Atlas Financial Holdings Q2: Potential 25%-35% Upside

With an increase in the book value, the RoE and the earnings, Atlas seems to be undervalued by 25-35%.

In spite of a slight deterioration of the combined ratio, the commercial development momentum was strong and offset the worsening of the operating performance.

Executive Summary

As in Q1 2017, Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) had shown to the market that its capability to generate both growth and profitability was intact. The investors seem to be more confident in the future of the company than at the end of 2016 and have rediscovered from yesterday this hidden gem. The errors of the past - evidenced by the increase in claims severity and frequency in Michigan - have been taken into account by the company, which succeeded to deliver solid operating results, mainly driven by an active commercial development and a slight improvement of the combined ratio compared to prior quarter.

The commercial development fueled a virtuous circle (increase in the earnings, increase in the book value), proving that management succeeded to clean the company's portfolio, without harming the underwriting discipline.

A Positive Commercial Development Momentum

Even if Atlas is present in a highly-specialized niche market, the past events have proven the capability of the insurer to develop itself commercially speaking. The gross written premiums increased 18.6%for the three month period ended June 30, 2017, compared to last year. From a year-to-date perspective, the gross written premiums increased 38.7% compared to last year. The growth of the portfolio was mainly related to the commercial development paratransit and limousine accounts in New York (which is the largest state regarding the written premiums amount) and the utilization of an assumption reinsurance agreement to write business in certain southwestern states. It was partially offset by a reduction in Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Nevada taxi accounts.

The growth of the GWP was mainly driven by the commercial development in New York, California, and New Jersey. In Q2 2017, the three states represented 49.1% of the total gross premiums written during the quarter.

From a year-to-date perspective, New York was the largest contributor of the portfolio, with 39.8% of the total premiums written in this state. The three most major contributors were New York, California, and Illinois, which represented 62.9% of the accounts in amount, or 13 percentage points more than last year.

The share of the GWP coming from Michigan continued decreasing and represented only 2.9% of the total GWP in Q2 2017. Compared to Q1 2017, the number of the open claims in Michigan kept dropping with less than 450 pending cases (the number of open claims has dropped 16% since the end of 2016)

On the business mix, limo/livery and paratransit segments continued to show strong growth. The increase in the gross premiums was mainly driven by the limo and paratransit markets. The relative growth on a quarter-over-quarter basis for limo was about 17.3% and para was 51.4%. On annualized basis, the management would expect a lower growth rate, at least for paratransit (between 30% and 40%). Regarding the business mix, the management would expect on a full-year basis the following: 17.1% for taxi, 46.3% for limo and 35.4% for paratransit.

As mentioned in a previous article, it was not possible for the company to replicate the written premium growth observed during Q1. However, Atlas' ambition remains the same than before; continuing to grow to a proportionate 20% market in its traditional market share. Even if this 20% market share target is very optimistic, the management, as well as the investors who invest in Atlas, should keep in mind that the top-line growth is not the priority for a P&C insurer. A profitable insurance company is not necessary a growing firm; the claims steering is fundamental for a non-life insurance company and estimated through the combined ratio metric. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is.

An Underwriting Return In Line With The Past Performance

As Atlas evolves in a niche market, it is easier for the company to be more profitable than the insurance firms which are present in the mass markets (e.g. personal motor). With an 88% average combined ratio, the company is very profitable compared to other peers. In Q2 2017, the combined ratio amounted to 86.2% or a 1.4 percentage point worsening compared to Q2 2016 but a 0.7 percentage improvement compared to Q1 2017.

On a year-to-date level, the net combined ratio of 86.2%, with an underwriting expense ratio of 26.1% and a loss ratio of 60.1%.

The loss ratio was maintained at a low level while the management continued to make significant efforts to reduce as high as possible the level of the costs.

Regarding the expectation on the FY 2017 combined ratio, we could expect the company to deliver a combined ratio of around 88%, before any catastrophe losses or unexpected claims. The net income should grow in line with the earned premium increase and represent 15%-20% of the income before taxes. With a combined ratio of 88%, a top-line growth of 10-12%, we could expect an income before taxes of around $26 million for the FY 2017. With a tax rate of 35%, the net income attributable to the common shareholders should amount to $16.9 million or a diluted EPS of $1.38. At the current price (16.40 per share), the forward P/E ratio would be 11.9.

Is Atlas Worth Investing In?

With a book value per share that increased to $11.50, a post-tax annualized return equity of 16.2%, the investors who want to invest in a small listed insurance company in a niche market should have a look at the company's statements. Depending on the commercial growth and the underwriting discipline, the potential upside could be between 25% and 35%, the intrinsic value target range being between $20 and $22 per share.

