Medovex's Product Launch Will Improve Quality Of Life For Patients And Improve Shareholder Returns

On June 5th, Medovex Corporation (NASDAQ:MDVX) received CE approval of its game-changing DenerveX System for back pain control. In the two months since that announcement, the company has been very busy launching its product, and the progress it has made is nothing short of amazing. For those not familiar with the company, I recently released this article, "Medovex: Light At The End Of The Long Tunnel From Development Stage To Commercialization," going into greater detail about the company and what it had accomplished to date. In this article, I will highlight its recent accomplishments and identify key catalysts going forward.

In the last two months, since CE approval, it has gone from a development-stage company all the way to a revenue-generating one with first patients benefiting from its device. First sales occurred on June 16 with initial sales to distributors in Germany, England and Italy. Not surprising, successful procedures followed within the following 6 weeks in those 3 locations. What can be seen on Medovex's Facebook page and is shown in the image below is the DenerveX System in action.





What really needs to be highlighted about these procedures and is described in the release below is the patients walked out of the operating room on their own, and the only pain medicine prescribed were over-the-counter medicines. The U.S. is experiencing an unprecedented crisis of opioid addiction. The White House task force is calling it a state of emergency. For anyone who has had back issues or knows someone who is suffering from pain associated with the facet joints, these are amazing results and could play a role in addressing the opioid issue, as lower back problems remain the 5th most common reason for in-office doctor visits.

On July 26, 2017, Dr. Martin Deeg performed two cases in Stuttgart. Dr. Deeg is a member of the Company's European Medical Advisory Board.



Case summary from Dr. Deeg's cases:



Case One: Female, 40 years old, L4, two joints treated. Patient had injection local only at the facet joint. At the end of the procedure the patient moved herself from the table and walked under her own power out of the procedure room and was discharged shortly after with no pain prescription provided other than over the counter pain relief medicines.



Case Two: Male, 42 year old, L5, two joints treated. Patient had an injected local only at the facet joint. At the end of the procedure the patient moved from the table and walked out of the procedure room on their own power and was discharged shortly after, again no pain relief prescriptions provided only over the counter medicines recommended. A picture of Dr. Deeg and patient may be found here on the Company's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/medovex/



Importantly, the patients benefit from a now long-term solution to what has been a permanent problem, the doctors benefit more from strong reimbursement, and the insurance companies benefit as it dramatically cuts overall cost of care. Rarely, if ever, will you identify an already approved device that benefits all three. Those who do usually see rapid adoption.

The DenerveX System offers a fast and simple way to perform a safe Facet Joint Syndrome treatment.



Patrick Kullmann, Medovex President and COO., added, "With the DenerveX™ System, we can offer surgeons and pain management specialists the ability to attain precise treatment of the Facet Joint pain. The DenerveX treatment uses 'Rotacapsulation™,' a combination of high heat and rotational capsular tissue shaving, in a minimally invasive posterior procedure for the treatment of Facet Joint Syndrome. The DenerveX System offers an alternative to existing treatments only providing temporary relief."

Stock Promotion

It appears Medovex retained the services of an IR firm back in 2015 and 2016. It appears to have paid for some marketing efforts on the company's behalf. While I don't appreciate some of these services being used, it is rather commonplace for small companies in trying to build their investor audiences. Being that Medovex hasn't done any marketing in over a year, I believe these past compensated efforts to be irrelevant as we speak. I believe the company's fundamentals have now evolved to a point where it has no need to engage in anything of the sort going forward. Investors should simply be aware, but note that not a single insider has sold a share of stock since the company went public. In fact, to the contrary, insiders have bought 19 times in just the last 12 months.

Risks

Like any microcap company that is moving from the development stage to commercialization and has had to raise cash through the sale of equity, there is always an inherent risk that it may never see its product gain adoption and reach profitability. In the case of Medovex, however, there appears ample early evidence that its device is, in fact, being embraced by surgeons and patients. While early results may not be an indication of the future, they are at a bare minimum very optimistic and should be considered somewhat of a de-risking mechanism for investors.

In addition, shares in the current price range could be subject to possible delisting from Nasdaq. The company's ability to previously satisfy a deficiency gives me confidence that it would do whatever is possible to ensure continued compliance as indicated in its recent 8-k filing.

Financials

Medovex's balance sheet is clean with virtually zero debt, but as is the case with any development and pre-revenue company, it funded development through the sale of equity. Obviously, the sale of equity results in dilution. While the company recently raised over $2.5 million, it will likely need to raise additional funds in the future. I expect, because of recent successful procedures and soon-to-be testimonials from actual patients, that future financing could come in the form of a potential strategic investor or at least higher prices of a traditional financing transaction. It's worth noting that the last raise was done at the market with no discount to market, which is generally the norm.

Insider Buying

Insiders, who currently own roughly 38% of the 20 million shares outstanding, have continued buying shares over the last year. In just the last 12 months, there have been 19 insider buys and zero insider sells, for a total of 1.9 million shares purchased. I can’t recall ever seeing a company’s insiders who were this enthusiastic about buying the company's own shares. To say they are bullish on Medovex’s prospects would be a huge understatement. Also, when looking at the track record of Steve Gorlin, to say he has been there, done this before is also an indicator of what could come in the near future.

Company Valuation (Current Market Cap Approximately $17 Million)

Without a doubt, figuring out what a company could be worth in the future is by far the hardest aspect of investing. So many variables come into play, and nothing is guaranteed. Currently, the market cap is around $17 million, based on about 21 million shares outstanding. You will be hard-pressed to find a medtech company with an actually approved product targeting such an immense market opportunity for this price. I would place a reasonable fair value of $60-75 million based on both public and private comps.

A recent financing was done for 2.9 million shares at $.91 and raised around $2.65 million. So far, the launch into the European market has happened very quickly, and the results seem nothing short of incredible - not only for the company in terms of revenues, but also for patients who are getting permanent relief from back pain for the first time in a long time. Restoring people's quality of life is priceless; just ask anyone robbed of their mobility from severe back pain. As the launch into additional countries continues and as procedures accelerate, this device could become the new gold standard. I would expect market cap to significantly increase on its own accord, or someone will likely acquire the company and place it inside greater scale. This could be a billion-dollar opportunity inside the scale of a Stryker (NYSE:SYK), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or many others.

Catalysts

There are some significant catalysts that will be coming up in the following months. Some of these are not your typical stock catalysts like sales and earnings, while some are. Among the normal catalysts coming up in the near term will be launching into more and more countries. Looking at the time line from the recent investor presentation shows the launch into 10 additional countries in the next 30-90 days. These launches will follow workshops for training, product sales and first procedures, all very material progress for a new company sporting just a $17 million market valuation. But what are the non-typical catalysts I expect? The use of social media will be a game changer.

People who had no permanent solution to their back pain will be able to report out what type of progress they are making after undergoing the procedure. Just wait until the testimonials start flying - this could be a viral story. Prior options, such as temporary injections, Radio Frequency Ablation, spinal fusions or addictive pain medicines could be a thing of the past. People with real-life experiences will be able to tell their story. That is a powerful marketing tool... stay tuned!

Conclusions

As mentioned above, insiders have continued buying shares. Some of these insiders are medical industry investor legend Steve Gorlin and world-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews. Included on the board are Dr. Betz, who is Chief of Staff at Shriners Hospitals for Children and Medical Director of Shriners' Spinal Cord Injury Unit, and DenerveX inventor Dr. Scott Haufe. These industry experts know the technology, understand the benefits and have put their money where their mouth is. Not only are they putting money on the line, but also their reputations, and that is many times any dollar investment. While everyone should do their own due diligence and make their own investment decisions, insiders continue to invest, and the only reason they would do that is because they know MDVX is an excellent long-term investment. At the current valuation and with an already approved device showing tangible results, this is a rare anomaly that I expect won't last much longer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I continue to buy shares, as this is a rare company that not only will benefit shareholders but is helping many people who have no other options for their back pain.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.