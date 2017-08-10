Who Else Made This Mistake With Chicago Bridge & Iron?

Several key lessons are provided for value oriented investors but also dividend investors; one lesson stands out above all with CB&I.

I was fortunate enough to sell out in June 2017 before the announcement but I still took significant losses.

I just found out that Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) had a massive Q2 loss and suspended its dividend. I am not surprised at this point. Although he's been largely bullish, even euphoric, Daniel Jones pointed out many of the problems just a week ago. The devil was on the horizon and the devil found a home.

Then again, CB&I did rally in late June; Baird, Wells Fargo, MKM Partners, Johnson Rice, Credit Suisse and others were talking fairly positive. So it's not like there wasn't some hope in the air. Nevertheless reality just punched the dream in the face. CB&I is officially a mess.

I do have a simple prediction from here. It's likely that we'll see CB&I downgraded and otherwise kicked around. I wouldn't be too surprised to see it fall below $10 per share once the dust settles.

It's even possible that CB&I cannot recover and that bankruptcy is behind the curtain. Perhaps my extreme pessimism is a buy signal? I don't know. What I do know is that I used to be a shareholder and now I am not. There's something to learn from my CB&I adventure that I'll share with you.

My recommend is to avoid CB&I. I would not buy. If you hold, I predict that it will be extremely volatile for months to come. You might get a better price but things might get worse. Personally, I try to avoid trauma and roller coaster rides. This isn't an amusement park, this is money.

The Warren Buffett Lesson That I Learned

I bought my first shares of CB&I in early October 2014 @ $53.56 then I added more at $50.55 then even more at $45.36. So, I figured I was intelligently averaging down.

Then, in May of 2015, I sold about 20% of my shares @ $58.35 so obviously I made a few bucks and reduced my risk. I wish I sold out the rest of my shares. But, that didn't feel right. Emotions got in the way.

From June 2015 through June 2017, I decided to hold firm. I figured that I would "hold my way out of the pain" with CB&I. I figured that time would get share prices back up even as the knife kept falling.

My average cost overall was $52.88 and I thought that was pretty reasonable. Here's what I was looking at back then:

Source: FastGraphs

On the surface, I mean, just look at the P/E ratio, the earnings growth, the debt to capitalization, and more. The dividend wasn't great but at least there was a dividend. Plus, the payout ratio was extremely low at around 4-6%. There's plenty more to say. What matters is that this was very much a value play in my eyes.

Warren Buffett added wind beneath my wings. I was seeing this:

The value trap was set. I bought "below Buffett" and felt like a winner. But that feeling was a real mistake. It's fine to follow guru traders and brilliant investors, from time to time. But, they aren't perfect. You must think for yourself.

The biggest lesson is now clear. I need to think for myself. I can still use the experience of others but it can only be a small part of the whole.

My Biggest Mistake with CB&I

I don't blame Buffett, or any other big name like Einhorn or Tepper. In 2015 they were buying. The numbers were looking "bad" and as a value oriented buyer, the P/E, P/S, PEG and more were telling me to jump in.

It was a reasonable play. Who would have thought that oil would go down and stay down? Who would have thought that it would hit CB&I so hard for so long. The buying wasn't the problem. It was the lack of selling. It was the lacking of thinking. It was the lack of due diligence with a fresh perspective.

Obviously, I should have sold out earlier to either make money, or to minimize my losses. I admit that pride got in my way. I very rarely lose money because I either just simply hold, so no losses count against me, or dividends drown out the loss. Normally my patience and my sloth in selling is a virtue. With CB&I, it was being pig-headed. I decided to remain ignorant on the growing pile of CBI's problems. Here's just one example: Chicago Bridge & Iron's $2 Billion Lawsuit. I just deliberately kept my head in the sand; that is my failure, my mistake,

The truth is that if investors are buying one stock at a time they are responsible to keep track of what's going on. More importantly, in many cases, I knew trouble was brewing but I decided to ignore it. This is anti-investing and it quite logical that I destroyed many thousands of dollars of capital.

The Lesson: Emotions have no place in most investing and when I let them get in the way, I lost money. Value oriented investor, income investors and also dividend growth investors can all learn from this grave error. Emotions blind rational thought and emotions very often destroy capital.

What I Did Next

If you're curious, I took the remaining capital from the trade and put it into to Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT). I bought in @ $25.26 in the early part of March 2017. I expect it to do well. I will watch it very closely and I will pay attention to the news. I will not let my emotions keep me stuck in SKT if trouble starts to brew but instead I will do my due diligence. I will keep my head on straight. Above all, I will take even more responsibility for my investment.

I like:

1. The valuation, well below history.

2. The BBB+ investment grade credit rating.

3. The AFFO growth rate; dividend coverage and growth.

4. The dividend yield which is high given recent history.

There's much more of course but this is nice to look at in reference to what I was seeing with CB&I. Despite these things I like, I will pay close attention to ill winds blowing.

