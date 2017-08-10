Ubiquiti Networks: The Moats And The Traits

Message From The Management

After I read the recent earnings call transcript of Ubiquiti (UBNT) for the second time, I thought a lot about the CEO Robert Pera's arguments on what he considered as durable competitive advantages for the company. I will summarize these as the following:

Good at business strategies, and with the ability to identify business opportunities in a niche market. Unique business model that utilizes community evangelism to pull (instead of "push" with sales/marketing). At the mean time, it also partially relies on the community for feedbacks and QA. Efficient R&D and resource allocation. Design capability, including hardware design and software design.

Many professional investors, however, would quickly dismiss most of these as "non-durable," except maybe the community part of the business model. After all, the community has some networking effects in it, and not very easy to copy. All the other points, however significant and useful in the past, simply won't be counted as "durable competitive advantages" or "moats" because the question is always the same: why can't others do the same?

Most of these investors may think in this way: "Sure, maybe the founder of UBNT is very smart on identifying the SMB market for wireless AP, or democratizing the WISP market, but that first-mover advantage isn't going to last. Competitors will sooner or later realize there is a new market that is highly profitable. If there is no significant barrier to stop them from entering, this space will have heated competition later on and profit margin will be compressed. After all, every producer of a commodity product can't earn more return than the cost of capital, right?"

The Danger Of A Theory

What I mentioned above is the prevailing investment theory, as it is reiterated again and again in many public speeches and books. It may sound reasonable, the only problem is that I believe most entrepreneurs would disagree with it, because as they come from the practical side of the world, this isn't what they have seen.

I think the term "economic moat" came from Warren Buffett, whose focus was on selecting a good business with durable competitive advantages. Although he also requires the business to have a good manager (competent and honest), the "manager" part of the requirement was always secondary to the business characteristics.

Buffett's success in investment made this theory more popular than ever. However, if you really stick with this principle, would you invest in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) 40-50 years ago? At that time, there were no scales of economies, no brand name, no networking effects, and no switching cost. All you had was a declining textile business that was constantly struggling. All you could see was durable competitive "disadvantages." With this investment philosophy, you would never touch this business. In fact, if there were "another" Warren Buffett, I guess he wouldn't touch it himself.

Yet, all we have seen in history is a 10,000-bagger stock that would be missed by the very same person who found it. 40-50 years ago, Berkshire Hathaway only got one person as its "durable" competitive advantage: Warren Buffett himself. The same argument applied to UBNT today could always be applied to Berkshire as well: "Sure, Buffett is a smart investor, but why can't that be copied? Is he the only smart person in the world? Can some CEO hire another smart investor as his/her chief investment officer?"

Nowadays, everyone (including Buffett) recognizes Apple's (AAPL) success. But I am not sure all of them realized why Apple became successful. Is that due to some moat such as economies of scale, networking effects, or brand name? For sure, you could identify those moats in today's Apple, but what about the Apple in 1998 when Steve Jobs just took over?

At that time, Apple was dying, with hundreds of product lines and none of them doing well. Even after the success of the iPod in 2004, many investors still believed Apple would not be very successful, simply because PC is a commodity, or more generally, electronic hardware is a commodity. Steve Jobs might be a very smart CEO and a top designer, but can't the other companies hire a good designer as well? "Labor" is also a commodity, right?

Sure, although Steve Jobs is a top designer, he might not get a championship in a design competition (if there is such a competition). However, what people forgot is that among all the big companies' CEOs, no one even gets close to him on design. In other words, one trait alone might not be unique, but the combination of several traits could be. For sure, other big companies have more resources than they need to hire a good designer, but it is often more than what money can buy.

A focus on design (usability and presentation) takes more than just a good designer, because it always requires compromises and trade-offs.

If the lead designer says the design of a major product isn't perfect yet (according to his standards) and therefore the product release has to be delayed for another year, what would be the response from the CEO and other VPs? What would be the response from the board and investors?

If the same lead designer says the camera on the phone can't stick out of the phone because it doesn't look best in that way, but the lead engineer says anyone who has some respect of the law of physics knows that it has to stick out in order to take a better photo, who will or should win?

Let me give another example. Wal-Mart (WMT) is now the biggest offline retailer and its moats are clearly identifiable, but what about 45 years ago when it just went public? What was the durable competitive advantage then?

At that time, it was fighting in a pure commodity industry and had to face big giants such as K-Mart and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD). There were no economies of scale, no brand, no networking effects and no switching cost. At the beginning, investors recognized its success in rural places (small towns) and made a conclusion: Wal-Mart might be doing OK in those small towns, but no way it will win the fight if/when it comes to bigger cities where it will face bigger opponents that have more "durable competitive advantages" such as economies of scale.

That conclusion sounded reasonable, and it matched the theory, but it was such a huge mis-calculation because it missed a critical part: the people factor. These investors and analysts knew Sam Walton was frugal and worked really hard, but don't most entrepreneurs work very hard too? They missed the part that Sam Walton was constantly learning from everyone and also did all kinds of experiments everyday to make the business better. This ability of constant learning and innovation might not be unique, but it already far surpassed all his major competitors.

The Traits Of Ubiquiti

So what are the "moats" and "traits" of UBNT? For the "moats," community forum is a significant one. There are also some weak moats such as switching cost and economies of scale.

The most important competitive advantages, however, are the "traits" or characteristics seen in the people, including the founder CEO and his corporate culture.

Other than the important traits already mentioned by Pera himself during the earnings call, I think the best thing in UBNT is Pera's ability to think independently. As a result, you can find many unique things with this company.

Starting from the "pull" model utilizing community forums, to distributed R&D centers all around the world; from no CFO position, to the Q&A only session in the earnings call, all of these can show that he is not afraid of being different from the others.

This ability is the source of innovation, and will be the drive to the disruption of its industry as well. Most interestingly, many of these differences are currently viewed as negatives by many analysts and investors.

For sure, being different isn't the same as "being right." Although I am not going to go through the merits of each one of these, I will list the benefits of having a distributed corporate structure around the world here:

What if UBNT didn't build offices in that way? Everyone knows that it is very hard to hire good people in the Bay Area, especially when you are not one of the top names such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Bay Area's success of being the center of technological innovation also became its curse, as hiring is very difficult and expensive. By hiring in all places globally, UBNT lowered its R&D expense, but more importantly, this allows it to hire the best people without having to relocate them (many of them don't want to move).

Of course, this would bring some challenges on the management, and that is why Pera has to travel around the world all the time and work day and night. So far, in all the articles I read about UBNT, not enough appreciation has been given to this fact alone, not even from the bulls.

Conclusion

All the evidences above can come down to a more fundamental insight: there is a limitation to any theory. Although theories can apply good abstraction/simplification and therefore provide valuable guidance for us to solve a new problem, the inevitable loss of detail and context here could also be dangerous. Since investment and business is a very complex problem, any over-simplification could easily miss the essentials, and lead to a wrong conclusion.

If you believed that only the moats such as economies of scales, brands and networking effects would matter, you would have missed many of the greatest companies such as Berkshire Hathaway, Wal-Mart and Apple.

The emphasis on defensibility isn't wrong, and the "positional advantage" (pre-occupying a defensible strategic position) is not to be ignored, but that doesn't mean investors should underestimate the "people factor." When it comes to competitive advantages, the "traits" are just as important as the "moats."