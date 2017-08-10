Are Investors Still Feeling The LUV?

Revenue per available seat mile growth lagged behind that of JetBlue and Spirit, even after accounting for the costs Southwest incurred with its reservation system upgrade.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has experienced astronomical growth in its history. The airline began as an upstart carrier offering point-to-point flights from Dallas to Houston in the early 1970s. It now serves 101 destinations in 40 states as well as destinations in eight nearby countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Southwest flew more domestic passengers in 2016 than any other airline. Moreover, the carrier provides one benefit offered by few in the airline industry – sustainable profits. Yet, despite the long record of earnings in an industry better known for bankruptcies than profits, the stock has fallen more than 10% from its 52-week high. Investors must evaluate whether this pullback in the stock price is a buying opportunity or the beginning of a sustained downtrend.

Southwest’s financial concerns are recent. After having enjoyed a trend for nearly a year of upward movement, the move higher came to a halt after the company reported in early July that revenue would be rising 1-2% per available seat mile in Q2. On the July 27 conference call, the actual revenue increase came in at 1.5%, although Southwest claimed that the increase would have been 2.5% had it not been for implementation of a new reservation system. Many investors considered these numbers “underwhelming.” Further, JetBlue (JBLU) enjoyed a revenue per seat mile increase of 6.8%, while Spirit Airlines (SAVE) reported an increase of 5.8%, casting some doubt over Southwest’s explanation. The share price fell from a pre-announcement high of $64.39 into the mid-$50s.

Despite the revenue woes and the recent drop in the stock price, many of Southwest’s other financial indicators appear strong. As of the end of fiscal 2016, the company reached its 44th consecutive year of profitability and paid its 164th consecutive quarterly dividend. Profits have risen from a modest $99 million at the height of the financial crisis in fiscal 2009 to over $2.2 billion in fiscal 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, Southwest increased its dividend from $0.10 to $0.125/share. This gives Southwest a dividend yield of 0.71% as of the time of this writing, well below the average dividend yield for services sector at 2.37%. Also, even after a substantial move upward over the last year, the forward price/earnings ratio (P/E) stands at 12.4, well below the average forward P/E of 17.6 for the S&P 500. Finally, despite revenue numbers that disappointed many investors, annual earnings are forecasted to rise to an estimated $3.83 for fiscal 2017 and $4.77 in fiscal 2018.

The recent downtrend in the stock of Southwest Airlines has left investors debating whether to treat the lower price as a buying opportunity or a warning to avoid the stock. Southwest has a 40+ year history of delivering company growth coupled with annual profits in a variety of economic conditions. While the company released quarterly revenue guidance that was disappointing to some investors, Southwest’s growth in both overall revenue and passenger numbers is expected to continue. With the share price remaining in the mid-$50s range since the earnings announcement, the recent drop in the stock’s price may provide a good entry point for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.