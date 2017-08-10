BP's Intriguing Mancos Shale Well

A Bloomberg article caught my eye as it highlighted a recent well brought online by BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the NW corner of New Mexico, the opposite side of the prolific SE corner of the state (home to the Delaware Basin). As BP plc has a material position in this area, let's take a look.

Overview

BP operates roughly 3,900 wells in the San Juan Basin, which stretches into Colorado and New Mexico, making it one of the biggest players in the area. With 570,000 net acres in the basin, the energy giant has located what it believes to be ~2,000 horizontal opportunities housing 2.1 billion barrels of resource potential. These figures are from 2016.

In early 2016, BP was pumping out 98,000 BOE/d net from the region with its main operating center situated in Durango, Colorado. That's equal to roughly a third of its Lower 48 production base. On a side note, BP plans to open a new Lower 48 headquarters in Denver, CO, next year to better centralize its operations.

It's worth noting that BP purchased Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) San Juan assets back in December 2015 for an undisclosed price, which was situated in the Northeast Blanco Unit (known as NEBU) area. That deal included 33,000 gross acres, home to 480 gross wells. What makes this deal key is that it gave BP much greater access to the Mancos shale by enhancing its contiguous NEBU position and providing the firm with a higher working interest.

There are both conventional and unconventional targets in the San Juan Basin BP is developing at a slow pace. Its main conventional play is the Fruitland Coal formation (coal bed methane), which is a dry gas play, home to about 200 well locations. BP uses a multi-lateral strategy when targeting this formation.

While coal bed methane in America isn't particularly exciting, it is very economical at $3 Henry Hub. These wells can be drilled and completed for around $1.5-2.5 million with relatively low operating costs. Several multi-lateral wells brought online by early-2016 were expected to yield an IRR north of 100% at $3 HH (overhead capitalized), but keep in mind BP's inventory is very small.

BP is also targeting the Dakota sandstone formation and the Mesaverde formation (shale and sandstone depending on location), which are home to a combined 170 wet gas opportunities. Most likely these formations won't be a major focus going forward, but if they are, unconventional techniques would most likely be deployed to target those resources.

Really investors should pay attention to the Mancos shale as that represents the lion's share of BP's upside in the region with roughly 1,600 possible well locations. BP sees the Mancos as both a liquids (oil & NGLs) and dry gas opportunity, with fracking making this play viable.

New well

The NEBU 602 Com 1H well in San Juan County, NM, targeting the Mancos shale reached a 30-day IP rate of 12.9 MMcf/d (presumably dry gas) with a 10,000-foot lateral. BP brought the well online in the Northeast Blanco Unit where the company has been active for almost a century. These are federal units located in New Mexico's San Juan and Rio Arriba counties.

If this could be replicated, BP may be able to revise its type-curve upwards indicating higher EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) rates and better well returns. Below is a look at BP's expectation for a Mancos well in the dry gas window back in 2016. As you can see, its type-curve assumed a 10 MMcf/d 30-day IP rate, with the Com 1H well coming in ~30% above that.

Source: BP plc

As there hasn't been a major update on BP's Lower 48 position in a while, it can be hard to tell what kind of economics this region will sport. Deploying longer laterals is supposed to improve well returns, but it will reduce the size of BP's Mancos inventory, which is a non-issue at this point as BP isn't starved for locations to drill by any means.

The Bloomberg article noted that the average Mancos well test (I'm assuming for a 10,000-foot lateral) would cost between $13 million and 15 million, but BP noted that a 5,000-foot Mancos well would cost $6.8 million back in early 2016.

While bigger completion designs could be a factor in pushing up costs, several factors would have cut total well costs since early-2016. That includes sharp reductions in third-party rates, reduced labor expenses, much faster drilling and completion times, and drilling cost savings on a per foot basis by using an extended lateral. Pointing towards Mancos XL wells costing much less than $13-15 million.

Maybe not, we won't know until BP provides greater detail on this asset. BP assumed Tier 1 Mancos wells could generate IRRs in excess of 25% at $3 Henry Hub when using a 5,000-foot lateral, with dry gas prices reigning supreme. This includes capitalized overhead, however, I'll believe it when I see it.

Management has noted BP's existing Lower 48 gas division is making money at $3 HH. Gas makes up most of BP's Lower 48 output and unlike its liquids production, which fell from 2014 to 2016, rose during that time period by 126 MMcf/d to 1,476 MMcf/d net. On the liquids front, BP pumped out 12,000 bpd of oil (down 2,000 bpd during that time frame) and 36,000 bpd of NGLs (down 9,000 bpd) net in 2016.

BP wants to explore and appraise the oil window of the Mancos shale as well to try and reverse that trend. Management noted that additional Mancos wells will be drilled this year, some of which will see what kinds of liquids upside this play may have. Below is a look at BP's Mancos position with the Devon deal acreage smack in the middle.

Source: BP plc

Final thoughts

Is the Mancos shale going to become the next big American unconventional play? Probably not, but it is an interesting one to follow as it does appear BP plc plans to step up its development going forward. BP plc hasn't been a major shale player when adjusting for a firm of its size, so any shift in capital should be closely monitored.

