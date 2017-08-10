Oil: The U.S. Looks Different Than The World

Oil prices continued to gyrate modestly after news broke from the EIA (Energy Information Administration) regarding some interesting oil-related data. Seeing as how I follow this space quite closely and given that I am a long-term investor who relies on this data, I figured it would be a good idea to dig through it and give my thoughts on what it should mean for long-term oil investors. The data in this report allows me to say that, in some ways, the market for investors in this space continues to improve while, in others, it has worsened slightly.

A mixed look at the US

Before I get to the global oil picture, I figured it would make sense to look at the US picture first since the US, with the possible exception of OPEC, has the potential to drive the price of oil more than any other entity on the planet. If you look at the table below, you can see that fears regarding crude oil output in the US are warranted to some degree, but the extent of how much these fears should influence prices is up for debate.

*Created by Author

You see, on the bearish side, it’s clear that oil output this year should be around 20 thousand barrels per day above prior forecasts and that total outpu next year should grow 0.56 million barrels per day, up to 9.91 million barrels per day and 10 thousand barrels per day above what the EIA thought the nation might produce just one month earlier. While this is bad, the bullish side that helps to offset this (but does not fully offset it) is the fact that the organization now thinks that output last year totaled 8.85 million barrels per day, down 20 thousand barrels per day from July’s forecast.

Despite the higher output, the inventory picture looks to be improving. If you look at the table below, you’ll notice that, while stocks at the end of last year were kept flat at 1.336 billion barrels, this number should fall to 1.292 billion barrels by the end of this year. This is a decline of 44 million barrels and is 19 million barrels lower than expected previously. However, as the balance between supply and demand on a global scale (if the EIA is correct) tilts to the negative, stocks should rise to 1.316 billion barrels. While this is negative, it is better than the 1.332 billion barrels that the EIA thought would be in inventories just one month earlier.

*Created by Author

The world shows a similar mixed outlook

First, allow me to start with some of the better news: demand on a global scale continues to surprise to the upside. If you look at the table below, you’ll notice that global oil demand last year is now estimated to have averaged 96.99 million barrels per day, an increase of 70 thousand barrels per day over last month’s estimate. We should see an increase of 20 thousand barrels per day (vs. forecasts) for this year, with global oil demand anticipated to grow 1.42 million barrels per day this year. Meanwhile, if all the data we’re seeing is accurate, global demand should surge by 1.61 million barrels per day in 2018, up to 100.02 million barrels per day and 20 thousand barrels per day higher than the EIA thought back in July.

*Created by Author

While this news is great, it has been, in some ways, offset by continued upside surprises in supply. In the table below, for instance, you can see that global supply should be 98.42 million barrels per day this year, up from 97.15 million barrels per day (an increase of 1.27 million barrels per day year-over-year) in 2016. In 2018, supply should be 1.79 million barrels per day above 2017’s estimates, with 2017 and 2018 seeing revisions that are negative for oil bulls.

*Created by Author

Surprisingly, this change in supply, as I’ve already stated, is not so much due to the US. It’s also not due to OPEC all that much. In the table below, for instance, you can see that the EIA’s projected oil output for OPEC has actually been flat for 2016 and 2017 on a month-over-month basis and output from the cartel should be 40 thousand barrels per day lower than what was anticipated in July’s report. That said, likely due to Libya and Nigeria, the EIA does still see a modest increase in output of 0.43 million barrels per day from the group in 2018.

*Created by Author

Now that we know what the supply and demand picture looks like, I figured it would be interesting to add it all together to see the excess of supply over demand for each of the three years covered. If you look at the table below, for instance, you’ll see that we went from having a deficit of 60 thousand barrels per day this year to having a surplus of 10 thousand barrels per day. Our surplus next year should be 0.19 million barrels per day, down from 0.20 million barrels per day previously, but our surplus from last year shrank from 0.25 million barrels per day down to 0.16 million barrels per day. If you add all of this together, it implies a growth in global inventories of 131.56 million barrels per day, which is a negative, but it’s actually better than the total change had last month’s numbers been accurate to the tune of 11.04 million barrels.

*Created by Author

Despite these improvements, though, the EIA does not expect this data to show up in a positive way in global inventories. If you’ll take a look at the table below, you’ll notice that the EIA now believes that stocks at the end of this year will total 3.013 billion barrels across all OECD nations, up 26 million barrels from July’s forecast. This will grow to 3.060 billion barrels next year.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that it all appears to be rather mixed. In some ways, particularly when it comes to surging demand and the aggregate excess of supply over demand compared to the prior month’s forecast, things look more attractive than in the past. That said, while this is being reflected in US oil inventory figures, the picture on a global scale has worsened. This certainly warrants attention moving forward, irrespective of your position on oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.