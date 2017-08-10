Aimia: The Road To Redemption

Investment Thesis: With the redemption threat appearing immaterial, AIMIA (OTCPK:GAPFF) can focus on signing key partners post 2020. We anticipate a "business as usual" scenario occurring by the end of 2018. Aimia shares represent an attractive investment opportunity if management can deliver a clear timeline and sign airline partners for the post Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) world.

Q2-2017 was released by Aimia after market close on August 9, instead of the originally scheduled pre-market open on August 10. The earlier timeline was probably done to allow the analysts to parse through the statements and come with good thought out questions that alleviate everyone's concerns.

Key highlights for us:

1) Zero redemption pressure seen in Q2-2017.

We had previously modeled a high level redemption run and noted that Aimia should be able to handle very high pressures in this area for an extended period of time. In the ensuing discussion, we highlighted one key belief that because of the difficulty in arbitrarily jumping redemptions forward, the most likely case was a small, brief spike in redemptions after the May 11 announcement, followed by normal redemption. That is exactly what we saw as "panicked procrastinators", the ones that were frightened by the announcement, but were going to book a couple of months down, jumped in and redeemed. Following that, redemption patterns went normal, to slightly below normal.

Source: Aimia Q2-2017 presentation

The earn-burn ratio came in-line with last year overall as well.

2) Confirmation of a move to multi-airline partner format.

Aimia did not have a major announcement in this regard and this likely may be a factor holding back the stock. They however confirmed that they are pursuing a multi-airline strategy.



This would be good for the brand as they will have less dependence on any one airline in the future but they are also unlikely to get major discounts as they did with Air Canada. Also, this kind of multi-partner negotiation is going to be very complex and will take significant time.

3) EBITDA, Free Cash Flow (FCF) and revenue trends show a good positive outlook.

Aimia probably beat every analyst view out there as Q2-2017 should have at least been impacted by the brief flurry of redemptions.

Gross billings were up about 3% YOY and in addition Aimia maintained 2017 guidance of $220 million in FCF. That probably confirms that even between July 1 and August 9, redemption patterns are normal.

4) Reduced capex and earlier realization of operational savings.

Aimia reduced its outlook for capex this year to between $45-$50 million and now expects the annualized $70 million in operational expense savings to be fully realized earlier.

5) Key balance sheet changes from Q1-2017.

Cash and cash equivalents moved up by $43 million.

The assets held for sale ($74 million) were disposed but no net cash was generated from these and they actually caused a cash outflow of $45 million as their associated liabilities ($125 million) were paid off during the sale.

Long term investments were down by $25 million.

Deferred revenue was down $65 million

Pension and other long term liabilities were up by $33 million, mainly due to the declared but unpaid dividends being moved there.

A change that was not seen in the balance sheet per se but in the associated presentation was the jump in "other loyalty programs reserves". We are not sure what this and will be enquiring with management about it and update within the comments.

Key concerns going forward

1) Aimia pretty much shut the door on dividends for at least 2017 saying they were not going to declare them even if the CBCA tests allowed them to do so. This was prudent and as we have maintained the people hoping for common dividends soon, were in La-La land. The preferred dividends do accumulate as liabilities whether or not declared and if Aimia hopes to ever another bond or line of credit after 2020, it needs to pay these dividends. Considering the extremely small cost of these dividends we fail to see the point in not paying them right away. Perhaps our personal investment makes us biased, but when a company is generating $220 million in FCF, and the entire market cap of the preferred shares is less than half of that, it is sending a wrong message to keep the dividend on the preferred shares suspended.

2) No major airline has yet been announced for partnership post 2020. We expected this to some extent based on our previous commentary.

However, the very early cancellation of the Air Canada contract is both a blessing and a curse here. It will take a lot of time to get other airlines to make a big commitment for flights post 2020. The fleet logistics, demand and supply, fuel prices are all in a flux that far out.

That said, until at least one airline partner is signed on, the increased threat of redemption will be hanging over Aimia.

Conclusion:

$220 million of FCF for a company with an enterprise value of around that much is certainly highly unusual. Aimia seems to believe that the redemption monster is definitely in the bag. We think that is highly probable as people should be happy with different avenues to spend their points, or alternatively, not need anti-depressants if reward points are slightly devalued. Hence, the course is to try to find the best partners for the long run without compromising long term earnings. The next key step would be to announce one or more major airline partners along with resumption of the preferred share dividend. We are holding on to our positions (common & preferred), but would have been happy to add to them had Aimia restored the preferred dividends.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAPFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long AIM.PR.B & AIM.PR.C

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.