 2017 - particularly not as nine sites will first have to be deployed and receive customer acceptance prior to being invoiced during the final quarter of the year.

While roughly 70% of H2/2017 deployments are currently projected to be cash sales, the remainder will be Wal-Mart leases. As evidenced by past sale-and-leaseback transactions, there's a meaningful time lag between deployment and refinancing, making it unlikely that all six remaining Wal-Mart deployments for H2/2017 will be refinanced until the end of the year.

Moreover, dependent on the timing of invoicing and customer payment terms, I would expect collections for many of the Q4 deployments to occur in 2018 rather than in 2017.

Even without further deployment schedule slippage, I currently don't see a viable path for the company to even come close to its current guidance for both cash burn and gross revenues.

Speaking of gross revenues, the accounting requirements for the recent warrant transaction with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have caused some noise in the company's results and investors should actually prepare for more to follow given that the recent, similar warrant transaction with Wal-Mart will have to be accounted for in the Q3 results.

The accounting treatment actually reflects the inherent volume discount structure of the warrant transactions. Consequently, the company is required to deduct a certain amount of the resulting provision for stock warrants and related expenses from the reported revenue figure:

Included in our financial results is $1.8 million of provision for common stock warrants reported as a reduction of revenue, and $7.1 million provision for common stock warrants and related expenses reported as operating expenses. These charges are associated with accounting for warrants vested as part of the Amazon agreement. Future revenue reductions will occur for the fair value of warrants over time from both Amazon and Walmart deployments, based on up to $600 million of qualified purchases for each, given the associated warrant agreements and required accounting.

Investors should also note that the company's 10-Q explicitly states that neither Amazon nor Wal-Mart are contractually required to make any future purchases under the respective agreements.

Furthermore, even under the new sales-and-leaseback facility with Wells Fargo, the company continues to be precluded from upfront revenue recognition:

During 2017 and 2016, the Company’s sale/leaseback transactions with third-party financial institutions were required to be accounted for as capital leases under Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Subtopic 840-40, Leases – Sale/Leaseback Transactions (ASC Subtopic 840-40). As a result, no upfront revenue was recognized at the closing of these transactions and a finance obligation for each lease was established. The fuel cell systems and related infrastructure that are provided to customers through these PPAs are considered leased property on the accompanying unaudited interim consolidated balance sheet. Costs to service the leased property are considered cost of PPA revenue on the accompanying unaudited interim consolidated statement of operations.

Lastly, management provided new insights to some of the company's ongoing business iniatives:

China



Management, again, was very clear about its ongoing concerns regarding the lack of hydrogen infrastructure in China and the imperative to find a trusted Chinese partner. Meanwhile, field trials in China have gone rather smoothly so far. Don't expect any meaningful revenue contributions from China for the foreseeable future. FedEx range extender project



Expects 20 FedEx units to be deployed during Q4. Keep in mind, this is a pilot testing program that is expected to go on for at least 18 months. Europe



Being in discussions with Carrefour about rolling out additional sites in 2018. Remember, the Carrefour opportunity will be limited to greenfield sites for the time being.

Focusing on closing two deals for multi-site opportunities this year with one transaction already baked into the company's guidance (possibly IKEA as field trials have been going on for a couple of years already). New customer additions



Company has signed new customers, waiting for disclosure permission. Targeting to add two more customers for multi-site deployments each year.

Generally, investors should expect the company's sales to remain mostly derived from the core North American material handling business for the foreseeable future.

Bottom line

Based on Plug Power's disappointing Q2 results and some slippage in the deployment schedule, I now firmly expect the company to miss both its cash flow and, to a somewhat lesser extent, revenue guidance. Particularly cash used in operating and investing activities could easily come in at double the levels currently projected by management as the company is facing elevated risks of further greenfield site construction delays and / or falling behind the highly ambitious deployment schedule.

Moreover, a potentially large miss on revenues would, most likely, cause the company to come in below its stated gross margin guidance of 8-12% for the year 2017.

The quarter's sole bright spot was the material improvement in the non Wal-Mart GenCare business but the company already warned investors of ongoing variability in the company's service margins, so don't expect a straight path to sustained profitability.

Unfortunately, the remarkable progress in parts of the service business was negated by another huge setback in the company's hydrogen supply segment which was pressured by higher hydrogen prices during Q2. While management continues to evaluate solutions to mitigate the issue, meaningful improvements over the short to medium term look unlikely at this point. As the company is currently expected to grow its site count for hydrogen delivery by more than 40% in the second half, ongoing large losses in this segment would have a material impact on the company's bottom line and cash flows.

With just another guidance miss basically a given at this point, only large new customer announcements could act as a catalyst for the shares short term.

Lastly, don't expect any of the company's ongoing new business initiatives to become a meaningful revenue contributor anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.