What To Expect From Adamas August 24 PDUFA

Review of the clinical results suggests that the drug will be approved but will have substantial use warnings.

Parkinson's disease is caused by the unexplained death of nerve cells in the brain that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine. This results in tremors and inability to initiate voluntary movements. The classical treatment for the disease is by taking L-Dopa, a molecule that the body converts into dopamine reducing the tremors and allowing movement. Unfortunately, the dopaminergic system and Parkinson's disease are not static. There are constant changes in the brain, the dopaminergic cells continue to die and the cells receiving the dopamine signal also change their sensitivity to the molecule, especially when instead of being released in tiny amounts by neurons, it is washed over the system from oral consumption. As a result of this, most patients who take L-Dopa for several years develop a state of Dyskinesia - robust involuntary movements or muscle cramps without movement. Initially, this state is treated by adjusting the L-Dopa dose, but after a while, it becomes more difficult to find the correct balance and patients are forced to choose between having their arms fly around uncontrollably or having no movement at all (See scientific review article).

In the 1960s, it was found that these movements, referred to as LID (levodopa-induced dyskinesia) can be reduced by using an anti viral medicine called Amantadine. Amantadine has been shown to be a partial antagonist of Glutamate sensitive NMDA type neurotransmitter receptors. It is thought that the drug works by adjusting the volume in another part of the network thus improving the movement disorder symptoms without affecting the dopamine system directly. This agent has also been shown to decrease the amount of time that patients spend in an "off" state in which the L-Dopa effect is diminished and they are not able to move.

Amantadine is not an "innocent" intervention. It comes with a long list of unwanted side effects including: hallucinations, dizziness, dry mouth, constipation, nausea, anxiety, insomnia and suicidal tendencies.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is developing ADS-5102 which is a controlled release formulation of Amantadine. The company claims that by slowing down the absorption of the drug in the body, it is possible to give patients higher doses of the drug that will make it more effective with less side effects. The company has completed several phase 3 studies, has submitted the drug application to the FDA and has a PDUFA date on August 24th 2017.

ADS-5102 efficacy results are good

As you can see below, the Amantadine in ADS-5102 reduces the motor symptoms and improves the OFF time.

Source: Adamas corporate presentation

One issue we have with these studies is that they compare ADS-5102 to placebo and not to generic Amantadine. Obviously ADS-5102 will have efficacy. What is more interesting is how much better it is than the generic drug which the doctors can already prescribe to the Parkinson's patients.

The company describes ADS-5102 as: "Potential first and only FDA-approved medicine for treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in people with Parkinson’s". This indication will potentially be a new code for reimbursement by insurance companies and it explains why the clinical studies were comparing the drug to placebo. However, in our opinion, this is not a fair comparison, and it is an attempt by the company to un-level the playing field in a way that will make it look better.

In fact, looking at the Amantadine page on the FDA drugs.com website shows that it is listed as: "Amantadine is an antiparkinson and antiviral agent. " so that the doctors treating a Parkinsonian patient have no trouble prescribing Amantidine for the Dyskinesia symptoms, they just write the script for "Parkinson's disease".

A recent editorial accompanying the scientific results also brings up these issues and asks whether the cost of a new patented drug will be justified when a generic is around. Since the company will need to convince doctors and payers that the new drug works better than the old just makes it a big question why it doesn't show head-to-head comparisons in its presentations.

Safety will be an issue

As mentioned above, Amantadine (and ADS-5102) has side effects:

Source: Company presentation

These potential side effects will be part of the drug leaflet if it is approved and it will be part of the publication of the approval. Despite the fact that this is all known in advance, it is very possible that when the approval notice is given by the FDA there will be those who will make a point to publicize the warnings on the label which could affect the way the news is received by the investment community.

To summarize, ADS-5102 could be a new tool for treating LID which is a problem affecting many Parkinson's patients. From the available public data, it is hard to know if it will indeed work better than the generic competition. If the company is able to create a new reimbursement code for the drug as a specific treatment for LID, it will be the only treatment in this market; however, this assumes that doctors and insurance companies don't understand that this is really not a new indication.

We would recommend extreme caution in investing in ADMS going in to the PDUFA; more clarity will emerge in the days after this event.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ADMS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.