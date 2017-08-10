Valeant Pharmaceuticals: A Lesson In Value Traps

With the shares of Valeant (VRX) trading down 10% today (August 9, 2017) after their Q2 release investors should sit back, put aside the noise, and think about whether or not they want to stay invested in the company. After all, the company's biggest cheerleader, Bill Ackman, exited his position earlier in the year and has left all those who clung to his words out to dry. This article will take a look at some of the fundamentals of the company and its business model in order to establish if shareholders could be left with any value once the company straightens itself out or, if the company is a value trap and only the secured debt might be worth something.

To start, the Q2 release was a quarter of modest improvement with EPS loss decreasing from -$0.88 in Q2 2016 to -$0.11 this past quarter. Some debt reduction took place, and sales of some business units announced to help further reduce debt. In my opinion, the 10% drop today was largely tied to the 27% drop in revenue and 34% drop in profits from its U.S. Diversified Product segment which was caused by decreases in volume and price attributed to the loss of exclusivity for a basket of products as discussed by management in the Q2 release. The other two segments the company breaks out reported modest falls in revenue (both -3%) and relatively flat profits (-1% to +1%) but this decline in the U.S. Diversified Products segment was a harsh reminder that Valeant has been underinvesting in the research & development (R&D) pipeline for years while they pursued their faulty acquisition strategy.

R&D or Acquisitions?

After 2010, Valeant embarked on their acquisition strategy as a substitute to internal R&D. From 2010 where R&D as a percent of sales was 13.3%, internal R&D fell to a low of 2.3% in 2012 and sits around 4% today. As outlined in the table below, peers such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), and Pfizer (PFE) spent about 16% of sales on R&D over the past decade. In my opinion, this low level of R&D by Valeant is unsustainable in the healthcare industry because as patents expire the competition will come in with generics and similar products to eat their market share. The Q2 results in Valeant's U.S. Diversified business are already reflecting the downfall of their historic business model.

Source data from Morningstar

What About Those Past Acquisitions?

The past acquisitions allowed Valeant to grow the top line and got investors and Benjamin Graham's Mr. Market in a frenzy, pushing the company's stock to head scratching multiples. While the acquisitions helped the top line and the balance sheet grow, they did little good for the bottom line and returns to shareholders. As outlined in the below graph, return on invested capital (ROIC) got crushed from being 14.1% in 2007 to negative and low single digits the past few years which is not earning its cost of capital. For the first while (2010 - 2015) investors were happy watching revenue and the balance sheet grow (becoming mainly goodwill and intangibles) before they realized these "assets" were not generating returns to the bottom line and the growth they paid for was not happening. Then in 2015, the fall began as the writedowns and impairments of these "assets" took hold. As everyone knows too well, the share price fell from the $250s to the mid teens we see today.

Source data from Morningstar

It is Down So Much, It Must Be Undervalued?

A falling knife doesn't need to caught, certainly not by equity investors. The true economics of Valeant has been obscured to investors for a while through acquisitions, underinvestment in R&D, and management’s use of non-GAAP accounting measures (ie. EBITDA) prominently in their reporting. The valuation below takes a stab at what Valeant might be worth and what is left over for shareholders. Starting with trailing 12 month cash flow from operations and the usual addition of after-tax interest and deduction of capital expenditures, I have also deducted an amount for the incremental sum that Valeant should be spending on R&D (shown in the first table) if the business is to be sustainable. Given Valeant hasn’t paid corporate taxes in years because they have not earned a profit, I used a rough 25 per cent estimate. For a discount rate, I used my standard 8%.

Source Data from Q2 10-Q and Morningstar

Conclusion

While Valeant does have cash flow and an enterprise value of around $31.5B, after debt holders get paid, there could be nothing left for equity holders. The asset sales to pay down debt sound nice to some, but in my opinion it seems more like a controlled liquidation as the company feels pressure from debt covenants. The company may go on posting EBITDA numbers around the media but there is a lot to read between the lines for investors.

