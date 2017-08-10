Investors will be on inflation watch for the rest of the week, as two key price measures will be reported in the coming two days. The status of inflation is currently critical to securities markets, as it may dictate the regularity and trajectory of Fed monetary policy tightening.

Producer Price Index

When published this morning at 8:30 AM EDT, the Producer Price Index (PPI) is expected to show producer's marked an increase in prices of 0.1% for July, not much of a move of the dial. The increase compares to the 0.1% increase seen in June. However, on a year-on-year basis, PPI was up 2.0% at last check, which is right at the Fed's target for inflation.

The yearly change in prices for producers is meaningful despite its inclusion of volatile food and energy prices, because short-term swings in prices are smoothed out over the longer term. Also, when prices change in either direction over the long-term, they can become anchored at the new level across the spectrum of goods and services. Thus, they become important despite variance to the historical norm.

In other words, if lower than average energy prices stuck for a few years they would get anchored into the prices of other goods and services and cause a lasting change to the economy. One example where such a change could be tangible is in energy prices, if alternative energy sources continue to gain market share. So then it is wise to not exclude the headline PPI figure from your thinking, especially with regard to changes on a year-to-year basis; they may in fact be telling you something important.

When excluding changes in volatile food and energy prices, Core PPI is expected to rise by a greater than PPI rate of 0.2% for July. That would compare to the slower pace of increase for Core PPI in June of 0.1%. On a year-to-year basis, Core PPI was up 1.9%, which is also close to the Fed's target for inflation. Less food, energy and trade services, PPI is seen rising 0.2% on the month; it was up 2.0% year-to-year in June.

Consumer Price Index

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be reported tomorrow, Friday August 11. CPI is where the Fed will be looking more closely, and so should investors. Price changes at the producer level may not feed fast into consumer prices, or make it there at all when they are temporary in nature. But when price changes reach consumers, they become much more meaningful as it affects the consumer spending of Americans. Consumer spending drives two-thirds of the U.S. economy, so the Fed is paying attention.

Economists expect CPI rose 0.2% month-to-month, against no change reported in June. Even though the greater rate of change is expected by economists, it will still surely grab the media's eye. On a year-to-year basis, economists expect CPI will be up 1.8% when reported tomorrow. That's still short of the Fed's target rate, but CPI was up 1.6% on a yearly basis through June, so it will be interesting for the media and markets.

More importantly, Core CPI, less food and energy, is seen rising 0.2%, versus the 0.1% increase in June. On a yearly basis, Core CPI is seen up 1.8%, versus the 1.7% gain through June. Again, the increase and approach to the Fed target is bringing the subject of inflation and its progress into the limelight, and that is probably not good for stocks.

This week's data is important, but all inflation indicators matter. Recent labor market data indicated compensation inflation was up 2.5% year to year. It's important to note also that the Fed's favored inflation gauge, the Core PCE Price Index, showed inflation at just 1.5% in June, year-to-year, still far short of the Fed target of 2.0%.

PPI thru June 2017 Shows Dip - Econoday & Bloomberg

Fed-man James Bullard says inflation is still not a problem, and the tone of the Fed on the whole is in agreement. But if we start to see a recovery of inflation after the dip at the start of the year, as I expect, the Fed tone will change. That would be a concern for stocks, and is the greatest threat to the market today. It's a bigger threat because of another important factor that I plan to discuss in detail in a very near-term report.

Concluding here, if inflation falls short of expectations, stocks should be free to fly higher, especially considering recently strong indications about the economy. But if inflation meets the hotter expectations for July or exceeds them, then stocks could be in trouble. So you, I and the Fed will be on inflation watch today and tomorrow. For more of my timely work on the markets, readers are invited to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VXX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.