What Investors Really Need To Know About Disney's Game-Changing Switch From Netflix

By making ESPN available as a subscription, Disney changes the valuation of the channel, which threatens to change the traditional cable TV model that has long been under siege.

At the same time, Disney also revealed its additional plans for its ESPN OTT, which now includes multiple games from numerous top-tier professional sports organizations.

Disney is brilliantly creating a new source of income for itself, while both quashing rumors of a Netflix takeover and taking away some of the streamer's power.

The move sent both companies' stock prices down, but given what is at stake and the players involved, it is understandable that the market needed time to comprehend the developments.

Disney shocked the entertainment industry this week by announcing it would pull its content from Netflix to start its own OTT-type service in 2019.

So who still thinks Disney (NYSE:DIS) is going to buy Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

What a difference a day makes... one minute Disney and Netflix are playing nice with each other, and the next thing you know Disney shakes things up in a major way.

By now everyone is likely familiar with the news Disney is going to pull its content from the streaming leader in 2019 and start its own OTT. Why I find this so important, and why investors should care, is that Disney is basically going against its fellow TV networks/studios and striking out on its own in a few ways. At the same time, it is also saying to Netflix that it is done helping to fuel the streamer's content pipeline.

Remember, Netflix made its money taking other people's content while it developed its own. The networks/studios were either oblivious, short-sighted or both in thinking there was a future benefit with these deals. Hollywood saw a big checkbook and had no problem essentially selling their long-term futures for a short-term buck.

Make no mistake - if nobody sold Netflix content in the beginning, the streamer wouldn't be the behemoth it is today. All of these networks/studios fed the beast to the point it can eat whatever it wants. Disney has now come out and said it is putting the monster on a diet.

And if Disney does it, others can as well.

Yes, Netflix has a stable enough roster that it can afford to lose these types of deals, but Disney pulling out is important because of where the content is headed and the sheer amount of it leaving at one time.

While sometimes one is all it takes to start a trend, I'm fully aware for now that the more likely scenario is the money Netflix was spending goes right back into its development pipeline. I'm also fully aware that for every Disney that's willing to say "I'm out," the streamer will find some other partner to buy in.

Still, you have to admit it was a big gutsy move by Disney, and many of Netflix's customers are not taking it well.

The irony here is the allure of the OTT/SVOD space is that it is supposed to make people's lives easier by offering more content for a lower price. Yet, what happened was that it gave people too many choices for their own good, and now it has gotten a little out of hand. If consumers aren't careful, it can also add up.

Yes, it is a nice that if you want HBO, Showtime or Starz, you can now get it without a cable or satellite provider. The problem is that sent a signal to other networks that like CBS (NYSE:CBS) they could also do some variation of that same deal. CBS head Les Moonves has previously even shown he's more than open to changing the way his network broadcasts if certain circumstances occurred.

Companies like Netflix (and previously, even one likes Aereo) has created a situation where the entire TV industry is forced into playing its own dangerous version of "Game of Thrones." Now, personally I find the impact on Netflix and its streamers more fascinating, but the impact on the industry is no less important.

To quickly touch on that side, think of this as the equivalent of Disney telling its rivals they are declaring war on the traditional model. They've seen the value in SVOD and they want to embrace it, and if that means breaking with the past, then so be it.

Disney has been very open with its plans for an ESPN OTT, so that in and of itself was no big surprise. However, where it threw a curveball is that the OTT will now include MLB, NHL and MLS games in addition to the more obscure sports. Up until now, every conversation had been that those major sports were off the table, but with them on the table everything changes again.

All of a sudden, Disney's stake in MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM) looms larger, and ESPN suddenly becomes more valuable. Now, its former status as the highest-profile money loser in the company begins to shift. Again, I'll give Disney credit, it completely owned up to how ESPN was weighing on its business model, but then quickly pivoted to "here's how we are looking to fix it."

That was well played.

And that's not even touching on how this could signal the end of the traditional pay TV bundle. If you remember what spurred these types of discussions about a new model in the first place, it was the fact the cable and satellite providers were trying to find ways around paying the carriage cost for ESPN, which was one of the most expensive channels out there - but also one of the most valued.

That valuation now no longer carries the same weight.

Still, in my head I keep coming back to the Netflix aspect because of all those unfounded rumors about a possible merger. The biggest reason I never bought into the talks was the millions and millions Netflix was paying Disney for the rights to its catalogue. Disney had no reason to give back that money and then spend more on top of it just to get the same output it was already getting with the deal.

Yet, now Disney has sent a signal that not only is it not going to buy Netflix, but it isn't even going to do business with Netflix in the same way (though CEO Bob Iger did acknowledge the future homes of the Marvel/Star Wars universes were still in the mix).

If anything, all of this makes me respect Bob Iger even more, because he's been playing a masterful game of misdirection. While everyone was trying to forecast a merger, he was busy shoring up his own roster and getting his house in order.

And this is a big house, so that takes time.

Just as it will take time for Disney stock price to stabilize. I wouldn't be overly concerned with the drop that happened in the hours and days after the deal, because that’s just the market trying to get its head around what just happened - which is perfectly understandable with these types of stakes and these types of players.

Iger and Moonves are smart businessmen, as are Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, but the reason they've all gotten to where they are because they are willing to take smart risks. Disney just made its move, and I can't wait to see how Netflix and the industry respond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBS.

Business relationship disclosure: All opinions expressed are the authors and no compensation outside of Seeking Alpha is being received. While the author has a business relationship with a subsidiary of CBS, it is not related to any divisions discussed and the author is not a full-time employee.

