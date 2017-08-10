Buy Dave & Buster's Entertainment - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/9/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 9.

Bullish Calls

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY): The stock has come down a lot and Cramer likes it.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI): It's holding $35 level. They have the eSports kicker as well and Cramer likes the stock.

Bearish Calls

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM): It's a good company but retail is tough right now. Don't buy.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT): "Sell it for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS). Try and get Hasbro for under $100."

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM): No. Even though their quarter was good, Tyson (NYSE:TSN) is still undervalued and Cramer prefers it over Sanderson.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN): "It's an awful stock."

Viacom (NYSE:VIA): Don't buy.

