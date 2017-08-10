Teva Can Bring Short Term Joy, Long Term Pain

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A 44% decline in 5 sessions is certainly eye catching. But it was the headline 'Is Teva The Next Valeant?' which really got my attention. It's an obvious comparison to make as they are both crashing pharmaceutical companies with debt problems and deteriorating Generics business.

However, I don't want to compare the companies on too many levels. As regular readers may know, I like to compare stocks as it is the movement of stocks that makes us money. Two stocks acting under similar conditions can act in comparable ways and this often provides very useful insights.

What Valeant (NYSE:VRX) Tells Us

Investors can only buy, sell or hold. Right?

Long term Teva holders are selling and capitulating on very similar fears as VRX holders were. Retail is buying in the hope of a bounce.

Well actually there is a fourth option: go fishing and come back another day.

The inaction of potential investors is perhaps what will hurt Teva in the long run; institutional buyers are likely to wait for stabilization and renegotiation of debt covenants, just like they did with VRX. This leads to a long drift in price.

The above comparison tells us one very important thing: Teva is a trade, not a long term hold.

One for the traders

We do not all have to go fishing. An institution will have limits to what they can buy and us little guys can more or less do as we please. We can be nimble and play bounces over 2-3 days while some of the larger players will have to execute a strategy over weeks and months.

From the above chart I would say Teva is at a comparable stage to VRX on 21st March 2016. Up until the March '16 earnings VRX had looked to be stabilizing, but it fell a further 62% in 5 sessions after the release. I have circled the comparison on the chart.

Following this move and throughout the last stage of VRX's decline there were many bounces ranging from +30% to +76%. I caught a few, and was on the wrong side of a few, but at least I had my strategy right. Approaching VRX with a trader's mindset saved me from considerable losses.

Consider this: a trader buying VRX on April 4th could have made 50% in 4 sessions. Granted, they would have to have been either very good or very lucky to do this, but it was possible. However, a long term investor buying VRX on the same date would have seen a 50% profit fade and turn into a 66% loss. Even with the current recovery they would need an 80% rally just to break even.

I expect there will be many 20-30% bounces in Teva in the following weeks and months, but overall the path is for lower lows and lower highs. Actually I would buy in today's session if a lower low below $17.50 is made and price then recovers back above $17.50. However, I would only look for $20.

I would try another trade at $14, which is the target of a Fibonacci extension. You can see this on the above chart and it is actually the same extension which caught the VRX low (it projected $8.6).

Listing all potential short term trades is not possible here. Some will come for a signal such as the failure of a new low already described, some will come after a reversal pattern. Targets are even harder to describe in advance. However, I will try to update if and when price reaches $14 as there could be a more significant trade from this level.

Conclusions

A large decline in a stock like Teva attracts all kinds of participants. I'm sure long term holders dream of buying $17 for a return to the highs, but this is very unlikely. The most likely scenario is for price to drift slowly lower with occasional sharp spikes higher. Therefore the best strategy is to approach trades with a short term horizon. I am looking to buy $14 for a 20-30% move higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEVA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.