NetEase: Time To Get Defensive

The stock is priced for perfection; slowdown in growth can result in negative price action.

Earnings Highlights

NetEase (NTES) recently reported the results of its second-quarter 2017, continuing its impressive winning streak over consensus estimates.

The company remains consistent in beating analyst estimates. Revenue came around $1.97 billion during the second-quarter of 2017, beating the consensus by $70 million. The company registered an impressive year-over-year top line growth of 49.4% during the period. Regarding the bottom line, EPS for the quarter was $3.86, an increase of 7.8% over the same quarter last year. The company didn’t provide any update regarding the full year guidance.

Negative price action was seen in the stock market after the earnings reports as the company failed to register sequential growth and earnings growth wasn’t in-line with revenue growth. Let’s explore earnings in detail.

Online games and e-commerce bolstered revenue growth

The company grew its revenue by almost 50% during the second quarter. Revenue growth was supported by online games bringing in $1.4 billion in revenue during the period. Email and e-commerce witnessed growth of 68.9%, which also impacted the overall top line growth of the company. Note that “Online game services” is the largest stream of revenue for the company. The segment was responsible for 70.6% of the company’s total revenue during the second-quarter of 2017.

During the quarter, mobile games accounted for 72.4% of Online Game Services revenue as compared to 61.3% during the second-quarter of 2016. Fantasy Westward Journey climbed (login required) from 9th spot in March 2017 to the 3rd sport in June 2017, in terms of worldwide revenue from iOS and Google Play combined. This game was the primary contributor towards the revenue of the company during the second quarter.

Why the market didn’t hail revenue growth?

Despite impressive top line, the market wasn’t impressed. This can be attributed to sequential decline. NetEase posted a revenue decline of 1.9% on a sequential basis.

Sequential decline can usually be disregarded amid seasonality. But, the company reported sequential growth of 13.9% during the second-quarter of 2016.

This can be indicative of a declining trend in growth going forward. It can also be explained by life cycle of some games reaching maturity. Whatever the reason, sequential decline doesn’t bode well for the company.

Earnings growth – not as impressive

Earnings growth was not as impressive as the revenue growth. Thanks to the shift towards mobile, gross margin decreased on a year-over-year basis. For online games, gross margin declined from 66.2% to reach 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Email and e-commerce margin also remained under pressure; it was 11.3% during the second-quarter 2017, compared to 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Gross margin wasn’t the only problem, operating expenses increased at a rate that was higher than the top line growth; OPEX increased 49.2% Y/Y. A higher tax rate and exchange losses also contributed to hindrance of earnings growth. Anyhow, the company still managed to post high single digit earnings growth.

Growth – A downward trend

Number of top revenue generators has gone down

NetEase had four games in the top revenue generating online mobile games in China during March 2017. However, the number dropped to three by June, 2017. Westward Journey online, dropped out from the top ten games in terms of revenue.

This reduction in top grossing games can lead to slowdown in revenue growth during upcoming quarters.

High growth resulted in difficult comps for sequential growth

The company already posted very high double digit growth during each of the two quarters in the first half of 2017. This creates difficult comps going into the second half of the year. It would be quite difficult for the company to achieve sequential growth.

To review, decline in sequential growth and reduction in top grossing apps indicate declining revenue growth for the upcoming quarters. However, the company has a diverse portfolio of games. The company is launching new games including the highly anticipated sandbox game Minecraft, as well as Index and Forever 7, two stunning Japanese-themed RPGs. If the company manages to increase the number of top revenue generating games going forward, growth can follow.

Priced for Perfection?

NetEase lags behind Tencent Holding (OTCPK:TCEHY) in terms of revenue per game. But, Tencent’s revenue is priced expensively. See the table below:

Estimates Tencent NetEase Revenue (TTM), dollars in million 25240 6540 Total No. of Apps (Worldwide) 560 277 Revenue/App 45.1 23.6 Market Cap/App 708.9 149.3

Source: appannie.com and Focus Equity estimates

This leads to the following price-to-sales:

Focus Equity Estimates

On a revenue basis, NetEase is quite cheaper compared to Tencent. Further, Tencent trades at a forward PE of 37.5 as compared to a forward PE of 17.02 for NetEase based on 2018 earnings.

The point is that NetEase trades at deep discount compared to Tencent, which also banks on online games for its revenue. Based on relative measures, NetEase looks cheap.

However, from an absolute perspective, the stock is trading around S&P’s PE, and earnings are witnessing single digit growth. A multiple of 17 puts NetEase around its fair value. EVA valuation confirms to this valuation thesis.

Assumptions:

Earnings are expected to grow at 7% p.a. during 2019-2022, in line with the earnings growth of the most recent quarter.

1% earnings growth is assumed in perpetuity.

Analyst consensus earnings are used for 2017 and 2018.

Cost of equity is expected to grow in line with earnings growth.

Dividends are assumed to stay constant over the forecast period.

Dividends are assumed to reduce the cumulative cost of equity.

CAPM is used to calculate the cost of equity.

Focus Equity Estiamtes

Valuation sheet depicts that the stock is priced for perfection after taking into account the AH drop yesterday.

Bottom line

NetEase recorded impressive revenue growth, which – unfortunately – wasn’t supported by similar earnings growth. Shift towards relatively lower margin online games, increasing OPEX, income tax and currency fluctuations deterred earning growth. The company also witnessed sequential revenue decline amid decrease in number of top grossing games. High growth comps are also difficult to match going forward.

The stock is priced for perfection as evident from EVA valuation. Slowdown of growth in coming quarters can adversely affect the stock price of NetEase before it recovers towards its fair value. In our opinion, investors should take profits and look for a better entry point in future.

