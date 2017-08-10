Blame It On The Millennials - Cramer's Mad Money (8/9/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, August 9.

Companies are trying hard to get the millennials loyal to their products. "It's amazing how powerful the millennials are. They're impossible to get away from. Honestly, if it weren't for the fact that I have two millennial daughters, I would hate this generation, the generation that demands to be catered to or else they just cut you off at the knees — or at the cord, if you're a cable operator," said Cramer.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is taking advantage of the digital savvy millennials by increasing the digital ad spend. Cramer said that selling things to millennials is difficult apart from a few key products and services like Uber (Private:UBER), Lyft (Private:LYFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

That's the reason Disney (NYSE:DIS) is shifting from the cable business into launching its own streaming service by 2019. "Is this smart? Is this dumb? No, no. Wrong questions. I think it was unavoidable and inevitable. CEO Bob Iger knew he needed to offer cord-cutters a secondary option to cable, and by offering millennials the option of streaming Disney movies and ESPN sports online, he could return his company to growth," said Cramer.

Lots of other companies are growing as they have started to cater to the millennials like McCormick (NYSE:MKC), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lastly, as millennials do not like the traditional car, services like Uber and Lyft are growing and the impact can be seen on car sales. They like the electric vehicle Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) which seems to have hit the right note with them.

North Korean tension

Cramer said investors should be prepared to deal with tension surrounding North Korea. He gave advice which is the same as for dealing with any crisis.

First, raise cash to the tune of 10-20% of the portfolio to take advantage of opportunities that present themselves. Second, Cramer still recommends buying gold as long as you don't have to keep it at home. It's best to buy the gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) or Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD).

Investors can also buy defense stocks; Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was his favorite. Cramer hopes the crisis can be resolved without war, in which case there will be a post-crisis rally.

CEO interview - Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA)

The stock of Tableau is up 65% in 2017. They had a good last quarter and their stock rallied. Cramer interviewed CEO Adam Selipsky to hear what lies ahead for them.

Selipsky said that Tableau is moving to the SaaS model and customers are adopting them at a rapid rate. As companies go digital and generate data, Tableau plays an important role as it allows them to ask questions with that data. With their software, companies are able to help the non-technical workers as well.

They acquired natural language player ClearGraph which allows users to ask sophisticated questions and get easy-to-comprehend results. Tableau together with ClearGraph is a strong combination.

"The combination of them would allow an executive, for example, to say, 'What were my sales yesterday?' or maybe a more sophisticated query like, 'Show me all of my customers based in Europe who have spent $100,000 or more year-to-date,' all that done in intuitive, natural language which makes sense to the person asking the question, and they just get back rich answers and then they can follow up with additional, more sophisticated queries," he added.

CEO interview - Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK)

The stock of Opko Health is down 31% for the year but it went up on better than expected earnings. Cramer interviewed Dr. Phillip Frost to find out more about the quarter.

Frost said that the investigation of his company was routine for the biotech industry. After a comprehensive audit, no irregularities were found. He also spoke about the company's new test that detects prostate cancer.

"It's a great test. It seems to be the best available. We're doing between 250 and 300 tests a day, up from about four tests a day when we acquired BioReference Laboratories, which is helping us to market it. But we look at this as just a baseline. We think it has nowhere to go but up," he added.

They will be launching a marketing campaign in the fall to spread the word. "It's a cost-effective tool that's of great value to men. I'm convinced that it will eventually become a routine test across the country," he said.

Cramer thinks Opko Health is an inexpensive stock.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF): Cramer prefers MetLife (NYSE:MET).

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS): They had a terrible quarter. Don't buy.

