Investors Heritage Capital Is An Asset Based Net-Net Play

Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffet would love this stock, but it would be out their remit because of it's low market cap. Perfect stock for retail investors.

Investors Heritage Capital Corporation (OTCQB:IHRC) is a financial company that owns Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company, Investors Heritage Printing Inc and Investors Heritage Financial Services Group Inc. Financial companies like IHRC have not benefited from a low interest rate environment, but with the US economy continuing to grow and interest rates expected to go up, expect IHRC to benefit.

IHRC has a market capitalization of 19.58 million with a P/E of 8.24 according to Google Finance. The reason why it is trading so cheap is that revenue has continued to fall over the last few years:

2013 – 80.12 million 2014 – 70.9 million 2015 – 68.18 million 2016 – 65.68 million



This equates to a 18% fall in revenue in the past four years. The revenue figures have all been sourced from IHRC's annual report.

The undiluted EPS in 2.66 in 2016 is much higher than usual this is in comparison to:

2015 – 1.04 2014 – 1.27 2013 – 1.80



Taking an average over the 4 years this gives an average EPS of 1.6925 (dividing the 4 numbers by 4). Based on my calculations this gives a P/E of 11.56 based on the current share price (by dividing the share price by the EPS). These EPS figures have again been obtain IHRC's annual report.



The EPS was much higher in 2016 because although revenue was lower, the total expenses were also lower. On the left you can see the 2016 expenses compared to 2015 on the right.

Asset Play



IHRC is a net-net stock and I would purchase it for an asset play. I had at the company’s annual report and looked at their financials. There are $580 million worth of assets as of 12/31/2016. There are $523 million worth of liabilities as of 12/31/2016. This means there are net tangible assets of $56.18494 million as of 12/31/2016. This gives a liquidation value of $56.185. This means if the company was to unwind today it would return 186% from its current price. Can you see why this is a great potential investment that I had to write about? Most of the assets are physical as well, there is little in the way of intangibles.

Chart and Technical Analysis

From Google Finance you can see that the stock hit a low that it reached in early 2012 and bounced off it nicely – from a technical level this is known as a double bottom. The downside is limited from here, with a lot of upside potential.

Liquidity Risks



This stock is OTC meaning that it is harder to invest than normal stocks on the stock markets. To add to this because it an OTC stock it’s not as easy to sell the stock because there is less liquidity. The average volume according to Google Finance is 216. To add that the market cap is around 20 million, which means it is worthwhile to have only a small position in IHRC and not a large stake as a personal investor. Also note that institutional investors such as hedge funds therefore can’t buy the stock. With the so called smart money out of the mix, this leaves retail investors like us an opportunity. In effect this leaves stocks like this to be more inefficient.

Market Risks

Remember IHRC is an OTC stock, that means it's not on the more reputable and renowned stock markets like the NASDAQ. The more renowned stock markets are for the bigger companies and they have much stricter entry and reporting requirements. This means that they are harder to get into and more secure for investors to invest in. This means that IHRC on the OTC is a risker investment to get into. To add to that it is much harder to trade OTC stocks than it is to trade stocks on the main markets. It's hard to find brokers that allow you to trade OTC stocks, but that's not the case if the stock is on a market, for example the Nasdaq. This adds to the liquidity risk that the stock faces.



Volatility Risks

Like OTC stocks are, this stock is highly volatile. That is also because there is such a low volume for the stock, this means it doesn't take that many shares to be bought for the price to rapidly move. The stock can quickly move up as well as down therefore.

Funding Risks

It is harder for a company like IHRC to raise money. They don't have the same access to the debt and equity markets in comparison to some of the larger companies because of the small nature of the company and market cap. To add to this their cost of raising capital would be much higher than a larger company, because of the higher risk associated with smaller companies. Higher risk = higher returns (therefore higher cost of capital).

Valuation

The current stock is trading at $17.7 and I expect it to reach $22 in the short term, this is because the current P/E of the stock is too low and I see 10 being a more respectable level. That covers the stock on a fundamental level, from a technical standpoint if you look at the chart, 22 is a level of great of resistance. This is an area that has been tested many times. That's why it makes sense to me from a fundamental and technical standpoint. This still puts the stock at a P/E of around 10, which is very respectable considering the overall market is trading at a multiple of 25. It's hard to put a long term value on the company as this is an asset play. It's got over 100% to be unlocked based on the assets the company has.

Conclusion



IHRC is an attractive investment as an asset play, and want to overlook the falling revenues. Benjamin Graham used to invest in stocks like this, net-nets that were losing money. IHRC is actually a net-net that is MAKING money. That’s what makes this such an attractive investment.

