On The Radar For Gold Investors - Inflation

Inflation matters for gold, as it deteriorates the value of the U.S. dollar.

With two key price measures on tap Thursday and Friday, inflation is on gold investors' radar screen.

In an earlier report this morning, I discussed in detail the expectations and importance of this week's Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI). Readers are directed to my report, On Inflation Watch, for those details.

Summarizing, inflation is expected to show an uptick in the pace of price increase in July. Importantly, the Core CPI measure, which studies consumer prices less volatile changes in food and energy, is seen increasing 0.2% in July. The yearly change is expected to move up to 1.8%, from 1.7% in June.

The rate seen in Core CPI is still short of the Fed's target inflation rate of 2.0%. Also, the Fed's favored inflation gauge still sits at 1.5%, well short of the target. But, the trend in prices is clearly on the rise after a slow start to the year.

Inflation deteriorates the dollar, and so serves gold prices. Still, a healthy rate of inflation should be expected for a growing economy. Our economy showed it is okay after GDP was reported up 2.6% for Q2. Some economists are looking for 3.5% for Q3, and I also expect an uptick in economic growth in the second half of the year and through 2018.

That is a big part of the reason why I'm currently bearish gold for the short-term (bullish for long-term portfolios). Plus, I do not believe the latest North Korea scare will develop into anything substantial, and that recent gold gains on the issue will be shed before long.

If the economy grows at a robust rate, corporate earnings will as well; and stocks will draw capital away from safe havens. Also, if inflation grows at a moderate rate toward the Fed target, then Fed monetary policy tightening will speed in rate and in trajectory, serving the U.S. dollar and working against gold.

However, if inflation spikes significantly ahead of expectations, say on burgeoning labor market pressures, then investors would likely bid up precious metals prices. The Fed will have been perceived as behind the eight ball or late to the game in that scenario. This is what gold bulls are looking for on the radar. For more of my work on precious metals, forex and the markets, readers are invited to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.