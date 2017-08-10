Nvidia Set To Beat Expectations, Again

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 9, 2017.

Expect Nvidia to report revenue and EPS better than consensus

Source: Nvidia

In an exclusive report for Rethink Technology subscribers, I laid out my expectations for Nvidia's (NVDA) fiscal 2018 Q2 earnings report, due August 10. What follows is a summary of that report.

Although the Ethereum mining craze has increased demand for graphics cards, another factor appears to be at work which limited Nvidia's GPU revenue in the quarter. Nvidia appears to be preparing for the launch of consumer Volta GPUs by reducing channel inventory. Most of Nvidia's high-end Founders Edition cards are unavailable either on the Nvidia site or through resellers.

I expect this to have limited revenue growth in the Gaming market segment for Nvidia relative to fiscal Q1. The table below presents my model estimates for the quarter.

Nvidia's results for Q2 can be expected to slightly beat analyst expectations, but I doubt that this will produce an outpouring of market support for Nvidia. Nvidia has already run up quite a bit. I wouldn't be surprised to see a slight pullback (5-10%) post earnings. This is profit-taking for the faint of heart.

Going into earnings, the key question I would like to see answered during the conference call is what the timetable is for the release of consumer Volta. Consumer Volta is looking essential to expanding Nvidia's GPU dominance. To me, this information is almost more important than the financial results.

Those of us in this for the long haul will recognize that Nvidia's earnings demonstrate that it is right on track, but the market may take some convincing. That will probably come with consumer Volta. I remain long Nvidia and recommend it as a buy.

Tesla upgrades its Nvidia based Enhanced Autopilot systems

Electrek has reported that Tesla (TSLA) has upgraded the processing hardware of its Enhanced Autopilot system, which Tesla began to install in all new cars last October.

Although based on Nvidia's Drive PX 2, Tesla's system uses half the processors of the full Drive PX 2, with one Nvidia GP106 graphics chip and one Nvidia Tegra X2 ARM system on chip (SOC). I have pointed to the reduced hardware as a possible reason for the delays in implementing all of the promised Enhanced Autopilot features.

The new “Autopilot 2.5” hardware seems to be an acknowledgment that the processing power of the current system is inadequate. Tesla was quick to downplay the changes, however, in a statement to electrek:

The internal name HW 2.5 is an overstatement, and instead it should be called something more like HW 2.1. This hardware set has some added computing and wiring redundancy, which very slightly improves reliability, but it does not have an additional Pascal GPU.

Left unclear is what exactly the upgrade consists of. Since the GPU was placed on a removable mezzanine card, I suspect that the GPU is what got upgraded. It was pretty underpowered, to begin with.

Interestingly, electrek pointed out that Musk “left the door open” to a hardware upgrade if needed to support “Full Self-driving Capability,” which Tesla has been selling to consumers since last October. I suspect that a considerably more powerful upgrade will be necessary.

Nvidia's AI City Challenge

Source: Nvidia

One of the interesting concepts presented at Nvidia's Investor Day this year was the AI City. It's significant that this was presented by Nvidia's VP for Tegra Deepu Talla. The AI City concept involves the use of Nvidia's Tegra processors for distributed AI. Most of the work for the processors involves object classification of video data.

Nvidia believes there are opportunities in traffic management, retail analytics, surveillance, and law enforcement. Nvidia processors would operate at various levels from local image processing of camera data through cloud services employing systems such as the Nvidia DGX-1 “super computer.”

To foster interest in the field and encourage use of its hardware/software AI solutions, Nvidia held a contest, the AI City Challenge. The main objective of the contest was to perform object classification of sets of pre-recorded video data.

Eighteen teams from fifteen universities competed. Two winning teams emerged, one from the University of Illinois at Urbana and the other from the University of Washington.

Nvidia sees AI City as a very large potential market with a $2 billion TAM by 2020. Nvidia uses events like this to stimulate interest in its products, and followed a similar approach in marketing “deep learning” on Nvidia GPUs in the early days. For deep learning, the approach certainly worked.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

