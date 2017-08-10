Multimedia Weekly Digest: Q2 Earnings

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Lots of talk these past couple weeks about earnings and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was one of the favorites, reporting a rise just as investors were getting nervous about the tech sector. Tech expert Bob O'Donnell breaks down the report (along with Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA)) in his weekly podcast.

Avid Tesla follower Galileo Russell also covered the company's earnings:

Although the Model 3 has stolen much of the spotlight recently, Tesla's business is already on fire without its lower-priced sedan. Despite a flatlining global luxury auto market, Tesla's Model S and X continue to outperform, with combined unit sales up 53% in the first half of 2017. Additionally, energy and storage revenues came in at a record $289M, with a solid gross margin of 29%. Energy and storage now represent more than 10% of Tesla's overall sales, and were partially responsible for such strong top-line growth in Q2. Growth in energy and storage revenues looks poised to continue as Solar Roof installations are now underway, and will continue to scale rapidly in the coming quarters. It's very promising to see Tesla's core vehicles and energy business progressing, but all eyes remain on the Model 3.

And Russell Investments issued its verdict on Q2 earnings.

...the results have been quite good. The final earnings growth number for U.S. companies might come in near 10%, he noted—which would be slightly higher than his team’s original thinking of 8 to 9%. As strong as the U.S. results have been, Eitelman pointed out that in general, non-U.S. earnings are even better. For instance, Europe has seen double-digits earnings growth in 2017, and emerging markets have improved significantly in recent months. Most interesting of all, Eitelman said, is Japan, which is on track for nearly 25% earnings growth.

